Report: Making longer prison sentences ‘More Effective’
A new report outlines ways that states like Virginia could rethink long prison sentences and how to use them more sparingly.
The Council on Criminal Justice Task Force on Long Sentences makes a series of policy recommendations for more judicial discretion in sentencing and for promoting more individual accountability.
They focus on allocating more resources to rehabilitation through behavioral healthcare or trauma services.
Virginia is among the states where more people serve long sentences, and John Maki – the director of the task force – described what’s causing the uptick nationwide.
“What we’re seeing is that the nation’s overall share of people serving long sentences is growing,” said Maki. “And that’s not primarily because the nation is increasing its use of long sentences – but rather, we’re slightly decreasing our use of shorter sentences. And people serving longer sentences are stacking up.”
He added that it’s an important point because the perceived public safety advantages of longer prison terms diminish as people tend to “age out” of criminal behavior.
A bill this year in the Virginia General Assembly would have allowed eligible people who’ve served at least 15 years to petition a court for a second look at their sentence. But it failed to advance out of the committee.
While these recommendations are designed to make better use of long sentences, Maki noted that they are a framework for policymakers. He said more could be done to ensure that long sentences are only used when necessary.
“Ultimately,” said Maki, “this is on legislators, governors, to take a look at their long-sentence populations – to ask themselves, ‘Are our laws and policies calibrated to achieve the best outcome that all people want, which are safe communities?'”
Upon release, the report says people serving longer sentences often have different needs that can be challenging – from aging to having been separated from family for so long.
While there are numerous prison programs, few target this group of people.
Updated: Who might — and who won’t — be returning to the General Assembly next year
This story is an updated and expanded version of our General Assembly Tracker.
In Virginia’s never-sleepy political calendar, April 6 was a red-letter day: the last day for candidates affiliated with a party to file paperwork announcing their intention to run for office in the June primaries.
The primary filing deadline is always a watershed moment for determining who’s likely to be on the ballot in November. But 2023 will see an unusual level of turnover in the oldest legislative body in the Western Hemisphere. Not only is every one of Virginia’s 140 General Assembly seats up for election, but redistricting has radically rejiggered the state’s political landscape.
Beginning this winter, a growing number of senators and delegates began announcing this session would be their last. Some of the announcements were expected. A handful of older, long-term representatives like Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, were effectively retiring after years in the legislature.
The 2023 election cycle will be the first under the new legislative maps drawn in the independent redistricting process of 2021. Because those maps gave less protection to incumbents, several lawmakers were drawn into the same district as one or more colleagues. That dynamic is partly fueling the retirement wave, as some lawmakers choose to step down rather than face a primary or compete in a dramatically different district.
Altogether, 28 legislators are waving farewell to the Capitol.
Farewell House … hello Senate?
But it’s not just retirements that will leave vacancies in the General Assembly.
Fourteen delegates have announced their intention to run for the state Senate. Whether they will make it to the Senate isn’t clear, but what is clear is that their departure from the House will further shake up its composition. Here’s who is gambling on being able to move into the upper chamber.
Del. Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach
A firebrand conservative who flipped a competitive Hampton Roads district in 2021, Anderson earlier this year said he would not seek reelection in a new district that now includes the Eastern Shore and Del. Rob Bloxom, R-Accomack.
On April 4, Anderson announced on Facebook he will be running for the new Senate District 19, a strongly Republican-leaning district that covers parts of Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.
Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico
Bagby has already left the House to fill out the term of former state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, who was sworn into Congress in early March.
While the eight-year delegate and chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus easily won the contest for McClellan’s seat, he will have to run again this November in a new Richmond-area district laid out in the new maps.
Del. Emily Brewer, R-Isle of Wight
Elected to the House in 2017 in a Tidewater district encompassing Isle of Wight, Prince George, Surry and parts of Suffolk, Brewer chairs the House Communications, Technology and Innovation Committee.
Her race against former NASCAR driver and truck stop owner Hermie Sadler to represent the new Senate District 17 has already provoked a lawsuit over whether the choice of a nominee should occur through a state-run primary or a party-run convention.
Del. Tara Durant, R-Fredericksburg
Durant was first elected to the House in 2021, unseating incumbent Democrat Josh Cole.
The new Senate District 27 seat she’s seeking now to represent parts of Stafford, Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg leans Republican but has a wide-open field of candidates. In a Republican primary, Durant will face Matt Strickland, the owner of a Fredericksburg restaurant that openly flouted COVID-19 restrictions and was raided by Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority agents.
Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William
Guzman joined the House in 2018 after unseating long-time Republican Del. Scott Lingamfelter in a rapidly changing district covering parts of Prince William and Fauquier. In 2020-21, she sought the lieutenant governorship in a crowded primary before fundraising results spurred her to withdraw.
Redistricting left Guzman in the same House district as Del. Luke Torian, who under Democratic control of the House chaired the chamber’s powerful Appropriations Committee. This December, Guzman announced she would challenge Sen. Jeremy McPike for the Democratic nomination in Senate District 29.
