Rep. Ben Cline’s statement on voting to rescind funding for President Biden’s IRS army
In the first days of the 118th Congress, Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) voted to rescind funding for the 87,000 new IRS agents and staff passed by the previous Congress. Rep. Ben Cline released the following statement:
“The last thing hardworking families and small businesses need is more IRS bureaucrats spying on their Venmo accounts to squeeze more money out of their pockets,” Rep. Cline said. “Americans deserve an IRS that works for them, not against them. Voting to repeal this funding for Biden’s army of 87,000 auditors is a great first step in the right direction and is the first of many promises House Republicans will deliver on in the 118th Congress.”
Watch Rep. Ben Cline’s speech on the House floor.
Congressman Ben Cline represents the Sixth Congressional District of Virginia. He previously was an attorney in private practice and served as an assistant prosecutor and Member of the Virginia House of Delegates. Cline and his wife, Elizabeth, live with their two children in Botetourt County.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline: A time for reflection and a look ahead to a bright future
The Christmas and holiday season is a time of celebration, and the New Year is a time of reflection. Although we are looking forward to the 2023 legislative calendar and to tackling the critical issues confronting our Nation, I wanted to take a moment to update you on my office’s efforts on your behalf these past twelve months.
It’s always great to hear more about the issues most concerning to folks from a variety of sectors across our district and great Commonwealth. In my D.C. office, I enjoyed meeting with members of the Virginia Restaurant and Travel Association and listening to their views on how federal policies have affected their industry.
Working for You
While my D.C. office handles the legislative issues I tend to in the House of Representatives, as well as my responses to your legislative inquiries, my four District offices are located in Harrisonburg, Staunton, Lynchburg, and Roanoke. There, my staff assists constituents in communicating with federal agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Internal Revenue Service. My office and I also handle congressional nominations to one of four United States Service Academies, in addition to an array of other services carried out by my D.C. and District offices, such as offering Capitol flag sales, D.C. tours, and more listed on my website.
My team and I have worked hard to serve Virginia’s Sixth District, meet with constituents, answer questions, and provide assistance, and the results in 2022 speak for themselves:
73,745 constituent letters, calls, and emails answered
9 in-person Town Halls were held across the district
43 events were attended across the district
32 businesses toured across the district
15 schools visited
2,116 constituent cases with federal agencies completed
92 Mobile Office Hours held for constituents to meet directly with my staff
Legislative Accomplishments
In serving on the House Appropriations and Budget Committees, my office was committed to ensuring taxpayer dollars were spent in the best interests of the American people. During the Appropriations full committee mark-up hearings, I offered a total of 15 amendments to improve 7 of the 12 spending bills, and had my language adopted 3 times throughout the process.
Throughout the 117th Congress, I was proud to introduce 13 bills, 8 of which were bipartisan. Of that, 3 bills where I served as the lead Republican were passed and signed into law, either as standalone legislation or as part of a larger legislative package:
– H.R. 1651 – COVID-19 Bankruptcy Relief Extension Act of 2021 extends existing provisions that provide relief to debtors in bankruptcy, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
– H.R. 7494 – Small Business Reorganization Technical Corrections Act modifies provisions related to small business reorganization bankruptcies, provides that a small business debtor includes a debtor that is an affiliate of certain publicly traded companies, and authorizes the bankruptcy trustee to operate the business of the debtor if the debtor ceases to be a debtor in possession.
– H.R. 8017 – VA Workforce Investment and Expansion Act expands the VA workforce by enhancing VA hiring practices and incentives to better recruit and retain healthcare professionals, and strengthen Veteran access to quality VA healthcare.
Additionally, I cosponsored 301 bills that focus on a wide array of issues including, but not limited to, Veterans, healthcare, pro-life, government reform, education, the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and agriculture. For a full list of legislation I sponsored and/or cosponsored, click here. One of the bills I was most proud to cosponsor and secure a provision in — regarding bolstering VA healthcare hiring practices and expanding access to care, especially for rural areas like ours — was the historic PACT Act. This legislation finally brought justice for, and expanded benefits to, Veterans and their families who were burn pit victims sickened in Iraq and Afghanistan, in addition to Vietnam Veterans exposed to toxic chemicals.
Lastly, this year I joined 167 letters pursuant to Congress’ constitutional oversight responsibility to ensure Federal agencies are working for the American people. Further, I led and was joined by my colleagues in sending 8 letters to the Biden administration demanding accountability, from ensuring Congress’ allocated infrastructure funds are spent on core roads and bridges first rather than Green New Deal priorities, to soliciting immediate answers as to how Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will solve the crisis of the near 50,000 illegal immigrants released in six months who received ‘Notice to Reports’ but failed to re-check in with authorities. Finally, I led in writing to the National Park Service to call for the prioritization of our troops, Veterans, and Gold Star families in accessing some of the most exclusive and scenic views of our national parks, as they earned such privileges.
