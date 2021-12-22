Legislative Update
Rep. Cline announces U.S. Service Academy nominations for the Class of 2026
On December 22, 2021, Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) announced the names of the students within the Sixth Congressional District of Virginia whom he has nominated to join the Class of 2026 at one of four U.S. Service Academies.
Applicants to the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy require a nomination from a Member of Congress or another nominating authority. Nominees are listed below alphabetically.
“One of the most important responsibilities I have as the Representative for Virginia’s Sixth District is the nomination of high school seniors and others to one of four United States Service Academies,” Cline said. “Understanding this, I spent the past several months meeting individually with each interested applicant. The passion for service and love of country that these students exuded was truly inspiring, and I am pleased to announce today the names of those I have nominated to each Academy. I offer these students my sincere congratulations and wish them the best of luck throughout the rest of the admissions process.”
Sixth District Nominations for the Class of 2026:
United States Naval Academy:
Charles Armes, senior at Heritage High School and a resident of Lynchburg
Darian Belisle, a freshman at Mary Baldwin University and a resident of Staunton
Zachary Hodgen, senior at Wilson Memorial High School and a resident of Fishersville
Seamus Looney, senior at Rockbridge High School and a resident of Lexington
Logan Perry, senior at Stuarts Draft High School and a resident of Stuarts Draft
Weston Rogers, a freshman at James Madison University and a resident of Harrisonburg
Alice Sherman, senior at Patrick Henry High School and a resident of Roanoke
Patrick Uhlenkott, a freshman at Franciscan University of Steubenville and a resident of Front Royal
Jacob Warner, senior at The New Community School and a resident of Rockbridge
United States Military Academy:
Kameron Burns, senior at Heritage High School and a resident of Lynchburg
Lance Dorman, senior at Fishburne Military School and a resident of New Market
Nathan Haskins, senior at Skyline High School and a resident of Front Royal
Cadless Jarvis, senior at Fishburne Military School and a resident of Waynesboro
Robert Miller, senior at William Byrd High School and a resident of Roanoke
Noah Miller, senior at Turner Ashby High School and a resident of Bridgewater
Kaiden Minter, senior at Northside High School and a resident of Roanoke
Andrew Sakamoto, senior at Hidden Valley High School and a resident of Roanoke
Dillon Stowers, senior at Liberty Christian Academy and a resident of Lynchburg
McKenna Vess, senior at Wilson Memorial High School and a resident of Waynesboro
The United States Air Force Academy:
Bradley Colkitt, senior at Jefferson Forest High School and a resident of Lynchburg
Jarred Newcomb, senior at Jefferson Forest High School and a resident of Forest
Jakob Presley, a freshman at Lord Fairfax Community College and a resident of Maurertown
Mariela Ruiz, senior at Waynesboro High School and a resident of Waynesboro
Francis Treutlein, senior at Warren County High School and a resident of Linden
The United States Merchant Marine Academy:
Connor Wolfe, senior at Parry McCluer High School and a resident of Buena Vista
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – December 20, 2021
As Americans got more bad news on the economy and inflation last week, the House wrapped up its final few days of the session before the new year by continuing to ignore our need for the federal government to live within its means. By passing a $2.5 trillion increase in the debt limit without much-needed spending reforms, my Democrat colleagues have shown that they do not understand the severity of the debt crisis this country is facing, nor do they have any intention of lifting a finger to address it.
On a more positive note, Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced his opposition to President Biden’s Build Back Better Bill, which I refer to as “Build Back Broke.” With his opposition, the bill as written does not have the votes to proceed in the Senate. Further, I took action recently to address the bureaucratic backlog at the IRS, which has caused massive delays in processing returns.
Before heading back to Washington, I was also able to hear directly from my constituents as I resumed my pledge to hold in-person town meetings. Residents of Amherst County, Buena Vista, and Highland County were able to directly let me know their views and positions on what is happening in Washington, D.C. I also enjoyed the opportunity to join “Santa Armstrong” for his annual toy giveaway in Harrisonburg. While there is more to be done in Washington, I am looking forward to spending the next few weeks in our community meeting with as many folks as I can during this holiday season.
Build Back Broke:
Over the past several months the Left has fought tooth and nail to ram President Biden’s Build Back Broke tax and spend spree through Congress. And while Speaker Pelosi was able to twist enough arms to pass it in the House, it appears as though the legislation has hit a serious roadblock in the Senate.
