State News
Report recommends eliminating dual enrollment tuition, fees for high schools
Virginia’s legislative watchdog commission recommends that policymakers consider eliminating tuition and fees for public high school students who simultaneously enroll in community college courses.
The change could improve access for economically disadvantaged students interested in the state’s Dual Enrollment Program, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission concluded in a report released Monday.
Data collected by JLARC indicates that all community colleges and most school divisions have sufficient state and local funding to cover the program’s expenses. Last year, community colleges each received an average of $2.2 million in state general funds and collected an average of $1.7 million in revenue after covering all their dual enrollment expenses.
The study resulted from JLARC Subject Topic Selection Subcommittee members expressing concern about higher education affordability, student debt, and variable costs for dual enrollment across the commonwealth in November 2021.
“I’ve had concerns addressed to me from constituents over the years, and it’s nice to see that we should be able to bring some parity and some closure,” said Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, at Monday’s presentation. “The people that are suffering the most are the students who don’t have the ability [and] their parents [who] do not have the ability to pay, and they should not be affected in that way in the Commonwealth.”
Participation in the Dual Enrollment Program, which allows students to earn college credits before graduating high school, has increased by 54% since the 2012-13 school year, according to JLARC. Approximately 42,000 students took one or more dual enrollment courses during the 2021-22 school year, with most courses taught on high school campuses.
The study was conducted alongside a review of Virginia’s financial aid policies and practices focused on non-career and technical education dual enrollment courses. That study also found community colleges have substantially more state funds than needed to cover program expenses, while school divisions have sufficient state and local funding for dual enrollment. Most expenses consist of personnel costs and are five times higher for school divisions than community colleges.
Impact of eliminating fees
Researchers said eliminating tuition and fees charged by colleges to school divisions for student participation in the program would save schools approximately $81,000 annually.
Currently, most school divisions absorb the costs of student participation. Costs can change depending on the program’s size and staff, but on average, divisions pay around $200 in tuition costs for each student taking three courses of three credit hours each.
Other school divisions partially absorb tuition and fee costs while passing on the remainder to the students themselves.
Colleges with the highest tuition and fees are in the northern and eastern regions. Tuition rates ranged from $1.50 to $46.50 per credit hour.
Sharon Morrissey, interim chancellor for the Virginia Community College System, said in a Dec. 6 letter to JLARC that community colleges are interested in expanding access to the Dual Enrollment Program. However, she expressed concern that the recommendations only apply to community colleges and not other public institutions of higher education.
Morrissey said the recommendations if adopted, could financially impact other students.
“The elimination of these fees for dual enrollment students would shift the burden to exclusively non-dual enrollment students, thus likely causing an increase in mandatory fees to non-dual enrollment students,” Morrissey wrote.
If lawmakers decide to do away with tuition and fees for high school students, JLARC proposed that the General Assembly consider appropriating $6.2 million to replace the lost revenue for colleges. Lawmakers could also provide funds for grants to school divisions that demonstrate the need for financial assistance for their dual enrollment programs, the commission noted.
Addressing teacher shortages
JLARC also found that providing annual bonuses for high school teachers who teach dual enrollment courses could address shortages of qualified educators in such programs.
According to Monday’s report, the number of credentialed dual enrollment teachers dropped by 7% from the 2018-19 school year to 2021-22, which could limit the courses school divisions can offer.
Virginia’s K-12 school system is also feeling the pinch of losing teachers. Data from a previous JLARC report indicated that 10,900 teachers left the workforce ahead of the current school year, while only 7,208 first-time licensed teachers were hired.
Researchers also proposed additional funding to pay community college faculty to teach dual enrollment courses at high schools that lack sufficient credentialed teachers in their geographic area.
Youngkin to announce dual enrollment plan Thursday
On Thursday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is expected to announce funding for multiple dual enrollment acceleration programs in his budget proposal, allowing students to graduate with an industry-recognized credential or a two-year associate’s degree.
He said in October that “this is a big moment for Virginia to chart a new path that we recognize that our high school students are the future and we need to help them be prepared to take that future.”
Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for the governor, did not directly answer a question about whether the plan will require every student to have an industry credential to graduate.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Virginia parents, Youngkin administration settle lawsuit over masks and students with disabilities
The Commonwealth of Virginia acknowledged in a settlement with parents of 12 students with disabilities that peer masking in K-12 schools is a reasonable modification under the Americans with Disabilities Act and Rehabilitation Act of 1973.
The settlement followed an appeal by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration of a March decision by U.S. District Court Judge Norman Moon. That ruling found the parents could still request that their schools mandate some level of masking despite an executive order and legislation known as Senate Bill 739 that made mask-wearing optional in public schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are pleased to assist the governor in settling this case in a way that protects the federal rights of students with disabilities while ensuring that parents retain the state-law right to decide whether their children should wear a mask,” said Victoria LaCivita, a spokesperson for Attorney General Jason Miyares.
As part of the settlement, Virginia’s Superintendent of Public Instruction must send a “Dear Colleague” letter interpreting the decision to the superintendent of each school division where the 12 students attend school and publish the letter on the Virginia Department of Education’s website.
“Neither SB 739 nor [Executive Order] 2 pose any obstacle to a parent requesting some amount of required masking as a reasonable modification under the ADA or Rehabilitation Act,” the letter reads. “And if some amount of required masking is a reasonable modification necessary to satisfy the ADA and Rehabilitation Act rights of a student with disabilities, SB 739 and EO 2 do not prohibit this modification.”
The letter also notes schools must work with the students and their parents to determine whether some masking is necessary to satisfy federal regulations. Schools must not segregate students with disabilities because of their need for peer masking.
The parents of the students are represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia; the Washington Lawyers’ Committee; the firm of Brown, Goldstein & Levy; the disAbility Law Center of Virginia; and Arnold & Porter.
“We’re hopeful that every school in Virginia will view this settlement as a sign that they should make similar accommodations for their students, even if they are not part of the case,” said Eden Heilman, legal director for ACLU of Virginia, in a statement.
The court must still approve the settlement.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
State News
Youngkin proposes $230 million behavioral health overhaul, outlines six-pillar “Right Help, Right Now” plan, previews budget proposal
Describing Virginia’s current behavioral health system as in “crisis,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday laid out a sweeping $230 million plan to address gaps in how the state cares for adults and children facing mental health, substance abuse, and other behavioral issues.
“The commonwealth’s behavioral health safety net is not equipped to address the demands that are being placed upon it,” said Youngkin.
At an occasionally emotional announcement at Henrico Doctors Hospital, the Republican governor previewed parts of a budget proposal he plans to unveil Thursday while outlining a six-point plan that his administration says will bolster Virginia’s struggling systems for providing aid to people undergoing a crisis.
“Almost 1.5 million Virginians have some form of mental health challenge,” he said. “About 340,000 of those have a serious mental illness. And yet six out of 10 adults with any mental illness did not receive any treatment.”
Under the “Right Help, Right Now” plan, Youngkin is proposing large investments in crisis response solutions that don’t rely on emergency rooms, such as mobile units and crisis receiving centers, as well as the expansion of community-based care, initiatives to strengthen the state’s chronically understaffed behavioral health workforce and funding for substance abuse treatment efforts.
“The current behavioral health system is being overwhelmed and failing to meet the needs of Virginians in crisis with an outdated model of care that relies too heavily on hospitals,” the Youngkin administration said in a release.
‘Comprehensive continuum of care transformation’
Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, a practicing OB-GYN, called the proposal a “comprehensive continuum of care transformation” that improves the General Assembly’s past “whack-a-mole” approach to behavioral health.
“We are in crisis, and we all know it,” she said.
Both Democrats and Republicans will have to agree to Youngkin’s budget requests, which include $20 million for 34 new mobile crisis units, $58 million to increase the number of crisis receiving centers and crisis stabilization units statewide, $9 million to expand tele-behavioral health services in public schools and on college campuses and $9 million for transportation and in-hospital monitoring by law enforcement and other personnel.
Dunnavant said she believes the overall budget proposal will have bipartisan support but may face disagreements about the specific breakdown of dollars.
“I think the only variable will be how the money is spent,” she said.
Several Senate Democrats on Wednesday reacted positively to the announcement, with Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, saying, “We are delighted that the governor is willing to work with us on an issue that Democrats have taken the lead on for years.”
“We certainly are willing to work bipartisanly,” said Favola, who also serves on the Virginia Behavioral Health Commission.
