Interesting Things to Know
Remembering the comic strip loved by millions
If you are one of the millions of people who enjoyed the Peanuts comic strip and its star Charlie Brown, here are some odd facts you might not know.
Creator Charles Schulz, who started the strip in 1947, originally called it Li’l Folks. But when the strip was syndicated in 1950, the name was changed to Peanuts. Schulz didn’t especially like it.
Charlie Brown’s beloved beagle Snoopy was modeled after Schulz’s pointer dog, Spike. Snoopy had five siblings from the Daisy Hill Puppy Farm. All of them made appearances during the years the strip ran.
One character was so unpopular with readers that she had a short run. The brash Charlotte Braun, the counterpoint to soft-spoken Charlie Brown, appeared in only ten strips and disappeared without explanation.
Another character was frequently mentioned as the love interest of Charlie Brown. She was called the Little Red-Haired Girl. She was never given a name or seen in the strip. She appeared in silhouette in one of the strips in 1998. She was based on Schulz’s unrequited love for a real red-haired woman.
Apple orchards make fun outings
Does anything taste better than a crisp, ripe apple fresh from the tree? Not really, and unless you have trees in your backyard, the only way to get a just-picked apple is to visit your local orchard and do it yourself.
Decide when you should plan your visit. Earlier is better — many orchards are picked clean before the official end of the season because it’s such a popular activity. You should also consider when different varieties will be available. Call your preferred orchard or visit their website to see if they have that information available. Most orchards are only open to the public on weekends, so don’t count on stopping by on a weekday.
Before you bring home more apples than you can possibly eat, consider how much you really want and what you might do with them. Are they all destined for lunch boxes? Is there an apple pie recipe or three you can try? Do you plan to cook a bushel down to make homemade applesauce?
When you head to the orchard, visit only the designated rows of trees that have been opened for picking. Look at apples closest to the outside of the three — those ripen first. The right color depends on the variety, and the orchard may provide pictures for reference. If not, just look them up on your phone.
When you start picking, lift the apple away from the branch and give it a little twist to release it. Don’t pull — you want the stem to remain on the fruit to help it last longer. Inspect the apple for any nicks or bruises, then place it gently (don’t drop it) into your basket or bag. If you pick an apple and then accidentally drop it on the ground, it’s still fine to pick up, but don’t collect any apples that were already on the ground.
A beginner’s guide to wild turkey hunting
If you’re interested in taking on the challenge of wild turkey hunting, start off on the right foot with these proven tips.
• Study up. Get acquainted with the hunting regulations in your area, such as permit requirements, hunting hours, and authorized equipment.
• Get to know your calls. You can purchase many different turkey calls, including the slate pan, swing-lid box, or diaphragm. However, you don’t need them all. It is important to practice with them and rely on the one you use best.
• Practice shooting. Pulling off a fatal shot on a turkey is not always easy. Therefore, it’s best to practice on life-size models.
• Observe. Watch for turkeys at the end of the day. They roost in trees, which can help you locate them at dawn. Feathers and droppings under mature trees are excellent clues as to where you can find them.
• Use decoys. Two or three decoys are ideal for attracting turkeys. They can give you the window of opportunity you need to take your shot.
• Blend into the background. Turkeys have remarkable vision and hearing. Consequently, show as little skin as possible, and keep still. Hiding in a bird blind with a camouflage pattern should work well.
• Have patience. Don’t change your location too quickly if your calls don’t get a response. The silence may not necessarily mean there aren’t turkeys nearby.
Best of luck on your hunt!
In the U.S., wild turkey hunting is regulated by individual states. The National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) provides a guide to wild turkey hunting in each state and updates it annually. Visit nwft.org to learn about season dates, bag limits, license costs, and other details.
The first day of autumn is September 22
Autumn is an invisible bridge that begins with the fading delights of summer and slowly reaches into the world of winter.
It’s when most crops are harvested and when the days grow shorter and cooler, especially in northern latitudes. September is the month of the Harvest Moon, a full moon that allows farmers to work later and have more time to bring in their crops. Gardens are ripped up, but rows of turnips, potatoes, and onions are planted.
Children have strapped on their backpacks and trekked back to school but take time out to select pumpkins, carve their Jack-o’-lanterns and throw themselves into the adventure of Halloween.
This is when tourists hit the road to find, photograph, and enjoy the color palette of fall foliage. These wanderers are often referred to as “leaf peepers.”
