Republican lawmakers revive push for school choice legislation
Republican lawmakers are reviving school choice legislation as part of what they say is a push to strengthen parental rights and expand educational opportunities.
On Thursday, Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, held a press conference after filing House Bill 1508 to create the Virginia Education Account Program. This proposal would allow parents to set up a savings account funded with state dollars that could be used to cover educational expenses at private schools in Virginia.
“You can fully fund public education, but also give the right of the parents to decide the educational opportunity for their child and have them use those funds to follow the child,” said Davis.
The legislation could face tough headwinds from Democrats, who control the state Senate, however. On Thursday, the House and Senate caucuses released a statement saying one of the party’s priorities during the upcoming session is to fund public schools fully. And Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, said transferring funding away from public schools will only “funnel money to the rich.”
The legislation follows several years of an outcry by some Virginia parents over curriculum decisions and school transparency issues. At the same time, state education leaders face steep learning losses following the pandemic and widespread teacher shortages.
Republican lawmakers, including Dels. Amanda Batten, R-James City, and A.C. Cordoza, R-Hampton, joined Davis along with Republican Lt.-Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears Thursday to express support for the legislation, which they said is intended for families who don’t have a choice about their children’s education.
“What we are saying as parents are, ‘No more.’ We’re not going to do the same things and expect different results,” Earle-Sears said.
“This is not about funding the rich children’s education,” she said. “Rich parents are not waiting on a government program to decide where to send their children to school. They’ve already made that choice. What’s happening now is what about the rest of us who don’t have that choice.”
Batten said every parent learned through the “failed experiment in virtual learning” that each child has unique learning needs.
“I think it opened the eyes of many Virginians to realize that the needs of their children were not necessarily being met in their local public school. And yet, based on their income or their zip code, they didn’t have the option to make another choice,” she said.
How the accounts would work
Under the proposed legislation, parents could use the funds in their “Virginia Education Success Account” for specific educational services, including tuition, deposits, fees, and textbooks at a private elementary or secondary school in Virginia.
Davis’ bill calls for the Virginia Department of the Treasury and a third-party institution contracted by the department to administer the program.
Arizona and Florida are among the states that have similar programs. State deposits into such programs vary but typically are based on the state’s per-pupil amount.
Under the proposed legislation, Virginia’s deposit would be consistent with the amount appropriated to a school division per student. Davis estimated that parents could see an average of $6,303.25 for a student. The program would only apply to students enrolled in public schools. Students would also be required to have attended a public school for at least one semester, starting kindergarten, or attending first grade for the first time.
Out-of-state funding appropriated for students, Davis said a third would be directed to the program. School divisions would continue to receive the remaining funds.
School choice gains traction
On Thursday, Davis’s proposal’s supporters packed a room in Richmond’s Pocahontas Building.
Denisha Allen, the founder of Black Minds Matter, a group that supports school choice in Black communities, said she supports the bill after benefiting from similar legislation herself in Florida. She said such legislation is “monumental” in changing the trajectory of students.
“This legislation and education savings account is quite frankly my favorite when providing options for students, because not only will a parent be able to pay for tuition to go to a private school possibly, but parents could also pay for tutoring and tablets, books, other educational materials that can help further and help them in their academic journey,” Allen said.
Valerie Coley, the pastor of Divine Covering Ministries, said the legislation would help Black and brown students, who recorded declines in core subjects such as reading and math during the pandemic.
On Virginia’s Standards of Learning tests in reading, Black students dropped from a passing rate of 65% in 2018-19 to 60% in 2021-22. The scores of Hispanic and disadvantaged students dropped by six percentage points, the most of any group, during the same time period.
Hispanic and Black students were also among the top four groups with the steepest declines in math passing rates, with scores dropping 21 points each. Economically disadvantaged students and English language learners dropped 20 and 23 points, respectively.
Craig DiSesa, chair of the Virginia Education Opportunity Alliance, a group founded in November 2021 in response to what it calls a “divisive curriculum” and “the deliberate attempt by school boards to separate parents from important decisions concerning their children’s education,” said if the legislation passes, he believes most parents will keep their children in public schools.