District Travels
While what’s largely seen on national news platforms centers around the hearings and votes on Capitol Hill, a representative’s work in his or her district is the most vital part of the job. The district is where we interact with constituents, local leaders, and small business owners to be able to represent their views in Washington. It’s where both the constituents we represent and our loved ones reside. It’s the place we call home.
First, ahead of the 2023 Farm Bill, I hosted two farm tours in our district. Virginia’s Sixth District is the largest agriculture district in the Commonwealth, where farming is the number one industry. I enjoyed speaking with farmers, agriculture industry leaders, and workers in the northern part of the district in the spring, and in the southern part of the district this past fall.
Additionally, I held my annual Higher Education Roundtable at Blue Ridge Community College’s Weyers Cave Campus. VA-06 houses more institutions of higher education than almost any other Congressional district in the Nation. These colleges and universities offer a variety of vocational, undergraduate, and graduate programs for students in Virginia and across the country who come to the Sixth District for their education. College and university presidents and leaders joined me there to discuss successes and challenges in higher education, including the need to ease the costs of higher education, without non-college grads bailing out the student loan debt of others.
Engaging with our Nation’s future generation of leaders is always a favorite opportunity of mine, whether it be reading to students, talking to government classes, or speaking at school events. I was proud to visit 15 schools throughout the district this year, and look forward to meeting more of our incredible young people this coming year.
One of my privileges as your Representative is to highlight the incredible achievements of VA-06 residents on the House floor. Whether it be high school or college sports championship wins, volunteer and charitable recognitions, or paying tribute to those who have served, I have been proud to recognize constituents’ many accomplishments this year.
Visiting small and large businesses across the district serves as a reminder that government must not obstruct but foster economic growth. This past year, I had the opportunity to tour 32 local businesses up and down VA-06, like BWXT Technologies in Lynchburg and Modine Manufacturing in their newly renovated Rockbridge facility. All of our hardworking businesses are critical to job creation and economic growth, and I’ll continue fighting in Washington to ensure they can thrive.
One of my greatest honors is meeting with Sixth District Veterans. Whether it be in local VFWs or in large gatherings, such as for Veterans Day, Memorial Day, and 9/11 remembrance ceremonies, it is always a privilege to thank, recognize, and fight for those who fought for us.
Meetings with Constituents in Washington
Engaging with constituents in the people’s House of Representatives and hearing their concerns is always a great reminder of why I came to Washington. I enjoy listening to constituents’ views on the issues that are most important to them, and hearing how I can best represent and advocate for their priorities in these very halls.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
From my family to yours, Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and New Year, and best wishes in 2023 to you and yours!
Rep. Ben Cline votes against Democrats’ $1.7 trillion spending spree
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On December 23, 2022, Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) released the below statement following his vote against the over $1.7 trillion, 4,155-page omnibus spending package, which will skyrocket America’s national debt and worsen the inflation crisis that Virginians are suffering from.
“Democrats’ bloated omnibus spending spree represents what’s wrong with Washington: a 4,000+ page, over $1.7 trillion government funding deal we are forced to vote on at the last minute,” Cline said. “This makes it impossible to know the total cost that will fall on the backs of American taxpayers – and worsens inflation that’s devastating working families. Americans have to live within their means, while Congress spends and spends with money we don’t have. It’s pure Washington dysfunction in action, and it must be stopped. That’s why I voted against this bill – because the American people who elected us deserve a Congress that spends responsibly, not more than we can afford.”
Warner requests answers on use and deployment of Ashanto Alert for missing adults
On December 21, 2022, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) wrote the Youngkin administration expressing concerns with the deployment of the Ashanti Alert, which provides rapid dissemination of information to law enforcement agencies, media, and the public about adults who have been reported missing, along with suspect information in cases of suspected abduction.
“Since the enactment of the state law in 2018, there have been eight Ashanti Alerts issued in Virginia. Data provided by the Virginia State Police (VSP) indicates that, of the eight alerts, three victims were safely located, three victims were found murdered, and two victims are currently unaccounted for. Based on these results, I am deeply concerned that the Ashanti Alert, as currently implemented, is not living up to its full potential,” Sen. Warner wrote.
