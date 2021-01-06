Local News
Representative Ben Cline (VA-06) will support objections to the Electoral College certification process on Wednesday, January 6.
Representative Ben Cline (VA-06) announced that he will support objections to the Electoral College certification process on Wednesday, January 6. He released the following statement:
On January 6, 2021, the U.S. House and Senate will convene in a joint session to open the electoral votes submitted by state government officials, certify their validity, count them, and declare the official result of the election. As the representative of Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District, I took an oath to uphold the Constitution, and this is a duty that I do not take lightly or without thoughtful consideration and deliberation.
Article II, Section 1, Clause 2 of the Constitution provides that each state shall appoint its electors for president, “in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct.” Fortunately, all Legislatures have decided to choose electors through statewide elections, and most appoint all electors to the winner of the statewide popular vote. In addition, the state Legislatures have enacted laws with detailed election rules and procedures by which voters are to choose their presidential electors.
But in the months preceding the 2020 election, those rules and procedures established by the state Legislatures were deliberately changed by a number of individuals, including governors, secretaries of state, elections officials, judges, and private parties. These changes are in direct violation of Article II, Section 1, Clause 2 of the Constitution. That usurpation of the Legislatures’ constitutional authority was a primary reason why the 2020 election became riddled with an unprecedented number of allegations of irregularities and improprieties. As a result, prior to the vote last month of the Electoral College, I joined 125 other Members of Congress in urging the Supreme Court to resolve the question surrounding the constitutionality of these slates of electors. Unfortunately, that case was rejected on the basis of insufficient standing. It was not resolved on the merits.
Therefore, because I continue to have serious concerns regarding the constitutionality of these electors, I will vote to uphold objections to their certification on January 6.
Some have cited the Twelfth Amendment in suggesting that our role on January 6 is limited to counting the electoral votes. However, that argument is only relevant if Congress first confirms that the electors were chosen in compliance with Article II, Section 1. Clearly, the electors in these states were not. The authority of the Legislatures in these states was unconstitutionally appropriated by others.
In my office in Washington, I use my chair from the Virginia House of Delegates that I bought when both chambers were renovated back in 2008. It’s old, and the springs are shot, but it reminds me that in our system of government, the states are the alpha and omega. It was the states that created the Federal government, and it was the states that created our local governments as well. Our founders set up a system of, by, and for the people that placed the state Legislatures at its very heart, and that heart still beats strongly today.
It has been my great honor to represent the citizens of the Sixth Congressional District in the House of Representatives over the last two years, and I am grateful to them for re-electing me to another two years last November. But it was my sixteen years in the Virginia House of Delegates, sitting in the Capitol built by Thomas Jefferson to house the oldest elected Legislature in the Western Hemisphere, that shaped my opinions about the roles and responsibilities of all levels and all branches of government. As I stand in defense of our Constitution and the principles enshrined within it, I also stand in defense of the authority of state Legislatures across this great Nation, the citizens they represent, and the great democratic experiment that has endured for centuries. May it continue to endure for many more, and may God continue to Bless these United States of America.
Warren County boys basketball Senior Night 2021
On Monday evening, January 4, 2021, the Warren County High School boys’ varsity basketball team had their Senior Night against Manassas Park. Senior Night is a longstanding tradition meant to celebrate the accomplishments and future goals of the graduating players on the team. In the midst of stressful and uncertain times, the Warren County boys’ basketball team has persevered and continued to work hard to make this season count. For the eight seniors on the team, it is especially important that they cherish every game, as COVID-19 outbreaks continue to cause cancellations.
This season’s senior night was placed very early on the schedule to avoid the chance of a future cancellation. Due to the special occasion, parents were able to socially distance and watch the game from the stands. Anyone not in attendance could still watch the game using a new streaming service run by Wildcat’s Live! on sportscope.com. The live streaming service, run by Warren County’s sports marketing team, includes play-by-play commentary and will be available for all home varsity games.
Although Warren County did not claim a victory against Manassas Park, the game was hard fought and undoubtedly memorable. Senior player Bryce Post, who scored 7 points in the game, said, “to be a senior on the Warren County basketball team is amazing; we have eight seniors who have all worked together and become a family over the years. It’s always fun to just be around these guys and play ball, win or lose.”
Prior to the game, each athlete walked across the gym with their close friends or family members and spoke about their intentions for the future, as well as shared their accomplishments as a student-athlete at WCHS. Michael Kelly, a senior on the team, showed thankfulness for the opportunity to have a senior night despite the current pandemic; “Ever since my freshman year I have been looking forward to senior night, and I am glad I was able to celebrate it at a time like this.”
The high energy game ended in a loss for WC with a final score of 46-76. Gabe Davis stood out with excellent ball handling and sheer determination trying to drive the ball up the court. Davis, who led the team with 10 points and 2 steals, stated, “It felt good to be at home with some familiar faces in the crowd,” and, “it was a little emotional being reminded that this is my last year playing basketball.” Tensions certainly ran high throughout the game as WC tried to take away Manassas Park’s lead.
