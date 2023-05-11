Legislative Update
Rep. Ben Cline on passage of Secure the Border Act of 2023: Major step towards tackling Biden’s border crisis
On May 11, 2023, Congressman Ben Cline (R-VA) voted for, and the U.S. House of Representatives passed, H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act of 2023. The House Judiciary Committee, which Congressman Cline serves on, played a leading role in crafting this legislation and worked hard to make this the strongest border security package Congress has ever considered.
“Since his first day in office, President Biden has actively worked to weaken our southern border through radical open border policies that have resulted in the worst border crisis in history – turning every community, including Virginia’s Sixth District, into border communities,” said Cline. “From halting construction of the border wall to deciding to lift Title 42 removal authority, President Biden has willingly and knowingly failed to protect the southern border and uphold the rule of law. While Biden and Secretary Mayorkas desperately attempt to downplay this crisis and tell Americans to just deal with it, House Republicans passed the strongest border security package in the history of Congress that secures America’s borders and restores our Nation’s rule of law and sovereignty.”
The Secure the Border Act of 2023:
• Reforms the asylum system by preventing fraud, raising the credible fear standard, and returning asylum to its historical roots and original intent.
• Ends the Biden Administration’s “catch and release” policy and gives the federal government additional tools to secure the border.
• Addresses the exploitation of children and ensures that children remain together, or are reunited, with their parents.
• Reduces the jobs magnet for illegal immigration.
Legislative Update
Warner on DEA extension of current flexibilities around telehealth prescriptions of certain medications
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) released the statement below after the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) announced that it would extend current flexibilities around telehealth prescriptions of controlled substances, including those that treat opioid use disorder and anxiety, while it reviews a record number of comments received in response to its new proposed telemedicine rules. This move follows strong advocacy by Sen. Warner, who spoke out in March about the need to ensure that patients can continue getting their medications and sent a letter to the DEA in August 2022 asking them to explain their plan for continuity of care after the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.
“I’m pleased to see that the DEA is taking additional time to consider the comments to their proposed rule, which I believe overlooked the key benefits and lessons learned during the pandemic. This proposed rule could counterproductively exacerbate the opioid crisis and push patients to seek dangerous alternatives to proper health care, such as self-medicating, by removing a telehealth option in many cases. I’m working with my colleagues in Congress on a response to DEA’s proposed rule, and I look forward to further robust discussion on this critical issue.”
During COVID-19, patients widely adopted telehealth as a convenient and accessible way to get care remotely. This was made possible by the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, which allowed for a number of flexibilities, including utilizing an exception to the in-person medical evaluation requirement under the Ryan Haight Online Pharmacy Consumer Protection Act, legislation regulating the online prescription of controlled substances. With the Public Health Emergency set to expire, patients will soon lose the ability to reap the benefits of a mature telehealth system in which responsible providers know how to take care of their patients remotely when appropriate.
Since 2008, Congress has directed the DEA to set up a special registration process, another exception process under the Ryan Haight Act, that would open up the door for quality health care providers to evaluate a patient and prescribe controlled substances over telehealth safely, as they’ve done during the pandemic. This special registration process has yet to be established, and DEA wrote they believe this proposed rule fulfills those Congressional mandates, despite not proposing such a registration.
Sen. Warner, a former tech entrepreneur, has been a longtime advocate for increased access to telehealth. He is a co-author of the CONNECT for Health Act, which would expand coverage of telehealth services through Medicare, make COVID-19 telehealth flexibilities permanent, improve health outcomes, and make it easier for patients to connect safely with their doctors. He previously wrote to both the Biden and Trump administrations, urging the DEA to finalize regulations long-delayed by prior administrations allowing doctors to prescribe controlled substances through telehealth. Sen. Warner also sent a letter to Senate leadership during the height of the COVID-19 crisis, calling for the permanent expansion of access to telehealth services.