Del. Chris Head, R-Roanoke
After representing the Roanoke area in the House of Delegates for 17 years, Head is running for the new Senate District 3 this fall. Sen. Emmett Hanger’s announcement April 6 that he won’t also seek the nomination for the new district clears the path for Head in the firmly Republican area.
Vice Chair of the House Committee on Health, Welfare, and Institutions, Head has pledged “to be a strong conservative voice for traditional Virginia values in Richmond.”
Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville
An economist who teaches at the University of Virginia, Hudson was elected in 2019 to the House of Delegates, where she has staked out a position in the more progressive wing of the Democratic Party.
She will face long-running Sen. Creigh Deeds in the party’s nominating contest for the Charlottesville-area seat in what’s expected to be one of the most closely watched primaries of the year.
Del. Clint Jenkins, D-Suffolk
Jenkins ousted long-time Republican delegate and former House Appropriations Chair Chris Jones from his Hampton Roads region seat in 2019 after a court-ordered redistricting rejiggered the district’s political makeup.
The new Senate District 17 that resulted from the state-driven redistricting leans Republican. This November, Jenkins — who has no Democratic opponents — will face either Republican Del. Emily Brewer or former NASCAR driver and truck stop owner Hermie Sadler.
Del. Dave LaRock, R-Clarke
A member of the House of Delegates since 2014, LaRock has staked out a position as one of the most conservative members of the House Republican caucus. He participated in the Jan. 6 Stop the Steal rally, although not the storming of the Capitol, and was one of three Republican members of the General Assembly to ask Vice President Mike Pence to nullify Virginia’s election results.
The field of candidates LaRock will face in vying for the party nomination for the strongly Republican Senate District 1 is wide: Seven other candidates have thrown their hats in the ring.
Del. John McGuire, R-Henrico
McGuire was elected to the House of Delegates in 2017. In 2019, he unsuccessfully competed against Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, for the Republican nomination to run for the 7th Congressional District against Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger. He participated in the Stop the Steal rally at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 but has said he was not part of the attack on the Capitol.
He will face three other Republicans in a nominating convention to represent the strongly Republican Senate District 10 in central Virginia this June.
Del. Danica Roem, D-Manassas
The 2017 victory won by Roem, the first openly transgender person elected to a legislature in the U.S., over self-described “chief homophobe” Republican Del. Bob Marshall to represent the Manassas-area seat catapulted her to national attention. Since then, Roem has been a vocal voice on state transportation as well as LGBTQ-related issues.
She is the only Democrat running to represent the newly redrawn Senate District 30, which is considered competitive.
Del. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Loudoun
Subramanyam was elected to the House in 2019 and in 2020 joined with Sen. Emmett Hanger to create the Commonwealth Caucus dedicated to increasing bipartisanship in the Virginia legislature.
Immediately after Democratic Sen. John Bell revealed his plans to retire in early March, Subramanyam announced he would run for Bell’s seat in eastern Loudoun County. Former Del. Ibraheem Samirah is also seeking the Democratic nomination for the district.
Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico
A schoolteacher and outspoken voice among Democrats on education issues, VanValkenburg entered the House in 2018.
With no other Democrats seeking the party nomination in Senate District 16, VanValkenburg is poised to take on Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, an OB-GYN and leading Republican lawmaker on health issues, in what could be one of the hardest-fought races of November.
Del. Angelia Williams Graves, D-Norfolk
Freshman delegate Williams Graves entered the House in 2021 to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Del. Joe Lindsey, who was appointed that year to a judgeship by the General Assembly.
In a primary for the new Senate District 21, Williams Graves will face Democratic Norfolk Councilwoman Andria McClellan. No Republicans have announced they will run in the strongly Democratic Hampton Roads district.
Departures
Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax
Saslaw, who is 83 and will have chalked up 48 years in the General Assembly at the expiration of his term, said Feb. 23 he was closing the book on a political career that began in the House of Delegates and ended up with him ruling the Senate Democrats for 25 years.
“Fish gotta swim. Birds gotta fly. And Saslaw’s gotta move on,” he told the chamber.
Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-Williamsburg
Norment, who has spent three decades in the Senate and leads that chamber’s Republican caucus, told The Richmond Times-Dispatch in February that he isn’t planning on seeking reelection.
Norment told the paper he wanted to spend more time with family and go back to teaching, which he previously did at the College of William and Mary. Redistricting also left him in the same new district as Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover.
Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax
Filler-Corn made history in 2020 when she became the first woman-elected speaker of the House of Delegates. After her party lost its majority in 2021 and she was deposed as the leader of her caucus, she’s leaving the House entirely after more than a decade of serving.
“When I first joined the House of Delegates, I was one of only 19 women in the entire body and one of the only mothers of school-aged children,” Filler-Corn said in a statement announcing her decision not to run for the House in 2023. “Today, our caucus is the first majority woman caucus in Virginia’s history. As the first woman and Jewish Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates, I proudly appointed more women and diverse individuals to leadership positions than in our entire Commonwealth’s history.”
After redistricting, Filler-Corn ended up in the same Northern Virginia district as Del. Kathy Tran, D-Fairfax, who is now the only Democrat declared for the seat.
