Rennie Emmitt “Pop” Cooke, III (1967 – 2022)

Rennie Emmitt “Pop” Cooke, III, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022, in his home in Warren County, Virginia, surrounded by his loving family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, August 5 at 4:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends until 6:00 p.m. Inurnment will be private.

Rennie was born September 16, 1967, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Rennie Emmitt Cooke, II, and Shirley May Merchant Cooke.

He was a graduate of Warren County High School Class of 1985. He was married to the late Tina Marie Cooke.

Rennie enjoyed life and never met a stranger. He loved baseball, NASCAR, watching his grandson play football, his cornhole family, telling jokes, fishing, and being “Pop” to many children. He was a member of Helltown Baggers and S.V.C.

He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Surviving is his loving fiancée and soulmate, Angie Buterakos, of Front Royal; two daughters, Brooke Ballard and husband Chris, who he thought of as a son, of Front Royal, and Desirae Cooke and fiancé Tyler Deavers of Bentonville; three brothers, Bro Cooke of Front Royal, Steve Cooke (Leanne) of Luray and Joe Cooke (Lindsey) of Front Royal; four sisters, Tammy Sealock (James) of Manassas, Pamela Maddox (Scott) of Front Royal, Katrina Saunders (Steve) of Front Royal, and Sandy Cooke (Raymond Henry, who was his life-long best friend) of Front Royal; two step-children, Seff Oates and Adrienne Hickerson; three grandchildren, Nathan Ballard, Cole Deavers, and Cohen Deavers; one step-grandson, Jude Oates; Leila, his dog, and faithful companion; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Caine Deavers; a brother, David Allen Cooke; and the mother of his girls, Tina Marie Cooke.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.