In 2018, Sen. Warner included a provision to expand financial coverage for virtual substance use treatment in the Opioid Crisis Response Act of 2018. In 2003, then-Gov. Warner expanded Medicaid coverage for telemedicine statewide, including evaluation and management visits, a range of individual psychotherapies, the full range of consultations, and some clinical services, including cardiology and obstetrics. Coverage was also expanded to include non-physician providers. Among other benefits, the telehealth expansion allowed individuals in medically underserved and remote areas of Virginia to access quality specialty care that isn’t always available at home.
Legislative Update
Kaine, colleagues unveil legislation to ban stock trading by Members of Congress
Americans deserve to know that their representatives in Congress’ top priority are the well-being of their constituents—not their own personal bottom lines. Lawmakers often have advance notice of investigations, hearings, and legislation that can impact stock prices or move markets and can support or enact policy changes that affect specific companies or industries. Members of Congress should never use that power to advance their own financial interests.
That’s why I joined my colleagues in introducing a bill to ban members of Congress from trading stocks. The bill would strengthen congressional ethics, ban conflicts of interest and the appearance of conflicts of interest, and increase transparency between Congress and the American public.
Specifically, the Ending Trading and Holdings in Congressional Stocks (ETHICS) Act would:
Prohibit members of Congress, their spouses, and dependent children from owning or trading individual stocks, securities, commodities, or futures.
Provide members of Congress who own covered assets the ability to divest, diversify into allowable assets such as mutual funds, or place assets into a Qualified Blind Trust (QBT), which would be managed by an independent party.
Include strong penalties with enforcement by Congressional Ethics Offices. If members or their family members continue to hold or trade in violation of the Act, the fine would be at least the value of the members’ monthly pay.
Read more about the ETHICS Act here.
If you or a loved one is experiencing an issue with a federal agency, please reach out to a member of my staff here.
Legislative Update
Warner joins resolution highlighting the importance of local news
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) joined Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) and 12 colleagues in introducing a resolution that would designate April 2023 as “Preserving and Protecting Local News Month.” The resolution officially recognizes the role of local news as an essential function for democracy in the United States.
“In Virginia and across the country, local news outlets are relied on to keep our citizens informed, combat disinformation, and serve as a crucial check on our government institutions,” said Sen. Warner. “It is important that we continue to honor the hard work that local journalists do for our Commonwealth and for our democracy in the face of continued budget cuts, newsroom closures, and staff reductions that have made their work more challenging.”
According to research, the overall employment in newspaper, television, radio, and digital newsrooms in the United States fell by 26 percent, or 30,000 jobs, from 2008-2020. More than 100 local newsrooms were forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 30 percent of local television stations reporting budget cuts and staff reductions. As of September 2022, 42 local newspapers have closed or merged in Virginia alone, with significant staff cuts plaguing surviving papers. This resolution affirms the significance of local news in increasing civic engagement and strengthening democratic norms and practices and acknowledges the valuable contributions of local journalism toward the maintenance of healthy and vibrant communities.
In addition to Sens. Warner and Schatz, the resolution is co-sponsored by Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Ed Markey (D-MA), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Bob Casey (D-PA), Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM), Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Dick Durbin (D-IL), and Cory Booker (D-NJ).
The resolution has been endorsed by PEN America; Alliance for Community Media; Free Press Action; National Press Photographers Association (NPPA); Native American Journalists Association (NAJA); Writers Guild of America, East, AFL-CIO; Ethnic Media Services; Society of Environmental Journalists; Society for News Design; Common Cause; Department for Professional Employees, AFL-CIO; National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ); Native Public Media; Public Knowledge; Society of Professional Journalists; Theatre Communications Group; National Newspaper Association (NNA); National Writers Union (NWU); and National Association of Broadcasters (NAB).
Sen. Warner has long been an outspoken supporter of local news. In the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Sen. Warner led colleagues in a push to include local journalism and media outlets in relief packages.
Legislative Update
My bipartisan bill to reduce maternal and infant mortality
Maternal mortality in the U.S. is at its highest level since 1965 despite the fact that more than 80 percent of maternal deaths are preventable. Recent data has also found that Black women are nearly three times more likely to die from pregnancy than white women. This is unacceptable.
We must take action to reduce maternal and infant mortality, tackle these racial disparities, and strengthen access to care for mothers.
