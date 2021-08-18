Home
Rejoice 1980s, your style is the new cool
The soccer rocker. The hockey player. The neck warmer. The man do, can do. The zombie do. Tennessee top hat. The Missouri compromise.
The mullet is back.
Zoom meeting in the front, party in the back.
You might be thinking of Patrick Swayze in some 80s or 90s movie, but the mullet is really old. In the second century AD, the Greek god Apollo was sculpted with one.
Its modern birth was in the 1970s with David Bowie, Keith Richards, Rod Stewart, and other rock stars. By the 1980s, it was everywhere (think Billy Ray Cyrus), showing up in music videos, TV shows, movies (Chuck Norris!) hockey games, and Superman (1993).
It never really died. But it has been condemned, and not just by radio DJs and Jerry Springer viewers. Iran deemed it un-Islamic in 2010. North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-Un, on the cutting edge of fashion as always, also banned it as decadent — as opposed to his preference of desperate.
But why the return? The BBC blames COVID-19 for making people hibernate and thus letting their hair go. But celebrities everywhere are making the mullet statement with new short/long cuts.
While you will see some extreme mullets of earlier years with very short fronts and very long backs, many of today’s mullets are mistaken for shags.
According to Flare, a shag is more uneven all over the head, whereas the mullet is distinctly shorter in the front. A longer mullet actually can be grown out to be a shag.
Home
4 online resources to help your child learn
Are you looking for educational websites that will allow your child to have fun while they learn? Here are four options that offer games, fun facts, quizzes, and more.
1. Funbrain
Geared toward kids aged four to 14, this website offers hundreds of games, books, and videos to help students develop their math, reading, and problem-solving skills. Visit funbrain.com.
2. #MetKids
This website features an interactive map that allows children to explore New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Arts. In addition to learning fun facts about art, they can watch behind-the-scenes videos and use a time machine to discover ancient artworks. Visit metmuseum.org/art/online-features/metkids.
3. National Geographic Kids
Based on the popular children’s magazine, this website is a haven for curious kids who want to learn more about animals, history, science, and space. It also features fun games, quizzes, and more. Visit kids.nationalgeographic.com.
4. Buzzmath
Kids can travel through time to meet famous mathematicians and complete missions to save Buzzcity. With thousands of activities based on math curriculums for grades 1 through 8, this is a great resource for students and teachers alike. Visit buzzmath.com.
If you want to provide your child with more educational websites to explore, ask their teacher for suggestions.
Home
What do kids need for at-home learning?
Are your children being homeschooled or engaged in at-home learning because of the pandemic? If so, here’s some advice to help you create a comfortable and functional space where they can learn.
The right tools
In order to attend online courses and complete assignments, your children will need a computer. If you opt for a tablet, make sure it’s equipped with accessories such as a mouse and keyboard. A wireless printer with a scanner may also be useful. Additionally, you might want to invest in noise-canceling headphones for your children to help them focus and avoid distractions.
The right environment
If you want your children to be successful, they’ll need a space that’s conducive to learning. Set up an ergonomic desk in a well-lit space, and get them a chair that will be comfortable to sit in all day.
Additionally, make sure your home’s internet connection is strong enough to allow for uninterrupted video conferencing. You should also check that your plan has enough bandwidth to allow your children to use their devices at the same time as anyone else who’s working from home.
To find everything you need, visit the stores in your area.
Home
The meditative art of diamond painting
Move over, adult coloring books — there’s a crafty new competitor in town. It’s called diamond painting, and it involves carefully placing thousands of colorful resin diamonds on an adhesive surface to create a glittering mosaic. There’s no art expertise required, either — all you need is some patience to create your own sparkling masterpiece.
The process is similar to the classic paint-by-number method or counted cross stitch, with coded squares that correspond to specific diamond colors. Using a wax-tipped stylus, diamond painters pick up the tiny diamonds from a special grooved tray to place the diamond in the correct spot. But be prepared to repeat the process many, many times — for a 16 by 16-inch diamond painting, you’ll have to place well over 25,000 stones.
Kits are available in a variety of sizes, but according to Diamond Painting Guide, crafters should keep in mind that smaller canvases will be much less detailed and are best suited for cartoon-like images or landscapes without significant detail.
