Rep. Cline to host Virtual Service Academy Day
WASHINGTON – Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) will host a Virtual Service Academy Day on Friday, April 24, from 2 – 4pm. The event will be held via Microsoft Teams.
Students and their parents will be provided information on the application, nomination, selection, and appointment processes. Representatives from the various service academies are expected to be present on the video-call to answer questions.
- The United States Military Academy at West Point, New York
- The United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland
- The United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York
- The United States Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado
“Attending one of our Nation’s Service Academies is a great honor and a tremendous opportunity for Sixth District students,” Cline said. “While Academy Days are usually held in person, moving this event online will ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, while still providing those interested with all of the necessary information regarding the application and nomination process. In these unprecedented times, my offices remain operational and are working to function as normally as possible to serve District residents.”
An academy appointment is highly competitive, where each academy selects nominees based on moral character, scholastic achievement, physical fitness, leadership, and college admission test scores. The earlier a student begins preparation, the more competitive that student will be in the process.
To sign up for this event, please visit https://cline.house.gov/about/events/virtual-service-academy-day. Once your registration is submitted, a member of Congressman Cline’s staff will provide details on how to join the video-call. Registration closes at 5pm on Wednesday, April 22.
Congressman Ben Cline represents the Sixth Congressional District of Virginia. He previously was an attorney in private practice and served both as an assistant prosecutor and Member of the Virginia House of Delegates. Cline and his wife, Elizabeth, live in Botetourt County with their two children.
Virginia War Memorial announces Armed Forces Day Student Art Contest
The Virginia War Memorial is seeking submissions for its first ever Armed Forces Day Student Art Contest. Saturday, May 16, 2020, is Armed Forces Day. Recognized annually on the third Saturday in May, Armed Forces Day is the day for all Americans to celebrate and to honor the men and women who serve in all branches of the U.S. military.
The Memorial’s contest is open to all Kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) students currently enrolled in public or private schools or homeschooled in Virginia. Artwork submitted will be judged in four grade categories (K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12).
“As the Virginia War Memorial is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 emergency and schools are closed, we hope this contest will encourage children and their families to use their creative talents to honor our servicemen and women,” said Morgan Guyer, the Memorial’s Assistant Director of Education. “This is a digital contest. We will post all entries received in a gallery on our website and the public will vote online for the best in each category.”
“The theme for the submitted artwork is ‘home’,” Guyer said. “The Virginia War Memorial honors those who serve our nation from every town, city and county throughout the state. The artwork should reflect what ‘home’ means to the student artist and to those who serve today or served in the past. What does or did ‘home’ mean to them and why was it worth protecting?”
Entries for the Virginia War Memorial Armed Forces Day Student Artwork Contest may be two or three-dimensional and should be submitted as a clear photograph. There are no size requirements or limitations. Submissions will be accepted in digital format only – in JPG, PNG or PDF format. Each student is limited to submitting one entry. Complete details are posted at https://vawarmemorial.org/learn/artgallery/.
Entries must be received by Friday, May 15, 2020 to be eligible for consideration. Appropriate submissions as determined by the Virginia War Memorial staff will be placed in the online digital gallery on the Memorial website beginning Saturday, May 16.
The public can vote for their favorites May 16-May 25 with the artwork in each category receiving the highest number of votes announced on Memorial Day, May 26. In addition to the online gallery, submitted art may be printed and displayed at the Virginia War Memorial when COVID-19 emergency restrictions are lifted and it reopens to public visitation. For additional information regarding the Armed Forces Day Student Artwork Contest, contact Morgan Guyer at morgan.guyer@dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military.
For more details, visit www.virginiawarmemorial.org or www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Virginia issues final pre-COVID-19 revenue report
~ March General Fund revenue collections are up 10.8% from the previous year and fiscal year-to-date collections are up 6.6%, revenues do not reflect anticipated reduction from business closures ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today (April 14) announced March revenue results and cautioned that future reports will reflect significant economic impacts due to COVID-19.
Payroll withholding and individual income tax payments began to see a slowdown in the number of firms or individuals reporting late in the month. An unknown number of dealers took advantage of the sales tax due date extension from March 20 to April 20.
“While March collections reflected our strong economy, April revenues will begin to reveal the effects of COVID-19 on payroll withholding and retail sales tax collections,” said Governor Northam. “The most important thing to focus on right now is the health and safety of all Virginians, and we expect the April results will be disappointing.”