Filler-Corn, long considered a possible candidate for statewide office, indicated she’s not quitting Virginia politics entirely.
“We have made significant progress in Virginia and I will continue this work for our communities and our Commonwealth outside the confines of the House of Delegates,” Filler-Corn said. “As for my next chapter, there are many exciting options ahead and I look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks and months.”
Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond
Adams, who was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2017, said in February that she doesn’t plan to run for her seat again and in an April 1 newsletter said she also doesn’t plan to run for the new Senate District 14.
“I know this will come as a shock and perhaps an initial disappointment to many, but please know that I am still considering my next steps,” she wrote. “Despite this announcement, my intention to serve and my commitment to improving the commonwealth remains steadfast. There is still much work I would like to do in Richmond, and I look forward to my next chapter.”
A nurse practitioner, Adams has been especially active on health issues in the General Assembly. This February, she lost a primary bid for the state Senate seat vacated by U.S. Rep. Jennifer McClellan to Lamont Bagby, who was overwhelmingly elected to the position in a March general election.
Redistricting would have pitted Adams against Dels. Jeff Bourne and Betsy Carr in a race to represent the 78th District in the House. Bourne said in February he wasn’t returning to the legislature.
Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton
First elected in 2019, Avoli announced Feb. 25 that he won’t seek reelection in his western Virginia district.
In a news release, Avoli, a former member of the Staunton City Council, said he was “ready to retire after 49 years in public service.” He had previously indicated he would run again, but he told the Staunton News-Leader he had changed his mind. The redrawn district he would have run in is safely Republican.
Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun
Bell, who joined the Senate in 2020 after several years in the House of Delegates, is not running again in his Northern Virginia district after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.
In a news release, Bell said cancer treatment “will greatly impact my life going forward” while calling his prognosis “very positive.”
“I have a number of excellent treatment options I’m currently considering, and I’m very fortunate to have access to the world-class healthcare that is available in our area,” Bell said. “My doctors tell me that they are confident I will be able to be successfully treated and even cured. I’m thankful that my cancer has been caught so early, and I’m incredibly blessed to have a great team behind me.”
The district Bell would’ve run in is strongly Democratic. Shortly after Bell’s announcement, Del. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Loudoun, announced he would run for the open Senate seat.
Del. Rob Bell, R-Charlottesville
First elected to the House in 2001, Bell announced his retirement Feb. 25, on the last day of the 2023 General Assembly. A former prosecutor, he has been one of Republicans’ leading voices on criminal justice issues, chairing the House Courts of Justice Committee and previously the Virginia State Crime Commission.
Bell was facing the prospect of competing in a significantly bluer district thanks to the new political map for the Charlottesville region.
Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond
Bourne, who was first elected to the House in 2017, said Feb. 20 he wouldn’t run again. While he told The Richmond Times-Dispatch that redistricting played “zero” role in his decision, the new maps would have pitted him against veteran Democratic Del. Betsy Carr in elections to represent the new 78th District.
With a Richmond mayoral election coming up in 2024, there’s been some speculation Bourne, a former Richmond School Board member and City Hall aide, might seek the capital city’s strong mayor job.
“I’m going to enjoy some time with my family,” he said when asked about his future plans. “Then figure out what, if anything, is next.”
Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford
Byron told constituents she wouldn’t seek reelection after 26 sessions on Feb. 26.
“Passing legislation gives you a sense of accomplishment,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “Having that legislation succeed in improving people’s lives — sometimes in big ways, other times in small ones — provides a truly humbling gratification.”
Byron currently chairs the House Commerce and Energy Committee and was the first woman to be elected chair of the House Republican Caucus. Under the new political maps, she would have faced Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, to represent the district.
Del. Jeff Campbell, R-Smyth
First elected to the House of Delegates in 2013, Campbell said April 1 he will retire from representing his Southwest Virginia district.
“My season has now come and gone,” said Campbell in a release. “When I was sworn into the House in 2014, our family photo, taken in front of the Clerk’s dais, displays a young family with children in elementary school. Ten years later, those children are grown and have gone off to college. If I have any regrets from service, it is that I wasn’t there nearly enough during their formative years.”
Campbell, a lawyer, was one of three GOP members of the House who supported abolition of the death penalty in 2021.
Sen. John Cosgrove, R-Chesapeake
Saying it was time to “pass the torch” to new leaders, Cosgrove announced he’s not running for the Senate again after two decades in the General Assembly.
“I have two precious granddaughters that I rarely get to see, and my wonderful wife Sue has been very patient with me serving so long in public service,” Cosgrove said in his March 20 announcement. “It is time to move on and enjoy my family and the opportunities that may lie ahead for me and my family.”
It wasn’t immediately clear who in the GOP was lining up to try to succeed Cosgrove in the strongly Republican district. A Democrat, Myra Payne, has filed to run for the seat.
Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach
In an April 4 announcement, Davis said he wouldn’t run for reelection, describing himself as a casualty of a redistricting process that “created numerous intraparty conflicts across the commonwealth.”
Davis, who has been in the House since 2014 and most recently served as chair of the House Education Committee, had been drawn into the same district as House Appropriations Chair Barry Knight.
