Remembering Margaret Lucille King

In this Town Talk, our publisher, Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Smeltzer, Community Liaison Department of Warren County Social Services, and Sam Barber, about the Warren County Food Distribution program.

In Warren County, three distributions are planned to provide low-income families with healthy meals over the summer. People Inc. has partnered with the Community Liaison Department of Warren County Social Services, Front Royal Ministerial Association, First Baptist Church of Front Royal, and Warren County Community Garden to distribute food on July 14, July 28, and Aug. 11.

“We welcome the opportunity to bring food resources to Warren County,” said Michelle Smeltzer with Warren County Department of Social Services. “The collaboration between the churches, social services, People Inc., and the community garden has been a real blessing to our community.”

Each Warren County distribution will begin at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church at 14 W. First Street in Front Royal. All community members are welcome.

Volunteers are needed to assist with the Warren County distributions. Interested volunteers can contact Sam Barber at engagement@peopleinc.net for more information.

Also discussed

The Warren County Department of Social Services will be hosting a job fair for all residents. Many local employers will be on hand accepting applications. Additionally, local education programs will share course and training opportunities. If you are in need of transportation, contact the Royal Trolley Service at 540-825-2456 for route information. For any other questions, please call the Warren County Department of Social Services at 540-635-3430 x 3352 C-CAP, The Wednesday Group, and Samuels Library are partnering to host a Volunteer Fair. All ages are invited to learn about volunteer opportunities with organizations that make a positive impact in Warren County, like Loaves & Fishes, Habitat for Humanity, Tree Stewards, Salvation Army, Phoenix Project, Front Royal Women’s Resource Center, United Way, and The Laurel Center. Make a difference in your community and volunteer! Organizations that would like a table for volunteer recruitment should contact Michelle Ross at mross@samuelslibrary.net.

