Opinion
Religious Intolerance 2022
Three years ago, I wrote an article about religious intolerance. My premise was that America had actually never been that religiously tolerant, that today religion, Christianity in particular, was the one area where intolerance was still acceptable, and that those who often cried for the most tolerance could be the most intolerant. I used the fact that The Book of Mormon won a Tony Award as evidence, as well as how Hollywood continues to criticize Christians while attacking any who dares say anything negative about Muslims or Jews, let alone anyone of a different race or sexual orientation. Upon seeing a preview of FX’s latest crime thriller “Under the Banner of Heaven,” I though it’s time to maybe reexamine religion in America amongst this new culture of political correctness. What I found is that history has not changed and that Hollywood has once again used a similar scapegoat to attack those who believe in a God.
Let me start by saying I am a fan of Jon Krakauer. Into the Wild and Into Thin Air, the two books he wrote before Under the Banner, are both amazing reads. It’s his fourth book where he turns from his themes of exploring and often losing to nature towards religion and violence that seems unfamiliar. The premise of Under the Banner of Heaven is that religious people are irrational and, as irrational and fanatical people, they commit irrational violent acts. As with the musical The Book of Mormon, FX is targeting an easy sect of Christianity, one that even other Christians are Ok seeing attacked. While this particular story deals with a polygamous splinter group of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (Mormons), Krakauer’s premise is for all believers of God, as he wrote in Chapter Six of Under the Banner of Heaven, “All religious belief is a function of nonrational faith. And faith, by its very definition, tends to be impervious to intellectual argument or academic criticism.”
The TV adaption has not been released and so I do not know how closely it stays true to the book, but the book looks at the 1984 murders committed by two brothers belonging to the FLDS. Krakauer believes it was their fanatical devotion to God that allowed them to justify their cruel actions. As part of his evidence, he examines the history of the Mormon Church, which he links with violence and extremism. As a historian, I am clearly not going to argue that religion has not played a part in violence. Examples would take all the space in this article and then some, so instead I want to focus on one quote Krakauer used to title his work, “Under the Banner of Heaven.”
This quote was taken from a speech given by the third president or prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ, John Taylor, given in 1880 in which he said, “God is greater than the United States, and when the Government conflicts with heaven, we will be ranged under the banner of heaven against the Government. The United States says we cannot marry more than one wife. God says different.” While polygamy is appalling to the vast majority of Americans, historically speaking, the concept of standing up to authority for a higher cause has been common and even celebrated. In 1846 when America declared war on our neighbors to the south, not all Americans agreed with the invasion. One such man was the author Henry David Thoreau. He so disagreed with America’s actions that he was imprisoned for his refusal to pay taxes to support what he believed was an unjust war. The year after the war he published his thoughts in an essay called “Civil Disobedience.” Thoreau wrote, “I cannot for an instant recognize that political organization as my government which is the slave’s government also. All men recognize the right of revolution; that is, the right to refuse allegiance to and to resist the government, when its tyranny or its inefficiency are great and unendurable.” He even went as far as to say about his own imprisonment, “In an unjust society the only place for a just man is prison.”
Starting in the 1920s, another man took up the cry for civil disobedience as he struggled for freedom against the British Empire. Mahatma Gandhi once said, “Civil disobedience becomes a sacred duty when the state becomes lawless or corrupt.” He believed people needed to resist the civil government when that government hurt the people. Unlike Thoreau, Gandhi actually pushed out his oppressors in the name of justice.
Finally, a few years after Gandhi, another man made a similar statement about resisting the government for higher laws. In 1963 while in prison in Birmingham, Ala., Dr. Martin Luther King gave his justifications for breaking the law that landed him in jail. King wrote, “One has not only a legal, but a moral responsibility to obey just laws. Conversely, one has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws.” Also, like Thoreau, King spoke to those in prison when he said, “An individual who breaks a law that conscience tells him is unjust, and who willingly accepts the penalty of imprisonment in order to arouse the conscience of the community over its injustice, is in reality expressing the highest respect for the law.”