“While my desire would be to continue serving the citizens of Virginia Beach in the House of Delegates and leading our education agenda, there is no doubt that the City I represent, as well as the Hampton Roads Region as a whole, has benefited greatly from having the Chairman of Appropriations as its representative,” Davis wrote. “It is for this reason that I will not be running for re-election.”
Del. James Edmunds, R-Halifax
First elected in 2009, Edmunds, who serves as co-chair of the Virginia Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus, said he’s not planning to seek reelection in his Southside Virginia district.
He was drawn into the same district as Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville.
In a farewell speech on the floor, Edmunds thanked his House colleagues for putting “humanity” above politics.
Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke
Edwards, who has served in the Senate since 1996, is not seeking another term after being put in a Republican-leaning district with Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke.
“I appreciate the many who have urged me to seek another term,” Edwards said in a news release. “I look forward to continuing my law practice and to spending time traveling and with my family.”
Edwards recently served as co-chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
In a statement of his own, Suetterlein praised Edwards for his 28 years in the Senate and said the two have “a shared love of the Roanoke Valley.”
Del. Matt Fariss, R-Campbell
Fariss, who represents a strongly Republican area between Lynchburg and Roanoke, failed to meet the party’s deadline for filing his paperwork to run in the new House District 51, as Cardinal News reported.
First elected to the House in 2011, Fariss is currently facing several charges, including malicious wounding, after a March 2 incident in which a woman who said she had been in Fariss’ car alleges he deliberately struck her with the vehicle. Fariss has denied the allegations and was released on a $7,500 bond.
Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke
Gooditis, who represents a rural part of Northern Virginia, announced March 1 that she won’t seek another term after her current district was separated into three new ones.
“After three hard-fought elections and six years in office, I feel I have served my time as Delegate,” she wrote in a press release that also called the new district where she resides “well-drawn” and “compact.”
Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta
Hanger announced his exit from the General Assembly April 6, bringing an end to a long legislative career that began in 1983 in the House of Delegates.
Widely seen as a moderate Republican who has been willing to break with his party in the Senate to side with Democrats on issues such as Medicaid expansion, Hanger found himself in the same district as veteran colleague Sen. Mark Obenshain following redistricting, triggering a drawn-out will-he-or-won’t-he debate in Richmond.
Hanger decided not to run against Obenshain in the new Senate District 2 this winter. Jeff Ryer, a spokesman for Senate Republicans, confirmed April 6 that Obenshain was the only Republican candidate to file for the party’s district primary before the deadline, “making him the Republican nominee in that district.”
On April 6, Hanger also announced he wouldn’t run in the new Senate District 3, about half of which he currently represents and where he would be facing Del. Chris Head in a primary.
“I struggled with this decision because lots of people statewide have encouraged me to run again because of the loss of senior leadership in Richmond that is anticipated next year,” he wrote. “I went so far as to locate a house to purchase in SD3 but ultimately for personal, political and family reasons have decided not to move away from my current community.”
Hanger signaled, however, that he isn’t retiring from politics, noting he “will remain energetically involved” until the end of his term and will keep “all other options open to continue to serve.”
Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax
Howell, the influential co-chair of the Senate Finance Committee, is retiring after more than three decades in the General Assembly.
“My focus has always been on education, from preschool through graduate school and on helping our neighbors in need,” Howell said in a statement first reported by journalist Brandon Jarvis. “We have made great progress yet much more must be done.”
In recent sessions, Howell has been Senate Democrats’ lead budget negotiator, putting her in a key role to get policy concessions from Republicans as Gov. Glenn Youngkin pushes for tax cuts.
The redistricting process had left Howell in the same Northern Virginia district as Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Loudoun.
Del. Kaye Kory, D-Falls Church
After 14 years in the House of Delegates, Kory announced on April 3 that she had made the “difficult decision” to retire at the end of her term.
Kory, who had been drawn into the same legislative district as Del. Marcus Simon, D-Falls Church, said her husband was “facing some health challenges to which I want to devote my full attention.”
“I am grateful to him and to my children for making our home a team environment that empowered me to pursue public office, and now I want to be there for them,” she said.
During her time in the House, Kory founded the Women’s Health Care Caucus, and she was also active on animal welfare and developmental disability issues.
Sen. Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomack
One of the Senate Democrats most imperiled by redistricting, Lewis announced he won’t run against Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach, in a significantly redder district.
Lewis has served in the Senate since 2014, when he narrowly won a special election for the state Senate being vacated by former Gov. Ralph Northam, who at the time had just been elected lieutenant governor.
In a statement announcing his decision, Lewis noted he has represented “vastly different” parts of the state in a district that extended from Norfolk to the rural Eastern Shore.
“In all my years of service, I always sought common ground even in times of turmoil, and I believe the opportunity to serve such a diverse district made me a better legislator and a better person,” Lewis said.
Lewis said he’s hopeful there will be “other opportunities to serve” in his future.
Another Democrat, Victoria Luevanos, has filed to run in the district.
Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond
After 17 years in the General Assembly, McClellan departed the legislature this winter to fill the 4th Congressional District seat left vacant by the death of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin in November. After defeating Republican pastor Leon Benjamin in a Feb. 21 election, she became the first Black woman to be elected to Congress from Virginia.
A corporate attorney who has backed progressive causes like combating climate change and protecting abortion access, McClellan also ran for governor in 2021 but came in third in the Democratic primary. The candidacy ultimately went to former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who lost the race to Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News
An influential voice on courts and criminal justice issues, Mullin isn’t running again after redistricting left him in a Republican-friendly district that would be tough for any Democrat to win.
Mullin, who was first elected to the House in 2015, said he planned to spend more time with his family.
Tragedy struck shortly after his announcement as Mullin announced the death of his 3-month-old son, news that left some General Assembly members visibly shaken as they finished up their work for the year.
Del. Kathleen Murphy, D-Fairfax
First elected to the House in 2015, Murphy was drawn into a Northern Virginia district with Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Arlington.
“I really don’t know what the words should be. I’m going to miss you,” Murphy said on the House floor as she announced her decision to leave.
After losing a brother to gun violence, Murphy has been one of House Democrats’ top advocates for stronger gun control laws.
Sen. Steve Newman, R-Bedford
Newman announced his retirement in mid-March in a Facebook video and news release.
“This is a bittersweet time for me and my family,” Newman said in the release. “It’s bitter because I’m leaving an institution I love and the individuals in the Senate and on my staff that have worked with me to better serve Central Virginia. But it’s a sweet time because I know I will be able to now spend more time with my family, friends, and business.”
Newman has served in the Senate since 1996. His time included a recent stint as president pro tempore, the highest leadership position elected by the body that mostly involves presiding over the Senate when the lieutenant governor is absent.
Newman had been drawn into the same Lynchburg-area district as Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, who now has a clearer shot at running for the strongly Republican seat.
Del. Ken Plum, D-Fairfax
Plum, who with 44 years in the House of Delegates is the longest-serving member of the chamber, said Feb. 22 he was hanging up his hat.
“I entered politics and the House of Delegates to fulfill a lifelong dream that Virginia could do better than being a backward Southern state and could fulfill the dreams expressed by our Founding Fathers who were Virginians,” Plum wrote in an announcement of his retirement on Patch. “We have made significant strides, but as the current session of the General Assembly has shown we need to be vigilant and continue our efforts.”
Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland
Ransone, the current chair of the House Privileges and Elections Committee, announced via Facebook that she won’t seek another term representing her Northern Neck-based district.
“My love for community will never change,” Ransone wrote, adding that she was planning to spend more time with family after about a decade in the legislature.
Ransone was first elected in 2011. No other candidates had filed to run against her at the time of her announcement.
Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield
First elected to the House of Delegates to represent the Richmond-area district, Robinson has served in senior Republican positions such as chair of the House Finance Committee.
Her Feb. 24 announcement that she won’t run again was something of a surprise. Although some of her more recent election victories were tight — she defeated a challenger by less than a percentage point in both 2017 and 2019, as reported by The Chesterfield Observer — her redrawn district had altered the landscape. Robinson had declared she intended to run last May and was poised to take on two other Republican candidates in a three-way primary.
Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Fauquier
Vogel announced late this January that she won’t seek another term after serving in the Senate since 2008.
“Anyone who makes that decision and says that they are not sad is not telling the truth!!” Vogel said on Twitter.
Vogel, the first woman to give birth to a child while serving as a member of the General Assembly, was the Virginia GOP’s nominee for lieutenant governor in 2017. She lost that year to former Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, but outperformed other Republicans on the statewide ticket.
In a recent interview with The Winchester Star, Vogel indicated changes to her district were a factor in her decision.
Del. William Wampler, R-Washington
Wampler, a member of a prominent Southwest Virginia political family who began serving in the House of Delegates in 2020 after a vigorous primary, said April 6 he doesn’t plan to run again in his strongly Republican district.
“While it is difficult to wrestle with the fact that our region has a declining number of representatives that will be returning to the General Assembly next term, I am confident in the leadership we have in place and in their ability to work with other leaders across the state to address our priorities,” he said in a statement.
Wampler had been drawn into the same district as Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington.
Other potential departures
Two primary races pitting incumbents against each other — a byproduct of redistricting — will also ensure one current senator and one current delegate won’t be a part of next year’s General Assembly.
In the Hampton Roads region, Democratic Sens. Louise Lucas and Lionell Spruill are battling for the party nomination to represent the new Senate District 18. The district, which includes parts of Chesapeake and Portsmouth, leans Democratic and has no declared Republican candidate, meaning whichever wins the primary is virtually assured election to the seat.
In Southwest Virginia, Dels. Marie March and Wren Williams, both staunch conservatives, are fighting for control over the strongly Republican House District 47. Both candidates are also freshman legislators, and their race has drawn attention statewide because of the acrimony they have displayed toward each other, culminating in March pressing charges against Williams for alleged “shoulder slamming” at a local fundraiser.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
D.C. Crime is Virginia Crime; Attorney General Miyares urges D.C. leaders to take meaningful action
On April 6, 2023, Attorney General Jason Miyares sent a letter to Washington, D.C. Mayor Bowser, and D.C. City Council regarding their inability and refusal to enforce their public safety laws and address their crime spike. This silence puts their residents and Virginians in danger.
