Local News
Renew the Remembrance: How Communities Can Revitalize Veteran Memorials
The timeless tribute of our war memorials needs a touch of timely care.
Memorials dedicated to veterans stand tall as poignant testaments to the courage, sacrifice, and valor of those who’ve gone before us in the name of freedom. Like guardians of history, they silently tell tales of bravery, unyielding spirit, and the immeasurable cost of freedom. Yet, the ravages of time, combined with natural elements, often leave these monuments needing tender loving care.
A Call to Action: Preserving Symbols of Honor
There’s an undeniable weight that comes with walking past or standing in front of a war memorial. It speaks volumes without saying a word, invoking feelings of respect, gratitude, and, sometimes, a deep sense of loss. However, to ensure that these feelings continue to be stirred in future generations, it’s essential to restore and maintain these significant landmarks. With Veterans Day on the horizon, here’s a blueprint for communities eager to rejuvenate their local memorials.
1. The Power of Hands-on Help: There’s no understating the value of volunteering. Whether it’s sweeping away fallen leaves, applying a fresh coat of paint, or nurturing the surrounding greenery, every act counts. The work may be manual, but the satisfaction derived from seeing a monument shine anew is immeasurable.
2. Pooling Resources for Preservation: Not everyone can offer physical labor, but that doesn’t mean they can’t contribute. Rallying the community for fundraising events can amass the necessary funds to undertake substantial restoration projects. From bake sales to charity runs and generous contributions from local businesses or veteran-supporting entities, every penny will count towards the cause.
3. The Might of the Word: The digital age has given everyone a platform. Harnessing the power of this platform to disseminate the historical relevance and stories associated with these memorials can spur collective action. Encouraging community members to pen down articles or even hosting informational sessions can raise the general consciousness about the need for these restoration endeavors.
4. Legislate to Celebrate: Knowledge is power. Being updated about laws and regulations surrounding memorial preservation can be instrumental. By endorsing measures that aim to safeguard these monuments, community members can become formidable advocates. Writing to representatives, affixing signatures on crucial petitions, or even affiliating with dedicated groups can push the envelope in ensuring these memorials get the recognition and care they deserve.
Memorials: More Than Just Stone and Metal
The essence of these monuments goes beyond their physical structure. They encapsulate moments, emotions, and memories. By extending a helping hand, every individual has the chance to ensure that these symbols of heroism, of bygone eras, and of gratitude continue to inspire awe, respect, and remembrance.
Local News
Parents Urge School Board to Help Address School Traffic Safety Issues
If the Warren County School Board doesn’t help solve the traffic-related problems plaguing some of the schools in the area, then the lives of children are increasingly at risk, residents told board members earlier this week.
Front Royal resident Jenna DeRemer lives with her husband and children in a home on Overlook Drive near Skyline Middle School. They live next to her parents, Mark and Catherine Bower, the latter a former School Board chair for many years.
“I’ve lived on the street since I was a child,” DeRemer told the School Board during the public comment period of its Wednesday, November 1 meeting. “However, as an adult, over the past few years, I’ve grown increasingly concerned with the safety and congested traffic issues the school faces at daily dismissal.”
DeRemer told the board members that each of the four adults in her family who live on Overlook Drive have almost been in car accidents at least once due to illegal parking and risky driving practices occurring there.
And when school ended last year, DeRemer said she very narrowly avoided hitting a student who had stepped out from between illegally parked cars in front of the crosswalk. “I had no visibility,” she said.
Deciding she wasn’t going to wait for a student to get hurt, DeRemer explained that this school year, she has contacted the school, local police, and now the School Board seeking help in addressing the traffic and dismissal issues she’s witnessed.
“The largest problem,” DeRemer told the board, “is that many parents are not opting to pick their children up in the designated pick-up line. Instead, their children are disingenuously being considered walkers and are coming to meet their parents wherever they have found space for their car that day on the street.”
Those same parents are oftentimes parked illegally and unsafely, sometimes on No Parking yellow lines next to Skyline Middle School or in the bike lane across the street from the school, she said. And when they’re parked on the yellow lines, they’re also blocking visibility to the crosswalk, in turn forcing students to step out unsafely from between parked cars.