I am not saying that John Taylor standing up for polygamy is the same as these men, but they were all standing up for something they believed in. They also had another thing in common: all their protests were nonviolent. As militant as Taylor’s speech may seem, there was nothing violent associated with him during his almost seven years as leader of the Church or any other church leader after him. If Taylor’s words condemn his as violent, then Thoreau, Gandhi and King must also be condemned as violent. If Krakauer’s thesis is correct and Mormon splinter groups, Latter Day Saints, and all religious people are inherently violent, then so must be all civil rights workers, Indians, and, I guess, students of American literature. If only some of those first groups are inherently violent, then his logic must agree that all Muslims are terrorists because some are.
While I am not calling for any sort of cancellation, Hollywood has the right to air any kinds of program they want. Yet it reminds me of the saying that people who live in glass houses should not throw stones. Also, that, historically speaking, America has had an interesting relationship with religion. While we still praise our concept of freedom of religion, we also have reserved religion as the one concept which is still politically correct to attack.
Dr. James Finck is a Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. To receive daily historical posts, follow Historically Speaking at Historicallyspeaking.blog or on Facebook.
Another Earth Day
Anthropocene is a relatively new term coined by scientists to indicate our current geologic era in which humans have imposed grave changes on our world. The term refers to humanity’s drastic impact on the massive, complex, interconnected organism that is our world. This connotation displays mankind in a bad light unless you consider greed, rapacity, and a tendency to foul our own nest as worthy traits.
Humans have a short history on our planet, but the world is certainly marked by our passage. Our trash is found in the depths of the ocean and the highest mountains. Once pristine forests and vast areas filled with wildlife are diminished. We cause deserts to expand and mountain forests to burn.
The most pressing problem is the indiscriminate release of previously sequestered carbon dioxide. We have rapidly released millions of years of locked-up carbon into the atmosphere. The science showing the correlation between rising CO2 concentrations and trapped heat in the atmosphere is too often ignored. Deniers rebuff climate science out of hand while accepting other scientific observations and breakthroughs. They reject the needed investments in prevention and mitigation while ignoring the ongoing costs of climate change. Fossil fuel companies with energy stockpiles place profits above the common good. President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law states: Last year, the United States faced 22 extreme weather and climate-related disaster events with losses over $1 billion – a cumulative price tag of nearly $100 billion. These included damaging floods, fires, and wind storms across rural America.
Humans celebrate our cleverness but our inventions often have unintended consequences. Plastics are ubiquitous and used in all manner of applications. Most plastics are single-use, and once discarded may take 500 years to degrade. In nature, animals often get fouled in discarded plastics or die after its ingestion.
In an April 2nd article about the dangers of plastics in the Washington Post, it is noted that “of the 8 billion tons of plastic produced since the 1950s, less than 10% has been recycled”. Discarded into the environment it can break down into smaller pieces known as microplastics. These particles have been found in human blood and have potential to cause numerous health problems.
Our manipulation of the world has repercussions we are only beginning to understand. Heating our atmosphere has caused ice sheets to melt which threatens to flood the ocean with fresh water, rising sea levels and possibly disrupting the Gulf Stream, which in the past caused disastrous weather events and would impact some of the most populous areas of the world.
Most earth processes happen on such a monumental scale that they are difficult to understand until a confluence of events causes phenomena too powerful to be ignored. Floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, blizzards, heatwaves, and droughts are all products of the natural forces around us, but the increased heat caused by greenhouse gases have indisputably made them worse. We now experience what were once termed “100 or 500 year” extreme weather events regularly.
The responsibility belongs to all, but many categorically deny the changes. Some who benefit economically by the damage, and with the resulting profits, attempt to insulate themselves against the dangers. We have been taught to place our allegiance in short-term results and business as usual. Even without a carbon tax to ensure fossil fuels are equitably regulated, alternative energy is approaching a par with traditional energy sources.