This week, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced he would not support this massive social spending bill, which the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated would cost $5 trillion and add $3 trillion to the deficit over the next ten years. Senator Manchin expressing his formal opposition to the legislation as written effectively kills the bill as Senate Democrats no longer have the fifty votes needed to pass it.
This news is an early Christmas present to the American people as Biden’s Build Back Broke bill would have been detrimental to our Nation. It would have added to sky-high inflation, killed jobs, and driven up energy costs. In his own words, Senator Manchin said, “My Democratic colleagues in Washington are determined to dramatically reshape our society in a way that leaves our country even more vulnerable to the threats we face. I cannot take that risk with a staggering debt of more than $29 trillion and inflation taxes that are real and harmful to every hard-working American at the gasoline pumps, grocery stores, and utility bills with no end in sight.” I applaud Senator Manchin for his courage to stand up to his party and for the American people.
Enabling Spending:
The national debt recently topped $29 trillion and continues to grow at a record pace. Unfortunately, that did not stop the Democrats this week from raising the debt ceiling by an additional $2.5 trillion. To make matters worse, the Majority offered no reforms that would help rein in spending and get our fiscal house in order. And while the Left claims that raising the debt ceiling is merely about past spending, that could not be further from the truth. By taking this action, Democrats are ensuring they have room for more spending.
While I agree Congress should not play political games with the debt ceiling, Democrats should not ignore the likelihood of the financial crisis accelerating if President Biden and the Left pass legislative proposals like the Build Back Broke Bill. Our country and our economy cannot continue to sustain these levels of spending, particularly without appropriate offsets or budget reforms.
Inflation:
Since taking office, President Biden’s tax and spend policies, coupled with shutdowns and mandates, have stifled our recovery from COVID and caused an economic crisis. Perhaps the most obvious example of this is the skyrocketing costs of consumer goods due to soaring inflation. The surge has been caused by out-of-control government spending and Americans are paying the price as inflation rates reached a 39-year high last week. Since November of 2020, the Consumer Price Index has risen 6.9% – the fastest increase since 1982. Further, this crisis is exacerbating other aspects of the economy as well. Due to inflation and the decreased buying power of the dollar, real wages have decreased in eight out of ten months since the President’s first full month in office. So not only are people paying more for goods, but they have less money in their pocket to pay for them. And finally, November was the worst jobs report of Biden’s presidency, falling more than 350,000 jobs short of economists’ expectations.
IRS Backlog:
As of November 12, 2021, the IRS had a backlog of 5.9 million unprocessed returns. This massive backlog is causing significant and unnecessary burdens for families and small businesses who can’t get answers from the IRS about why their returns have not been processed. And as tax season approaches, the agency is in danger of falling into a vicious backlog cycle that will harm millions of taxpayers. After hearing from countless Sixth District constituents and following my own office’s outreach, it is clear the IRS is failing to meet its mission to, “provide America’s taxpayers top-quality service by helping them understand and meet their tax responsibilities.” Given these serious concerns, my colleagues and I wrote to the Director of the IRS demanding answers as to how the agency plans to address the backlog issue. To read the full letter, click here.
Connecting With Constituents:
As a Member of Congress, a top priority of mine is to be accessible to the constituents of the Sixth District. For this reason, I made a commitment when I was elected to hold frequent town halls throughout the District to ensure I could hear first-hand from those I represent and bring their views back to Washington. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, I hosted 25 town halls – with at least one in each locality. Unfortunately, in March of 2020, for health and safety reasons my office suspended in-person forums and moved to virtual events. To that end, I hosted 14 telephone town halls during the pandemic to help me stay connected to residents throughout our area. However, as most COVID restrictions have been lifted, I was pleased to host my first set of in-person town halls this week since their suspension.
On Monday, I held town halls in Amherst County, Buena Vista, and Highland County. I enjoyed these events and appreciated residents sharing their concerns with me. I look forward to holding many more forums in the coming year, and I encourage all constituents to visit my Facebook page, website, and keep an eye on their local newspaper and this website for town hall announcements.