“The story of Marie Covington underscores this concern. Ms. Covington was last seen on August 17, 2022 at 9:57pm and was reported missing to Virginia Beach Police (VBP) by her family on August 18, 2022 at 10:25pm. Despite Covington’s disappearance meeting the activation criteria, VSP did not issue an Ashanti Alert until August 20, 2022 at 9:50pm – two days after she was reported missing. In that time period, police had already located her car, which was driven by the individual who was later arrested for her murder. The Ashanti Alert was issued only two hours before she was found deceased,” he continued. “The Ashanti Alert program was created to facilitate cooperation and improve communication between public safety entities, with the ultimate goal of saving the lives of endangered individuals. To that end, it is imperative that Ashanti Alerts in Virginia be issued promptly to maximize their effectiveness and serve their purpose.”
In order to ensure proper use of the alert, Sen. Warner requested answers to the following questions:
- What proportion of missing persons cases result in the issuance of an Ashanti Alert?
- In a specific case, who is responsible for making the determination that “abduction poses a credible threat,” as required by the Ashanti Alert program?
- What policies govern the substance of this determination?
- What policies govern the timing of this determination?
- Were these policies revised as a result of the delay in the Covington case?
- Why was an Ashanti Alert not issued in the Covington case until two days after Marie Covington was reported missing?
- In the seven cases for which we do not have data, how much time elapsed between the missing person report and the issuance of an Ashanti Alert?
- Who has general oversight authority over the implementation of the Ashanti Alert law?
- If there is no state official with this authority, why not?
Sen. Warner secured unanimous passage of the Ashanti Alert Act through the Senate on December 6, 2018 and the bill was signed into law on December 31, 2018. Since its implementation, Sen. Warner has consistently secured $1 million annually in government spending to support states who chose to implement an Ashanti Alert system. This funding is included in the Fiscal Year 2023 government spending bill that is being considered in the Senate.
A copy of the letter is available here and below.
Dear Governor Youngkin,
I write to you today regarding the execution of the Ashanti Alert program in the Commonwealth.
As you may be aware, in 2018, Virginia enacted the Critically Missing Adult Alert Plan, also known as the Ashanti Alert, following the tragic death of Ashanti Billie, a 19-year-old who was abducted in Norfolk, Virginia and whose body was discovered 11 days after she was first reported missing. Because Ashanti was too old for an Amber Alert to be issued and no similar network for adults existed at the time, her parents, family, and friends struggled to get word out of her disappearance in a timely fashion.
In the Senate, I was proud to champion the bipartisan passage of the federal Ashanti Alert Act and have subsequently secured federal funding for its implementation every year since its enactment. Today, almost half of all states have a similar alert system that meets the requirements of the federal Ashanti Alert program.
Since the enactment of the state law in 2018, there have been eight Ashanti Alerts issued in Virginia. Data provided by the Virginia State Police (VSP) indicates that, of the eight alerts, three victims were safely located, three victims were found murdered, and two victims are currently unaccounted for. Based on these results, I am deeply concerned that the Ashanti Alert, as currently implemented, is not living up to its full potential.
The story of Marie Covington underscores this concern. Ms. Covington was last seen on August 17, 2022 at 9:57pm and was reported missing to Virginia Beach Police (VBP) by her family on August 18, 2022 at 10:25pm. Despite Covington’s disappearance meeting the activation criteria, VSP did not issue an Ashanti Alert until August 20, 2022 at 9:50pm – two days after she was reported missing. In that time period, police had already located her car, which was driven by the individual who was later arrested for her murder. The Ashanti Alert was issued only two hours before she was found deceased.
I know you share my goal of ensuring that we do everything in our power to make sure missing persons in Virginia are returned home safely. To that end, I am seeking the following information from your office:
- What proportion of missing persons cases result in the issuance of an Ashanti Alert?
- In a specific case, who is responsible for making the determination that “abduction poses a credible threat,” as required by the Ashanti Alert program?
- What policies govern the substance of this determination?
- What policies govern the timing of this determination?
- Were these policies revised as a result of the delay in the Covington case?
- Why was an Ashanti Alert not issued in the Covington case until two days after Marie Covington was reported missing?
- In the seven cases for which we do not have data, how much time elapsed between the missing person report and the issuance of an Ashanti Alert?
- Who has general oversight authority over the implementation of the Ashanti Alert law?
- If there is no state official with this authority, why not?
The Ashanti Alert program was created to facilitate cooperation and improve communication between public safety entities, with the ultimate goal of saving the lives of endangered individuals. To that end, it is imperative that Ashanti Alerts in Virginia be issued promptly to maximize their effectiveness and serve their purpose. Thus, I seek your cooperation and that of relevant state agencies and stakeholders in ensuring that the Ashanti Alert program succeeds in preventing future tragedies and protecting the safety of Americans.
Warner & Kaine successfully secure over $200 million for Virginia in newly released FY23 budget bills
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On December 21, 2022, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced that they successfully secured over $200 million in federal funding for Virginia in the newly released text of the government funding bills for the Fiscal Year 2023. The bills are expected to be passed by the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives and then signed by President Joe Biden.
