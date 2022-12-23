Legislative Update
Rep. Ben Cline votes against Democrats’ $1.7 trillion spending spree
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On December 23, 2022, Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) released the below statement following his vote against the over $1.7 trillion, 4,155-page omnibus spending package, which will skyrocket America’s national debt and worsen the inflation crisis that Virginians are suffering from.
“Democrats’ bloated omnibus spending spree represents what’s wrong with Washington: a 4,000+ page, over $1.7 trillion government funding deal we are forced to vote on at the last minute,” Cline said. “This makes it impossible to know the total cost that will fall on the backs of American taxpayers – and worsens inflation that’s devastating working families. Americans have to live within their means, while Congress spends and spends with money we don’t have. It’s pure Washington dysfunction in action, and it must be stopped. That’s why I voted against this bill – because the American people who elected us deserve a Congress that spends responsibly, not more than we can afford.”
Congressman Ben Cline represents the Sixth Congressional District of Virginia
Warner requests answers on use and deployment of Ashanto Alert for missing adults
On December 21, 2022, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) wrote the Youngkin administration expressing concerns with the deployment of the Ashanti Alert, which provides rapid dissemination of information to law enforcement agencies, media, and the public about adults who have been reported missing, along with suspect information in cases of suspected abduction.
“Since the enactment of the state law in 2018, there have been eight Ashanti Alerts issued in Virginia. Data provided by the Virginia State Police (VSP) indicates that, of the eight alerts, three victims were safely located, three victims were found murdered, and two victims are currently unaccounted for. Based on these results, I am deeply concerned that the Ashanti Alert, as currently implemented, is not living up to its full potential,” Sen. Warner wrote.
“The story of Marie Covington underscores this concern. Ms. Covington was last seen on August 17, 2022 at 9:57pm and was reported missing to Virginia Beach Police (VBP) by her family on August 18, 2022 at 10:25pm. Despite Covington’s disappearance meeting the activation criteria, VSP did not issue an Ashanti Alert until August 20, 2022 at 9:50pm – two days after she was reported missing. In that time period, police had already located her car, which was driven by the individual who was later arrested for her murder. The Ashanti Alert was issued only two hours before she was found deceased,” he continued. “The Ashanti Alert program was created to facilitate cooperation and improve communication between public safety entities, with the ultimate goal of saving the lives of endangered individuals. To that end, it is imperative that Ashanti Alerts in Virginia be issued promptly to maximize their effectiveness and serve their purpose.”
In order to ensure proper use of the alert, Sen. Warner requested answers to the following questions:
Sen. Warner secured unanimous passage of the Ashanti Alert Act through the Senate on December 6, 2018 and the bill was signed into law on December 31, 2018. Since its implementation, Sen. Warner has consistently secured $1 million annually in government spending to support states who chose to implement an Ashanti Alert system. This funding is included in the Fiscal Year 2023 government spending bill that is being considered in the Senate.
A copy of the letter is available here and below.
Dear Governor Youngkin,
I write to you today regarding the execution of the Ashanti Alert program in the Commonwealth.
As you may be aware, in 2018, Virginia enacted the Critically Missing Adult Alert Plan, also known as the Ashanti Alert, following the tragic death of Ashanti Billie, a 19-year-old who was abducted in Norfolk, Virginia and whose body was discovered 11 days after she was first reported missing. Because Ashanti was too old for an Amber Alert to be issued and no similar network for adults existed at the time, her parents, family, and friends struggled to get word out of her disappearance in a timely fashion.
In the Senate, I was proud to champion the bipartisan passage of the federal Ashanti Alert Act and have subsequently secured federal funding for its implementation every year since its enactment. Today, almost half of all states have a similar alert system that meets the requirements of the federal Ashanti Alert program.
Since the enactment of the state law in 2018, there have been eight Ashanti Alerts issued in Virginia. Data provided by the Virginia State Police (VSP) indicates that, of the eight alerts, three victims were safely located, three victims were found murdered, and two victims are currently unaccounted for. Based on these results, I am deeply concerned that the Ashanti Alert, as currently implemented, is not living up to its full potential.
The story of Marie Covington underscores this concern. Ms. Covington was last seen on August 17, 2022 at 9:57pm and was reported missing to Virginia Beach Police (VBP) by her family on August 18, 2022 at 10:25pm. Despite Covington’s disappearance meeting the activation criteria, VSP did not issue an Ashanti Alert until August 20, 2022 at 9:50pm – two days after she was reported missing. In that time period, police had already located her car, which was driven by the individual who was later arrested for her murder. The Ashanti Alert was issued only two hours before she was found deceased.
I know you share my goal of ensuring that we do everything in our power to make sure missing persons in Virginia are returned home safely. To that end, I am seeking the following information from your office:
The Ashanti Alert program was created to facilitate cooperation and improve communication between public safety entities, with the ultimate goal of saving the lives of endangered individuals. To that end, it is imperative that Ashanti Alerts in Virginia be issued promptly to maximize their effectiveness and serve their purpose. Thus, I seek your cooperation and that of relevant state agencies and stakeholders in ensuring that the Ashanti Alert program succeeds in preventing future tragedies and protecting the safety of Americans.