The deep time scale of our planet shrugs off our notions of dominance as pathetically out of step with the natural rhythms that perpetuate life. We must educate ourselves and recognize the sustainable capacities of our home planet. We may be able to prevent or mitigate some of the changes, but the damage already inflicted will continue to wreak havoc because it takes years for the ecosystems to rebalance. The earth will prevail, but mankind will suffer dire circumstances.
Steve Foreman
Warren County
To Censor or not to Censor, that is a Difficult Question
One of the hot news stories is the bill in Florida banning discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary schools. The bill is called “Parental Rights in Education Bill” but has been dubbed the “Don’t say gay” bill. This, of course, has led to a national debate about censorship, decency, and age appropriateness. This is not the first of this discussion as schools are passing similar laws against issues like “Critical Race Theory” and taking books off school library shelves deemed inappropriate. As always, this column does not propose to answer any of these debates, but, historically speaking, censorship is not new and looking at historical examples may help us make more informed decisions today.
Actual laws allowing for censorship are in no way new. President John Adams signed the Alien and Sedition Acts into law which fined or arrested anyone speaking out against the government. President Woodrow Wilson signed a similar Sedition Act. Lincoln did not sign a sedition law. He just locked everyone up who spoke out against him, claiming it as a war measure. Yet, I want to focus on a particularly difficult time when censorship was rampant and consider how one particular President handled the situation.
The year was 1950 and America was embroiled in the Red Scare, where we were suspecting communists were hiding under our beds and in our closets. Granted, this was not just paranoia, as communists had infiltrated American agencies and organizations. Before 1950, The House Un-American Activities Committee had already held trials to stamp out communists in the movie business and created the infamous blacklists. In this same year a little-known senator from Wisconsin gave a speech in West Virginia, claiming to have a list of communists who were working for the State Department. Overnight, Joseph McCarthy became famous, and McCarthyism was born. McCarthyism is often compared to a witch hunt, especially after the release of “The Crucible,” but there is one stark difference: there were no ghosts in Salem but there were communists in government. However, what McCarthy did was greatly exaggerate the situation for personal gain and created a frenzy in this nation to rid all aspects of communism from everywhere.
One area where McCarthyism focused its attacks were libraries, especially the State Department’s oversees libraries. In April 1953, two of McCarthy’s chief staffers, Roy Cohn and David Schine, took a tour of Europe, attacking the books in the libraries and the State Department officials who ran them. After the tour, the State Department issued a list of which books were appropriate and which were not. While some of these books were overtly communist, most were not. Some were banned simply because an author who was not a communist would not publicly reject communism.
President Eisenhower was in a tough position. He did not agree with McCarthy, but they were in the same party and McCarthy held a great deal of power. Eisenhower refused to tangle with McCarthy publicly, as it was his policy not to debate any opponent publicly, possibly his greatest character trait and one I wish modern presidents could mimic. Yet finally the President had had enough. On June 14, 1953, while speaking at Dartmouth College, he took up the idea of censorship. After speaking about having fun and joy in life, he spoke about courage. He ended that part of his speech with:
“Don’t join the book burners. Don’t think you are going to conceal faults by concealing evidence that they ever existed. Don’t be afraid to go in your library and read every book, as long as that document does not offend our own ideas of decency. That should be the only censorship.
“How will we defeat communism unless we know what it is, and what it teaches, and why does it have such an appeal for men? Why are so many people swearing allegiance to it?”
“And we have got to fight it with something better, not try to conceal the thinking of our own people. They are part of America. And even if they think ideas that are contrary to ours, their right to say them, their right to record them, and their right to have them at places where they are accessible to others is unquestioned, or it isn’t America.”
When asked about his statements a couple of days later at a press conference, Ike added, “When I talk about books or the right of dissemination of knowledge, am I [not] talking about any document or any other kind of thing that attempts to persuade or propagandize America into communism? Indeed, our courts found 11 communists guilty of practically traitorous action; they pointed out that these men were dedicated to the destruction of the United States form of government by force, and that they took orders from a foreign government. So, manifestly, I am not talking about that kind of thing when I talk about free access to knowledge.”