“This bill funds critical national priorities, including health care, education, scientific research, and veterans services. It builds on the important progress Congress has made this year to lower costs, fight gun violence, and create good-paying jobs here in the U.S.,” said Warner. “I’m especially proud that we secured $200 million in funding for key projects all over Virginia.”
“Our annual budget has always been an opportunity to secure resources for Virginia priorities, and the budget text released yesterday shows that we are on track to do the same again this year,” said Kaine. “This budget will raise pay for servicemembers, support pediatric disease research, expand internet access, and help our communities stay healthier and safer from gun violence. It will also bring over $200 million back home to Virginia to support essential local projects for everything from improving our water treatment facilities and roads to putting public transportation and substance abuse treatment within reach for more Virginians. The time is now to get this bill across the finish line and signed into law.”
As part of last year’s budget process, the Senate restarted a process that allows members of Congress to work with the communities they represent to request funding for local community projects, otherwise known as earmarks, in a manner that promotes transparency and accountability. This process allows Congress to dedicate federal funding for specific projects.
Through strong advocacy, the senators secured funding in the budget bills for the following projects in Virginia:
- For projects in Northern Virginia, click here.
- For projects in Central Virginia, click here.
- For projects in Southwest Virginia and Southside, click here.
- For projects in the Shenandoah Valley, click here.
- For projects in Hampton Roads, click here.
- For projects that impact communities in multiple regions across the Commonwealth, click here.
In addition, the budget bills include funding for the following Warner and Kaine priorities:
Investing in Kids: Provides $8 billion for the Child Care and Development Block Grant (CCDBG), which provides financial assistance to help low-income families access child care. This is $1.85 billion more than the Fiscal Year 2022, representing a 30 percent increase in funding for the program. The bill also includes $11.996 billion, $960 million more than Fiscal Year 2022, for Head Start, the national school readiness program. Last year, Virginia received more than $120 million through the CCDBG program, and Virginia’s Head Start programs served 15,000 vulnerable children and their families. Increasing funding for the CCDBG program is a core tenant of Kaine’s child care and early childhood education proposal to expand the supply of quality child care facilities, increase child care and Head Start teacher wages, and lower childcare costs for families across the country.
Addressing Americans’ Mental Health Needs: Expands the number of mental health care options available for seniors by ensuring seniors can access marriage and family therapists and licensed professional counselors under Medicare for the first time. This expansion is based on a bill Kaine cosponsored the Mental Health Access Improvement Act. The budget also includes Kaine’s bipartisan Investing in Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health Act, legislation to support children’s access to mental health care by providing grants to human service agencies or non-profits to develop, maintain, or enhance early intervention mental health programs for children from 0 to 12 years of age.
Increasing Access to Affordable Housing: Includes $1.5 billion for the HOME Investment Partnerships Program, which will lead to the construction of 10,000 housing units nationally; $3.3 billion for the Community Development Block Grant program, which cities and counties can use to build affordable housing or for economic and community development projects that benefit low- and moderate-income housing; funding for 11,700 new housing choice vouchers; and dedicated funding to address homelessness, housing for the disabled, and housing for older Americans, among other investments. The budget also establishes a new $85 million competitive grant fund for localities looking to increase housing construction, similar to legislation proposed by Kaine.
Increasing Military Pay and Compensation: Includes $1.5 billion to fully fund a 4.6 percent pay raise for servicemembers that Kaine helped authorize as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, which writes the annual National Defense Authorization Act. Also includes $515 million towards military family support programs. Warner, who pushed for this funding, has long stressed the need for increased support for servicemembers through legislation such as the Military Hunger Prevention Act that helps low-income military families put food on the table and through a number of provisions in this year’s defense bill.
Making Our Communities Safer: Provides $50 million for Community Violence Prevention grants to support communities in developing comprehensive, evidence-based violence intervention and prevention programs, including efforts to address gang and gun violence through partnerships between community residents, law enforcement, local government agencies, and other community stakeholders. The bill also includes $45 million in funding to a Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program to train police officers in de-escalation, implicit bias, and preventing unlawful force. This funding will also go towards strengthening crisis intervention teams by embedding mental and behavioral health professionals alongside law enforcement officers. Finally, the bill includes $125 million for anti-recidivism programs, helping formally incarcerated individuals re-integrate peacefully into society.
Supporting America’s Veterans: Provides $5 billion to implement the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, which Warner and Kaine successfully pushed to pass earlier this year. This legislation expanded health care services and benefits to veterans with conditions related to toxic exposure during their service. The budget also includes $118.7 billion for Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical care and $2.7 billion to support critical services and housing assistance for veterans and their families experiencing housing insecurity.