Warner & Kaine successfully secure over $200 million for Virginia in newly released FY23 budget bills
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On December 21, 2022, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced that they successfully secured over $200 million in federal funding for Virginia in the newly released text of the government funding bills for the Fiscal Year 2023. The bills are expected to be passed by the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives and then signed by President Joe Biden.
“This bill funds critical national priorities, including health care, education, scientific research, and veterans services. It builds on the important progress Congress has made this year to lower costs, fight gun violence, and create good-paying jobs here in the U.S.,” said Warner. “I’m especially proud that we secured $200 million in funding for key projects all over Virginia.”
“Our annual budget has always been an opportunity to secure resources for Virginia priorities, and the budget text released yesterday shows that we are on track to do the same again this year,” said Kaine. “This budget will raise pay for servicemembers, support pediatric disease research, expand internet access, and help our communities stay healthier and safer from gun violence. It will also bring over $200 million back home to Virginia to support essential local projects for everything from improving our water treatment facilities and roads to putting public transportation and substance abuse treatment within reach for more Virginians. The time is now to get this bill across the finish line and signed into law.”
As part of last year’s budget process, the Senate restarted a process that allows members of Congress to work with the communities they represent to request funding for local community projects, otherwise known as earmarks, in a manner that promotes transparency and accountability. This process allows Congress to dedicate federal funding for specific projects.
Through strong advocacy, the senators secured funding in the budget bills for the following projects in Virginia:
- For projects in Northern Virginia, click here.
- For projects in Central Virginia, click here.
- For projects in Southwest Virginia and Southside, click here.
- For projects in the Shenandoah Valley, click here.
- For projects in Hampton Roads, click here.
- For projects that impact communities in multiple regions across the Commonwealth, click here.
In addition, the budget bills include funding for the following Warner and Kaine priorities:
Investing in Kids: Provides $8 billion for the Child Care and Development Block Grant (CCDBG), which provides financial assistance to help low-income families access child care. This is $1.85 billion more than the Fiscal Year 2022, representing a 30 percent increase in funding for the program. The bill also includes $11.996 billion, $960 million more than Fiscal Year 2022, for Head Start, the national school readiness program. Last year, Virginia received more than $120 million through the CCDBG program, and Virginia’s Head Start programs served 15,000 vulnerable children and their families. Increasing funding for the CCDBG program is a core tenant of Kaine’s child care and early childhood education proposal to expand the supply of quality child care facilities, increase child care and Head Start teacher wages, and lower childcare costs for families across the country.
Addressing Americans’ Mental Health Needs: Expands the number of mental health care options available for seniors by ensuring seniors can access marriage and family therapists and licensed professional counselors under Medicare for the first time. This expansion is based on a bill Kaine cosponsored the Mental Health Access Improvement Act. The budget also includes Kaine’s bipartisan Investing in Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health Act, legislation to support children’s access to mental health care by providing grants to human service agencies or non-profits to develop, maintain, or enhance early intervention mental health programs for children from 0 to 12 years of age.
Increasing Access to Affordable Housing: Includes $1.5 billion for the HOME Investment Partnerships Program, which will lead to the construction of 10,000 housing units nationally; $3.3 billion for the Community Development Block Grant program, which cities and counties can use to build affordable housing or for economic and community development projects that benefit low- and moderate-income housing; funding for 11,700 new housing choice vouchers; and dedicated funding to address homelessness, housing for the disabled, and housing for older Americans, among other investments. The budget also establishes a new $85 million competitive grant fund for localities looking to increase housing construction, similar to legislation proposed by Kaine.
Increasing Military Pay and Compensation: Includes $1.5 billion to fully fund a 4.6 percent pay raise for servicemembers that Kaine helped authorize as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, which writes the annual National Defense Authorization Act. Also includes $515 million towards military family support programs. Warner, who pushed for this funding, has long stressed the need for increased support for servicemembers through legislation such as the Military Hunger Prevention Act that helps low-income military families put food on the table and through a number of provisions in this year’s defense bill.
Making Our Communities Safer: Provides $50 million for Community Violence Prevention grants to support communities in developing comprehensive, evidence-based violence intervention and prevention programs, including efforts to address gang and gun violence through partnerships between community residents, law enforcement, local government agencies, and other community stakeholders. The bill also includes $45 million in funding to a Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program to train police officers in de-escalation, implicit bias, and preventing unlawful force. This funding will also go towards strengthening crisis intervention teams by embedding mental and behavioral health professionals alongside law enforcement officers. Finally, the bill includes $125 million for anti-recidivism programs, helping formally incarcerated individuals re-integrate peacefully into society.
