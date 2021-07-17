Town Talk
Remembering Margaret Lucille King
Margaret Lucille King departed this life on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at her home in Luray, Virginia. No one spread more love in one lifetime, says a group of “young” people who came to the Royal Examiner studio to share their memories of Ms. King. Those who touch our lives stay in our hearts forever.
Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Smeltzer and Sam Barber, Warren County Food Distribution
In this Town Talk, our publisher, Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Smeltzer, Community Liaison Department of Warren County Social Services, and Sam Barber, about the Warren County Food Distribution program.
In Warren County, three distributions are planned to provide low-income families with healthy meals over the summer. People Inc. has partnered with the Community Liaison Department of Warren County Social Services, Front Royal Ministerial Association, First Baptist Church of Front Royal, and Warren County Community Garden to distribute food on July 14, July 28, and Aug. 11.
“We welcome the opportunity to bring food resources to Warren County,” said Michelle Smeltzer with Warren County Department of Social Services. “The collaboration between the churches, social services, People Inc., and the community garden has been a real blessing to our community.”
Each Warren County distribution will begin at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church at 14 W. First Street in Front Royal. All community members are welcome.
Volunteers are needed to assist with the Warren County distributions. Interested volunteers can contact Sam Barber at engagement@peopleinc.net for more information.
Also discussed
The Warren County Department of Social Services will be hosting a job fair for all residents. Many local employers will be on hand accepting applications. Additionally, local education programs will share course and training opportunities.
If you are in need of transportation, contact the Royal Trolley Service at 540-825-2456 for route information. For any other questions, please call the Warren County Department of Social Services at 540-635-3430 x 3352
C-CAP, The Wednesday Group, and Samuels Library are partnering to host a Volunteer Fair. All ages are invited to learn about volunteer opportunities with organizations that make a positive impact in Warren County, like Loaves & Fishes, Habitat for Humanity, Tree Stewards, Salvation Army, Phoenix Project, Front Royal Women’s Resource Center, United Way, and The Laurel Center.
Make a difference in your community and volunteer! Organizations that would like a table for volunteer recruitment should contact Michelle Ross at mross@samuelslibrary.net.
Town Talk: A conversation with Steven Schetrom and Meghan Bowers, Waggin’ for Dragons
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Steven Schetrom and Meghan Bowers about the upcoming Waggin’ for Dragons boat race. This annual event is a major fundraiser for the Humane Society of Warren County, and this year they are partnering with the United Way and the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce.
Their annual Dragon Boat race is back and set to sail on August 7, 2021, and is planned to be bigger and better than ever. Their race teams are made of the local community and business groups and will be racing and raising that much-needed money for THREE great non-profits.
This team-building experience is like nothing else you’ll find. You’ll paddle along the scenic Shenandoah River in traditional Chinese dragon boats. Between races, teams will hang out along the river.
Spectators are free, but please consider putting a team together! Teams consist of 20 racers and one drummer. You’ll be provided with the boat, the practice, and the location, and you provide your local community with the means to make a difference!
Please reach out to the Human Society at 540-635-4734 or their Facebook page. Want to form a team? You can Register here.
The Humane Society of Warren County is a non-profit animal shelter in Front Royal, Virginia. Established in 1947, we have been a safe haven to the lost, abandoned, and abused pets in Warren County for over 70 years. In 2012, they achieved no-kill status, and are proud to maintain it. You can expect an inviting and welcoming atmosphere when you visit the shelter and compassionate care for their animals.
The United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting change by addressing the underlying causes of the challenges we face. Living United means being part of the change!
The Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce promotes and supports its membership by serving as its voice, providing relevant programs, encouraging leadership, and creating a strong business climate and a vibrant community.
Town Talk: A conversation with Commonwealth Attorney John Bell – New laws as of July 1
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Commonwealth Attorney John Bell about some of the new laws that took effect on July 1, 2021.
Click here for a list of the new Virginia laws that took effect on July 1, 2021.
Town Talk: A conversation with Sheriff Mark Butler
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler. Sheriff Butler gives us an update on the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Butler said to look at their website and the first thing you’ll read is their mission statement.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office SHALL protect and serve all members of the community. We SHALL use all legal, ethical, and professional means to enforce the law and protect all constitutional rights of all persons.
Vision – The Sheriff’s Office is a source of pride for all of Warren County, respected by all law enforcement nationwide, recognized for our professionalism, integrity, and service to our community.
Core Values
Honor – Taking pride in our actions, duties, ourselves, and our community
Integrity – Adhering to high moral and irreproachable ethical principles at all times
Commitment – Ensuring excellence, accountability, and efficiency in our performance
Courage – Unwavering strength in the face of fear, risk/danger, uncertainty, or intimidation
Town Talk: A conversation with Karen Poff, Virginia Cooperative Extension
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Karen Poff from the Virginia Cooperative Extension in Front Royal.
The Warren County office of Virginia Cooperative Extension is your local connection to Virginia’s land-grant universities, Virginia Tech, and Virginia State University.
Through educational programs based on research and developed with input from local stakeholders, they help the people of Warren County improve their lives. They provide education through programs in Agriculture and Natural Resources, Family and Consumer Sciences, 4-H Youth Development, and Community Viability.
Karen describes the Managing Your Money Series of classes now available through her office. For more information, contact Karen Poff at kpoff@vt.edu
or call 540-635-4549.
Town Talk: A conversation with Sgt Laura Gomez, Animal Control – Keep pets safe in the heat
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Sgt Laura Gomez from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Animal Control Division.
Leaving pets locked in cars is never safe. But when the weather gets warmer, it can be deadly. High temperatures can cause irreparable organ damage and even death. Protecting animals from unnecessary death is a problem we can all agree to prevent.
The Animal Control Division provides enforcement of all animal control issues within the County of Warren and the Town of Front Royal. Animal law enforcement, including the methods of capture, confinement, and disposition of nuisance animals, both domestic and feral, requires that the animals be treated in the most humane manner possible. Warren County or Town residents who require the assistance of Warren County Animal Control are to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128 or, in the case of an emergency, 911. This includes any questions dealing with wildlife matters.