“While the school does have a teacher that comes down as a daily crossing guard, he’s not there every day, and he occasionally comes after students have already started leaving the building,” said DeRemer.
Around the start of school in August, DeRemer said she contacted Skyline Middle School Principal Bobby Johnston to discuss this and other traffic-related concerns at the school. She said Johnston told her that the police needed to be the ones to take control of the situation.
When she contacted the Front Royal Police Department, though, DeRemer said they basically kicked the can back to the school.
DeRemer (above right) and her mother, Cathy Bower (above left), offered the School Board some suggestions, including sending a letter home to parents and guardians about the traffic problems and asking them for their help; putting out traffic cones or additional signage to prevent cars from illegally and unsafely parking; asking for more police involvement; and allowing parents to utilize the nearby, almost-empty parking lot next to the school’s track and field for parking.
“If you all do not work with the school and police to figure out a solution to these long-standing issues, I believe it is just a matter of time before a child is seriously injured, or worse,” said Bower, reading from her daughter’s statement in order to meet the community participation time limits.
“I challenge you all to spend from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. sitting on Luray Avenue to see what I see every day,” read Bower.
“It’s a safety issue and could also be an attendance issue if it causes delays when dropping off kids,” said Alex Arestad of Front Royal (above), a parent of a student attending Ressie Jeffries Elementary School.
On Wednesday, Arestad told the School Board that similar issues occur at Ressie Jeffries during drop-off and dismissal. In fact, for years, he said, parents of students there have lined up their cars along East Criser Road directly in front of Samuels Public Library, Burrell Brooks Park, and the Culligan building down to Remount Road (Route 522) as they wait to pick up or drop off their kids.
“I noticed in the month of October that the Front Royal Police Department began preventing parents from lining up, starting at the recently painted crosswalk area, covering about four car lengths on East Criser Road in front of the library and on all the way down to Route 522,” Arestad said. “This prevents parents from continuing to line up there.”
At the same time, police officers have been on site to inform parents that rather than lining up, they must continue to circle the school area until there is room to pull in front of the cross-painted area. If they don’t, the officers have said that they would issue a citation, said Arestad.
“When calling the Front Royal Police Department to inquire about this new procedure, I was told that they are only enforcing the law as a result of this specific law enforcement project,” Arestad said, noting that by having more vehicles circling the school, there is an increased risk for accidents that could endanger the lives of students who are arriving or leaving the school.
If the police department plans to continue this law enforcement project, Arestad suggested that the School Board request that the Town of Front Royal or Warren County widen Criser Road down to Route 522 in order to safely accommodate parents waiting in cars to drop off or pick up students.
“Meanwhile, perhaps students of different grades could be released at half-hour intervals or something like that,” he also suggested.
Click here to watch the School Board’s meeting of November 1, 2023.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for November 6 – 10, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Exit 1A, westbound – Overnight ramp closures to I-81 southbound for bridge widening, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights November 9 through November 17. Dates are approximate Follow posted detour. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.
Exit 6, westbound – Overnight partial off-ramp closures to Route 340/522 for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through November 17.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit: 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight slow-rolls to shift traffic onto a new portion of the bridge, reset concrete barriers and pavement marking operations, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on nights November 6 – November 15. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 340/522 (North Shenandoah Avenue) – Northbound and southbound right lane closures between Route 637 (Guard Hill Road) and Front Royal town limits for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Local News
School Board OKs New Teacher Slot, Video Camera Guidelines, 2 Assistant Track Coaches
The Warren County School Board, on Wednesday, November 1, voted unanimously to approve an additional elementary school teacher position, two new high school assistant coaches, and the policy that Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) will follow if and when video camera surveillance is used in any classroom.
School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins were present to vote.
The board members adopted Policy JOAA Classroom Video Surveillance to assist school administrators in determining when video footage may be shared with others, including parents or guardians, law enforcement, and other third parties, according to the policy draft, which was read for the third and final time on Wednesday.