Supporting America’s Veterans: Provides $5 billion to implement the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, which Warner and Kaine successfully pushed to pass earlier this year. This legislation expanded health care services and benefits to veterans with conditions related to toxic exposure during their service. The budget also includes $118.7 billion for Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical care and $2.7 billion to support critical services and housing assistance for veterans and their families experiencing housing insecurity.
Expanding High-Speed Internet Access: Includes $364 million for the USDA’s ReConnect Program to expand access to high-speed broadband to remote underserved areas. As governors and senators, Warner and Kaine have long supported expanding broadband access in Virginia. During the pandemic, they secured significant funding for broadband through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Warner and Kaine also joined a bipartisan letter to Senate leadership requesting this funding earlier this year. Warner also personally secured billions of dollars for broadband expansion in both the American Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Strengthening the Prescription Drug Pipeline: Includes bipartisan provisions championed by Kaine to strengthen the pipeline and increase transparency for critical medicines, which would lower costs and make it easier for physicians and patients to plan for the future. Kaine first outlined these steps in two bipartisan bills, the Interchangeable Biologics Clarity Act and the Biologics Market Transparency Act.
Boosting Local Economies: Includes $200 million for the Appalachian Regional Commission and $20 million—an increase of $15 million compared to last year’s budget—for the Southwest Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) to support their work to build economic partnerships, create opportunity, and foster economic development. Kaine and Warner, along with the late Representative A. Donald McEachin, led the push to increase SCRC funding.
Restoring the Chesapeake Bay: Includes $92 million for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Chesapeake Bay Program, which is the leading federal program that coordinates restoration efforts in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
Expanding Defense Workforce Training: Includes $830.2 million for the Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) Program Office, which funds a range of efforts at the Department of Defense to support the defense industrial base, including a pilot program in Danville which is currently training students in machining, welding, metrology and manufacturing for jobs in shipbuilding.
Boosting Scientific Research and Innovation: Includes $1.8 billion in funding to help implement the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. Warner and Kaine led efforts in the Senate to secure funding from the legislation for Virginia, noting in a letter to the Department of Commerce that Virginia has a leading technology workforce and semiconductor manufacturing presence, making the Commonwealth an ideal location for future federal investments in semiconductor research and manufacturing.
Making Higher Education More Affordable: Provides a $500 boost or 7.2 percent increase to the maximum Pell Grant in the 2023-2024 school year, raising the maximum award to $7,395. This is the largest increase in the maximum Pell grant award since the 2009-10 school year and further builds off the $400 increase provided last year. The omnibus also includes $1 billion, an increase of $137 million or 15 percent, for programs to strengthen Historically Black Colleges and Universities and other Minority Serving Institutions.
Addressing the Opioid Epidemic: Includes the Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction in the Nation (NOPAIN) Act, legislation Warner, and Kaine cosponsored to reduce barriers to non-opioid pain management for those enrolled in Medicare. The budget also includes the Mainstreaming Addiction Treatment Act, legislation Kaine cosponsored to reduce barriers to accessing medication-assisted treatment for individuals living with substance use disorders.
Fighting Eating Disorders: The bill includes the Anna Westin Legacy Act, legislation cosponsored by Warner to help those affected by eating disorders through improved healthcare professional training and clarity of mental health parity.
Supporting the Direct Care and Family Caregiver Workforce: Includes $2 million for a project to identify new strategies to attract and retain a qualified direct care workforce. A similar provision was included in Kaine’s Supporting Our Direct Care Workforce and Family Caregivers Act, legislation designed to address direct care and family caregiver workforce shortages.
Addressing Americans’ Long COVID Needs: Includes $10 million for the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) to provide the research needed to ensure those experiencing Long COVID have access to the patient-centered, coordinated care they need. This effort was first outlined in Kaine’s CARE for Long COVID Act.
Extending Telehealth Access: Extends COVID-19-related telehealth flexibilities for two full years through 2024, drawing on legislation introduced by Warner and cosponsored by Kaine to allow more Americans to utilize telehealth services and expand the types of healthcare providers eligible to offer telemedicine.
Keeping Kids Healthy: Extends the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), which provides low- and no-cost health coverage for thousands of low-income children in Virginia, for an additional two years.
Improving Cybersecurity in Health Care: Includes several provisions addressing cybersecurity vulnerabilities across the healthcare sector. Last month, Warner released a policy options paper outlining current cybersecurity threats facing healthcare providers and systems and offering a series of policy solutions to improve cybersecurity across the industry, several of which were included in the bill.
Supporting Miners Suffering from Black Lung Disease: Includes $12.19 million for Black Lung Clinics. Warner and Kaine have actively worked to secure benefits for miners and their families suffering from black lung disease. In August, the Inflation Reduction Act, supported by both Warner and Kaine, permanently extended the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund excise tax at a higher rate, providing more certainty for miners, miner retirees, and their families who rely on the fund to access benefits.