Santa Armstrong’s Toy Giveaway:
For the past nine years, Adam Armstrong of Penn Laird has purchased toys and distributed them to kids in need throughout low-income areas of Harrisonburg. This annual event has become known as “Santa Armstrong’s Christmas Hope Toy Giveaway” and has been getting bigger and bigger over the years. This year, Santa Armstrong and his team filled three large trucks with presents and gave away more than $28,000 in gifts to area residents. Our community is so grateful for all Mr. Armstrong does to help folks during the Christmas season, and I was very pleased that I had the opportunity to join him during this year’s giveaway. The event truly embodies the holiday spirit and serves as a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas.
COVID-19 Update:
This week in Virginia there was an average of 30.0 cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is up from an average of 27.6 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 8.8%, up from 8.1% from last week. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Warner, Brown measure to expand defense research opportunities for historically black colleges and universities included in NDAA ConferenceE REPORT
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On December 16, 2021, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the Senate-passed FY 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) conference report includes a version of their bipartisan Building Equitable Access to Contribute to Our National Security (BEACON) Act, legislation to expand Department of Defense (DoD) research funding opportunities for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs). This includes Hampton University, Norfolk State University, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University, and the Virginia University of Lynchburg in Virginia, as well as Central State University and Wilberforce University in Ohio.
The Department funds basic research at institutions of higher education and Brown’s legislation would ensure HBCU students get the resources and research opportunities to succeed in STEM and other related careers. Brown and Warner filed a modified version of the BEACON Act as an amendment during Senate consideration of the NDAA. The House included a version of the BEACON Act in the NDAA and the FY22 NDAA Conference Report retained a similar provision. The House-Senate NDAA conference report now heads to the President’s desk to be signed into law.
“This legislation will help tap into the enormous potential of Virginia’s five Historically Black Colleges and Universities, which for too long received a disproportionally small portion of our nation’s defense research funding,” said Warner. “I’m proud to have fought for this provision, which will strengthen the STEM pipeline at our HBCUs and help ensure that these institutions can access the resources they need to bolster critical defense research.”
“Historically Black Colleges and Universities, like Wilberforce and Central State in Ohio, are a critical part of our nation’s higher education system and provide important research opportunities for students traditionally underrepresented in STEM careers,” said Brown. “This funding will widen the talent pool and help elevate partnerships between the Department of Defense and these institutions for years to come.”
Defense research is a vital source of innovation and a financial resource for our nation’s universities, which received over $4.6 billion from the Department of Defense in science and engineering funding in 2018. Yet, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) received only $21 million – less than a half percent, of that funding. These disparities continue while Black individuals are underrepresented in the STEM labor force by 53% and despite the fact HBCUs are a proven pipeline for diverse STEM talent, graduating 20 percent of all African American college students and nearly 30 percent of all African American STEM professionals.
An interim report from NASEM found that “limited set aside dollars and no requirements or incentives to increase their participation in non-targeted programs, [congressional] encouragement has not translated into significant capacity-building or sustained support.” The report further found that “new funding streams may be necessary to expand opportunities to HBCU/MSIs” and “mutually beneficial partnerships may serve as a strategy for HBCU/MSIs to build and better utilize their current capacity to conduct DoD-funded research.”
Specifically, the amendment would:
• Require the Department of Defense to establish a plan to elevate a consortium of HBCUs/MSIs, assess their ability to participate and compete in engineering, research, and development activities, and report this plan to Congress.
• Give DoD the authority to establish a grant program to build out HBCU defense research capacity, including developing the workforce and research infrastructure and improving the capability to retain research faculty and staff.
• Increase partnerships between federally funded research development centers, University Affiliated Research Centers (UARCs), and HBCUs/MSIs.
Warner applauds Senate passage of annual defense bill
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) today applauded the Senate passage of the nation’s annual defense bill, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).
“I’m proud to have voted today to pass legislation that will further strengthen our nation’s military and technological capabilities, as well as reaffirm our commitment to servicemembers – all while making crucial investments that will boost local economies and the industrial base throughout Virginia. I look forward to seeing this bill gets signed into law,” said Sen. Warner.
The $768.2 billion bill passed by the Senate today includes a number of provisions authored or cosponsored by Sen. Warner that would:
• Make historic reforms to the military’s handling of sexual assault cases. Provisions modeled after the Warner-sponsored Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act would empower independent prosecutors with the exclusive authority to refer certain offenses to trial, removing this authority from the military chain of command; improve tracking of sexual assault retaliation claims; include sexual harassment as a “standalone offense,” and make claims subject to investigation by an independent investigator; expand the use of a Department of Defense (DoD) safe helpline for sexual assault reporting, and make important reforms to help support survivors.