“This policy itself is not one that mandates a camera in the classroom,” WCPS Assistant Superintendent of Administration George “Buck” Smith told the board. “However, if there’s one in the room, this is the perimeter of which we follow.”
Smith said that in order to protect the safety and security of students, employees, and authorized visitors in certain school division classrooms, the School Board may require video camera surveillance in all or selected classrooms.
The adopted four-page policy outlines nine different areas:
- Type of monitoring to be done with the video cameras;
- Where monitoring can occur;
- Length of time that recordings should be stored;
- Custodian of the video footage;
- When videos can be viewed,
- Who can review the video;
- Protection of student identities;
- When Social Services and/or law enforcement may access the video footage and
- Definitions of incident, self-contained special education classroom, and classroom.
For example, WCPS may utilize video cameras during the instructional day in all or designated classrooms, the draft policy states, and each camera shall be capable of monitoring all areas of a classroom and any attached room and recording audio from those areas.
However, the policy draft states that no video camera required by the policy shall monitor a restroom or other area in the classroom where a student changes clothes, except for incidental monitoring of a minor portion of a restroom or other area where students change clothes because of the layout of the classroom.
WCPS will provide written notice of the placement of cameras each year to the parent or guardian of a student who is placed in the classroom and the school employees assigned to any classroom, says the draft.
Additionally, a video recording under this policy cannot be released or viewed by anyone except the school principal, other school administration designee, or division superintendent. If there is a camera, the school principal will be able to view no less than 15 minutes of the video of each pre-kindergarten or self-contained special education classroom at the school no less than once every quarter. The school principal will only view footage in other monitored classrooms when there is a complaint or incident that would necessitate the video footage being reviewed, according to the policy draft.
The school division is not allowed to use video recorded under this policy for teacher evaluations or any purpose other than the promotion and protection of the health, well-being, and safety of students, the draft says.
More votes
In other action, the board voted 5-0 to approve two additional Winter Track assistant coaches, one at each high school, and to approve an additional teacher at Hilda J. Barbour (HJB) Elementary School.
WCPS Personnel Director Jody Lee told School Board members that Warren County High School and Skyline High School athletic directors have expressed the continued need for more assistant coaches.
“The number of student-athletes participating in our track and field programs continues to rise,” Lee said. “This would allow our coaching staff to individualize their coaching techniques with each event and the student-athletes competing in them.”
Likewise, WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger said that increased class sizes at HJB Elementary School have made it necessary to hire an additional teacher to qualify for state class size reduction funding. The cost and financing for the approved teacher slot is estimated at $55,000, which is prorated for the remainder of the year. A new teacher is expected to be hired by December 1.
Among other action items, the School Board moved that the superintendent be authorized to request that the Warren County Board of Supervisors (BOS) increase the School Board’s fiscal year 2023-2024 Operating Fund Budget by $1,114,509, which would be broken out into the following expenditure categories: 61000 – Instruction $820,479; 62000 Administration, Attendance and Health $22,217; 63000 – Pupil Transportation $18,728; 64000 – Operation and Maintenance $241,850; and 68000 – Technology $11,235.
The board said that contingent upon BOS approval of the additional appropriation, several additional positions be approved: one maintenance supervisor position, two elementary art teachers, and four security officers.
Also contingent upon BOS approval of the additional appropriation, the proposed fiscal year 2024 Amended Salary Scales reflecting an additional two percent increase to be effective January 1, 2024 also be approved.
“Just to clarify, we’re not asking for more money,” said Funk. “We are just asking for an appropriation for the new money that’s coming to us from the state.”
“That’s correct,” said Ballenger. “We’re going to make that very clear [to BOS]. We will not be asking our locality for any additional money. This is all state revenue that is coming in, and so the increase in appropriations is strictly due to state revenue.”
Specifically, he explained, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on September 6 convened a special session of the 2023 General Assembly, which adopted a budget (HB 6001/SB 6001) that amends the fiscal year 2024 Direct Aid distributions to school divisions compared to the Chapter 769 budget adopted at the 2023 regular session in February.