The letter is a direct response to the tragic murder of Christy Bautista over the weekend. Bautista was visiting D.C. from Harrisonburg for a concert when she was murdered in her hotel room.
“Washington, D.C., is dealing with a crime explosion. Actions speak louder than words – and the only actionable items taken by Washington D.C. leadership have been ways to lessen criminal penalties, further fostering an environment for criminal activity. There is no deterrent for illegal behavior in Washington, D.C., as these repeat offenders know they will either not be charged or let back on the streets in no time,” Miyares wrote in the letter.
First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin names April 2023 Spirit of Virginia Award
Governor Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin today presented a 2023 Spirit of Virginia Award to Cameron’s Coffee & Chocolates, a business enterprise of the nonprofit Every1 Can Work, which provides permanent employment opportunities for young adults living with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
“The celebration of Cameron’s Coffee & Chocolates is extra sweet this Passover and Easter week. We laud this remarkable nonprofit that transforms the lives of Virginians with cognitive disabilities by providing a job that is much more than a paycheck, it is purpose in life,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin.
“At Cameron’s Coffee & Chocolates, we are telling Virginia, the U.S., and the world that individuals with intellectual disabilities are capable of being productive members of society when given the right opportunities and support. We are proud of our past and current employees and honored to be recognized by the Spirit of Virginia Award,” said Ellen Graham, co-founder of Every1 Can Work.
At Cameron’s Coffee & Chocolates, employees with intellectual disabilities work alongside volunteers and culinary specialists to produce delicious chocolates as well as other food products and services. They develop essential workforce readiness skills that serve them beyond their time at the shop and into their broader lives and careers.
Cameron’s Coffee & Chocolates first opened in 2013 with three employees with intellectual disabilities. Today, it employs 23 workers with intellectual disabilities and is serving as a model to other U.S. states and nations on how to effectively empower individuals with disabilities. On October 1st of this year, Cameron’s Coffee & Chocolates will celebrate its 10th anniversary.
Earlier in the day, during a swing through Northern Virginia, the Governor and First Lady toured the Sharon Bulova Center for Community Health and met with Fairfax healthcare professionals and families to discuss solutions to concerning health challenges as part of the Governor’s Right Help, Right Now behavioral health transformation efforts. They also stopped at Fairfax’s HMart, where they met with Asian community leaders and discussed tax relief, cost of living, workforce readiness, and more.
The Spirit of Virginia Award recognizes unique qualities and standout achievements across the Commonwealth and salutes Virginians for their uncommon contributions to private industries, education, culture, the arts, and philanthropy.
Governor Youngkin and the First Lady will name four more Spirit of Virginia Award recipients in 2023. Learn more about the award here. To learn more about Cameron’s Coffee & Chocolates, visit the organization’s website. All recipients of the Spirit of Virginia Award are recognized during a holiday reception at the end of the year at The Virginia Executive Mansion.
Follow the First Lady on Facebook and Instagram as she celebrates Virginians all across the Commonwealth.
Mortgage rates are stabilizing, but that may not be enough to help house hunters
Home prices are cooling off, and mortgage rates fell last week, but the fallout from recent bank closures could continue to make it hard for some Americans to buy homes, economists say.
Mortgage rates fell to 6.32% for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, Freddie Mac data released last Thursday shows. Last fall, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage climbed to 7.08% — the first time in 20 years that rates rose above 7%.
Lower mortgage rates appear to have given home sales a boost in January and February due to “pent-up buyer demand,” said Selma Hepp, chief economist at CoreLogic, which provides property, financial, and business intelligence.
Last week, the CoreLogic S&P Case-Shiller Index showed a 3.8% year-over-year rise in home prices in January falling from a 5.6% bump in December. There have been nine straight months of slowing annual home price growth, and this is the lowest annual increase since before the winter of 2019, according to Hepp’s analysis.
But regional banks, which saw depositors leave for bigger banks after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last month, are now tightening credit. The result, according to a report from Fannie Mae, could be fewer residential construction loans and jumbo mortgages, as many originate from small and mid-sized banks. Less supply will keep prices high, and all of that will likely affect spring home-buying, Hepp said.
“If we had more inventory, we wouldn’t have the rate of appreciation that we had during the pandemic, and and the rate wouldn’t impact people to the extent that it does because home prices wouldn’t be as high,” she said.
Hepp is also watching the Federal Reserve’s action on interest rates. Many economists believe the Fed could stop raising rates after one more cycle. That would be good for mortgage rates, but not every buyer will benefit, Hepp said.
“There are two sides to this coin,” she said. “One is that we may see a more favorable mortgage rate during the spring home-buying season and into summer, but on the flip side, there may be some concern around the lack of mortgage lending. The mortgage lending that does end up occurring would be to very prime borrowers that have very strong credit, large down payments and things like that.”
Lawrence Yun, the chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, said he is concerned about how commercial lending would be affected by the banking crisis. Commercial real estate has already been affected by the pandemic and continues remote work.