She said the challenge would be implementing Youngkin’s proposals, particularly with worker shortages in the field.
One solution she proposed was reforming Virginia’s laws governing barrier crimes, prohibiting many health and social services providers from hiring people with certain criminal convictions. While barrier crime laws are not unusual, Virginia’s version of the restriction is widely seen as unusually far-reaching, with 176 different convictions disqualifying applicants from working in behavioral health. Prior legislative efforts to reform the state system have failed, but Favola said she hopes the proposal could garner more support this year.
Recent struggles
Virginia’s behavioral health system has recently faced high-profile challenges, with a dwindling workforce that in July 2021 led to the temporary closure of five mental hospitals to new admissions.
The state has also struggled to meet the requirements of a 2014 “bed of last resort” law that requires state hospitals to admit patients under a temporary detention order within eight hours if a bed cannot be found at another hospital, including private facilities.
A magistrate issues temporary detention orders for people undergoing a mental health crisis who officials determine have a “substantial likelihood” of causing serious physical harm to themselves or others.
Sen. Creigh Deeds put forward the bed of last resort law, D-Bath, after his son Gus stabbed Deeds and then killed himself during a mental health crisis. State officials had been unable to find Gus Deeds a psychiatric bed.
The incident was one of several Youngkin and his wife, first lady Suzanne Youngkin, referenced Wednesday in support of the plan to overhaul the state’s behavioral health system. Both also mentioned the 2012 death of Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears’ daughter and two grandchildren in a car crash during a mental health episode Earle-Sears’ daughter was undergoing.
“There’s not a person in the room who hasn’t been touched directly with a mental or behavioral health challenge, and our family’s no different,” Youngkin told reporters after the announcement. “Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears is a very dear friend, and you all heard her story. And we have so many friends who have similar stories.”
The governor also pointed to two high-profile mass shootings at the University of Virginia and a Walmart in Chesapeake last month as examples of the need for expanded mental health resources. Following the Walmart shooting, Youngkin told reporters he intends to propose legislation during the upcoming session on the issue.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
State News
Richmond’s last Confederate monument removed and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin called a Feb. 21 special election to fill the vacant Virginia congressional seat formerly represented by congressman Donald McEachin, who died last month.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• The city of Richmond removed its last city-owned Confederate monument after a prolonged legal battle over how to handle the remains of Gen. A.P. Hill, who was buried beneath the statue.—Washington Post
• An inmate in a high-security Virginia prison was killed by a fellow inmate, the second such killing at the facility in thirteen months.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• The recently fired superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools was indicted on four misdemeanor counts as part of a grand jury probe into the school system’s handling of a pair of sexual assaults last year. The school division’s spokesman was also indicted.—WTOP
• The Norfolk City Council intervened in a failed land development project involving a rapper alleged to be the son of Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander.—Virginian-Pilot
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
State News
Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system
With state hospitals continuing to be strained by mental health patients in crisis, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday, December 12, 2022, the creation of a task force to combat deficiencies in how Virginia handles individuals whom magistrates order to be held involuntarily for treatment.
Virginia’s current system “is bad for patients, care providers, families, and law enforcement who wait with these patients for a placement,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel in a release. “This task force is a key step in improving the behavioral health system in Virginia.”
The announcement follows comments by Youngkin this November after two mass shootings at the University of Virginia and a Walmart in Chesapeake that he intends to propose legislation during the upcoming session to boost mental health resources.
According to the administration release, the task force will focus on the state’s system of temporary detention orders. Under state law, TDOs can be issued by a magistrate for a person if a petition and an evaluation conclude the person has a mental illness, there is a “substantial likelihood” they will cause serious physical harm to themselves or others, and they are unwilling or unlikely to seek treatment on their own.
Task force objectives will include “ending the TDO waitlist, finding rapid placements for individuals under a TDO, releasing police officers from spending significant hours away from patrolling the streets, ensuring the safety of all parties, and setting the stage for lasting systematic change to the way Virginia processes TDOs.”
Youngkin advisor Janet Kelly, who led a similar initiative this year to end the practice of children in foster care sleeping in government offices and other unsuitable locations, will lead the new task force, which will include other public officials involved in the mental health system.