Improving Access to Lifesaving Drugs: Includes significant improvements to the Food and Drug Administration’s Accelerated Approval Pathway, an important regulatory mechanism that provides early access to treatments and cures for patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. Kaine has long advocated for these improvements, which he outlined in his bipartisan Modernizing Accelerated Approvals Act.
Funding for Pediatric Cancer Research: Provides $12.6 million to fund childhood cancer research through the Gabriella Miller Kids First Research Act—legislation championed by Warner and Kaine and named after a child from Loudoun County who died from a brain tumor in 2013.
Supporting Hospital-Based Nurse Training Programs: Includes a technical correction to protect funding for programs that train nurses and other allied health professionals at hospital-based nursing programs across the country. This provision is based on the Technical Reset to Advance the Instruction of Nurses (TRAIN) Act, legislation Kaine cosponsored.
Addressing Physician Shortages: Provides for the distribution of 200 additional Medicare-funded graduate medical education (GME) residency positions, with 100 slots specifically dedicated to increasing the number of mental health residencies. Kaine has long-supported expansion of GME residency positions and is a co-sponsor of the Physician Shortage Reduction Act to do so.
Supporting Rural Hospitals: Includes a two-year extension for Medicare payment programs that are vital to rural hospitals: the Medicare Dependent Hospital program and the Low Volume Adjustment Hospital program. Kaine cosponsored legislation in support of this action, the Rural Hospital Support Act. The budget also includes $5 million to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to establish an Office of Rural Health, a step first outlined in the Rural Health Equity Act, which was led by the late Congressman A. Donald McEachin in the U.S. House of Representatives and cosponsored by Kaine in the Senate.
Fighting Global Hunger: Includes over $2 billion in international food aid and to promote U.S. agricultural exports overseas. This funding is critical to combatting global hunger and malnutrition. This funding follows Kaine’s work to highlight and address the threat Russia’s invasion of Ukraine poses to food security around the world and Warner’s support for non-governmental organizations responding to the food crisis. It also includes $154 billion—an increase of $13.4 billion compared to last year’s budget—for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps. Last year, 756,600 Virginians, or 9 percent of Virginia’s population, relied on food stamps.
Fighting Pandemics and Promoting Access to Medical Countermeasures: Includes provisions from Kaine’s bipartisan bill, the Promoting Access to Critical Countermeasures by Ensuring Specimen Samples (ACCESS) to Diagnostics Act, to support quicker research and development of medical countermeasures to disease outbreaks and pandemics, including diagnostic tests, vaccines, and therapeutics, in response to emerging infectious diseases. The budget also includes $10.56 billion—a $731 million increase compared to last year’s budget—to support global health and vaccination efforts worldwide. This funding is critical to protecting Virginians from the impacts of disease outbreaks around the world.
Modernizing America’s Health Data Infrastructure: Includes $175 million—an increase of $75 million compared to last year’s budget—to modernize the public health data systems that help support healthy communities throughout America and Virginia. Also included are provisions from Kaine’s Improving Data Accessibility Through Advancements (DATA) in Public Health Act to increase timely and accurate information sharing between local, state, and federal public health departments to improve preparedness for emerging public health threats and create a grant program to strengthen the quality and completeness of demographic data collection used by public health entities.
Strengthening Transportation and Recreation Infrastructure: Provides $150 million for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, in addition to $45 million for the Active Transportation Infrastructure Investment Program, which will support multi-purpose trails across Virginia.
Supporting Key Missing Persons Program: Includes $1 million to help with the nationwide implementation of the Ashanti Alert system. In 2018, Warner secured unanimous Senate passage of the Ashanti Alert Act, legislation that created a new federal alert system for missing or endangered adults between the ages of 18-64. The bill was signed into law on December 31, 2018.
Supporting Economic Growth for Underserved Communities: Provides $324 million for the U.S. Department of the Treasury Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) Fund, which supports businesses’ economic growth in underserved communities. The successful push by Warner and Kaine follows Warner’s efforts to support CDFIs through legislation, including the Jobs and Neighborhood Investment Act and the creation of the bipartisan Senate Community Development Finance Caucus.
Protecting Democracy: Includes provisions to ensure that electoral votes tallied by Congress accurately reflect each state’s vote for president and provides specific guidelines for the point at which candidates elected president and vice president can receive the resources provided for their transition into office. Warner and Kaine have long called for legislation to safeguard future elections, and Warner was among the bipartisan group of senators who negotiated these proposals.
Assisting Ukraine in the Fight Against Russia’s Illegal Invasion: Provides $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to support the Ukrainian people, to strengthen our NATO allies, and to defend global democracy in response to Russian aggression.
Supporting Our Afghan Allies: Provides funding to help eliminate processing backlogs and expedite adjudications of Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) cases. Virginia is home to one of the largest Afghan diaspora populations in the United States and led the U.S. in resettling Afghan allies following the U.S. withdrawal.