WCPS will receive $2,550,988 in additional funding from the newly adopted budget. The additional funding is broken down into three categories. The two percent compensation supplement funding totals $282,112 with additional revenue due to an increase in funded Standards of Quality (SOQs) support positions amounting to $555,450 and All In Per Pupil Funding totaling $1,713,426.
It is proposed that $1,436,479 of the additional All In Per Pupil funding be carried over to fiscal year 2025 to retain Student Support Coaches for another year, said Ballenger, with the remainder of the additional All In Per Pupil Funding ($276,947) to be used in fiscal year 2024 to purchase materials to support the goals of the Virginia Literacy Act.
The $282,112 two percent compensation funding, along with $166,380 of the increase in funded SOQ support positions funding, will be used to provide the additional two percent increase. The remainder of the increase in funded SOQ support positions ($389,070) will be used to create the additional WCPS positions.
Happy highlights
During a presentation by board members of the Warren County Educational Endowment, a $50,000 check was given to the School Board, reflecting the total amount of grant monies awarded this fall by the endowment.
“For many years, the Warren County Educational Endowment has been a vital partner that has provided grant funding to teachers for innovative learning opportunities for our students,” said Ballenger. “This year, they awarded 10 grants to the Warren County Public School system totaling $50,694.”
During another part of the board’s meeting, Ballenger presented attendance awards to A.S. Rhodes Elementary School, Skyline Middle School, and Ressie Jeffries Elementary School.
During the school reports segment of the School Board’s meeting, the board members heard presentations from school staff at Warren County Middle School, E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School, Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School, Warren County High School, and Skyline High School.
Ballenger introduced staff from the schools, who spotlighted specific programs, educational supports, clubs, projects, field trips, community work, teachers, and students, among others.
“It’s really nice and refreshing to hear some of the positives that we have going on in Warren County Public Schools because they are the majority of the positives that we have going on here,” said Pence.
“It’s really nice to see when these children come up, especially the elementary kids; they just kind of warm your heart, you know?” agreed Rinaldi. “Usually, with us, we hear all the bad news, and it’s great to sit up here and see the good news. And there is a lot of good news happening in Warren County Public Schools.”
Click here to watch the School Board’s meeting of November 1, 2023.
Local News
Local Humane Society’s Pick of the Litter Thrift Store Celebrates Their 1-Year Anniversary
Leadership staff and the board of director’s had several goals in mind when opening the store. One was that the thrift store would establish a steady stream of financial support for the Humane Society of Warren County. Essentially, the store funds itself with any remaining income at the end of each calendar year going into the shelter’s general fund to cover operating costs.
Second on the list was to open a thrift store that offered quality, gently used items at great prices. The store quickly gained the attention of the local community and has “regulars” who visit weekly. Not just to find treasures, but to visit the store employees or to bring in their furry family members for a pup cup! The community has also been extremely generous with donations to keep the shelves stocked.
“Our store manager, Jessie Moore, has done an outstanding job keeping store operations running smoothly, preparing inviting displays and sales to keep people coming back”, says Kayla Wines, Interim Executive Director.
“Something we are certainly proud of is the store also works with community groups such as DSS and House of Hope to provide essential items such as clothing, furniture, house wares and more to people in need. Items are offered for many reasons including citizens transitioning from homelessness and securing their own apartment, or someone needing nice clothing for a job interview to help them get back on their feet.” “It is an incredible feeling to know we are not only supporting the pets in the shelter, but we are also supporting the people in our community!”
On Saturday, November 4, 2023, Pick of The Litter Thrift Store will be celebrating the 1-year anniversary of opening its doors. As a thank you to the community for helping us reach this milestone, we will have our coffee bar well stocked, cupcakes, pup cups, and everybody’s favorite event – the $5 bag sale for adult clothing!!
The thrift store is located at 450 South Commerce Ave. Suite E, Front Royal, VA 22630 and are open Tuesday – Saturday from 9am-5pm. The store accepts donations each day they are open between 10am-2pm.
Be sure to check out the store’s Facebook page to see the monthly deals calendar and any adoption events they may be hosting – facebook.com/pickofthelitterthrift.