Since 2014, TDO admissions to state hospitals have been spiking, with one state report from the past June finding a 389% rise between fiscal years 2013 and 2019.
That report concluded those increases were “specifically related to” the 2014 bed of last resort law put forward by Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, after his son Gus stabbed Deeds and then killed himself during a mental health crisis. State officials had been unable to find Gus Deeds a psychiatric bed.
Under the bed of last resort law, state hospitals must admit patients subject to a TDO after eight hours if a bed cannot be found at another hospital.
In the wake of the legislation, limited bed capacity and staff shortages have caused large backlogs at state facilities, with patients under a TDO waiting an average of 43.2 hours for a state bed over the last fiscal year. During this time, private hospitals’ share of TDO admissions has also dropped, from 91% of all TDO admissions in the fiscal year 2015 to 76% in 2019.
Problems peaked in July 2021, when Alison Land, former commissioner of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, closed five state mental hospitals to new admissions, citing workforce shortages that produced a “dangerous environment where staff and patients are at increased risk for physical harm.”
“The challenges faced by state hospitals are now an immediate crisis for two reasons: First, the level of dangerousness is unprecedented, and second, recent admissions are occurring in an environment that is no longer adequately staffed,” wrote Land in a July 9, 2021 letter.
Staffing has been a perennial problem at the state’s hospitals, with shortages only exacerbated by the pandemic. This May, Littel told the General Assembly’s Joint Commission on Health Care the hospitals were “losing a lot of people to Chick-fil-A” and other companies offering better pay and less stress than positions at state facilities.
The General Assembly agreed to this summer to increase direct care staff salaries by 37% on average using millions in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The boost was in line with a proposal by the Republican-controlled House of Delegates, but less than one put forward by the Democrat-controlled Senate.
“The present TDO process has failed by not delivering care to patients when they need it most,” the Youngkin administration said in the Monday release. “The process also contributes significantly to increased workforce burnout within healthcare and extensive hours devoted by our law enforcement.”
Crime/Court
Indictments unsealed against Loudoun County Public Schools officials
On December 12, 2022, a Loudoun County Judge ordered the unsealing of four indictments against two Loudoun County Public Schools employees. The indictments were issued by the special grand jury, which was empaneled in April at the request of the Office of the Attorney General. The special grand jury returned a true bill against Scott Ziegler on June 14, 2022, and returned two additional indictments on September 28, 2022, against Ziegler. The special grand jury also issued a fourth indictment on September 28, 2022, against Wayde Byard.
The indictments are as follows;
- Scott Ziegler; Loudoun: one count of misdemeanor false publication (Va. Code § 18.2-209), one count of misdemeanor prohibited conduct (Va. Code § 2.2-3103), and one count of misdemeanor penalizing an employee for a court appearance (Va. Code § 18.2-465.1)
- Wayde Byard; Loudoun: one count of felony perjury (Va. Code § 18.2-434)
The Office of the Attorney General will prosecute these cases and has no further comment.
Crime/Court
Attorney General Miyares announces guilty plea in Loudoun clergy sexual assault case
Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that Scott Asalone, 65, a former priest at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Purcellville, Va., was convicted in Loudoun County Circuit Court of felony carnal knowledge of a minor between 13 and 15 years of age. The abuse occurred during the summer of 1985 when Asalone was 29, and the victim was a minor.
Asalone, of Asbury Park, NJ, was indicted by a multi-jurisdiction grand jury in March 2020 following an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General. He was arrested in New Jersey on March 14, 2020, extradited to Virginia, and remained on bond pending trial. Asalone, was removed from public duties in 1993 and dismissed from the Order of Capuchin Friars in 2007.
“Every victim deserves to be heard. My office is dedicated to investigating and prosecuting those who prey on children to the fullest extent of the law. Virginia has no tolerance for child molesters. I encourage anyone who has been a victim of clergy abuse to contact the Virginia State Police, as it’s never too late to fight for justice,” said Attorney General Miyares.
Asalone will be sentenced by a Loudoun County Circuit Court on April 13, 2023. He faces a total maximum sentence of up to ten years in prison. The conviction follows Asalone’s plea of guilty under the Alford rule in court. This was a joint investigation with Virginia State Police, and the Office of the Attorney General’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section prosecuted this case for the Commonwealth.