While March is not a significant month for collections, revenue increased by 10.8 percent. Most of the increase is the result of fewer refunds being issued, due to normal processing this year as compared to last year’s delayed processing of the filing season. Collections of sales and use taxes, reflecting February sales, rose 7.9 percent in March. All of the growth is due to new Wayfair-related use tax dealers.
“As always, the fourth quarter collections will be highly dependent on individual estimated and final payments,” said Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne. “With the COVID-19 outbreak affecting employment and businesses, payroll withholding and retail sales tax will be closely monitored as we expect them to decline by approximately $1 billion in the final quarter of our fiscal year.”
The last three months of the fiscal year are significant collections months. In addition to estimated and final payments from both corporations and individuals due in April and May, now allowed to be paid by June 1 per Governor Northam’s direction, estimated payments are again due in June.
On a year-to-date basis, collections of payroll withholding taxes—62 percent of General Fund revenues—increased 4.8 percent ahead of the same period last year, and are slightly ahead of the estimate of 4.7 percent growth. Sales tax collections—17 percent of General Fund revenues—increased 8.4 percent, and are above the annual estimate of 7.4 percent growth.
On a fiscal year-to-date basis, total revenue collections rose 6.6 percent in March, ahead of the annual forecast of 3.2 percent growth.
The full report is available here.
Governor Northam, University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute, RAND Corporation present infectious disease modeling on impact of COVID-19 mitigations in Virginia
~ Modeling suggests social distancing efforts have slowed the spread of the virus in the Commonwealth ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam, in partnership with researchers from the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute and the nonprofit RAND Corporation, released new infectious disease modeling on the impact of COVID-19 mitigations in Virginia.
Current models presented during a briefing held yesterday show that social distancing efforts beginning in mid-March have paused the growth of the COVID-19 epidemic in the Commonwealth.
While data and testing remain limited, current trends suggest that Virginia’s statewide hospital bed capacity will be sufficient in the immediate future.
“We are proud to be working with some of the top minds in the country on these projections,” said Governor Northam. “While the data is limited, we can draw a few key conclusions: First, social distancing is important, and it’s working in Virginia. Second, while we continue to work closely with our hospital systems and other health care partners to prepare for a potential surge in acute cases, we are optimistic about our statewide hospital bed capacity. Finally, it’s clear we need to be responsible about how we ease restrictions, so we can keep Virginians safe and protect public health.”
“From the beginning, Governor Northam has made it clear that everything we do must be grounded in science, public health expertise, and data,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey, M.D. “These models change every day, but we can use various models to help inform a range of outcomes we may be facing so we can make sure that Virginia is ready for all possible scenarios. Like every other state and many other countries, we are preparing for how we can move forward in a way that does not trigger another medical surge.”
Key takeaways from infectious disease models developed by the UVA Biocomplexity Institute include:
• Current social distancing efforts starting March 15 have paused the growth of the epidemic in the Commonwealth of Virginia. In this scenario, “paused” growth means that the rate of new cases is holding steady rather than increasing.
• Current trends suggest that Virginia’s statewide hospital bed capacity will be sufficient in the near future.
• Lifting social distancing restrictions too soon can quickly lead to a second wave.
To understand the impact of COVID-19 mitigations in Virginia, the UVA Biocomplexity Institute developed a model of the pandemic that incorporates disease dynamics such as transmissibility and incubation period as well as population density and social behavior. The Institute modeled five potential scenarios, exploring slowing growth vs. pausing growth with social distancing in place until April 30 and June 10 compared to no mitigation.
“Currently, it appears as if the Commonwealth of Virginia is tracking with the pause scenario, which means that the residents of Virginia are doing an excellent job with mitigation,” said Bryan Lewis, Research Associate Professor for the Network Systems Science and Advanced Computing division for the Institute. “Even without perfect projections, we can confidently draw conclusions. We know that social distancing is working and lifting restrictions too early can lead to a second surge. We will continue to improve our models as more data become available. We plan to incorporate outcomes specific by age, integrate the role of seasonality, and analyze mitigation techniques such as a Test-Trace-Isolate approach.”
The UVA Biocomplexity Institute has been on the forefront of epidemic modeling and mitigation since 2002, supporting the U.S. federal government and other countries through several epidemics, including planning for H5N1, the 2009 H1N1 pandemic, the MERS outbreak of 2012, and the Ebola outbreaks of 2014 and 2019. Institute researchers have worked in partnership with U.S. government agencies since early 2020 to inform evidence-based decision making for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Several groups have produced models to understand how the COVID-19 pandemic might progress and to explore potential policy options,” said Carter Price, a senior mathematician at the RAND Corporation. “Each of these models has strengths and weakness, and they are likely to evolve as more and better data become available. We are helping the leadership of the Commonwealth of Virginia assess the different models so that policy can be made with the best available information.”