Last month, I introduced a bill with Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) to promote maternal health and reduce racial inequities in maternal and infant mortality. My bipartisan bill would strengthen support for women during and after pregnancy, expand maternal health research and data collection, and help ensure women are better matched with birthing facilities that meet their specific needs.
Among its many provisions, the Mothers and Newborns Success Act would:
Provide grants for states to create and implement plans to address disparities in maternal health and improve maternal health outcomes.
Support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) efforts to gather data related to maternal health, which would help determine and address gaps in care.
Improve access to and continuity of obstetrics care in rural communities, including through the use of telehealth.
Establish a public and provider awareness campaign to promote awareness of maternal health warning signs.
Click here to learn more about the Mothers and Newborns Success Act here.
I will continue to help ensure all women and their newborns receive the support they need during and after pregnancy.
If you or a loved one is experiencing an issue with a federal agency, please reach out to a member of my staff here.
Sincerely,
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – April 3, 2023
This week Congress was busy wrapping up its legislative agenda before the Easter district work period. The House passed a historic energy bill that would put an end to the anti-energy policies of the Biden Administration and lower costs for American families. In my Judiciary subcommittee, I questioned an FTC official on the censorship of free speech and pressed for documents, and in Appropriations, I confronted Attorney General Garland on the DOJ and FBI’s targeting of parents. As always, it was a privilege to see and welcome friendly faces and constituents across the Capitol.
Unleashing American Energy and Lowering Costs for Families
American families continue to struggle under rising costs due to the Biden Administration’s war on American energy independence. Instead of producing cleaner energy in the United States, President Biden shut down pipelines in America while turning to authoritarian countries for oil, putting our national security at risk. Every day Americans are paying more at the pump, at the grocery store, and in their electricity bills, as they suffer under the mounting inflation caused by Democrats’ runaway spending. Americans are fed up with President Biden’s radical energy policies and woke climate agenda, which is why I am glad the House passed H.R. 1 this week.
Provisions of the Lower Energy Costs Act (H.R. 1) are:
- Increasing domestic energy production
- Reforming the permitting process for all industries
- Reversing anti-energy policies advanced by the Biden Administration
- Streamlining energy infrastructure and exports
- Boosting the production and processing of critical minerals
Ramping Up Oversight
For weeks, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has been stonewalling the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee’s requests for information on its targeting of Twitter and attempts to silence Elon Musk, who has been outspoken in his support for free speech. As Chairman of the Subcommittee on Responsiveness and Accountability to Oversight, I pressed the FTC official for answers on why they have not produced adequate documents pertaining to our investigation, and I won’t stop demanding answers in the fight for Americans’ constitutional right to free speech.
Bringing “Justice” Back to the Department of Justice
Attorney General Garland testified before the Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies (CJS) on budget requests for the Department of Justice (DOJ), but I made sure that he would head across the hall soon and testify before the House Judiciary Committee. I pressed him for answers on the DOJ and FBI’s targeting of parents protesting their local school boards — where primary jurisdiction lies with state and local law enforcement and not the heavy hand of the weaponized Biden DOJ. Read more about my questioning of the Attorney General in a Fox News article here.
Calling Out Biden’s Lies and Securing the Border
Joe Biden is gaslighting Americans with his ridiculous claims that House Republicans’ budget proposals would cut funding for border security. Despite the president’s falsehoods and distractions, the fact is it is the president’s budget, not House Republicans, that will slash $600 million for DHS. I joined “Wake Up America” on Newsmax to discuss.
Constituent Meetings
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington and across the Sixth District, please follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Legislative Update
Warner calls on State Department to address problems with passport renewal processing ahead of summer travel
With summer just around the corner, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) has seen a steady rise in requests for assistance regarding passport applications and renewals. Many constituents are expressing frustration caused by prolonged and unexplained delays as to the status of their travel documents. Today, Sen. Warner sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken to ensure that the State Department is taking proper steps to clear the passport backlog and fulfill renewal requests.