Expanding High-Speed Internet Access: Includes $364 million for the USDA’s ReConnect Program to expand access to high-speed broadband to remote underserved areas. As governors and senators, Warner and Kaine have long supported expanding broadband access in Virginia. During the pandemic, they secured significant funding for broadband through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Warner and Kaine also joined a bipartisan letter to Senate leadership requesting this funding earlier this year. Warner also personally secured billions of dollars for broadband expansion in both the American Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Strengthening the Prescription Drug Pipeline: Includes bipartisan provisions championed by Kaine to strengthen the pipeline and increase transparency for critical medicines, which would lower costs and make it easier for physicians and patients to plan for the future. Kaine first outlined these steps in two bipartisan bills, the Interchangeable Biologics Clarity Act and the Biologics Market Transparency Act.
Boosting Local Economies: Includes $200 million for the Appalachian Regional Commission and $20 million—an increase of $15 million compared to last year’s budget—for the Southwest Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) to support their work to build economic partnerships, create opportunity, and foster economic development. Kaine and Warner, along with the late Representative A. Donald McEachin, led the push to increase SCRC funding.
Restoring the Chesapeake Bay: Includes $92 million for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Chesapeake Bay Program, which is the leading federal program that coordinates restoration efforts in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
Expanding Defense Workforce Training: Includes $830.2 million for the Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) Program Office, which funds a range of efforts at the Department of Defense to support the defense industrial base, including a pilot program in Danville which is currently training students in machining, welding, metrology and manufacturing for jobs in shipbuilding.
Boosting Scientific Research and Innovation: Includes $1.8 billion in funding to help implement the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. Warner and Kaine led efforts in the Senate to secure funding from the legislation for Virginia, noting in a letter to the Department of Commerce that Virginia has a leading technology workforce and semiconductor manufacturing presence, making the Commonwealth an ideal location for future federal investments in semiconductor research and manufacturing.
Making Higher Education More Affordable: Provides a $500 boost or 7.2 percent increase to the maximum Pell Grant in the 2023-2024 school year, raising the maximum award to $7,395. This is the largest increase in the maximum Pell grant award since the 2009-10 school year and further builds off the $400 increase provided last year. The omnibus also includes $1 billion, an increase of $137 million or 15 percent, for programs to strengthen Historically Black Colleges and Universities and other Minority Serving Institutions.
Addressing the Opioid Epidemic: Includes the Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction in the Nation (NOPAIN) Act, legislation Warner, and Kaine cosponsored to reduce barriers to non-opioid pain management for those enrolled in Medicare. The budget also includes the Mainstreaming Addiction Treatment Act, legislation Kaine cosponsored to reduce barriers to accessing medication-assisted treatment for individuals living with substance use disorders.
Fighting Eating Disorders: The bill includes the Anna Westin Legacy Act, legislation cosponsored by Warner to help those affected by eating disorders through improved healthcare professional training and clarity of mental health parity.
Supporting the Direct Care and Family Caregiver Workforce: Includes $2 million for a project to identify new strategies to attract and retain a qualified direct care workforce. A similar provision was included in Kaine’s Supporting Our Direct Care Workforce and Family Caregivers Act, legislation designed to address direct care and family caregiver workforce shortages.
Addressing Americans’ Long COVID Needs: Includes $10 million for the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) to provide the research needed to ensure those experiencing Long COVID have access to the patient-centered, coordinated care they need. This effort was first outlined in Kaine’s CARE for Long COVID Act.
Extending Telehealth Access: Extends COVID-19-related telehealth flexibilities for two full years through 2024, drawing on legislation introduced by Warner and cosponsored by Kaine to allow more Americans to utilize telehealth services and expand the types of healthcare providers eligible to offer telemedicine.
Keeping Kids Healthy: Extends the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), which provides low- and no-cost health coverage for thousands of low-income children in Virginia, for an additional two years.
Improving Cybersecurity in Health Care: Includes several provisions addressing cybersecurity vulnerabilities across the healthcare sector. Last month, Warner released a policy options paper outlining current cybersecurity threats facing healthcare providers and systems and offering a series of policy solutions to improve cybersecurity across the industry, several of which were included in the bill.
Supporting Miners Suffering from Black Lung Disease: Includes $12.19 million for Black Lung Clinics. Warner and Kaine have actively worked to secure benefits for miners and their families suffering from black lung disease. In August, the Inflation Reduction Act, supported by both Warner and Kaine, permanently extended the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund excise tax at a higher rate, providing more certainty for miners, miner retirees, and their families who rely on the fund to access benefits.
Improving Access to Lifesaving Drugs: Includes significant improvements to the Food and Drug Administration’s Accelerated Approval Pathway, an important regulatory mechanism that provides early access to treatments and cures for patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. Kaine has long advocated for these improvements, which he outlined in his bipartisan Modernizing Accelerated Approvals Act.