As an academic, I agree with President Eisenhower that information should not scare us. He went on to say that if more Americans had read Mein Kompf, we might have been better prepared to stop Hitler, so reading more about why people were attracted to communism might not be a bad thing. But notice that Ike did make two exemptions: those that “offend our own ideas of decency” and those that “persuade or propagandize.” For myself I would add “age appropriateness.” Think about our movie ratings. Most things that are PG 13 movies are not bad but are not age appropriate for younger children to learn about yet or without parents’ approval. I know this is a difficult subject. We have been fighting it for years. when it comes to our children, we will probably never stop fighting it. Eisenhower warned us against censorship, but he also believed there were certain things that should not be read.
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha. He is Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog.
Budapest Memorandum
It seems as if over the past several weeks the main questions my students have is about the Ukraine. This nation has a rich in history even if, unfortunately, much of it has been conflict. Writing about history is trivial compared to what is going on in Ukraine, but I think it can help us process if we understand some of what is behind this conflict.
The history of this article began in 1991 with the break-up of the Soviet Union and the establishment of an independent Ukraine. As a result, Ukraine found itself with the third largest nuclear arsenal in the world. The issue was that Ukraine had the actual nukes in the country but the ability to control them was in Russia. At the time, President H.W. Bush worried about several new nations with nuclear ability, especially in an insecure region of the globe. Bush began working with several nations on a deal that would see these new nations give up their nuclear weapons in exchange for protection.
In 1993 Bill Clinton became President and continued the work that Bush had started. In December of 1994 Clinton, along with the U.K., Russia, China, France, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine, met in Budapest, Hungary, and signed the Budapest Memorandum. The Memorandum basically said that Ukraine would agree to give up its nukes and in return the other nations would protect the borders and sovereignty of Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine. The other nations were also to refrain from threatening or using economic pressure against those nations. Finally, the member nations gave assurances of help if the new nations were attacked.
Here is the problem with the Budapest Memorandum: it’s the language. The U.S. gave the Ukraine assurances, not guarantees. A guarantee, like the U.S. has with NATO, is a commitment of unlimited support. An assurance is basically saying we will help if we can. Really the Memorandum was just a good faith agreement that counties would not invade. There were two issues as to why we gave assurances. First, Clinton did not think he could get the Democratic Congress to ratify a treaty with guarantees. Secondly, at the time, Boris Yeltsin led Russia and, for all his flaws, was trying to work with the West. We took his word that he would leave Ukraine alone. He did keep his word.
Enter Vladimir Putin. In 2014, Russian forces moved into Crimea, violating the Budapest Memorandum. At the time Putin made similar claims as he has now – that Crimea wanted to break away and he was only assisting them. He also claimed he did not go against the Memorandum because he did not attack Ukraine – he only helped Crimea. By this time, Obama had become President, and his response was to condemn Russia’s actions, freeze assets of important people, eliminate Russian visas, and not attend the Group of Eight summit. None of these worked and Russia is still in control of the Crimea.
Not only is Putin following the playbook to the letter of Hitler, as I described in an earlier article, but he also followed the playbook of his hero Stalin. Stalin was completely paranoid about the West and believed the West was trying to overthrow the Soviet Union. He used this fear as justification for his tyrannical actions at home. He felt the only way to keep Russia safe was to rule his nation with an iron fist. If people had freedom, they could overturn his communist paradise. Putin has claimed similar protections are now needed for Russia, especially if Ukraine joins NATO. He can protect himself by taking over Ukraine.
Stalin was willing to sacrifice much needed American help after WWII to keep his newly acquired territory for protection. It should not be a surprise that Putin is similarly willing to sacrifice sanctions to keep parts of Ukraine. Like Hitler, Putin has been emboldened after his capture of Crimea and it shows with the invasion of Ukraine. Once again, Ukraine needs help from a bully that the U.S. promised to help with. As of now, President Biden has followed Obama closely and has passed similar sanctions. Biden is hoping that somehow things will differ this time around.
Dr. James Finck is a Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. To receive daily historical posts, follow Historically Speaking at Historicallyspeaking.blog or on Facebook.