Supporting Order and Safety at Our Border: Includes funding to support 19,855 Border Patrol agents, 300 more agents compared to last year’s budget, in addition to $800 million to support Customs and Border Patrol’s management of migrant processing facilities. The budget also provides resources for various programs to help improve the conditions that drive migration from Central America, including programs focused on counter-narcotics efforts and economic development. As Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere, Kaine has long advocated for efforts to address the root causes of migration.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – December 20, 2022
This week, lame-duck, Democrat-controlled Washington once again failed to act to secure the border, strengthen the economy, tame inflation, or make our cities and communities safer. Instead of tackling these problems, Democrats moved the country one step closer to another $1.7 trillion in spending after passing a bill to fund the government for a week. Families don’t run their household like this, and neither should the Federal government. Additionally, while inflation did fall a bit, it still was at a near 40-year high, and the warning signs of a recession are ever present. Closer to home, I was glad to recognize 75 years of service for the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department and pay tribute to a great public servant, my friend, Ronnie Campbell, on the House floor. Lastly, I continued my town hall pledge with stops in Augusta, Roanoke, and Page Counties.
The Continuing Resolution to Continue to Shortchange the American People
I have consistently fought business as usual in Washington, and nowhere more so than the continued lack of ability for Congress to pass a budget to fund the government for the following year. Despite a requirement to do so, the Democrats and Speaker Pelosi worked overtime to pass a one-week Continuing Resolution to fund the government until December 23rd. This is the Democrats’ last-ditch effort to lock in their agenda through trillions of dollars in a lame-duck spending before Christmas. I opposed this move and will work with the new Republican House Majority come January to fund government responsibly, not to green-light even more debt behind closed doors. Western Virginians are fed up with business as usual in Washington, and the Pelosi-Schumer spending spree that has crushed families’ budgets.
Bidenflation: The Grinch That Stole Christmas
While there was a bit of easing in inflation, reports showed that prices rose a very Grinch-like 7.1% in November. The still near 40-year-high inflation rate is shrinking peoples’ paychecks through ever increasing prices: eggs are up 49%, electricity up 13.7%, airline fares up 36%, bread up 15.7%, and butter up 27%. The economy has not recovered from years of Democrat-controlled Washington’s reckless spending that has crippled the paychecks and savings of the American people. Republicans will work to restore fiscal responsibility come January, cut the massive spending spree, enact pro-growth policies, strengthen the supply chain, and unleash American energy dominance to get our country back on the path to economic prosperity.
Remembering a Public Servant
With sorrow, last week I honored the life and memory of the late Virginia Delegate, Ronnie Campbell, who passed away following a hard-fought battle with cancer. Ronnie cared deeply for his community and the Commonwealth, and devoted his life to serving others. He served in the House of Delegates as my successor and proudly represented the 24th district of Virginia. He made a career in law enforcement as a State Trooper with the Virginia State Police, working in Northern Virginia and Rockbridge County. He also spent time as a contractor, giving him insight into the impact that government regulations have on small businesses. Ronnie was driven to serve both his Rockbridge community and his home county of Augusta. He represented constituents as a member of the Rockbridge County School Board and as a member of the Rockbridge County Board of Supervisors. Ronnie spent countless hours dedicated to public service and will always be remembered as a stalwart conservative voice, a strong leader, and a gentle giant. Above all, he was a loyal friend and neighbor to all. Our hearts and prayers are with Ronnie’s wife, Ellen, and his five children during this difficult time. May Ronnie’s memory be eternal.
Fincastle Volunteer Firefighters’ 75th Anniversary
I was pleased to recognize our Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department for the celebration of its 75th Anniversary. I thanked the officers leading the department and the 30 volunteers at the helm for their critical assistance to Botetourt County Fire and EMS services, offering localized emergency fire prevention and mitigation support for the people of Fincastle.
Town Halls Meetings
My first town hall last week was held in Augusta County at Armstrong’s family restaurant. I enjoyed great conversation and taking questions from constituents.
Next, I had a great discussion and shared some coffee with folks at my Roanoke County town hall. Thank you to all who made it out.
Lastly, thank you to everyone that came and joined the conversation at Rudy’s Diner in Shenandoah last Friday evening. It was good meeting you and learning more about the issues that mean most to you.
COVID-19 Update
Last week in Virginia there was an average of 20 daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, up from 17 last week. This week’s COVID-19 test positivity rate was 14%, up from 11% last week. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – December 13, 2022
It’s the holiday season in Washington, and everyone is looking forward to the New Year. Unfortunately, in the lame-duck Congress and Democrat-controlled Washington until January, we are facing more of the same. As President Biden still refuses to visit the southern border and see the crisis firsthand, the consequences of his open border policies have become increasingly deadly. Additionally, while Americans are preparing for colder weather, they will also deal with crushing energy costs to heat their homes this winter, and I once more reiterated the need for an all-of-the-above energy strategy to bring down prices. Finally, I’m pleased to announce my next three town halls in Augusta, Page, and Roanoke Counties, and I enjoyed speaking with Government students at Patrick Henry High School. I’ll always fight against business-as-usual Washington and will always ensure your voices are heard in Congress.