• Create a basic needs allowance for service members, to ensure that all men and women in uniform can support their families with necessities like adequate food. The provision, modeled after the Warner-sponsored Military Hunger Prevention Act is aimed at combating disturbing rates of food insecurity in the military.
• Commission a report on the impacts of the Afghan resettlement mission on the National Guard. Support from the military has been vital in the historic and incredibly important Operation Allies Welcome mission, helping bring vulnerable Afghans to safety, and ultimately resettling them in the U.S. This provision would require the Secretary of Defense to produce a report on the impacts of that resettlement mission on the National Guard, including any effects on mission readiness, training, maintenance, and equipment, so that we can ensure the Guard has the support it needs going forward.
• Require a fuller analysis on the planned restructuring of military medical positions. The final bill includes a provision that mirrors an amendment introduced by Sen. Warner to hold the military’s plans for reductions and realignment to military end strength authorizations, pending an independent Government Accountability Office (GAO) review of the analysis backing the move, and its potential impacts.
• Promote defense research at HBCUs and MSIs. Based on Senator Warner’s amendment and bill the BEACON Act of 2021, the NDAA requires the Secretary of Defense to develop a plan to promote defense research at Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority-Serving Institutions, including by providing contracting assistance and establishing goals and incentives for further partnership.
• Support military mental health resources by creating a process through which a servicemember can self-initiate a referral for mental health evaluation. Senator Warner cosponsored a bipartisan amendment to include this provision – that provision is modeled after the Brandon Act, which is named in honor of United States Navy Petty Officer Third Class Brandon Caserta.
The bill also includes a number of other crucial measures supported by Sen. Warner.
For the Commonwealth, this bill authorizes:
• Nearly $500 million for 19 military construction projects in Virginia that will create jobs, strengthen local economies, and provide needed improvements to our military installations. These projects are authorized at installations across the Commonwealth, including Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Naval Station Norfolk, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Ft. Belvoir, the Humphreys Engineer Center, NGA, the Virginia National Guard Readiness Center, and the Pentagon.
• $3.1 billion for the Columbia-class submarine program – $130 million more than the President’s budget. This funding will go towards industrial base development and expansion, which supports the Virginia- and Columbia-class programs. This would increase capacity, qualify new suppliers, add resiliency and create competition for critical components, and identify points in the supply chain where shortfalls exist.
• Boosted funding for shipbuilding programs that would allow the military to procure 13 battle force ships, including two Virginia-class submarines, two additional destroyers, and an extra expeditionary fast transport.
• A $25 million increase to strengthen the industrial base workforce training pipeline to support the development of advanced manufacturing capabilities, and the ability to train a world-class manufacturing workforce.
For a stronger military, this bill authorizes:
• A pay increase of 2.7 percent for our nation’s servicemembers.
• Expanded parental leave, which will authorize up to 12 weeks of leave for all primary and secondary caregivers following the birth, adoption, or foster care placement of a child.
• Increased accountability around military housing by requiring the Secretaries of the military departments to ensure that personnel performance evaluations assess the extent to which certain military officers have exercised effective oversight and leadership of military privatized housing.
• An additional $30 million for the Defense Health Program to increase capacity to provide treatment for servicemembers, civilians, and family members affected by Havana Syndrome. It would also require the President to designate a senior official as the interagency coordinator for responding to this threat.
To strengthen our nation’s technological capabilities and supply chains, this bill includes:
• Full authorization of U.S. Cyber Command, and requirements for various assessments of our cyber capabilities and defenses.
• An increase of $3 billion in funding for science and technology programs that fund cutting-edge research across universities, small businesses, defense labs, and industry. This will help develop U.S. capacity in critical areas such as AI, microelectronics, advanced materials, 5G, and biotechnology.
• A supply chain directive requiring the Comptroller General to assess DoD’s efforts to address information and communications technology supply chain risks.
• Authorization for $250 million to establish a national network for microelectronics research and development to support a world-leading domestic microelectronics manufacturing capability. This provision strengthens measures made possible by Sen. Warner’s CHIPS for America Act.
