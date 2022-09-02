Opinion
Republican HQ open for your questions
I would like to invite all Republicans and conservatives to visit the new Warren County Republican Committee HQ, which will be opening Labor Day weekend.
In anticipation of the upcoming elections on November 8, 2022, members of the Warren County Republican Committee, for which I serve as public relations chairman, will be available to discuss political issues, hand out candidate information and merchandise, and accept volunteers for a variety of events and activities.
The HQ will be open on Saturday, September 3, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Sunday, September 4, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and Monday thru Friday, September 5-9, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
Please stop by and learn more at 119 Water Street, Front Royal, VA, 22630, where you can hear about the Republican Committee’s goals and discover how you can help elect people with conservative values that will help make America Great Again.
Sincerely,
Steve Heise
WCRC Public Relations Committee
Commentary: There has never been a better time to fence cattle out of streams
My wife and I are beef cattle farmers in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
Two years ago, we enrolled in Virginia’s Agricultural Best Management Practice Cost-Share Program. We used this state funding to fence our cattle out of the streams and develop a rotational grazing system. The program opened a huge door of opportunity for us to get water for our cows to parts of the farm that didn’t have any.
There has never been a better time to fence cattle out of streams. Virginia this year provided a record amount of funding for its agricultural cost-share and related programs, totaling more than $280 million over the next two years. On the federal level, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is also receiving historic levels of investment in farm conservation practices. Private non-profit organizations are helping with funding and technical assistance as well.
In addition to benefiting farmers and cattle, these programs also prevent pollution to waterways from the Shenandoah River to the Chesapeake Bay. People downstream want clean water, and they are willing to pay for it through these robust programs.
Before we enrolled in Virginia’s cost-share program, our cows had one source of water: a creek on the north side of the farm. This meant we couldn’t make full use of our land. The cattle stayed near the creek to drink and were reluctant to walk almost a mile to graze on the south side of the farm.
We have a cow/calf operation, and we didn’t want our cows calving near the creek. Steep banks and wetlands are dangerous places for newborn calves to learn how to nurse.
Under the state program, conservation specialists helped us design a system of six watering stations strategically located throughout the farm.
We installed a mile of fencing to exclude our cows from the creek, a mile of internal fences to facilitate rotational grazing and a mile of underground pipeline that feeds water under pressure from a well to the six new watering stations.
It was a huge endeavor for us, but we got a lot of help. We were reimbursed more than 100% of the costs through three programs that provided the funds and technical assistance such as engineering designs and site inspections during construction.
The internal fencing and watering troughs help us to be more efficient and profitable farmers. We prefer to rotate our cattle to new pastures, but previously we didn’t have water for the cows where we needed it. The internal fencing was designed to not only rotate the cows to new pastures, but also help us get the cows into the barnyard when we need to work them.
Why do farmers fence their cows out of streams?
The number one reason is to get more abundant clean water for their cows distributed throughout the farm.
The number two reason is to exclude cows from calving risk areas like steep banks along creeks and wetlands. That exclusion fence is good insurance against a dead calf.
The number three reason is to improve herd health. If the herd drinks out of streams, the farmer’s biosecurity program to prevent diseases and infections is only as good as the worst farm upstream. At least 50% of all cattle ailments in the Mid-Atlantic states are transmitted through the fecal-oral pathway. If an infected cow defecates in the water upstream, the cows downstream could drink contaminated water.
The number four reason: well-designed fences make it easier to get the cows into the barnyard.
There are more reasons, but the bottom line is that it’s the right thing to do because cattle destroy streams and pollute the water.
It’s all voluntary now. But come July 1, 2026, Virginia’s bovine bill (HB 1422) could mandate that any farm with 20 cows or more must exclude them from all perennial streams. This trigger law only goes into effect if the Chesapeake Bay cleanup goals have not been achieved.
Livestock exclusion from streams is one of the most popular and cost-effective best management practices in Virginia. Right now, funding and technical assistance are at historic levels. To learn more or to sign up, contact your local Soil and Water Conservation District or your local USDA field office.
by Guest Column, Virginia Mercury
By Bobby Whitescarver
Bobby Whitescarver is a cattle farmer and retired soil conservationist with the USDA. He can be reached through his website at www.gettingmoreontheground.com.