Crisis at the Border, a Lost Agent, and an Administration in Denial
This past week during his travels in Arizona, President Biden continued his perfect 0 for 0 streak of addressing the border crisis. The President refused to visit the southern border despite being only some 200 miles away – which given his accessibility to his Air Force One plane and Marine One chopper is a quick ride. Despite visiting Delaware for vacation fifty-nine times, he apparently had no time to visit the southern border to see firsthand the historic crisis he created with his open border policies. By claiming he had “more important things” to do, Biden also missed the opportunity to comfort a community and family grieving over the loss of a heroic Border Patrol agent who was tragically killed in a high-speed chase with illegal immigrants last week. This devastating loss comes on the heels of a record four million illegal crossings since Biden took office. Our Nation’s hardworking Border Patrol agents work day and night on the frontlines, and Republicans will return our CBP agents back to the mission of securing our borders rather than being intake and care officers. Accountability will start at the top with confronting the willful neglect and failure to address this crisis by DHS Secretary Mayorkas.
Rising Holiday Energy Prices: The Grinch That Stole Christmas
Unfortunately, the Biden administration is the Grinch that stole Christmas as its war on American energy is forcing folks to pay record-high costs to heat their homes. Across the board, energy prices from diesel to fuel oil have risen. Households are poised to pay an average of $1,359 this winter for energy bills, the highest in 25 years. A third of Americans have cut basic expenses just to afford energy bills over the last year. And diesel prices have skyrocketed 50% since last year to $5.09 a gallon. It’s unsurprising therefore that President Biden has been on record saying, “I guarantee you we’re going to end fossil fuels.” And just a few days ago, the White House doubled down and said they’re committed to “phasing out” the use of oil – during one of our Nation’s worst energy crises. If we keep this up, America will look like Switzerland, banning EVs in the wintertime to deal with blackouts. If we’re going to regain our energy independence, America needs an all-of-the-above energy approach to ensure dependable, affordable energy that families can rely on every day.
NDAA
While I strongly support our troops and believe they should have every necessary resource to ensure their and our country’s safety, I could not support this year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). First, although I am pleased that the bill rescinds the Biden administration’s military COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the legislation does not prevent unvaccinated servicemembers from retribution by the military, nor does it include reinstatement of the 8,400 active duty servicemembers who were discharged for refusing to submit to the mandate. Moreover, the bill wastes taxpayer funds to advance radical Green New Deal policies and on mandates to transition non-tactical military vehicles to electric vehicles. The NDAA also implements anti-Second Amendment provisions, which include increasing the Federal government’s ability to track and control the firearm ownership of servicemembers through a safe firearm storage pilot program. Additionally, the bill green lights Secretary Austin to move forward with an abortion travel fund for servicemembers and their families, and it does not protect taxpayer funds from being spent on servicemembers’ access to abortions. Furthermore, the NDAA provides additional funding to Ukraine without strict oversight of the billions of dollars in U.S. aid already sent overseas. Finally, the legislation includes provisions that have little or nothing to do with national security, such as the reauthorization of the Coral Reef Conservation Act, a prohibition on the sale of shark fins, and the Fair Hiring in Banking Act. For these reasons, in addition to the fact that Members of Congress were given just 48 hours to read the 4,400 page bill text, I could not in good conscious support this year’s NDAA. However, rest assured that I will continue to fight on behalf of our men and women in uniform.
Augusta, Roanoke, and Page County Town Halls
I will be hosting upcoming in-person town halls for conversations with constituents for residents of Augusta, Roanoke, and Page Counties. As with all my town hall meetings, they rotate in order from morning town hall events, then to lunchtime events, and then to evening events to accommodate the different schedules of constituents. Residents of Augusta County who would like to sign up can RSVP here, residents of Roanoke County can RSVP here, and residents of Page County can RSVP here.
Swing by, relax, and meet the team. Hope to see you there.
Patrick Henry High School Government Students
Encouraging students to become engaged in civic affairs and speaking to them about the business of Congress is always a pleasure. I enjoyed fielding questions from Roanoke’s Patrick Henry High School Government students and found their insights informative and refreshing.
COVID-19 Update
Last week in Virginia, there was an average of 17 daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, up from 14 last week. This week’s COVID-19 test positivity rate was 11%, up from 10% last week. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Warner applauds inclusion of key priorities in draft of annual defense bill
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) applauded the inclusion of a number of Virginia priorities in the draft of the nation’s annual defense bill that was announced late last night after weeks of talks between House and Senate negotiators. A full summary of the draft FY23 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is available here.