Commentary: The Russians are coming!
Why does Russia exact fear in our cumulative thinking? Why are Russians always the bad guys? Think about how Russia is portrayed in the media and the impact that has on our cumulative psyche. Much of that is a function of how Russia is portrayed in history, film and our daily news. Vladimir realizes this fear and plays upon it. His conventional forces have proven to be rather inept but his portrayal of a madman with nukes has paralyzed the world with fear and inaction.
Reflection time: in the early 1990s, the USSR dissolved, and we all had hope that Russia would join NATO and all would be good with the world. It started out that way with Boris Yeltsin but then things changed with the emergence of Vladimir Putin. George W. Bush tried to befriend Vladimir but it didn’t take.
In the Russian mindset, you are either strong or you are not. To the West, Russia is always the bad guy or the dubious actor that is at odds with our principles and normalcy. Even in the movie “Highlander”, the most feared of the immortals was the Kurgan – portrayed as a fierce Russian warrior who played the fearsome antagonist throughout the movie. The Kurgan’s Russian ancestry was an easy sell in the movie because the evil Russian villain was already a part of our collective awareness. If the Kurgan was French, Belgian, British or Italian – it is doubtful that his character would resonate the same.
Let’s step back through the last 100 years of Russian infamy. Remember the Ukrainian Holodomor of 1932 – the Stalin-led forced famine when Russians removed all the wheat from Ukraine resulting in the starvation of an estimated 8 million Ukrainians. That was followed up in the Second World War with the 1940 Katyn Forrest massacre. The Russians murdered 22,000 Polish officers and intelligentsia. The Russians celebrated victory over Hitler by raping the vanquished women and marching off millions of German soldiers to captivity – few returned. They also subjugated the countries of Eastern Europe to 45 years of servitude and sealed them off from the rest of the world. Over the next forty years, the USSR brutally squashed the Eastern European countries that expressed a desire for freedom. Recall the 1956 Hungarian uprising and the 1968 “Prague Spring” in Czechoslovakia. They also shot down commercial jetliners, provided haven for Red Brigade terrorists, terrorized the world during the Cuban Missile Crisis, started wars in Central America and Africa, invaded Afghanistan and outlawed free thinking and free press in all its spheres of influence. All of these actions shape Russia as the bad guy and permanently stamp Russia into our latitude of rejection and fear. After a lifetime of hearing about this ‘Evil Empire’ we accept it. Fear is a byproduct of this bad guy persona.
Lately in the news, when Vladimir Putin is blamed for poisoning Russians, killing local journalists and allowing Syrian President Assad to gas his population – we hardly take notice anymore – because that is expected of Russia. They are the Kurgan. I challenge you to find one movie that paints Russia in a friendly light. Subsequently, if there is a Boogie Man that keeps the United States up at nights, it’s Russia and its leadership. No other country’s leader acts with naked aggression while wielding the threat of nuclear holocaust and no other country is currently feared like Putin’s Russia.
While it is true the United States deploys more forces abroad than any other nation, most of the world does not expect to be thrust into servitude if we land upon their shores. We may travel over and conquer but we always depart after we’ve depleted our treasury rebuilding that which we destroyed while there. We are not conquerors that plant the flag. The Russians are the antithesis of the U.S. though. Once they’ve spent blood and treasure, they reap the benefits as the conquering victor. And from one perspective there is something to be said for that – but modernity comes with expectations. That is why we are all appalled with the Ukrainian invasion.
Russians as a people are harder than the West and distinctly less refined. I harken back to an interaction I had in the Balkans with a Russian soldier. While sitting in the back seat of a car with a Russian Special Ops soldier (Spetsnaz), I was taken aback by his ill-tempered disposition. His forearms were stone and his demeanor fierce. He evoked fear. He was all that I thought a Russian should be. So, as I sat next to him my fingers held tight the pistol in my coat. That was a function of fear – overflowing from all that encompassed my cognitive map of Russians. Fast forward to present day. In 2022 we cannot even process the horrors we see on TV as Russian forces terrorize a neighboring country of similar culture and history. The Russians are attacking with vehement aggression with no regard to civilian life. Perhaps they are acting out human instincts without the polishing of modern day civility and expectation. After all, in the words of General William Sherman, “War is cruelty and there is no refining it.”