Vote the candidate, not the party
Years ago, a North Carolina country pastor made a profound statement that remains valid today. While he was traveling the back country roads to visit his churches, he stated: “Be very careful of the rut you pick to follow because you will be in it for a long time.”
Our community has been in a rut for many years. This has increased in severity with the influence of Republican endorsements for candidates in nonpartisan local elections. Citizens running for office outside of party endorsement have not been able to beat back the influence from this disingenuous environment. There have been breakthroughs for short periods of time, but eventually, we fell back under the control of a self-serving group again and again. Like the old saying goes, “You can bring a horse to water, but you cannot make it drink.”
The citizens of our community work hard to provide for their families. There’s usually little time left to get personally involved in town politics. These neighbors rely on the honesty and integrity of the people who do have the opportunity to run for office. Trust is the issue. What’s best for our community? Who is (are) the best person (s) to make that happen?
It is insulting when officers in the local party advertise that the best thing for our citizens to do is to believe that the party’s recommendations are the most qualified and not investigate the other candidates’ capabilities, especially in local nonpartisan elections. Their mantra is ‘Vote the Party’ rather than the candidate.
It will be years before our community can recover from recent administrations and their self-serving leadership. This is very sad for me because I still think Front Royal could become the shining star example of one of the best small Virginia towns where to live and prosper. Instead, our community is the brunt of jokes as we continue to make negative national news coverage due to our community’s leadership and their shenanigans. Let’s hope this November will be different with new leadership and a new attitude. It’s time for a change but I hope that we just don’t continue to elect the same group of endorsed partisan people.
Let’s vote for Front Royal instead of the party.
Michael Graham
Front Royal
Sepsis Awareness Month
As we are now in September, we ask everyone to be aware that this month is International Sepsis Awareness month. It is hard to accept the huge numbers of people all over the world who suffer and even die from this medical emergency condition.
In fact, more people worldwide die from Sepsis annually than from cancer and opioid over-dose combined.
We are so fortunate in this area to have two hospitals: Winchester Medical Center and Warren Memorial Hospital (part of Valley Health) which have received an “A” rating for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group (a well-known and prestigious hospital rating organization).
As publishers of the book: “IT WILL COME: ALASKA ADVENTURES PALE IN COMPARISON TO SURVIVING SEPSIS” by Todd Denick ( a former Virginian who now lives in Germany) we learned from him and our own research of the devastation caused by Sepsis in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and throughout the world. Covid and Sepsis are a dangerous, often fatal, combination.
Please learn about Sepsis, which can follow even the simplest untreated infection – and be aware of the emergency medical action needed if you feel it may be present for you or a person you care about.
Charles and Bryane Lickson
Front Royal
Editor’s Note: Sepsis defined:
According to the Mayo Clinic online: “Sepsis is a potentially life-threatening condition that occurs when the body’s response to an infection damages its own tissues. When the infection-fighting processes turn on the body, they cause organs to function poorly and abnormally. Sepsis may progress to septic shock. This is a dramatic drop in blood pressure that can lead to severe organ problems and death. Early treatment with antibiotics and intravenous fluids improves chances for survival.”
Commentary: No solution, but gun buybacks can be a small part of overall crime prevention
They’re easy to sponsor and hold. They allow residents, especially in crime-ridden communities around the commonwealth, to feel encouraged. They take a handful of tools of murder off the streets.
Many localities in Virginia have sponsored gun buybacks this summer. They include Richmond, Portsmouth, Suffolk and Roanoke. The town of Dumfries adopted an ordinance paving the way for them.
The city of Richmond collected 474 firearms in August from 160 people, and organizers gave out gift cards of $25 to $250, depending on the type of gun and whether they even still worked. Richmond used $80,000 in federal pandemic aid for the event.
Are these buybacks effective? No, say university professors, independent studies, and other experts.