Funding for Pediatric Cancer Research: Provides $12.6 million to fund childhood cancer research through the Gabriella Miller Kids First Research Act—legislation championed by Warner and Kaine and named after a child from Loudoun County who died from a brain tumor in 2013.
Supporting Hospital-Based Nurse Training Programs: Includes a technical correction to protect funding for programs that train nurses and other allied health professionals at hospital-based nursing programs across the country. This provision is based on the Technical Reset to Advance the Instruction of Nurses (TRAIN) Act, legislation Kaine cosponsored.
Addressing Physician Shortages: Provides for the distribution of 200 additional Medicare-funded graduate medical education (GME) residency positions, with 100 slots specifically dedicated to increasing the number of mental health residencies. Kaine has long-supported expansion of GME residency positions and is a co-sponsor of the Physician Shortage Reduction Act to do so.
Supporting Rural Hospitals: Includes a two-year extension for Medicare payment programs that are vital to rural hospitals: the Medicare Dependent Hospital program and the Low Volume Adjustment Hospital program. Kaine cosponsored legislation in support of this action, the Rural Hospital Support Act. The budget also includes $5 million to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to establish an Office of Rural Health, a step first outlined in the Rural Health Equity Act, which was led by the late Congressman A. Donald McEachin in the U.S. House of Representatives and cosponsored by Kaine in the Senate.
Fighting Global Hunger: Includes over $2 billion in international food aid and to promote U.S. agricultural exports overseas. This funding is critical to combatting global hunger and malnutrition. This funding follows Kaine’s work to highlight and address the threat Russia’s invasion of Ukraine poses to food security around the world and Warner’s support for non-governmental organizations responding to the food crisis. It also includes $154 billion—an increase of $13.4 billion compared to last year’s budget—for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps. Last year, 756,600 Virginians, or 9 percent of Virginia’s population, relied on food stamps.
Fighting Pandemics and Promoting Access to Medical Countermeasures: Includes provisions from Kaine’s bipartisan bill, the Promoting Access to Critical Countermeasures by Ensuring Specimen Samples (ACCESS) to Diagnostics Act, to support quicker research and development of medical countermeasures to disease outbreaks and pandemics, including diagnostic tests, vaccines, and therapeutics, in response to emerging infectious diseases. The budget also includes $10.56 billion—a $731 million increase compared to last year’s budget—to support global health and vaccination efforts worldwide. This funding is critical to protecting Virginians from the impacts of disease outbreaks around the world.
Modernizing America’s Health Data Infrastructure: Includes $175 million—an increase of $75 million compared to last year’s budget—to modernize the public health data systems that help support healthy communities throughout America and Virginia. Also included are provisions from Kaine’s Improving Data Accessibility Through Advancements (DATA) in Public Health Act to increase timely and accurate information sharing between local, state, and federal public health departments to improve preparedness for emerging public health threats and create a grant program to strengthen the quality and completeness of demographic data collection used by public health entities.
Strengthening Transportation and Recreation Infrastructure: Provides $150 million for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, in addition to $45 million for the Active Transportation Infrastructure Investment Program, which will support multi-purpose trails across Virginia.
Supporting Key Missing Persons Program: Includes $1 million to help with the nationwide implementation of the Ashanti Alert system. In 2018, Warner secured unanimous Senate passage of the Ashanti Alert Act, legislation that created a new federal alert system for missing or endangered adults between the ages of 18-64. The bill was signed into law on December 31, 2018.
Supporting Economic Growth for Underserved Communities: Provides $324 million for the U.S. Department of the Treasury Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) Fund, which supports businesses’ economic growth in underserved communities. The successful push by Warner and Kaine follows Warner’s efforts to support CDFIs through legislation, including the Jobs and Neighborhood Investment Act and the creation of the bipartisan Senate Community Development Finance Caucus.
Protecting Democracy: Includes provisions to ensure that electoral votes tallied by Congress accurately reflect each state’s vote for president and provides specific guidelines for the point at which candidates elected president and vice president can receive the resources provided for their transition into office. Warner and Kaine have long called for legislation to safeguard future elections, and Warner was among the bipartisan group of senators who negotiated these proposals.
Assisting Ukraine in the Fight Against Russia’s Illegal Invasion: Provides $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to support the Ukrainian people, to strengthen our NATO allies, and to defend global democracy in response to Russian aggression.
Supporting Our Afghan Allies: Provides funding to help eliminate processing backlogs and expedite adjudications of Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) cases. Virginia is home to one of the largest Afghan diaspora populations in the United States and led the U.S. in resettling Afghan allies following the U.S. withdrawal.
