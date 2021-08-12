Renovation of historic Afton Inn underway

Revitalization of the Afton Inn in Front Royal is moving forward. Development company 2 East Main LLC is now working on the second phase of restoration. Phase 1a included plan development and engineering. A portion of Afton Inn was taken down, and asbestos removed. Other work was completed to stabilize the building.

“Front Royal is most pleased that work is underway on the Afton Inn,” said Mayor Chris Holloway. “The redevelopment of this iconic and historic building will bring new economic life to the downtown area as a mixed-use center and welcoming site for visitors. I applaud our Council and Front Royal Economic Director (FREDA) Steven Hicks for getting this project back on track.

FREDA will continue to work with the developers to keep the project on schedule for completion in 2023. We believe this project will serve as a beacon for future development”.

“2 East Main LLC is excited to start work again on the Afton,” said partner Alan Omar. “We have completed new engineering that meets code updates for phase 1B. A contractor has been hired and we plan to begin foundation work this month.

A privacy fence and banner have been installed so that residents, potential tenants, and visitors can see a glimpse of the future.”

The total cost for the restoration of Afton is approximately $2 million dollars.

“Project developers Jim Burton and Alan Omar understand the importance of maintaining the historic fabric of this property while including features that will attract future investment and encourage younger generations to make Front Royal their home,” explained Steven Hicks, Town Manager and Executive Director of FREDA. “This project will become a center for commerce and tax generator for the Town while providing a channel for future development.”

Current plans for the Afton Inn include office space, indoor & outdoor dining, and upscale apartments. This property will add to Front Royal’s beautiful town landscape and surrounding mountain view.

(Press Release from Town of Front Royal)