Yet even with that acknowledgment, a few caveats should be added. Gun buybacks aren’t a total failure.
First, the facts:
With an estimated 400 million firearms in America, anything collected by authorities during these events is negligible. Scooping up hundreds of guns means little in the scheme of things.
“Having a gun buyback is like trying to drain the pool with a dropper,” Alex Tabarrok, an economics professor who studies crime at George Mason University, told me Wednesday. “The people selling the guns are often happy to do so. … It’s not changing the demand for guns.”
“It may be good for some publicity,” Tabarrok added, “but it doesn’t do anything.”
That was the same basic conclusion of a study released in 2021 by the National Bureau of Economic Research, a private nonprofit organization. The depressing title: “Have U.S. gun buyback programs misfired?”
“We find no evidence that (gun buyback programs) reduce gun crime,” three university professors wrote.
“We also find no evidence that GBPs reduce suicides or homicides where a firearm was involved,” they continued. “These results call into question the efficacy of city gun buyback programs in their current form.”
Ouch. That’s a scathing assessment.
So why hold them at all?
Josh Horwitz is co-director of the Center for Gun Violence Solutions at John Hopkins University, which researches and advocates ways to prevent gun-related injuries and slayings. Buybacks don’t recover enough guns to make “a populational effect,” Horwitz conceded. However, they “can be a way for communities to come together, build relationships and trust. There’s no harm in them.”
Are there other gun-related initiatives that would work better? Horwitz suggested several.
He said a growing body of evidence shows “community violence interventions” can save lives. Horwitz also cited Operation Ceasefire as one workable strategy. It’s a program where various community and law enforcement groups join to deter gang and youth gun violence while also offering individuals workforce training, employment, and other services.
Virginia legislators agreed this year to a $2.5 million annual grant fund that targets a small number of people most likely to shoot someone or become a shooting victim. House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, has been a major proponent of such a program in Virginia.
Horwitz also suggested the use of so-called “violence interrupters” who live in the same neighborhoods as potential criminals, may have been in prison themselves, and can influence young men before they face the same fate. “They’re very credible,” he said, “and they can offer solutions and services.”
One policy Virginia hasn’t adopted – but should, Horwitz believes – is a process called “licensing for buying a handgun” or “permit to purchase.” It goes beyond the usual steps for gun buyers to include things like enhanced background checks. The process deters buyers from transferring guns or selling to straw purchasers.
A paper from Johns Hopkins says nine states and Washington, D.C., “have handgun purchaser licensing laws that apply to virtually all handgun transfers.”
Tabarrok pointed me to research that showed something as simple as boosting street lighting could have a big impact. The 2016 study in New York City public housing developments found “communities that were assigned more lighting experienced sizable reductions in crime.” That seems like a no-brainer.
None of these steps focus on a persistent, pernicious problem – the disproportionate number of Black victims and suspects in homicides. Or the fact that so many gun-related slayings involve tons of foolishness and insanity, from possibly outsized reactions to a “spilled drink” at a restaurant-bar to domestic violence shootings that kill and injure and traumatize survivors who witnessed the carnage.
Steps like Operation Ceasefire and fighting a callous culture of death take more time, effort and money than gun buybacks. That’s why the latter are so alluring for many localities.
They don’t help much. They don’t really hurt, either. Buybacks can be a small step in a comprehensive approach.
Should communities spend more time and money focusing on proven deterrence? Of course.
Sometimes, though, folks just want a small victory against so much bloodshed.’
by Roger Chesley, Virginia Mercury
Foolproof ways for overcoming procrastination and taking action
Procrastination is a problem for a lot of people. And when you don’t procrastinate, you can accomplish much more daily.
It’s the number one enemy of all entrepreneurs. Whether starting a new business, writing a book, or just completing your daily tasks, it’s easy to fall victim to procrastination.
Procrastination is not a character flaw but rather a symptom of your personality. Your personality traits, along with your environment, determine what causes you to procrastinate.
Keep reading, and I’ll share the foolproof ways of overcoming procrastination and taking action.
Do You Persistently Struggle with Procrastination?
