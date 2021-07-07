Home
Remember taxes?
It’s easy to procrastinate during the lazy hazy days of summer, but if the topic is taxes, it’s a pastime to figure out a plan. No need to panic, though — you usually have options, even at this late date.
The deadline to file this year was May 17. If you missed the deadline, hopefully, you filed for an extension, but if not, do that now. You can request it for free via Free File on the IRS website, or else contact your accountant — who has probably already been pestering you — ASAP to do so.
Remember that an extension on filing does not equate to an extension on payments, however. If you owe taxes, you should have paid a tax estimate by May 17. Again, you have an option to request an extension. You can request a six-month extension, though you will accrue interest.
If you have children, you’ve got a potential extra incentive to file: You might be able to get an advance on the 2021 child tax credit, which was expanded in the March aid package. This year’s credit is $3,000 per child ages 6-17 and $3,600 for children under six.
Eligible parents can opt to receive up to half of that in payments starting in July. Parents of children under six could receive payments of $300 from July to December, while those with children 6-17 could receive $250 a month.
One caveat? You need to have filed your 2020 return. If you do opt for the installments, you’ll calculate how much of an advance you received when you file your 2021 taxes to receive the remainder.
Home
Body positivity: how to set a good example for your children
As a parent, you play a major role in the development of your child’s self-esteem, and it’s important to remember that children tend to imitate the behaviors of the adults in their life. If you want to be a positive role model and avoid inadvertently harming your child’s body image, here are some things you can do.
Value the person rather than their appearance
Instead of complimenting people on their physical attributes, show admiration for traits such as their generosity, courage, creativity, or sense of humor. This applies to public figures as well as the people in your daily life. In hearing you speak positively about people of different genders, sizes, ethnicities, and ages, your children will learn that everyone deserves respect, regardless of what they look like.
Learn to accept yourself for who you are
If your child hears you berate yourself for gaining weight or catches you sighing each time you spot a new wrinkle, they’ll be more likely to develop a critical view of their own body. That being said, learning to love yourself as you are is easier said than done. Take some time to reflect on the source of your negative body image, learn to compliment yourself as you would a friend, and focus on adopting healthy lifestyle habits.
Finally, be sure to remind your child that no one is perfect. Explain that most pictures in magazines and online have been retouched and that the overly muscular or slender physique of characters in their favorite cartoons and video games is often unrealistic. By having these conversations and setting a good example, you can help your child build a healthy body image.
Eating disorders
Children can develop an eating disorder at nearly any age, especially in a society that promotes unrealistic beauty standards. If you notice behaviors such as getting stressed at mealtimes, being obsessed with their appearance or frequently asking about the nutritional value of food, be sure to consult a healthcare professional.
Home
Drowning may not be easy to recognize
Drowning is subtle — so subtle, in fact, that in 10 percent of all accidental drownings of children, an adult actually watches a child drown and has no idea it is happening, according to the CDC.
Drowning people don’t flail around. They rarely call for help. In fact, they quickly become panicked and are rarely able to call for help.
How drowning looks:
* Head low in the water, mouth at water level
* Head tilted back with mouth open
* Eyes glassy and empty, unable to focus
* Eyes closed
* Hair over forehead or eyes
* Not using legs
* Hyperventilating or gasping
* Trying to swim in a particular direction but not making headway
* Trying to roll over on the back
* Appear to be climbing an invisible ladder
* Children may appear to be simply sitting on the bottom of a pool.
Proficiency test
One way to demonstrate water proficiency is this Red Cross test:
1. Resurface easily after falling into the water above the head
2. Tread water for one minute.
3. Spin around 360 degrees to spot an exit.
4. Swim 25 yards to get to an exit.
5. Climb out of the water without assistance.
Exhaustion protocol
Each swimmer, especially children, should know how to flip, float and swim.
When tired, a swimmer should turn over on the back, with the arms stretched out on top of the water and head above water, then float to recover energy. Turn over again onto the stomach and swim toward safety. When tired, flip and float.
Caution on treading water
Treading water is an important survival skill, but it is more problematic for children, according to some swim experts.
Children are likely to have less buoyancy in the water and use a huge amount of energy moving their arms and legs just to keep their heads out of the water. They can be taught to use less energy, and they should know how to properly tread water, but the key safety skill for children is to flip and float.
Home
Keep these invasive plants out of your garden
It’s pretty, it would look great in your garden, and since your local garden center carries it, there’s no way it’s a destructive invasive species, right?
Not necessarily. According to Epic Gardening, while garden centers are most knowledgeable about the plants that they sell and most don’t carry invasive species, destructive plants slip through the cracks all the time, and can wind up in your garden.
If you’re thinking about adding one of these commonly available plants to your garden, ask a reputable garden center about a better native option. If you already have it in your landscaping, consider digging it up and replacing it with something that will support local flora and fauna.