Supporting Order and Safety at Our Border: Includes funding to support 19,855 Border Patrol agents, 300 more agents compared to last year’s budget, in addition to $800 million to support Customs and Border Patrol’s management of migrant processing facilities. The budget also provides resources for various programs to help improve the conditions that drive migration from Central America, including programs focused on counter-narcotics efforts and economic development. As Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere, Kaine has long advocated for efforts to address the root causes of migration.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – December 20, 2022
This week, lame-duck, Democrat-controlled Washington once again failed to act to secure the border, strengthen the economy, tame inflation, or make our cities and communities safer. Instead of tackling these problems, Democrats moved the country one step closer to another $1.7 trillion in spending after passing a bill to fund the government for a week. Families don’t run their household like this, and neither should the Federal government. Additionally, while inflation did fall a bit, it still was at a near 40-year high, and the warning signs of a recession are ever present. Closer to home, I was glad to recognize 75 years of service for the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department and pay tribute to a great public servant, my friend, Ronnie Campbell, on the House floor. Lastly, I continued my town hall pledge with stops in Augusta, Roanoke, and Page Counties.
The Continuing Resolution to Continue to Shortchange the American People
I have consistently fought business as usual in Washington, and nowhere more so than the continued lack of ability for Congress to pass a budget to fund the government for the following year. Despite a requirement to do so, the Democrats and Speaker Pelosi worked overtime to pass a one-week Continuing Resolution to fund the government until December 23rd. This is the Democrats’ last-ditch effort to lock in their agenda through trillions of dollars in a lame-duck spending before Christmas. I opposed this move and will work with the new Republican House Majority come January to fund government responsibly, not to green-light even more debt behind closed doors. Western Virginians are fed up with business as usual in Washington, and the Pelosi-Schumer spending spree that has crushed families’ budgets.
Bidenflation: The Grinch That Stole Christmas
While there was a bit of easing in inflation, reports showed that prices rose a very Grinch-like 7.1% in November. The still near 40-year-high inflation rate is shrinking peoples’ paychecks through ever increasing prices: eggs are up 49%, electricity up 13.7%, airline fares up 36%, bread up 15.7%, and butter up 27%. The economy has not recovered from years of Democrat-controlled Washington’s reckless spending that has crippled the paychecks and savings of the American people. Republicans will work to restore fiscal responsibility come January, cut the massive spending spree, enact pro-growth policies, strengthen the supply chain, and unleash American energy dominance to get our country back on the path to economic prosperity.
Remembering a Public Servant
With sorrow, last week I honored the life and memory of the late Virginia Delegate, Ronnie Campbell, who passed away following a hard-fought battle with cancer. Ronnie cared deeply for his community and the Commonwealth, and devoted his life to serving others. He served in the House of Delegates as my successor and proudly represented the 24th district of Virginia. He made a career in law enforcement as a State Trooper with the Virginia State Police, working in Northern Virginia and Rockbridge County. He also spent time as a contractor, giving him insight into the impact that government regulations have on small businesses. Ronnie was driven to serve both his Rockbridge community and his home county of Augusta. He represented constituents as a member of the Rockbridge County School Board and as a member of the Rockbridge County Board of Supervisors. Ronnie spent countless hours dedicated to public service and will always be remembered as a stalwart conservative voice, a strong leader, and a gentle giant. Above all, he was a loyal friend and neighbor to all. Our hearts and prayers are with Ronnie’s wife, Ellen, and his five children during this difficult time. May Ronnie’s memory be eternal.
Fincastle Volunteer Firefighters’ 75th Anniversary
I was pleased to recognize our Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department for the celebration of its 75th Anniversary. I thanked the officers leading the department and the 30 volunteers at the helm for their critical assistance to Botetourt County Fire and EMS services, offering localized emergency fire prevention and mitigation support for the people of Fincastle.
Town Halls Meetings
My first town hall last week was held in Augusta County at Armstrong’s family restaurant. I enjoyed great conversation and taking questions from constituents.
Next, I had a great discussion and shared some coffee with folks at my Roanoke County town hall. Thank you to all who made it out.
Lastly, thank you to everyone that came and joined the conversation at Rudy’s Diner in Shenandoah last Friday evening. It was good meeting you and learning more about the issues that mean most to you.
COVID-19 Update
Last week in Virginia there was an average of 20 daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, up from 17 last week. This week’s COVID-19 test positivity rate was 14%, up from 11% last week. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – December 13, 2022
It’s the holiday season in Washington, and everyone is looking forward to the New Year. Unfortunately, in the lame-duck Congress and Democrat-controlled Washington until January, we are facing more of the same. As President Biden still refuses to visit the southern border and see the crisis firsthand, the consequences of his open border policies have become increasingly deadly. Additionally, while Americans are preparing for colder weather, they will also deal with crushing energy costs to heat their homes this winter, and I once more reiterated the need for an all-of-the-above energy strategy to bring down prices. Finally, I’m pleased to announce my next three town halls in Augusta, Page, and Roanoke Counties, and I enjoyed speaking with Government students at Patrick Henry High School. I’ll always fight against business-as-usual Washington and will always ensure your voices are heard in Congress.