“As the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, I’m glad to see an agreement on draft legislation that will help bolster our military readiness, support critical Virginia jobs, tackle the needs of military families, and reinforce our commitment to Ukraine in its fight against authoritarianism. I look forward to considering this legislation in the Senate,” said Sen. Warner.
The proposal supports $857.9 billion in funding for our nation’s defense and includes a number of Warner-championed provisions that would:
- Help provide better housing support for servicemembers and their families. These provisions direct DoD to reevaluate methodologies for calculating the Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) to better reflect servicemembers’ housing needs and look at barriers to homeownership that are unique to military members. These provisions are based on two Warner-sponsored bills, the BAH Calculation Improvement Act and the Increasing Home Ownership for Servicemembers Act.
- Authorize more than $285 million in funding for 14 military construction projects in Virginia, including in Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Dahlgren, Newport News, Ft. Belvoir, Langley, and at the Pentagon.
- Accelerate the construction of two new Child Development Centers in Hampton Roads to help provide critical child care for infants and children on installations. This provision mirrors a Congressionally Directed Spending request made by Sen. Warner to help address the larger challenges military families face with the supply of available child care.
- Overhaul how the military understands and studies food insecurity among military members. Based on an amendment led in the Senate by Sen. Warner, the provision will improve how the military collects data and analyzes rates of food insecurity among servicemembers and their families to better measure and more effectively address the concerning issue of food insecurity in the military.
- Support the critical work of the U.S. Intelligence Community by including the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 (IAA). The IAA allocates funding, provides legal authorities, and enhances congressional oversight of the Intelligence Community.
- Bring federal data collection into the 21st century and boost financial transparency by modernizing data collection by federal financial regulators. This provision is based on Sen. Warner’s Financial Data Transparency Act, which requires these regulators to develop common data formatting standards that promote the usability and organization of financial data they already collect from regulated institutions – rules that will make data easier for the public to use and for agencies to process.
The bill also includes a number of other crucial measures supported by Sen. Warner.
To support investments in our nation’s defense and diplomatic capabilities, this bill would:
- Support Navy shipbuilding with $32.6 billion in funding for the procurement of 11 battle force ships, including full funding for the Columbia-class submarine program and for the procurement of two Virginia-class submarines. The bill also would reverse plans for the early retirement of 12 vessels in the coming year.
- Support the critical work of the U.S. State Department by advancing funding and a range of provisions vital to supporting our nation’s diplomatic efforts and the men and women who work tirelessly to advance those around the world.
- Support the work of the U.S. Coast Guard with more than $28 billion in funding.
- Authorize nearly $132 million for defense research activities at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other Minority Serving Institutions. Last year, Sen. Warner successfully led an effort in the NDAA to better position HBCUs and MSIs to compete for federal research dollars.
For members of the military and their families, this bill would:
- Authorize a 4.6 percent pay raise to servicemembers and Department of Defense (DoD) civilians.
- Take steps to address the suicide and mental health crisis in the military by directing the DoD to undertake more detailed research into mental health and rates of suicide. This provision seeks to better understand the different ramifications across military career fields. It also directs an Inspector General review of efforts by the Navy to prevent and respond to suicides in light of deaths in the Hampton Roads region and elsewhere.
- Make historic reforms to the military justice system’s handling of certain offenses, including sexual assaults. Following years of tireless effort by advocates, this bill would remove commanders from all prosecutorial and judicial functions for various covered offenses. Sen. Warner is a proud sponsor of Sen. Gillibrand’s Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act of 2021, which, combined with bipartisan efforts across both Chambers this year, formed the foundation for these reforms.
- Tackle issues with military housing by:
- Extending DoD’s authority to raise the Basic Allowance for Housing for military families living in higher-cost areas of the country.
- Improving oversight over military housing issues and codifying the position of Chief Housing Officer. Sen. Warner has pushed to have a single, designated lead for housing at DoD to improve accountability to residents and Congress and promote and increase coordination.
- Requiring the Secretary of Defense to implement health-related recommendations by the Department’s Inspector General regarding privatized military housing.
- Tackle food insecurity by:
- Expanding eligibility for the Basic Needs Allowance will help ensure that all men and women in uniform and their families have the necessities they need. The Basic Needs Allowance was created through the Warner-sponsored Military Hunger Prevention Act, which aims to combat disturbing rates of food insecurity in the military.
- Creating a pilot program to better address rates of food insecurity among veterans. This provision would offer grant funding to organizations that are actively working to address this challenge.
- Adding $210 million in authorized funding for the military’s commissary system to help support food access for servicemembers and their families.
- Increase access to timely child care for military families who undergo a permanent change of station by creating a pilot program to provide child care-related reimbursement to these families.
For the ongoing effort to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s authoritarianism, this bill would:
- Extend the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) – one of the main tools used by the U.S. in support of Ukraine’s defensive needs – and authorize $800 million for this program in the coming fiscal year.
- Authorize more than $6 billion to fully fund the European Deterrence Initiative.