Specifically, Sen. Warner wrote to Sec. Blinken regarding the now-closed Online Passport Renewal (OPR) System, which received more than 500,000 requests from August 2022 to February 2023. The online system has been unable to keep up with demand, leaving travelers scrambling to replace their passports at the last minute. In addition to costly delays, many constituents who filed to renew their passports online are receiving little to no information on the progress being made with applications regardless of how well in advance of planned travel their requests were filed, leaving many in limbo waiting for their documents.
“In an increasingly online age, I welcome the ability for my constituents to renew their passports through a secure paperless process,” wrote Sen. Warner. “However, the OPR system seems to be fraught with significant errors that have caused Virginians headaches, stress, and, unfortunately, in some instances, delayed or missed travel. Simply put, the service my constituents have received is unacceptable.”
In his letter, Sen. Warner posed a series of questions to better understand how the State Department plans to address the backlog:
· How does the agency’s handling of passport applications submitted online differ from those that are filed through traditional processes, either by applying at a Passport Acceptance Facility in person or by U.S. Mail?
· How does the agency determine the assignment of OPR applications to their Passport Agencies across the country? How does this compare to the assignment of traditional applications received?
· What is the current average processing time of an application submitted through the OPR process compared to those submitted through the traditional process? Please indicate the processing time for applications submitted under both expedited and routine processing.
· Does agency data reflect that some Passport Agencies are more successful in processing OPR applications timely than others? If so, what does the agency believe is the source of this imbalance, and how is the agency addressing this problem?
· Members of my staff have been told by Passport Agency officials that “technical issues” can at times, impede the processing of an OPR application and that officials must transfer the application into the traditional system for final processing. Can you further explain these technical issues and what steps the agency is taking to fix these issues?
Sen. Warner’s constituent casework team works daily to help Virginians with a variety of federal agency needs, including help with passport renewal. Constituents experiencing any problems with new passport applications or passport renewals through both online and traditional applications can reach out to Sen. Warner for assistance through his website, available here.
A copy of the letter can be found below.
Dear Secretary Blinken:
I write today to express my concern and frustration with the State Department’s Online Passport Renewal (OPR) system.
The OPR system opened to the public in a pilot status in August 2022, and the agency reports it received more than 500,000 applications before they system closed in February 2023. During that time, many Virginians participated in utilizing this system to submit their passport renewals. Since the start of 2023, my office has received a significant increase in requests from Virginians who are experiencing considerable delays in the processing of their renewal applications filed through the OPR system prior to its closure. In many cases, my constituents filed well in advance of their travel date and paid for expedited processing. That said, the applicants still faced delays and, in some cases, ultimately needed to physically travel to a Passport Agency, often the day before their scheduled travel, in order to have their passport issued.
In an increasingly online age, I welcome the ability for my constituents to renew their passports through a secure paperless process. However, the OPR system seems to be fraught with significant errors that have caused Virginians headaches, stress, and unfortunately in some instances, delayed or missed travel. Simply put, the service my constituents have received is unacceptable. Therefore, I ask that you please address the following questions:
1. How does the agency’s handling of passport applications submitted online differ from those that are filed through traditional processes, either by applying at a Passport Acceptance Facility in person or by U.S. Mail?
2. How does the agency determine the assignment of OPR applications to their Passport Agencies across the country? How does this compare to the assignment of traditional applications received?
3. What is the current average processing time of an application submitted through the OPR process compared to those submitted through the traditional process? Please indicate the processing time for applications submitted under both expedited and routine processing.
4. Does agency data reflect that some Passport Agencies are more successful in processing OPR applications timely than others? If so, what does the agency believe is the source of this imbalance, and how is the agency addressing this problem?
5. Members of my staff have been told by Passport Agency officials that “technical issues” can at times impede the processing of an OPR application and that officials must transfer the application into the traditional system for final processing. Can you further explain these technical issues and what steps the agency is taking to fix these issues?
My office has been told that the agency is experiencing “an unprecedented volume of early demand for passports this year.” I commend officials at Passport Agencies across the country for their tireless work in adjudicating millions of passport applications each year. However, it appears that the OPR system’s flaws are directly inhibiting this effort, and I look forward to understanding how the agency will address existing challenges and improve the system for future use.
Thank you.
Sincerely,