Local News
Local Brownie Girl Scout Troop Leads by Example
Sunday, October 22nd, was a beautiful bluebird autumn day in Front Royal. For Brownie Girl Scout Troop 14126, that meant the perfect opportunity to tackle a big community service project. With support from our local Front Royal/Warren County Anti-Litter Council (ALC), the troop set out to clean up litter across all of Front Royal’s Fantasyland Park, including the section of Happy Creek that flows alongside.
Troop leaders Samantha Love and Sabrina Hoover were there to oversee the clean-up: “Our Troop 14126 is small but mighty. Entering the current Girl Scout year, the Brownies voted on which badges to earn. One of their selections, the Eco Friend Badge, teaches the girls how they can help our local ecosystems. The girls are learning that picking up trash in their parks and streams helps to prevent contamination within our watershed, which ultimately reaches the Chesapeake Bay and the open ocean. They have explored recycling concepts and are now focused on treating outdoor spaces with kindness while helping to make public spaces and surrounding areas litter-free for everyone to enjoy, wildlife included. The girls have big hearts and enjoy helping the community.”
The ALC’s President, Justin Proctor, usually anticipates youth volunteer litter clean-ups to last an hour or so before fatigue sets in. Not this time. “These Brownies were still going strong after 2 full hours of rigorous trash collecting,” said Proctor. “They would return to the picnic table for a quick snack and some water, and then they’d run right back out there to find more litter!”
The Brownies ended the day with 8 full bags of garbage, estimated at nearly 125 pounds of litter removed from the landscape. Needless to say, these girls were true to their motto: A Girl Scout always leaves an area better than she found it.
If you, your family, your business, or a group you are involved with are interested in organizing a litter clean-up, don’t hesitate to contact Justin Proctor (c.justin.proctor@gmail.com) to make arrangements. The ALC can provide all of the gear and snacks to make your clean-up a success! If you are interested in routinely cleaning a street within the town, please contact Karen Williams (kwilliams@frontroyalva.com) to enroll in Front Royal’s Adopt-a-Street program.
Local News
Power of Change: Taking a Stand against Human Trafficking
Power of Change Grant Targets Vulnerable Population.
Recently, Karen Erickson-Lee of Living By His Grace Ministries shared news of a significant grant secured for the purpose of educating communities about the alarming issues of human trafficking. The Power of Change grant, courtesy of the Rappahannock Electric Company, is a testament to the latter’s ongoing commitment to community well-being.
Erickson-Lee highlighted the invaluable contributions of Penny Kay Hoeflinger, a human trafficking survivor who penned the book “Children of the Poor” and developed workbooks like “Avoiding the Octopus.” These resources, designed for educators, families, and hospital administrators, aim to shed light on the signs of grooming and the vulnerability of potential victims. Tragically, many of these victims end up trapped in a world of exploitation, with some mistakenly incarcerated for supposed drug offenses.
Front Royal Mayor Lori Cockrell expressed her horror at the scale of the problem. She emphasized that human trafficking isn’t a distant issue restricted to major cities; it’s a local problem, and the implications extend across various age groups. Drawing attention to Interstate 81, she cited it as a hotspot for trafficking activities. This highway sees numerous college students, and their safety is a top concern.
Highlighting Rappahannock Electric’s role, Casey Hollins provided insights into the Power of Change initiative. Members of Rappahannock Electric can opt to round up their electric bills, with the excess funds being used for community betterment. Twice a year, this pooled money is distributed among deserving organizations. This program reflects the profound impact of collective contributions, even when each individual’s donation might be minimal.
Erickson-Lee’s ambitious plans for the grant funds involve distributing hundreds of “Avoiding the Octopus” workbooks across various counties. These books, available in English and Spanish, are customized for first responders to equip them with the tools they need to identify and assist victims. Collaboration with human trafficking survivor Hoeflinger is also on the cards to enhance community awareness and resilience.
As community members and organizations band together, the shared goal remains clear: safeguarding the vulnerable and illuminating the dark corners where exploitation occurs. Thanks to the Power of Change grant, the journey to a safer community has received a significant boost.
Wind: 3mph SSW
Humidity: 54%
Pressure: 30.12"Hg
UV index: 0
72/45°F
68/48°F