To bolster our ability to address strategic global challenges, this bill would authorize:
• $7.1 billion for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative to support U.S. strategic aims in the Indo-Pacific region, and respond to actions by China and the CCP.
• $4 billion for the European Deterrence Initiative to counter Russian aggression and support our NATO allies.
• $300 million in security assistance and intelligence support to Ukraine to deter continued malign actions by Russia.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – December 13, 2021
Following last week’s crisis of passing a Continuing Resolution, the thirteenth since I came to Congress, the House once again passed legislation increasing the debt limit, while claiming their manufactured crisis demanded acquiescence. Further, when the Senate acts on the measure, we will be back in Washington to finalize the increase. Operating under these sorts of circumstances is simply not how Congress should operate. And while it’s doubtful, I hope the Speaker uses this additional session day to vote on the bipartisan legislation passed in the Senate on Wednesday to nullify President Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate. We also saw the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office confirm this week what we already knew, that the Democrats Build Back Bankrupt plan will cost $5 trillion.
Also, this week, I had the opportunity to meet with Governor-Elect Youngkin, along with the rest of the Virginia Congressional Delegation, to discuss ways in which we can benefit the lives of all who call the Commonwealth home. Additionally, I was pleased to recognize the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary at the end of the month. Following next week’s session, I look forward to spending the next few weeks traveling the District meeting with those who I am honored to represent.
Good Governance:
The American people deserve a transparent and bipartisan legislative process – but that’s not what they are receiving. Unfortunately, my colleagues on the other side of the aisle intentionally manufacture crises by waiting until deadlines are immediately upon us before addressing the issue at hand. When Congress is up against a deadline, it gives the Democrat Majority leverage to limit opposition and allows them to ram bad bills through this House – claiming it was a necessity. The Left has done it with multiple Continuing Resolutions, they did it with the Surface Transportation Reauthorization, and now, after having already punted responsibility once on the issue, they are doing it again on raising the debt ceiling. The House is poised to vote on raising the debt ceiling this coming Tuesday, just one day before the United States will default on its debt. We must stop creating fires like this where none should exist. Democrats legislating in this manner creates uncertainty and spooks the market, which contributes to the Biden Economic crisis and soaring energy costs. For our economy to truly recover, we must ensure the government is working efficiently and effectively on behalf of the American people.
Vaccine Mandates:
As businesses struggle to find employees and grocery store shelves sit empty, President Biden should be doing everything possible to encourage Americans to show up to work. Instead, his Administration plans to implement an unconstitutional vaccine mandate beginning January 4, 2022, that would force millions of Americans out of work based on a health care decision. This is unacceptable as the federal government should never force individuals to choose between their job and a shot.
Fortunately, steps are being taken to combat this government invasiveness. on the judicial side, federal courts have paused the President’s vaccine mandate in several jurisdictions. Most recently, a federal judge in Georgia issued a ruling that halts vaccine mandates nationwide for federal contractors. While victories in the courts are a big step in the right direction, legislative action is also necessary to ensure the rights of Americans are not violated. That is why this week I was pleased to see the Senate pass a bipartisan bill that would nullify President Biden’s mandate in its entirety.
It is my hope that Speaker Pelosi will soon follow suit. However, until that time I will continue fighting against this government overreach to protect our citizens, and most importantly, Sixth District residents. Below are several pieces of legislation I have cosponsored on the matter.
• HR 5860 – Keeping Our COVID19 HEROES Employed Act
o This bill would exempt essential workers from COVID-19 vaccine mandates imposed by the federal government, a public or private federal contractor, a private entity receiving federal funds, or a private entity receiving COVID-19 relief funds appropriated by Congress.
• HR 3860 – Military COVID Vaccine
o This bill would prohibit the use of federal funds to require a member of the Armed Forces to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The bill also prohibits adverse action (e.g., punishment) being taken against a member of the Armed Forces because the member refuses to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
• HR 5892 – Our Veterans Earned It Act
o This bill would ensure that no service member loses their VA benefits for choosing not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
• HJ Res 65 – Congressional Review Act Resolution
o This resolution would nullify OSHA’s emergency temporary standard mandating vaccines for private-sector employers.
• HR 5811 – No Vaccine Mandate Act
o Amends the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2022 to prohibit the use of funds related to any rule requiring a COVID-19 vaccination.