Humans have always been a bit fearful of the black flag – meaning being fearful of those that are unbalanced in accordance with cultural norms and manners. Think Blackbeard the pirate and the menacing ruse he perpetrated during the heady days of piracy in America. Blackbeard won many engagements by notoriety alone. His fearsome reputation motivated many to surrender without a fight. He once terrorized the City of Charleston into surrendering a medicine chest under fear of bombardment. Fear is a strong emotion. Today Vladimir Putin plays this card better than all others. He simply publicizes that his nuclear forces have gone to DEFCON 1 and the U.S. and NATO stand down.
Russia in its name alone wields uncanny powers of persuasion as we see played out before us on TV now. The West has refined warfare to smart weaponry and expects the same of others – although these are means that are not prevalent in everyone’s arsenal. Smart weapons were initially showcased by General Norman Schwarzkopf in 1991. The Russians don’t seem to have many of these weapons yet. Subsequently, they must resort to indiscriminate bombing to destroy the target and all its surroundings.
In the words of Bodhi played by Patrick Swayze from the 1991 movie “Point Break”, “Fear causes hesitation and hesitation will cause your worst fears to come true.” The West fears Vladimir and those fears are coming to us in vivid color as we watch Ukraine burn.
Didactically Trivial (Jeopardy) by Design
Have you ever engaged in mindless web surfing in hopes of gaining nuggets of wisdom that may prove enlightening and useful? If so, continue reading as this may be one of those times. I’ll break it up for you in bite-sized “Jeopardy” like installments.
Let’s go Presidential trivia for a thousand. You’ve all seen the President depart the White House in a helicopter. What is the call sign of the Marine Corp Helicopter when carrying the President of the United States? The answer: Marine One. But this is a two-part answer for the thousand: How many helicopters accompany the President of the United States (POTUS) for those White House pickups? Typically, three Marine helicopters from Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1) will sortie from their headquarters at Bolling Air Force Base across the Potomac River to pick up the President. Two will loiter about over Washington, while one descends to the White House lawn and picks up POTUS. When the helicopter has POTUS on board, the call sign changes to Marine One and it departs the White House lawn and is immediately joined by the other two identical helicopters for the journey ahead.
Next, Shades of Russian gray. The following is not necessarily flattering of Russia – but this seems to be the time to pile on. In July 1918 Czar Nicholas II of Russia, his wife, and 5 children was murdered and buried anonymously by Vladimir Lenin’s Russian Bolsheviks. As horrible as that was, the mass execution of a ruling president and his family were replicated in modernity.
Here’s a clue: The execution of this president kicked off a sequence of events that led to America’s boycott of the 1980 Olympics and subsequently 9/11 and America’s longest war. So the question is: what other ruling family was executed in a similar fashion in March 1978 that triggered these events? The answer: the first Afghan President, Mohammad Daoud Khan, his wife, and 26 family members and servants were executed in Kabul, Afghanistan by a Russian-backed Afghan coup and secretly buried for 30 years. As with Nicholas’s family, Daoud Khan’s family were all gunned down in a basement and transported out in military trucks for secret burial during darkness. Their bodies were not discovered until 2008. As a Lieutenant Colonel, I watched from atop a small hill as President Khan was given a state funeral 30 years later in Kabul. I wonder if Ukrainian President Zelensky, whose wife and two children have reportedly stayed in country with him, knows the Afghan President Khan trivia?
Let’s touch upon a less morbid subject like upcoming anniversaries – Anniversaries for a thousand: This May Front Royal is about to celebrate the 160th anniversary of one of the town’s most significant historic events. Hint: Did you know that Front Royal is the only town in the United States to have a running gun battle between two armies? If you swing by Historic Downtown Front Royal and check out the Civil War Trails’ signs, you’ll know the answer. But I’ll save you time. On May 23, 1862, during the U.S. Civil War, Stonewall Jackson’s Confederate army attacked U.S. forces and battled them through the streets of Front Royal, driving them in retreat towards Winchester. This was one of several battles that comprised the much renowned Jackson Valley Campaign. The anniversary is coming up.