* Chinese wisteria: Popular for its purple flowers, but can kill trees and displace native species.
* English ivy: Can climb and kill trees or cover the ground and suffocate native plants. It’s worth noting that the British naturalists, who work where buildings and trees are covered with ivy, defend it, saying it doesn’t kill trees or harm buildings. But the ivy should be cut before it reaches a tree’s canopy, they say.
* Japanese honeysuckle: This plant has almost no natural enemies and can kill shrubs and young trees by girding.
* Privets: This shrub can invade woodlands and forests.
* Burning bush: The leaves are beautiful, but this shrub invades prairies and woodlands.
* Callery/Bradford pear: This small tree invades prairies and woodlands.
* Common periwinkle: Periwinkle grows in dense patches and can smother native species.
* Sweet autumn clematis: With its profusion of white flowers, this species can grow over native plants and block sunlight.
Home
Bring your full attention to swimmers at the pool or beach
This year, as you prepare to enjoy the pool or the beach, take care to remember that drowning is possible for anyone, and it is often unrecognized.
No one should ever swim alone, even if they can swim well. The World Congress on Drowning states that an estimated 66 percent of the more than 360,000 people who drown worldwide each year knew how to swim.
Often people who can swim overestimate their ability. They overestimate how far or long they can swim before they become exhausted. They might not know how to swim out of a current or undertow. They can be hit by a wave or another swimmer, then panic.
Pre-teen children can dramatically overestimate how well they can swim and should never be left to swim in a pool without an adult inside the pool, even in shallow water.
Everyone knows that children should not swim alone. That includes small plastic wading pools, in which children have drowned, though the water level was not more than three inches. Children can drown in any depth of water, even if the water is not above their heads. Never instruct a babysitter to watch a child in a pool. Children should always be supervised by parents.
Remember, children, playing in the water make noise. If there is no noise, there is trouble.
Home
Should you pay to fix your credit score?
If you’ve got some dings on your credit, it can be tempting to think about hiring someone to clean it up. But is that a good idea?
Experts generally say no. For most of us, the changes a credit repair service offers are fixes we can make ourselves. Pay your bills on time every time. Keep credit card usage low. Stay out of tax trouble. Stay out of small claims court. Honor your rental agreements.
Hiring an unscrupulous company to repair credit might even do more harm than good.
It’s important to remember that it takes some time to repair bad or mediocre credit. There is no quick fix.
One way to keep on top of things is to get a copy of your credit report. As per the Federal Trade Commission, you’re entitled to one free credit report a year from each of the three nationwide credit reporting companies at annualcreditreport.com.
If you see an item that looks incorrect, open a dispute with the credit reporting industry (TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax).
If you do need a quick fix, one area to focus on is the credit utilization ratio, which accounts for about 30 percent of your score. You can pay down balances on revolving debts like credit card balances. Pay off credit accounts, but keep them open. If you close an account, your available credit can go down, lowering your score. It’s a balancing act.
Experian recently added a free service called Experian Boost, which lets you add charges like cell phone bills that aren’t traditionally included in credit scores. If you consistently pay these on time, this could give you a small bump in your credit score. Experian says the service adds an average of 12 points to a user’s credit score.
Finally, you might benefit from credit counseling for the long term. Find a reputable company — the National Foundation for Credit Counseling is a nonprofit that has been around since 1951.
Home
Adding a pantry
If there’s one thing many of us gained a newfound respect for during the pandemic, it is the value of stocking up. There’s a big difference between hoarding and having backups, of course, but many people resolved after 2020 that they’d forevermore stock some extra food, cleaning supplies — and yes, toilet paper.
Pantries had already been gaining in popularity, but last year undoubtedly sealed the deal for many. If you’re considering putting in a pantry, you’ve got plenty of options. You can DIY extra shelving, hire a contractor to build a walk-in space or settle on something in between.
Here are some ideas:
* Convert a closet into a pantry space. A nearby broom closet or coat closet can be perfect, or the space under a set of stairs that winds up being too awkward a shape for coats but could be great for storage.
* Use a freestanding wardrobe or armoire. You can install shelves in place of the hanging space and stand your new freestanding pantry along a wall near the kitchen or breakfast nook.
* Use the garage. This hearkens back to the method our grandparents and great-grandparents used. Remember all the home-canned sauces and jams that were stored in the basement and elsewhere? Grandma was a pro at pantries!
* Repurpose a bookshelf. You can do as little or as much as you want with this piece, which can provide an inexpensive solution.
* Build shallow cabinets between the studs.
* Put a skinny rollout cabinet between the fridge and the nearby wall. Bonus: you won’t have to attempt to clean crumbs out of that space anymore.
Wind: 3mph SSW
Humidity: 64%
Pressure: 30.01"Hg
UV index: 5
86/63°F
81/64°F