Crisis at the Border, a Lost Agent, and an Administration in Denial
This past week during his travels in Arizona, President Biden continued his perfect 0 for 0 streak of addressing the border crisis. The President refused to visit the southern border despite being only some 200 miles away – which given his accessibility to his Air Force One plane and Marine One chopper is a quick ride. Despite visiting Delaware for vacation fifty-nine times, he apparently had no time to visit the southern border to see firsthand the historic crisis he created with his open border policies. By claiming he had “more important things” to do, Biden also missed the opportunity to comfort a community and family grieving over the loss of a heroic Border Patrol agent who was tragically killed in a high-speed chase with illegal immigrants last week. This devastating loss comes on the heels of a record four million illegal crossings since Biden took office. Our Nation’s hardworking Border Patrol agents work day and night on the frontlines, and Republicans will return our CBP agents back to the mission of securing our borders rather than being intake and care officers. Accountability will start at the top with confronting the willful neglect and failure to address this crisis by DHS Secretary Mayorkas.
Rising Holiday Energy Prices: The Grinch That Stole Christmas
Unfortunately, the Biden administration is the Grinch that stole Christmas as its war on American energy is forcing folks to pay record-high costs to heat their homes. Across the board, energy prices from diesel to fuel oil have risen. Households are poised to pay an average of $1,359 this winter for energy bills, the highest in 25 years. A third of Americans have cut basic expenses just to afford energy bills over the last year. And diesel prices have skyrocketed 50% since last year to $5.09 a gallon. It’s unsurprising therefore that President Biden has been on record saying, “I guarantee you we’re going to end fossil fuels.” And just a few days ago, the White House doubled down and said they’re committed to “phasing out” the use of oil – during one of our Nation’s worst energy crises. If we keep this up, America will look like Switzerland, banning EVs in the wintertime to deal with blackouts. If we’re going to regain our energy independence, America needs an all-of-the-above energy approach to ensure dependable, affordable energy that families can rely on every day.
NDAA
While I strongly support our troops and believe they should have every necessary resource to ensure their and our country’s safety, I could not support this year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). First, although I am pleased that the bill rescinds the Biden administration’s military COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the legislation does not prevent unvaccinated servicemembers from retribution by the military, nor does it include reinstatement of the 8,400 active duty servicemembers who were discharged for refusing to submit to the mandate. Moreover, the bill wastes taxpayer funds to advance radical Green New Deal policies and on mandates to transition non-tactical military vehicles to electric vehicles. The NDAA also implements anti-Second Amendment provisions, which include increasing the Federal government’s ability to track and control the firearm ownership of servicemembers through a safe firearm storage pilot program. Additionally, the bill green lights Secretary Austin to move forward with an abortion travel fund for servicemembers and their families, and it does not protect taxpayer funds from being spent on servicemembers’ access to abortions. Furthermore, the NDAA provides additional funding to Ukraine without strict oversight of the billions of dollars in U.S. aid already sent overseas. Finally, the legislation includes provisions that have little or nothing to do with national security, such as the reauthorization of the Coral Reef Conservation Act, a prohibition on the sale of shark fins, and the Fair Hiring in Banking Act. For these reasons, in addition to the fact that Members of Congress were given just 48 hours to read the 4,400 page bill text, I could not in good conscious support this year’s NDAA. However, rest assured that I will continue to fight on behalf of our men and women in uniform.
Augusta, Roanoke, and Page County Town Halls
I will be hosting upcoming in-person town halls for conversations with constituents for residents of Augusta, Roanoke, and Page Counties. As with all my town hall meetings, they rotate in order from morning town hall events, then to lunchtime events, and then to evening events to accommodate the different schedules of constituents. Residents of Augusta County who would like to sign up can RSVP here, residents of Roanoke County can RSVP here, and residents of Page County can RSVP here.
Swing by, relax, and meet the team. Hope to see you there.
Patrick Henry High School Government Students
Encouraging students to become engaged in civic affairs and speaking to them about the business of Congress is always a pleasure. I enjoyed fielding questions from Roanoke’s Patrick Henry High School Government students and found their insights informative and refreshing.
COVID-19 Update
Last week in Virginia, there was an average of 17 daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, up from 14 last week. This week’s COVID-19 test positivity rate was 11%, up from 10% last week. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