“Where someone wants to buy an office space, or someone has a restaurant, and they need to refinance their building, all this commercial real estate will come under stress just because it will be much more difficult to obtain those loans, and community banks are trying to conserve as much cash as possible, not lend that out,” he said.
But that doesn’t mean that commercial real estate couldn’t end up affecting home-buying all the same, Yun added.
“Weakness in commercial real estate could hinder job growth. Job creation indirectly impacts home-buying in a sense that there is a [lesser] job creation, and that means it’s creating fewer potential home-buyers down the line,” he said.
Hepp said that the Fed may not be particularly concerned with the housing market right now since it is rebalancing, with the possibility of “maybe over-shooting on a downside.” But credit availability will likely remain a concern, and there are things the Fed could do to address it.
“To whatever extent that there is liquidity in the market or there may not end up being liquidity in the market, I think that’s the point at which the Federal Reserve may end up utilizing some of the tools that they did at the onset of the pandemic,” she said. “In particular, I’m thinking about mortgage-backed securities.”
At the beginning of the pandemic, the Federal Reserve made large purchases of mortgage-backed securities and took several other steps to keep the flow of credit going. Any policies that would improve the inventory and affordability of housing would also be helpful to the housing market right now, she said.
by Casey Quinlan, Virginia Mercury
by Casey Quinlan, Virginia Mercury
Rise in absences prompts Virginia to consider changes in accreditation requirements
Virginia education leaders are mulling another temporary pause in the use of chronic absenteeism as a factor the state considers in school accreditation decisions because of increases in student absences due to the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.
Chronic absenteeism, defined as a student being absent for 10% or more of the academic year, is one of nine factors the state looks at when determining whether a school should be accredited or designated as meeting the state’s educational standards.
The move wouldn’t be unprecedented. Last April, the Board of Education agreed to suspend the use of chronic absenteeism as a factor in accreditation for the 2022-23 school year due to similar concerns.
Virginia’s chronic absenteeism rate is more than four times higher this school year than it was in the two years before the pandemic, according to a survey by the Virginia Association of School Superintendents.
According to the VASS data, approximately a quarter of 85 school divisions surveyed had a chronic absenteeism rate of over 25%. The Virginia Department of Education has said approximately 2% to 4% of the state’s 132 school divisions had that level of chronic absenteeism in the two years before the pandemic.
On March 23, the Department of Education recommended to the board that it suspend the chronic absenteeism indicator for the 2023-24 school year. A memo stated that “due to the lingering impacts created by the COVID-19 pandemic, school division leaders continue to report increased absences despite the programs and procedures put in place to address chronic absenteeism.”
However, the recommendation was met with varied reactions.
“I think this is a very mixed message we are sending across the commonwealth, and I’m just having a hard time being able to come to grips on how I can support this,” said Bill Hansen, an appointee of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, at a March 23 meeting. “As we’re trying to address challenges such as this, we [need to] have a clearer understanding of where the priorities of the districts and the state are.”
Virginia began including chronic absenteeism in its accreditation decisions in 2018, after the Board of Education revised the accreditation guidelines the prior year. The change received some pushback at the time, said Board President Daniel Gecker, an appointee of Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe.
However, he said, between the time the new accreditation standards went into effect and the beginning of the pandemic, absenteeism rates decreased in certain parts of the Commonwealth.
“We always hear from the locals that ‘we know our schools’ and ‘we know our kids and let us do what we need to do,’” Gecker said. By adding absenteeism as a factor in the standards instead of imposing specific attendance policies on districts, he said, the board turned it over to the school divisions to “do what needs to be done in order to get kids in seats.”
‘One less thing that the school divisions have to fight for’
Supporters of suspending the chronic absenteeism factor another year say the change is necessary because school divisions have exhausted their efforts to meet the state requirement.
Scott Brabrand, executive director of the superintendents association, said the association supports eliminating the chronic absenteeism factor from the current accreditation framework.
“Despite our school divisions’ best efforts, the lingering effects of COVID, combined with increased rates of flu and [respiratory syncytial virus] this year, kept absenteeism rates high, and a continued suspension of this chronic absenteeism indicator is appropriate,” Brabrand said in an email to the Mercury.
The surge of cases began in September, Dr. Shari Barkin, physician-in-chief for the Children’s Hospital of Richmond, told the Mercury in October. Typically cases of the flu rise in December and January.
Board member Dale Sturdifen, a Youngkin appointee, similarly said on March 23 that schools shouldn’t be faulted for decisions by parents to keep their children out of the classroom.
“This will be one less thing that the school divisions have to fight for as far as being penalized,” Sturdifen said. “When that kid comes in school, the teachers teach. They shouldn’t be penalized because a parent chooses at some point not to send their child to school because they have other obligations.”
A return to accountability
But other board members said they are concerned with the prospect of not considering chronic absenteeism in accreditation for another year even as the state is urging students to return to the classroom.
“We’ve made exceptions during the heart of the pandemic and now we are at a point where we’re managing and learning to live with this thing,” said board member Anne Holton, an appointee of former Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam. “Let’s get back to letting this accountability system have a shot at working.