Diamond painting kits are available at a variety of price points online, from small projects that will run you around $10 to larger projects with higher price tags. You can also order custom diamond painting kits with your own personal photos and images. A small kit with an eight-inch by eight-inch canvas costs about $20, while a very large canvas can cost well over $100. Other additional costs include storage for your in-progress diamond paintings and accessories like extra tools or framing supplies.
Home
5 tips for making kid-approved lunches
Are you looking for ways to encourage your kids to eat healthy food at school? Here are a few tricks to make the contents of their lunchbox irresistible.
1. Create visual appeal
Choose colorful foods, and arrange them in reusable containers that have several compartments. This will help keep ingredients looking and tasting fresh. Plus, your kids will have fun creating new combinations with every bite.
2. Alternate ingredients
Keep things interesting by varying the type of bread you use for sandwiches. English muffins, pitas, bagels, and tortillas are all great options. You can also mix things up with meat and plant-based proteins, and serve fruit in a variety of forms (dried, pureed, in salads, etc.).
3. Take advantage of leftovers
Did your kids really enjoy last night’s dinner? To keep the excitement going and save yourself some time, simply put the leftovers in an insulated food container. Similarly, you can prepare a large batch of their favorite hot meal to use as lunches during the week.
4. Include nutritious snacks
If your children have a habit of not finishing their meals, make sure they have healthy and filling snacks on hand to give them the energy they need to get through the day. Think yogurt, trail mix, or a legume pâté spread on crackers.
5. Provide protein-rich options
On days when you’re pressed for time and need to opt for a ready-made meal and packaged snacks, be sure to favor ones with healthy ingredients that are high in protein and fiber.
Finally, consider getting your children involved in preparing their lunch. If they have fun putting it together, they’ll likely be excited to eat it.
Home
How to streamline your morning routine
With the start of a new school year on the horizon, you may be wondering how to ensure your mornings aren’t spent frantically rushing around. Here are some tips to help you create a stress-free morning routine.
Start the night before
One way to save time in the morning is to complete any tasks you can the night before. Be sure to get your kids involved. They can set the table for breakfast, put their gym bag by the front door, and layout the clothes they want to wear.
Be consistent
As much as possible, do things in the same order every day. This will help make your mornings more efficient and ensure no one forgets to brush their teeth. For young children, an established routine can also help them become more independent.
Make adjustments
It’s likely that you’ll need to implement a few changes before you find a morning routine that works for everyone. Give yourself time to adjust to the new school year, and don’t hesitate to divide up tasks between family members.
Include some free time
Schedule 10 minutes of free time for your children in the morning. Not only will they be tempted to get ready faster so they can play, but you’ll also have some time for yourself. Additionally, this serves as a good buffer if something unexpected comes up.
Happy back-to-school season!
Home
Tips for a smooth morning routine
It sounds easy, but as countless parents can attest, getting kids ready for school and out the door can be a major struggle. But with a little planning and consistency, you can get that morning routine down to a science and make sure everybody starts the day off right.
* Plan outfits the night before. Eliminate the morning scramble for clean socks and t-shirts by taking a few minutes the night before to locate clean clothes for the next day. Older kids can handle this task themselves.
* Do baths and showers in the evenings. A sleepy kid languishing in the shower can eat up precious minutes that would be better spent on breakfast or transit time. Have your kids take baths and showers at night instead.
* Plan and pack lunches ahead of time. If your child takes lunch to school, pack lunches the night before. You can even set aside time on Sundays to do food prep for the week, like slicing fruits and veggies or portioning out shelf-stable items into baggies.
* Set clear expectations. Make sure your kids know what time they are expected to get up and all the steps of their morning routine, from tooth-brushing to breakfast. Consistency is key!
* Consider waking up an extra 15 to 20 minutes early. It won’t affect your quality of rest, but a few spare minutes in your morning routine can make it much easier to enjoy an easy and relaxed morning, with ample time for breakfast and for kids to make it to the bus stop with time to spare.
Wind: 8mph S
Humidity: 91%
Pressure: 30.05"Hg
UV index: 3
79/64°F
84/64°F