Apple trees are heavy with fruit, apple cider stands begin to pop up, and apple pie is a staple on many menus. Family outings to the nearest orchard are common, and kids can pick their own apples and even watch apple cider being made. Getting a taste of the fresh cider is part of the fun.
Tailgate parties hail the arrival of football season. Bonfires proliferate, with some of them turning into traditional hot dog roasts, complete with toasting marshmallows to make s’mores and augmented by a singalong.
Corn mazes offer a scary but exciting escapade, and hayrides are enjoyed by all ages. Scarecrows and cornstalks become part of decorating while squirrels scurry around burying nuts.
It’s autumn. Breathe deeply and enjoy the precious days. As Albert Camus said, “Autumn is a second spring where every leaf is a flower.”
The infamous chorizo tweet and what it teaches
Some Twitter users have been humbled, and a scientist has apologized after a simple joke unintentionally revealed just how credulous people can be.
French physicist Etienne Klein recently trolled the Internet by posting up a supposed image of a distant star. Except it was no star, just an ordinary slice of chorizo sausage.
Admittedly, the chorizo did share a somewhat uncanny resemblance with photos of our sun. The problem is that we have no way of collecting high-definition images of distant stars, not even with the recently launched and cutting-edge James Webb telescope.
Consider this: The James Webb telescope recently had its sights trained on Jupiter, and the images stunned many scientists. The details offered were far more nuanced than expected, even rivaling that sliced chorizo. But Jupiter is a mere 380 million miles away — next door in cosmic terms — and it takes light from the sun about 45 minutes to reach the gas giant.
The closest star to our solar system, Proxima Centauri, is about four light years away. In a single year, the light will travel 5.88 trillion miles. Yes, trillion with a T, meaning Proxima Centauri is about 23.5 trillion miles away. Our best telescopes can collect detailed images of objects hundreds of millions of miles away, but with our current technology, there’s no way to get detailed images from objects many trillions of miles away. Keep in mind that Proxima Centauri is practically our neighbor in the cosmic sense.
What does all of this mean? For one, we’re just starting to explore space. And on top of that, a healthy dose of skepticism can go a long way. That includes questioning authority figures, as the chorizo incident so finely illustrates. The internet has made it easy to share information, but that doesn’t mean that everything floating around is true, even if the information comes from an authoritative source.
Health
Astronauts lose bone in space
A few months in space can lead to decades of permanent bone loss, according to a study published in Scientific Reports.
Researchers followed a group of 17 astronauts — 14 men and three women with an average age of 47 — for a year after they returned from four to seven-month missions aboard the International Space Station. All the astronauts experienced significant bone loss — equivalent to about two decades of bone loss for an older adult on Earth. Scans taken a year back on Earth showed that only about half the damage had been reversed for most astronauts.
Weight-bearing bones thin and weaken during spaceflight, and bone rods can eventually disconnect, said Leigh Gabel, study researcher, and professor at the University of Calgary, in an interview with Reuters. While remaining bone connections can be strengthened again, the disconnected spots can’t be rebuilt.
Researchers found that astronauts who prioritized strength training, particularly deadlifts, were more likely to recover bone after their return to Earth.
A deeper understanding of the health effects of microgravity — and how to mitigate those effects — is crucial as humanity sets its eyes toward more ambitious space voyages. One 2020 study in the journal PLOS One indicated that a three-year round trip to Mars could put 33 percent of astronauts at risk for osteoporosis. Astronauts also experience higher solar radiation and fluid shifts that can impact their cardiovascular systems and vision.
What you need when hunting migratory birds
Are you curious about hunting migratory birds like snipes, gallinules, mourning doves, ducks, and geese? First, check the regulations in your region to determine what weapons and shots are permitted. Beyond that, here’s a list of other equipment you’ll need to give your hunting party the best chance of success.
• Any required permits
• Bird calls that mimic the songs or cries of your target birds.
• High-quality decoys to attract the birds; the more realistic, the better.
• A warm, wind-proof hunting coat made of a breathable and waterproof material like Gore-Tex. Look for one with a hood to help you watch birds discreetly and keep you warm.
• Hunting waders with a good range of motion to protect you from getting wet.
• A hunting blind to hide you from potential prey.
• Hunting gloves to keep your hands warm and ready to shoot when the moment is right.
To find everything you need for your hunting party or ask for personalized advice, visit a hunting outfitter in your area.
When planning your hunting trip, ensure you know the regulations in your region, like hunting areas and season dates, daily bag limits, and approved bird species.