Board member Pamela Davis-Vaught, another Northam appointee, said the board should also be mindful that some of the students missing school are coming from impoverished communities in Virginia and homes that don’t prioritize education. She said students with mental health issues and disabilities also face barriers in getting to school that should be addressed.
“There’s more at stake here in the community, in the locality, for these children,” Davis-Vaught said. “Elementary-aged children … they technically cannot get themselves up and out the door to get on that school bus. That is the responsibility of a parent and a lot of times that doesn’t exist in these communities.”
Absenteeism and student success
Researchers at the University of Virginia have connected chronic absenteeism to student success over the last several years.
Chronic absenteeism rates are particularly high in Virginia among high schoolers, low-performing students, and students who move between schools, according to a September 2016 report from EdPolicy Works, a research center at the University of Virginia.
“If students are not in school, they are not receiving instruction and may fall behind their peers,” the report states. “Students who struggle academically may disengage from school, putting them at greater risk of excessive absences.”
Charles Pyle, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Education, said school divisions across the state had used federal pandemic relief funds to address attendance but said the agency does not track each division’s particular spending decisions.
Last October, Youngkin urged school divisions to spend their remaining funds to address achievement gaps and proficiency declines among Virginia students. Legislative efforts to require school divisions to spend the funds by July 1 or forfeit them failed.
Amy Siepka, director of VDOE’s Office of Accountability, said the agency has been offering divisions webinars and a course geared toward improving classroom attendance. The state’s ENGAGE Virginia program also aims to provide students with an academic success coach to help them navigate academic and life challenges, ensuring children remain on track and in school.
“There has been quite a bit of involvement by school leaders in this process,” Siepka said. “And the feedback we’ve been getting is —regardless of all of the supports they are putting into place — they’re still having issues.”
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Swatting bill passes with bipartisan support, stiffer swatting penalties take effect in July, including potential jail time
Legislation to increase penalties for alerting police, fire, or emergency medical services personnel to false emergencies passed the General Assembly with bipartisan support and will take effect on July 1.
House Bill 1572, introduced by Del. Wendell S. Walker, R-Lynchburg, will now make it a Class 1 misdemeanor to report a false emergency to emergency services, according to the bill. There are stronger penalties if someone is injured or dies as a result of the fake emergency.
Another term for this is “swatting.” Swatting involves calling 911 and faking an emergency that draws a response from law enforcement, according to a 2008 FBI warning.
Celebrities who were popular victims of swatting in the 2010s included Justin Bieber, Tom Cruise, Selena Gomez, and Ashton Kutcher, according to an Indy Star article. More recently, schools and colleges have become the new targets of swatting, according to AP News. The increase in false threats to schools may not originate in the U.S., an FBI agent told AP News in November.
“We were finding out that a lot of the schools were getting these so-called bomb threats,” Walker said. “People calling in and saying something terrible is going to happen in the school or there’s a bomb going to go off.”
The bill came out of several conversations with the Lynchburg police chief, law enforcement, and local government, according to Walker. Young people are not taking these crimes seriously, Walker said.
“Not only is it a lot of cost to the localities as far as law enforcement, fire, 911, people like that responding,” Walker said. “What if in a situation, somebody was hurt or injured as a result of trying to evacuate a building or facilities?”
The law, when it goes into effect, will lead to either or both a $2,500 fine and up to 12 months in jail for calling in a fake emergency.
“If somebody was injured, say, had a heart attack or somebody was hurt trying to get out of the building, that would be a Class 6 felony,” Walker said.
A Class 6 felony can come with prison time of no less than one year, according to state code.
“If there were a death, a fatality, then this would be a Class 5 felony,” Walker said.
In Virginia, Class 5 felonies come with a sentence ranging from at least one year of prison up to 10 years or jail for no more than 12 months and a fine up to $2,500, according to state code.
“That was the message we wanted to send,” Walker said.
The individual who called in the threat would also be financially responsible for all costs associated with an emergency services response, according to Walker. Taxpayers should not be burdened with the cost because someone wanted to do something “dumb or crazy,” according to Walker.
“It was a much-needed bill, and it wasn’t a partisan bill, it was more about public safety and about protecting our localities, our schools, other institutions,” Walker said. “I was glad to see that it was passed with an overwhelming majority of the vote.”
The new law has a very strong preventative message to it, according to Dana Schrad, executive director for the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police. The VACP is a nonprofit organization of over 600 active and retired law enforcement members, including administrators and managers, according to its website.
“This really does meet a need in terms of having an avenue to charge someone who makes a false report to law enforcement,” Schrad said. “We have these kinds of things happen at schools.”
Swatting can create a large public safety response, she said.
“You have a hard time determining whether or not you truly have an incident to respond to or whether it is based on a false report,” Schrad said.
Young people must understand the risk that comes along with prank calls, as they can “start an avalanche of events” that are both expensive and dangerous, according to Schrad.
The state legislature also passed an identical Senate bill. Both were signed by the governor on March 16.
By Cassandra Loper
Capital News Service
By Cassandra Loper

Capital News Service