Senior player Kendyll Branch reflected on the game and said, “Although it wasn’t the best game, it was good to be out there playing with my fellow seniors.” Branch also spoke about his experience as a senior and said, “Time flies when you’re a senior, and you have to soak in every moment before it’s gone.” The opportunity to participate in games this season, despite the current conditions, provides a sense of normalcy for the seniors on the team who have lost many other events they would normally look forward to. Michael Kelly said, “We’re not just a team, but a family, and being able to have a season with the guys is something to appreciate.”
The team, as well as the community, look forward to the rest of the season and hope for a smooth schedule. The Wildcats have many more upcoming games this season, including a home game against their rivals, the Skyline Hawks, on January 8th.
The JV and Varsity Girl’s basketball game, (Skyline vs Warren) also on January 8th, will be live-streamed on the Royal Examiner.
County appoints James Bonzano, II, as Fire Chief
Warren County is announcing the appointment of James Bonzano, II, as the new Fire Chief for the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services. Mr. Bonzano has an Associate of Applied Science degree from Northern Virginia Community College in Emergency Medical Service Management, graduated from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia with a Bachelor of Science in Health Science with a minor in Management, and received his Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership and Innovation from Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia. Mr. Bonzano will begin his employment with the County effective January 1, 2021. He filled the vacancy created by the retirement of longtime Chief Richard E. Mabie, effective December 30, 2020.
Mr. Bonzano joins Warren County from Arlington County where he served in the Arlington County Fire Department (ACFD) in progressively responsible leadership roles for thirty-four (34) years, including Acting Assistant Chief, South Deputy Chief, Personnel Services Section Chief, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Battalion Chief. Following the terrorist attack on the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, he served as the EMS branch director for the emergency response. Most recently, Mr. Bonzano served as Arlington County’s Fire Chief from his appointment in 2016 until his retirement in 2018. Since 2018, he has served as a Public Safety Consultant for Interagency Readiness Solutions providing curriculum and training on multi-agency response procedures, continuity of operations planning, and vulnerability assessments for large-scale disasters.
Cheryl Cullers, Warren County Board of Supervisors Chair, stated, “I am excited to begin working with Mr. Bonzano and am looking forward to what opportunities and ideas he can bring. I think he will be a great addition to and for the community.”
Ed Daley, Interim County Administrator, stated, “Chief Mabie has done an awesome job building the Fire and EMS system in Warren County. We look forward to having Mr. Bonzano with us as he works with our career and volunteer staff to prepare for the future challenges and opportunities in our community.”
Mr. Bonzano said, “I am honored and humbled to join the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services leadership team. It is a privilege to be entrusted with the care of the community and all who comprise the Department of Fire and Rescue Services.”
The Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services is located in the Public Safety Building at 200 Skyline Vista Drive, Suite 200, telephone (540) 636-3830. Office hours are 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday.
Virginia minimum wage to increase to $9.25 on May 1, 2021
Increases the minimum wage from its current federally mandated level of $7.25 per hour to $9.50 per hour effective May 1, 2021; to $11.00 per hour effective January 1, 2022; to $12.00 per hour effective January 1, 2023; to $13.50 per hour effective January 1, 2025; and to $15.00 per hour effective January 1, 2026.
For January 1, 2027, and thereafter, the annual minimum wage shall be adjusted to reflect increases in the consumer price index. The measure provides that the increases scheduled for 2025 and 2026 will not become effective unless reenacted by the General Assembly prior to July 1, 2024. If such provisions are not reenacted prior to July 1, 2024, then the annual minimum wage will be adjusted to reflect increases in the consumer price index beginning January 1, 2025.
The measure creates a training wage at 75 percent of the minimum wage for employees in on-the-job training programs lasting less than 90 days. The measure also provides that the Virginia minimum wage applies to persons whose employment is covered by the Fair Labor Standards Act; persons employed in domestic service or in or about a private home; persons who normally work and are paid on the amount of work done; persons with intellectual or physical disabilities except those whose employment is covered by a special certificate issued by the U.S. Secretary of Labor; persons employed by an employer who does not employ four or more persons at any one time; and persons who are less than 18 years of age and who are under the jurisdiction of a juvenile and domestic relations district court.
The measure provides that the Virginia minimum wage does not apply to persons participating in the U.S. Department of State’s au pair program, persons employed as temporary foreign workers, and persons employed by certain amusement or recreational establishments, organized camps, or religious or nonprofit educational conference centers. This bill incorporates HB 433, HB 583 and HB 615 and is identical to SB 7.
Happy New Year from the Warren County Project for the Arts
WCPA is committed to curating and facilitating public art in Warren County. In just one year, we made tremendous progress with the installation and initiation of 5 ambitious murals in the historic section of Front Royal, Virginia.
When the Town of Front Royal turned Main Street into a Weekend Walking Mall, we answered the call to create fun and colorful signage!
We would like to take this moment to say “thank you” for your support in our efforts to bring quality public art to Front Royal for the benefit of our community, visitors, and economic growth. We are excited about the future and look forward to more progress and opportunities in the coming year! Thank you for being part of the change and supporting our dream to “Color Outside the Walls.”