Build Back Broke:
President Biden told the American people for months that his Far-Left Socialist Spending Spree, known as the Build Back Better Act (BBB) was fully paid for. That was a lie. On Friday, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released the true cost of the massive Build Back Bankrupt bill. According to the CBO, if the 150+ new programs and expansions in Biden’s bill were made permanent, it would cost Americans $4.9 trillion, and add more than $3 trillion to the deficit. And make no mistake about it, President Biden and Democrats fully intend to make these 150+ new programs and expansions permanent. At a time when Americans are facing an inflation rate that hasn’t been this high since 1982, artificially injecting trillions into the U.S. economy is the exact opposite of what we should be doing and will only cause prices to increase even more.
Fighting for Virginia:
Once a month the entire Virginia congressional delegation, Republicans and Democrats, come together to share lunch and ideas. While we may often disagree on policy, these forums allow us to build better working relationships with one another that can be beneficial on nonpartisan issues. This week, we welcomed Governor-Elect Youngkin to our monthly lunch. This was a great opportunity to discuss ways in which we can work together at the state and federal levels to benefit the lives of those who are fortunate enough to call the Commonwealth home. One issue I discussed at length with the Governor-Elect was vaccine mandates. We both agreed that mandates would be harmful to both Virginia employers and employees. Further, we had a good conversation about the importance of lowering taxes to help promote economic growth and keep more money in folks’ pockets. I look forward to keeping the line of communication open with the Governor-Elect over the next four years to make certain we are both serving our constituencies well.
NDAA:
While I strongly support our troops and believe they should have every necessary resource to ensure their and our country’s safety, I could not support this year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). First and foremost, the legislation fails to hold the Pentagon or anyone in the Biden Administration accountable for the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, which resulted in the deaths of 13 brave Americans. Further, the NDAA passed through Congress continued to fund policies that attempt to racially divide our troops allowing them to be little more than social experiments. Moreover, the bill wastes taxpayer funds to advance the Green New Deal through climate literacy trainings and mandates certain military instillations to achieve energy, water, and waste net-zero by 2035 – marking yet another political provision included in the legislation. The NDAA also fails to protect the constitutional rights of our service members by allowing them to be discharged for not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. No service member should be forced out of the military for making a personal health care decision. For these reasons, in addition to the fact that Members of Congress were given less than a day to review the 2,100-page bill text, I could not in good conscious support the NDAA. However, rest assured that I will continue to fight on behalf of our men and women in uniform at every opportunity I am given.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County:
This week I took to the House Floor to recognize the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary on December 21st. Since its founding in 1995, this organization has grown from just one location to now more than seven throughout the region. For the past two and a half decades, they have strived to ensure children in the Shenandoah Valley have a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment to call home after school. They are committed to fulfilling their mission to help mold our region’s youth into productive, caring, responsible citizens through programs focused on academic success, healthy lifestyles, good character, and citizenship. Serving more than 900 kids annually, ages five to eighteen, for the past quarter-century, the positive contribution the group has had on the Valley’s youth is immeasurable. I congratulate the organization on its first 25 years of success and wish them many more. Our community is forever grateful for all they do.
COVID-19 Update:
This week in Virginia there was an average of 27.6 cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is up from an average of 18.3 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 8.1%, up from 6.8% from last week. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Warner, Spanberger introduce bipartisan legislation to protect ballot measures from foreign influence
WASHINGTON – On December 9, 2021, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and U.S. Rep Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), a member of the U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs, teamed up with U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) to introduce bipartisan legislation that would make it unlawful for a foreign national to contribute money, either directly or indirectly, to a state or local ballot initiative or ballot referendum. The Protecting Ballot Measures from Foreign Influence Act would overturn a July decision from the Federal Election Commission (FEC), which gave a green light to foreign nationals seeking to finance campaign efforts related to ballot initiatives after ruling that a federal law banning foreign money in campaigns applies only to federal, state and local candidate elections.
“The Protecting Ballot Measures from Foreign Influence Act further safeguards our elections from foreign interference by making it illegal for foreign donors to contribute to any ballot initiative or referendum,” Sen. Warner said. “There is no circumstance under which foreign entities should be able to sway the American democratic process and this legislation works to ensure that.”