- Hold Russia accountable for its atrocities by stating that the United States will collect, analyze, and preserve evidence related to Russian war crimes and will assist in pursuing appropriate accountability for those responsible.
- Increase transparency and accountability by taking steps to ensure that Inspectors General are able to adequately conduct oversight of U.S. funding to ensure it is most effectively being applied in support of Ukraine’s efforts.
- Express the full commitment of the United States to NATO and to continuing Ukrainian assistance during Russia’s violent and illegal invasion.
- Authorize more than $2.7 billion for munitions production capacity, and direct a long-term assessment of our defense industrial base’s capacity.
To bolster our ability to compete in the 21st century, this bill would:
- Continue to strengthen U.S.-India relations by directing the Departments of Defense and State to pursue greater engagement and expanded cooperation with India related to emerging technology, joint R&D, defense and cyber capabilities, and other opportunities for collaboration – including for reducing India’s reliance on Russian-built defense equipment. These provisions support an effort by Sen. Warner, co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus, to highlight the importance of our defense partnership with India, and to support accelerated efforts by India to diversify defense systems.
- Better invest in emerging technologies by boosting funding for basic and applied research and development of advanced tech by $2.85 billion.
- Support the commercialization of critical capabilities by authorizing $300 million in funding for new bio-manufacturing facilities.
- Authorize an increase of $120 million for 5G technology R&D and transition support.
- Authorize an increase of $75 million for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) as it looks to implement recommendations put forward by the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (AI). It would also authorize an increase of $50 million for AI at U.S. Cyber Command and require more strategic, longer-term planning related to DoD’s efforts to rapidly adopt AI to relevant cyber missions.
- Support DARPA’s quantum computing activities with an increase of $20 million.
- Increase productivity and cooperation in microelectronics by establishing a working group of government, private sector, and academia experts to better enable coordination and consultation related to R&D and manufacturing.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – November 23, 2022
Last week, voters decided on Election Day that one-party rule should come to an end in Washington, D.C., as Republicans won a majority of seats in Congress and will control the House of Representatives for the next two years. Congressional Democrats and President Biden will no longer be able to jam partisan legislation through with impunity. We promised the American people through our Commitment to America that we would work as a majority to make our cities and neighborhoods safer, rebuild our economy, bring accountability to government, and secure our borders. Additionally, last week, I highlighted the pain of rising prices as the holiday season approaches, and outlined solutions Republicans will offer to improve the economy. Finally, I honored the Harrisonburg Police Department for 150 years of service, and I spoke with government students from Northside High School. From my family to yours, I wish you a Happy Thanksgiving.
Bidenflation is on the Thanksgiving Menu
The American people are getting the short end of the wishbone this Thanksgiving, as inflated grocery prices will make gathering around the table more expensive this year. Up and down the menu, prices have risen – a 23% increase in turkeys, eggs are up 43%, butter is up 27%, and milk is up 15%. For those traveling far to see their families and loved ones, airline fares are up 43% from last year. While everyone is having to tighten their budgets, those working two jobs or on fixed incomes are getting hit hardest – forcing roughly one in four Americans to forgo Thanksgiving dinner altogether. To get America back on track, Congress needs to cut spending, unleash energy independence, and push pro-growth economic policies.
Click here to watch my House floor speech on rising costs during the holiday season.
The Biden Border Crisis Continues
Gas and grocery prices are not the only things skyrocketing. The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) statistics tell us that there has been over a 221% increase in encounters at the border since President Biden took office, and in the last year, the number has risen by 40%. In October alone, there were 230,678 illegal migrant encounters at the southern border. Biden must end his open border & amnesty policies now. Unsurprisingly, just last week, DHS Secretary Mayorkas again told Congress that the border was secure, but the numbers don’t lie. As Republicans take control of the House of Representatives come January, Secretary Mayorkas will be held accountable for his dereliction of duty to secure the homeland and reckless disregard for U.S. immigration law. I’ve been to the border, and I’ve seen how understaffed, under-resourced, and unsupported the CBP is. Republicans will ensure accountability in the 118th Congress.
Happy 150th Birthday, Harrisonburg Police Department!
I was glad to recognize the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) for passing a major milestone and joining the Harrisonburg community in celebrating the 150th anniversary of HPD’s founding in 1872. Current HPD Captain Jason Kidd said of the anniversary, ‘‘It is so important to reach this milestone because the city has grown tremendously and developed tremendously during these past 150 years.” The growth of the department, personnel, added positions, and technological improvements have allowed the department “to police better and police smarter and just do the best job they can for the community.’’
Engaging with High School Students
Our young people are the future leaders of our great country. I enjoyed speaking to Government students at Northside High School in Roanoke about the value of public service. I appreciated their thoughtful questions and informative insights about current events.
COVID-19 Update
Last week in Virginia, there was an average of 10 daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, down from 12 last week. This week’s COVID-19 test positivity rate remained at 8%. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