Let’s stay with anniversaries as another lingers on the horizon: The date is April 18, what happened on this date 80 years ago? This year on the 18th of April we commemorate the 80th anniversary of the daring U.S. military air raid on Tokyo. This event occurred just over 4 months after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Historically, what is the name of this raid? Answer: “The Doolittle Raid” – Look it up. It was America’s first bit of good news after the Japanese sunk much of the U.S. Pacific fleet (but not the aircraft carriers) at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.
Further trivia question: what was significant about the Doolittle Raid that had never been attempted prior? The raid entailed twin-engine B-25 army bombers launched from the aircraft carrier Hornet on what many believed would be a one-way suicide mission to bomb Tokyo – the enemy’s capital. Prior to 18 April 1942, only fighter planes had taken off a carrier deck. The military was not sure the planes could even make it off the carrier deck. Somehow the raid was a success and most of the Doolittle Raiders survived and subsequently held a reunion each year on the 18th of April until the last of their members died 3 years ago in 2019. The surviving airmen wore blue blazers with Doolittle Raiders emblazoned on it. I attended their leader’s funeral (Jimmy Doolittle) in Arlington in 1994. At the funeral I also met a distinguished group of aging African American men – who were there to pay respects to their ole WW 2 commanding officer. These gentlemen sported red blazers with a crest sewn on the left breast pocket. It was the emblem of the only black fighter pilot squadron in the US Army Air Corps in WW 2. Hopefully, these clues are helping you along – what was the emblem on their blazer? That’s right, they were the Tuskegee Airmen. You may recall a couple of the movies made about them, ‘Red Tails’ (2012) or the first one entitled, The Tuskegee Airmen (1995).
So, after reminiscing about the Doolittle Raid on the 18th, you should be on the lookout for the term 4/20 a couple days later on April 20th of this year. ‘Happy 4/20.’ Pray tell, what does that mean? Well, in short, it’s modern parlance for cannabis sativa, or marijuana day. Essentially Happy 4/20 is synonymous with Happy Marijuana Day! There’s more to it than that, but it’s too ambiguous to explain, so just look it up if you’re curious. Since it’s legal in Virginia now, I say, “Smoke ’em if you got ’em to celebrate.” But let’s move on before we bog down.
Once upon a time in the west there was a famous personality named Wild Bill Hickok. He was a living legend that still reverberates today. However he is also famous for the cards he was holding when he was murdered during a card game in Deadwood, South Dakota. Henceforth that poker hand has been referred to as the “dead man’s hand”. The real question is, what cards were in his hand? Wild Bill was holding two pair, eights and aces – henceforth known as the dead man’s hand.
You’ve heard the question “Who was buried in Grant’s tomb?” and this next question may resonate as such: Guess what color the famous “black box” is painted. Yes, I’m talking about the cockpit voice recorder that is standard for all passenger aircraft? Have you ever thought how difficult it is to find a black box in the scattered debris after a crash? If you are looking for a black box – you will be awhile. Luckily, the aviation industry ensures that they are painted bright orange.
Next topic is sleeping: Punch that up on the computer and you’ll find volumes written about it. For trivia purposes I ask this question – on average, how much do you think humans sleep over the course of our lives? Here’s some quick stats on sleep: Humans sleep roughly one-third of their lives, cats sleep two-thirds and only opossums and bats sleep more often than that. No one has yet to figure out why we sleep other than as cyclic rest for recharging the body and its brain.