To learn more, visit warrencountyprojectforthearts.com, or email wcprojectforthearts@gmail.com.
Attorney General urges Virginians to be wary of scams related to $600 relief payments
Attorney General Mark R. Herring has issued a consumer alert urging Virginians to be wary of scammers taking advantage of the coming $600 federal relief payments to get personal or bank information to steal your money. Scammers often use the issuance of payments from the government as an opportunity to try to take advantage of Virginians by using deceitful, high-pressure calls, emails, or texts that trick people into compromising their personal information or losing their money.
“This is a moment when we should all be coming together to support one another, but unfortunately we know that scammers and criminals often view payments like the $600 economic assistance as an opportunity to line their own pockets,” said Attorney General Herring. “Just remember that no action should be required on your part in order to receive the assistance. It should either be directly deposited into your bank account or mailed directly to your house. If you get a call, email, text, or other communication asking for personal or bank account information, hang up, delete the message, and don’t provide any information because it’s probably a scam.”
Attorney General Herring is reminding all Virginians that if they receive an email, text, or phone call about these stimulus checks from someone purporting to be with the government to not give them personal information. These phishing scams will likely ask for things like bank account information under the guise of direct depositing money from the stimulus package into your bank account. Also, remember that the government will not ask you to pay any money upfront to get a stimulus check. So if someone asks you to pay something, it’s a scam.
Below are some additional tips to avoid becoming a victim of a government imposter scam:
- Don’t give the caller any of your financial or other personal information – Never give out or confirm financial or other sensitive information, including your bank account, credit card, or Social Security number, unless you know exactly who you’re dealing with. Scammers can use your information to commit identity theft. If you get a call about a debt that may be legitimate — but you think the collector may not be — contact the company to which the caller claims you owe money to inquire about the call.
- Don’t trust a name or number – Scammers use official-sounding names, titles, and organizations to make you trust them. To make the call seem legitimate, scammers also use internet technology to disguise their area code or generate a fake name on caller ID. So even though it may look like they’re calling locally or somewhere in the United States, they could be calling from anywhere in the world.
- Never wire money or send cash or a prepaid card – These transactions are just like sending someone cash! Once your money is gone, you can’t trace it or get it back.
- Join the National Do Not Call Registry and don’t answer numbers you don’t know – This won’t stop scammers from calling, but it should make you skeptical of calls you get from out of the blue. Most legitimate salespeople generally honor the Do Not Call list. Scammers ignore it. Putting your number on the list helps to “screen” your calls for legitimacy and reduce the number of legitimate telemarketing calls you get.
If you think you have been a victim of a scam please reach out to Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section:
- By phone: 1 (800) 552-9963
- By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
- Online complaint form
- Online contact form
Additionally, economic assistance payments should be exempt from garnishment and seizure by debt collectors and creditors under a new law from Attorney General Herring and Delegate Hala Ayala, who proposed the new law after the initial round of $1,200 assistance payments from the CARES Act were left vulnerable to seizure. If anyone believes their payment has been illegally garnished or seized they should assert their rights and demand their money back, or call Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section for assistance.
New law ensures $600 economic relief payments will not benefit debt collectors
Driver Privilege Cards now available in Virginia
Eligible Virginians may now apply for a driver privilege card at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Applications will be accepted by appointment only; appointments can be made at dmvNOW.com/appt.
This change in Virginia law, authorized by the Virginia General Assembly, creates a driving credential for individuals who are non-U.S. citizens and cannot meet Virginia’s legal presence requirements, making them ineligible to receive a standard or REAL ID-compliant driver’s license in Virginia.
Customers may be eligible to obtain a driver privilege card if they meet the following criteria:
• are a non-U.S. citizen who is a resident of Virginia
• do not have a driving privilege that is currently suspended or revoked in Virginia or any other state, to include insurance-related infractions
“Now is the time to prepare for your visit to DMV to obtain this new credential. Gather necessary documents, make an appointment, and study for any applicable testing,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “Preparation is key to a successful visit, and we have many resources available to assist at dmvNOW.com/dpc. We look forward to serving you.”
In order to obtain a driver privilege card in Virginia, the following documents must be provided:
• Two proofs of identity (e.g., foreign passport and Consular identification document issued by the country of citizenship)
• Two proofs of Virginia residency (e.g., monthly mortgage statement and utility bill)
• Proof of Social Security number (if one has been issued) or the individual’s taxpayer identification number (e.g., W-2 form or ITIN letter)
• Tax return documentation (e.g. Virginia Resident Form, Virginia Part-Year Resident Income Tax Return Form or Virginia Nonresident Income Tax Return Form, filed in the past 12 months)
All documents must be originals and are subject to verification; however, printouts of approved online residency documents may be accepted.
The steps to obtain a driver privilege card vary based on a customer’s licensed driving history. DMV encourages those eligible to make an appointment, study and prepare for applicable tests at dmvNOW.com, and organize the documents necessary to obtain a driver privilege card. An interactive document guide, available on DMV’s website, helps to prepare customers for their visit. For more information, visit dmvNOW.com/dpc.