Procrastination is a real problem for most people, and breaking the habit can be very difficult. If you have a history of being a procrastinator, you might be wondering how you can finally change your mindset to make procrastination disappear.
The good news is that it’s possible to overcome procrastination. The problem is that it’s easier said than done, and you need to understand why you struggle so much before you can begin changing your approach.
If you find that you’re struggling with procrastination, then it’s likely that there are some issues you might have that prevent you from truly focusing on what you need to do.
One of the significant problems with procrastination is that you don’t know where your time is going. You know you should be doing stuff, but you never seem to have any free time to put into it.
Procrastinators often spend all their time running around and doing things they must do, but it never seems to get done. At least, that’s how it usually is.
If you want to eliminate procrastination, you need to change your mindset. You need to stop thinking of your life as something you need to finish in a certain amount of time and start thinking of it as something you need to get through.
This mindset shift will allow you to start taking on the challenges and tasks in front of you rather than completely paralyzed by fear of failure.
It’s essential to understand why you’re procrastinating. For example, maybe you’re trying to finish a task while watching TV, and that’s a great way to procrastinate because you’re avoiding the task at hand by spending your time doing something else.
You might have other issues preventing you from completing your work, but you’ll never know unless you ask about it. Procrastination might not seem like a big deal to you, but it’s the root cause of many other problems you might not realize.
Start asking yourself why you’re procrastinating. It’s more than likely that you’re unaware of why you struggle with procrastination. If you were to write down everything causing you to procrastinate, you might be surprised to see that you’re unaware of many things in your life.
This is an excellent way to get to the bottom of your problem. Procrastination can often stem from deeper-rooted issues that you need to address.
The Myriad of Reasons We Get Caught Up in Procrastination
If you are suffering from procrastination, you are not alone.
But there are many reasons why we get caught up in procrastination. Some of them are common, and some are less common.
If you are one of the many people who get caught up in procrastination, then read on for why you are so afraid and tempted to put things off.
Fear Drives Procrastination
Some fears can’t be controlled, but there are things you can do to reduce and eliminate your fears and get control of your life. We don’t know how much more power we have over our fears than we realize.
Here are five specific fears related to procrastination.
1. Fear Of Success
The fear of success is one of the most common motivators for procrastination, and procrastinators are most afraid of success.
When you fear success, you purposely put up roadblocks, obstacles, and problems along your path to ensure success never comes.
You do this because you want to protect your identity and know that success might mean losing yourself.
The fear of success can lead to unproductive habits and behaviors. For example, you can try to keep busy with trivial tasks and activities. You’re afraid of taking action because you’re afraid of success.
2. Fear Of Failure
It’s essential to recognize that a fear of failure exists when we are not fully ourselves or have a tendency to become perfectionistic.
If you’re dealing with feelings of depression and hopelessness, procrastinating is a way to keep yourself from facing the reality of how terrible your situation has become.
When you worry about failure, you feel a little insecure. You struggle because you think you’re not good enough to reach your goals.
Perfectionism causes you to hesitate before acting; when you hesitate, you’re unlikely to take action or progress toward your goal.
3. Fear Of Conflict
We tend to put off tasks we don’t like or require confrontation.
In other words, we are always afraid of possible conflicts arising from a specific decision or action.
This conflict can occur in many different ways and with other people.
Or it can be internal where we struggle with a conflict of interest, like having a dilemma.
4. Fear Of Judgement
Conflict and fear of judgment are related. You have a strong urge to procrastinate and worry about what others might think of you or your behavior.
You may be uncomfortable in situations where other people judge you. But if you learn to let go of this fear and focus on the task, you will have conquered it.
5. Fear Of The Unknown
Finally, the fear of the unknown is inherently connected to all the fears mentioned above.
We all face the same fears in life—uncertainty, insecurity, anxiety, and doubt.
The more uncertain someone is about doing something, the less likely they will take the actions required to get started.
We all suffer from a fear of the unknown, which often paralyzes us in our decision-making.
We’ll focus more on distractions than on things we want to do. We’ll have a lot more fun but probably not get very far in the long run.