Now, “Food” for a hundred: Just as turkey is the national meal at Thanksgiving, guess what has become the national meal for Christmas in Japan? In all likelihood, you’ve probably eaten it many times. Keep in mind that Christmas is not a national holiday in Japan but is essentially, a national “fun day”. Turkeys are nearly impossible to find there so the Japanese enjoy KFC. That’s right. Each November, the advertisements depicting Colonel Sanders in a Santa cap prompts the locals to submit their order through KFC for a barrel of his finger licking good recipe. As Christmas arrives, several million Japanese descend on the local KFCs, grab their takeout orders and return home for the big family meal. It you wait till Christmas Day to order or eat in, you’ll find incredible lines and you might be out of luck. From the 23rd-25th of December, KFC makes a third of its annual sales in Japan. That’s 33% of annual sales in three days.
What time is it? Two hundred years from now, our descendants will be leafing through antique magazine from the 21st century and they will wonder about the significance of the time on all the watch ads. On the other hand – perhaps it will go un-noticed just as it has amongst most of us, except for me of course. The next time you see a watch advertisement – check the time on the watch being advertised. They are all the same. No matter the brand or the country you’re in, it’s always 10 past 10, well mostly. I have found a couple of anomalies out there but you have to search hard.
But whatever time it is on your end right now, this episode of “Didactically Trivial (Jeopardy) by Design” is signing off.
Soft Power – Biden’s international tactics at odds with much of GOP
The Republican cult has shown its true colors, first by their support for Putin and other autocrats such as Orban in Hungary, and then by second-guessing President Biden on his handling of the Russian threat. He has marshaled the support of the free world and multiplied his influence by the wielding of soft power, a concept that Republicans fail to understand. Subtlety is not a strength of the modern GOP.
Multiple Republican talking heads have disparaged the timing of Biden’s actions or dismiss his tactics as weak. Some stated their support for Putin. While it is still early in the conflict, the world’s overwhelming rejection of Russian force is cascading through strategies such as banking and economic sanctions aimed at undermining support among the ruling elite as well as the Russian rank and file. Putin’s attempts to demonize Ukraine are classic propaganda tactics of a strongman, and to some extent are echoed by the GOP dogma over the last decades. Putin’s eroding support appears to reach into his armed forces and there have been multiple arrests at demonstrations by ordinary Russians upset over the murderous invasion. Even Switzerland has come out against Putin.
Worldwide support for Ukraine and for Biden’s tactics means that China will have to reconsider their intent to reclaim Taiwan by force. They have global economic entanglements that Russia lacks. Their economy is at a weak point currently, and any movement toward a takeover would severely damage their hard-won economic power as a trade partner to the world.
Biden’s statesmanship and skillful play of the limited hand he has been dealt regarding Ukraine should increase the appreciation of his administration here at home. The use of diplomacy to influence world opinion and marshaling sanctions from Europe and NATO have boxed Russia in and limited their options. The administration of millions of vaccinations in the U.S., and navigation of the ever-changing circumstances of the pandemic have created the conditions for a successful recovery. Our economy has already approached the state it was in prior to the pandemic, and is poised to exceed it, having successfully rebounded. Inflation and supply chain problems are inevitable given pandemic restrictions on employment and the surplus of money and wants built up by an economy unable to freely travel or spend for several years. A lack of goods caused by a lack of production means fewer items available, but a return to production will allow these shortages to work out in time.
Comparisons of the previous administration to Biden are plainly seen as conditions return to as nearly normal as we can expect in a nation weary of uncertainty and unrest caused by the recent disruptions.
There is a moral precedent that many Republicans are ill equipped to understand. The imposition of their will by any means necessary and a cynical attitude towards power has left a bad taste in much of the electorate that will reject this behavior after experiencing Biden’s thoughtful and skilled leadership.
Republicans demonize those who oppose them in order to persuade their base to support their actions. That sort of persuasion depends upon making your followers feel justified in looking down on those who differ, as their enemies. Regardless of how ridiculous their theories, they can count on a portion of their base to swallow attitudes that feed their sense of entitlement. Without a quasi-religious fervor to whip up support, they cannot justify their means. Raw worship of power is a trait much of the GOP shares with Moscow. When judged on their results they stand naked and wanting.
Steve Foreman
Warren County
(Foreman is a former chairman of the WC Democratic Committee)