“American elections should remain American elections. Local and state ballot initiatives here in the United States should be focused on the concerns of a community — not the interests of a foreign individual, company, or nation,” Rep. Spanberger said. “The current loophole that allows foreign entities to influence these initiatives should be closed immediately, and I am proud to work with a bipartisan group of legislators in both the Senate and the House to make that happen. The Protecting Ballot Measures from Foreign Influence Act would reassert the American people’s rightful control of their local ballot measures, and I am proud to work with Senator Warner, Senator Rubio, and Congressman Banks on this critical effort.”
“Foreign donors should not be able to influence America’s democratic process,” Sen. Rubio said. “It is already illegal for foreign nationals to donate to political candidates, parties, and committees. The Protecting Ballot Measures from Foreign Influence Act will extend that commonsense protection of our political process to ballot initiatives and other referendums. We must do everything we can to protect the votes of American citizens.”
“The FEC’s decision to let foreign actors directly influence U.S. policy fights undermines our democracy,” Rep. Banks said. “That’s why I’ve joined Sens. Rubio and Warner and Rep. Spanberger to overturn it and ensure Americans voices are heard.”
As the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Warner co-led the Committee’s bipartisan investigation into interference in the 2016 election, eventually issuing a comprehensive, five-volume report that concluded the Russian government engaged in an aggressive, multi-faceted effort to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, and that the willingness of top officials on the Trump campaign to accept and even welcome Russian assistance represented a grave counterintelligence threat to our nation. Sen. Warner also introduced the Foreign Influence Reporting in Elections (FIRE) Act, legislation that would require political campaigns to report attempts at foreign elections influence to the appropriate federal authorities at the FEC and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
A copy of the bill is available here.
Warner applauds $161 million investment in George Washington Memorial Parkway; made possible by his landmark National Park law
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) today applauded $161 million in federal funding to rehabilitate the northern section of the George Washington Memorial Parkway (GWMP). This historic funding was made possible by the Great American Outdoors Act, a once-in-a-generation law authored and championed by Sen. Warner. The funding will come to Virginia by way of a contract issued by the National Park Service (NPS) in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).
“When we passed the Great American Outdoors Act, we knew it would help enable historic investments in national parks throughout the nation. Today, I’m proud to see these dollars come to Virginia to help rehabilitate one of the most important parkways in the nation,” said Sen. Warner. “Along with the funding that’s coming through our bipartisan infrastructure law, I look forward to seeing how these investments strengthen our Commonwealth, create local jobs, and reinvigorate our local economies.”
The George Washington Memorial Parkway is a scenic roadway that honors the nation’s first president and preserves cultural and natural resources along the Potomac River from Great Falls to Mount Vernon. The northern section of the parkway – from Spout Run to Interstate 495 – is the busiest section of the parkway and serves about 26 million drivers annually or roughly 70,000 vehicles per day. This section, which opened in 1962, has never undergone a major rehabilitation. The first phase of the project will be project design, and park visitors and drivers will experience little or no change to their routines. Construction, which is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2023 and be completed in 2025, will impact drivers. Before construction begins, the NPS will provide detailed information to help drivers plan their trips.
Championed by Sen. Warner, the Great American Outdoors Act is a landmark law that preserves and protects our country’s national parks and public lands. The bipartisan law provides permanent and full funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and helps address the nearly $12 billion maintenance backlog in our national parks and other land management agencies. It also tackles $1.1 billion in deferred maintenance at Virginia’s national parks.
Sen. Warner’s effort to address the deferred maintenance backlog began in March 2017, when he worked with Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) to introduce the National Park Legacy Act. That same year, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced its own proposal, drawing heavily on the initial proposal from Sens. Warner and Portman. However, the Administration proposal would not have established a dedicated funding stream for NPS maintenance. In March 2018, after extensive negotiations, Sen. Warner and a bipartisan group introduced the Restore Our Parks Act, a consensus proposal endorsed by the Trump Administration, to invest in overdue maintenance needs at NPS sites.
In March 2020, following the President’s announcement that he would back the bipartisan Restore Our Parks Act, as well as full and permanent funding for LWCF, Sen. Warner and his colleagues, introduced the Great American Outdoors Act, which was signed into law in August of 2020. According to the Park Service, approximately $249 million in funding from the Great American Outdoors Act has been allocated to national parks in Virginia thus far.