Consequently, we focus on the small stuff that gives us a semblance of certainty and control.
This is good, but if we continue to act out of alignment with our long-term goals and objectives, we’re not going to achieve what we want out of life.
You know, therefore, that we can expect to be led astray by them. When you start doing the tiny little things, you’re not working on your big dream!
Face Up To Your Fears For A Better Life
The biggest obstacle for many people is facing their fears. Whether they are afraid to make the first move in dating or the most significant investment in real estate, fear is holding them back from a more meaningful and happy life.
I want to encourage you to face your fears and begin living your dreams today.
We live in a world where scary news stories constantly bombard us. You might even have heard about the recent hurricanes and earthquakes around the globe. But we all know that disasters happen daily, and sometimes it can seem like there is no end in sight.
But it doesn’t have to be that way. Once you overcome your fears, you’ll lead a happier, healthier, and more satisfying life.
Take back your power. Don’t let someone else dictate your future. Take control of your life today.
Commentary: Virginia heads into the fall as a barometer for U.S. House control
If you are determined to stay awake until you know which political party will control the U.S. House of Representatives next year, you will be sleepless throughout the long night of Nov. 8 and possibly past dawn on Nov. 9.
Or, if you want a pretty good idea how things are going to go, just follow a pair of Virginia races in the state’s 2nd and 7th Congressional Districts. Those two bellwethers are likely to presage a trend for one party or the other.
“If Virginia 7 flips, I think that’s indicative of a pretty good night for Republicans,” said Kyle Kondik, a researcher at the University of Virginia Center for Politics and managing editor of its nationally followed newsletter, “Sabato’s Crystal Ball.”
“Likewise, if Virginia 2 stays Democratic, that’s the kind of world in which Democrats could still be holding the House,” he said.
Both races feature incumbent Democratic women elected in the 2018 blue wave midterms who are being challenged for a third term by Republican women in brand-new districts whose electoral history and demographics make them prime political barometers.
The respected Cook Political Report rates the 7th District race between Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican nominee Yesli Vega and the 2nd District contest pitting Rep. Elaine Luria against Jennifer Kiggans, a Republican state senator from Virginia Beach, as toss-up races — two of 33 nationwide that, by Cook’s reckoning, could break either way.
The “Crystal Ball” and the nonpartisan Inside Elections also rated Luria’s district as a toss-up as of last week, but both gave a very tenuous edge to Spanberger in the 7th District. Sabato’s newsletter listed 21 House races nationally as a coin-toss, and Inside Politics listed 19.
The political cognoscenti forecast a Republican takeover of the House, where Democrats as of last week held 221 seats and Republicans held 212. The GOP needs to flip just five Democratic seats to take the majority. Out-of-power parties have a built-in advantage in midterm elections. And this year, the major steering currents – an uncertain economy with the highest inflation in 40 years and an unpopular president – are headwinds for Democrats.
Democrats are given better odds for retaining control of the Senate. But Virginia is sitting out this fall’s Senate races. Sen. Mark Warner won a new six-year term in 2020; Sen. Tim Kaine is up for re-election in 2024. So that puts all the focus on the U.S. House races.
Besides the 2nd and 7th districts, the only other race generating buzz is Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton’s bid to keep her 10th District seat in Northern Virginia. Reapportionment added GOP-leaning precincts in Loudoun and Fauquier counties to her district, making it less favorable than the 10th District she won twice before. But it is still a district that has given Democrats comfortable margins in recent elections, though former Gov. Terry McAuliffe edged out Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin by just 1.6 percentage points there last fall. Cook and Inside Elections rate Wexton’s seat as safe from little-known GOP challenger Hung Cao. Sabato is slightly less generous, downgrading Wexton’s seat this summer from “safe” to “likely Democratic.”
With the stakes so high, expect unprecedented spending on Virginia’s marquee House races underwritten by national partisan organizations such as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee. There will be even more by secretive special interest groups whose donors are opaque and whose claims are often wildly exaggerated, sometimes false.