Additional information, including slides from yesterday’s briefing, are available here.
This is the full video of the briefing.
Governor Northam announces expansion of ‘Virtual Virginia’ to support distance learning during school closures
~ New resources available for K-12 schools and teachers ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today (April 13, 2020) announced a dramatic expansion of Virtual Virginia, the Virginia Department of Education’s existing online learning system, to allow every teacher in the Commonwealth to host virtual classes while schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. These resources include a platform that enables all Virginia public school teachers to share lessons and activities with their students through June 30.
“While there is no perfect substitute for in-person classroom instruction, this is an unprecedented public health crisis and we must do everything we can to ensure all children have equitable learning opportunities,” said Governor Northam. “I want to thank our educators, school administrators, and superintendents for their extraordinary efforts to keep students connected and learning. The expansion of Virtual Virginia will help ensure that the closure of schools and interruption of formal instruction this spring does not lead to a widening of achievement gaps.”
Virtual Virginia will expand its offerings to include elementary and middle school content as an option for students to learn content missed this spring. Courses will begin in May and the new course content will be available to any school division that enrolls students and teachers in the program, at no cost to the division.
Virtual Virginia content can be loaded onto devices for use by students in homes without sufficient internet access to support online learning. The expansion does not affect the more than 6,000 students already enrolled in one or more of Virtual Virginia’s 81 high school-level courses.
“The expansion of Virtual Virginia will provide additional options for school divisions to present the instruction and content that they are unable to provide this spring in traditional classroom settings,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane. “Access to the Virtual Virginia platform will be especially helpful for teachers and students in school divisions without robust distance learning systems.”
The expansion of Virtual Virginia is the third major action the Commonwealth has taken within the last week to mitigate the impact of school closures on students.
Today, Monday, April 13, marks the launch of “VA TV Classroom” by four Virginia public media stations. Blue Ridge PBS, VPM, WETA, and WHRO Public Media worked closely with the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) to create the programming to provide teacher-led, on-air instruction aligned with the Commonwealth’s academic standards for students who are unable to access other distance learning options.
In an effort to support Virginia educators, VDOE established the Continuity for Learning (C4L) Task Force consisting of more than 120 teachers, leaders, and collaborating educational partners across Virginia. Working with the C4L Task Force, VDOE launched Virginia Learns Anywhere, a hub of resources and recommendations to reinforce much-needed structure while also empowering individual teachers to support students in learning remotely. The C4L Task Force encourages divisions to develop and implement continuous learning plans in partnership with local county health departments, families, staff, and local boards of education.
Virginia Learns Anywhere includes a guidance document for teachers and schools on providing equitable learning opportunities for students and preventing the widening of achievement gaps and meet the social and emotional needs of students while schools are closed. Sample instructional modules cover essential knowledge and skills for all content areas and grade levels and provide recommendations on integrating the skills and attributes known as the “5 C’s” (critical thinking, creative thinking, communication, collaboration, and citizenship) into distance learning.
A comprehensive list of resources, guidance, and support documents for K-12 public schools in Virginia during the COVID-19 school closures is available here. Find answers to frequently asked questions here.
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – April 13, 2020
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
Meadowbrook Health Services agrees to pay the United States $330,000 for violations of the Controlled Substances Act
ROANOKE, VIRGINIA – Meadowbrook Health Services and William L. Lamar have agreed to pay the United States $330,000 to settle civil allegations that they violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen made the announcement today.
According to the agreement, between May 11, 2016, and November 18, 2016, Meadowbrook Pharmacy, formerly located in Charlottesville, Virginia, which ceased operations in 2016, violated the CSA by unlawfully dispensing a controlled substance on at least 33 occasions.
“Pharmacies and pharmacists, like other health-care providers, must follow the law in dispensing potentially deadly controlled substances,” U.S. Attorney Cullen stated today. “As this case illustrates, we continue to use all available tools, including stiff civil penalties, to hold those who unlawfully prescribe and dispense these drugs accountable.”
This proactive civil enforcement investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant United States Attorney Justin Lugar litigated the case for the United States.