In the final week of the summer doldrums, before campaigns throttle up for the fall’s stretch run, the advertising spend was nearly $7 million in the 2nd ($2.8 million supporting Luria or attacking Kiggans; just shy of $4 million on Kiggans’ behalf or attacking Luria) and nearly $9 million in the 7th, with its pricier D.C.-area media market ($4.7 million for Spanberger or slamming Vega; $4 million supporting Vega or attacking Spanberger). And those figures, based on Federal Communications Commission filings tabulated by the Virginia Public Access Project, don’t include independent expenditures by outside organizations allied with various candidates or parties.
Virginia’s new U.S. House district lines bear little resemblance to those of 2020. They were drafted by the state Supreme Court, a task foisted onto the justices after the new independent redistricting commission failed to do the job. Analysts who’ve crunched precinct-by-precinct election data say the plan is balanced overall. Rural districts in the Southside, Southwest and Shenandoah Valley will remain predictably Republican. Urbanized and suburban districts near the Beltway will reliably back Democrats. The battlegrounds are in districts that meld rural areas with urban or suburban ones
The fiercest is likely to be Luria’s fight for survival in a district that covers Virginia’s entire Atlantic Coast, from the Eastern Shore’s border with Maryland to the North Carolina line before it juts westward. Redistricting cost Luria Democratic-friendly precincts in Norfolk and on the Peninsula. Her district, now slightly redder, is also known for shifting partisan allegiances. Should Kiggans win, it will be the fifth time since 2000 that one party has taken the seat from the other.
“An interesting thing about Virginia 2 is that it just so happens to be the median district for presidential performance of all 435 districts in the country,” Kondik said. That means if you took all the new districts and arrayed them along a spectrum from the strongest support for Trump in 2020 to the strongest for Biden, “the one smack-dab in the middle at 218 is Virginia 2, and Biden won it by 2 (percentage) points,” he added.
A year later, Youngkin would carry those same precincts by 11 percentage points over McAuliffe.
Luria and Kiggans are both Navy veterans in a district closely tied to the world’s largest naval base and highly attuned to foreign affairs and national security. Luria is betting heavily on her role on the House committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol siege by a mob loyal to former President Donald Trump. The only endangered Democrat on the panel, Luria had a starring role in the nationally televised July 21 primetime hearing, during which her questioning led witnesses to detail the former president’s callous inaction as rioters intent on hanging then-Vice President Mike Pence came within feet of him inside the Capitol before his besieged security detail evacuated him from it.
How much her moment in the spotlight will help or hurt Luria is unknowable. It will steel the resolve of Trump admirers to vote against her just as it will motivate those who detest the former president to vote for her.
But bigger issues are at play in the highly nationalized 2nd and 7th District races. While the economy favors the GOP, that edge could soften if energy prices continue easing and inflation cools.
Other issues emerged over the summer from which Spanberger and Luria could benefit. The most potent is the conservative U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal in June of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that upheld women’s right to reproductive autonomy for 49 years, unleashing furious protest and handing Democrats a formidable organizational, fundraising and mobilization tool. Republicans were alarmed when voters in conservative Kansas resoundingly defeated a referendum on a proposed statewide abortion ban. Abortion also figured significantly in Democrat Pat Ryan’s victory last week in a special election to fill a vacant New York House seat.
Biden remains a burden on Democrats, but his fortunes improved over the summer. He won passage for several key pieces of his policy agenda in a narrowly divided Congress. In the middle of it all, he authorized a precision missile strike that killed the world’s most-wanted terrorist and architect of the 9/11 attacks, al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawhari, as he sipped his morning coffee on the balcony of his Kabul townhouse.
Though his poll numbers have been underwater for a full year, Biden’s job approval mark in the Real Clear Politics Average of Polls surged last week to 42%, its highest mark since early May and a 5 percentage point jump from his all-time low of 36.8% a month earlier.
“Could Democrats actually hold the House? I don’t think the door’s entirely slammed shut. Maybe it’s cracked open more than it was,” Kondik said. “But if the Democrats are going to hold onto it, Virginia 2 is the kind of seat they need to hang onto.”
by Bob Lewis, Virginia Mercury