“There are really good public schools,” DiSesa said, “but there are so many failing public schools, especially in our inner cities and in our marginalized communities.”
Dems pledge to fund public schools fully
Democrats, meanwhile, are emphasizing the need to fund public schools in their educational platform fully.
VanValkenburg, a teacher, called public schools “pillars” of economic opportunity, the middle class, and economic growth and said taking money out of public schools, particularly rural schools, “is a recipe for disaster.”
He also said he believes the bill will lead to the growth of virtual education, a mode of learning heavily criticized by Republicans during the pandemic.
“I think it will have a tough path because I don’t think it’s just that the Democrats in the Senate will vote it down. I think there’s going to be a lot of Republicans in the House that are going to think twice about it,” VanValkenburg said.
Previous vetoes cite ‘significant constitutional concerns’
Former Democratic Govs. Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam vetoed similar bills carried by Del. Dave LaRock, R-Loudoun, in 2016 and 2017, respectively.
In his veto, McAuliffe said there were “significant constitutional concerns” with the idea, linked to the potential use of public funds for tuition at private sectarian institutions. He also said the legislation would not have significantly lowered operating costs.
“This bill raises constitutional questions, diverts funds from public schools, and creates an unfair system,” McAuliffe wrote. “Our goal is to support and improve public education across the commonwealth for all students, not to codify inequality.”
Davis, however, said he feels confident the legislation he has put forward this year will reach the governor’s desk despite a Democrat-controlled Senate due to the recent spotlight on student learning loss.
“The learning loss is so much greater inside of our minority communities, our historically Black communities,” Davis said. “And the parents are demanding the ability to make sure their children have a good educational experience they can flourish in.”
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Chesapeake Bay still in poor health, blue crabs suffering, says State of the Bay report
The health of the Chesapeake Bay remains unchanged from a D+ in 2020 and 2018, according to a biennial report from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation that showed mixed results from pollution control efforts.
The State of the Bay report looks at 13 indicators across pollution, habitat, and fisheries in the bay, comparing them to what the status of the bay would have been before European colonization in the 1600s. The bay’s watershed, a connection of rivers, streams, and communities that feed into the body of water, spans 64,000 square miles, impacts 18 million people, and is home to 3,600 species of plants and animals.
“While we’ve made significant progress, far too much pollution still reaches our waterways, and climate change is making matters worse,” said Foundation President Hilary Harp Falk in a statement. “The good news is that the Bay is remarkably resilient,” and there is new “energy” for taking care of it with new Environmental Protection Agency administrators, governors, legislators, and leaders within environmental organizations, she added.
There was no change in the high levels of toxic contaminants such as PFAs and microplastics or the levels of nitrogen and dissolved oxygen, the latter of which can result from harmful algal blooms. There was a small improvement in levels of phosphorus pollution, which enter waterways primarily through farm and stormwater runoff alongside nitrogen. But the water’s clarity still decreased because of nutrient runoff, which blocked the sunlight needed for habitat growth.
The report noted that 95,000 acres of farms and forests, which help prevent nutrient runoff, were developed across the Bay watershed from 2013 to 2018, the latest reporting period. The report stated that Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia have experienced significant forest clearing, but all three states have planting programs.
The pollution findings come as the EPA acknowledged last fall that states are not on track to meet a 2025 deadline for pollution reductions. States within the Chesapeake Watershed, which run from Virginia to Upstate New York, are looking to farms to achieve roughly 90% of the remaining pollution reductions by limiting nutrient runoff.
At a press conference following the release of the report, Falk said that an adjustment to the deadline could be announced this fall and that efforts to clean the Bay will continue and need to be accelerated.
“[It’s] an important deadline but not the finish line,” Falk said.
Peggy Sanner, the Foundation’s Virginia Executive director, said the nonprofit will request funding during the upcoming 2023 Virginia legislative session to help alleviate the runoff.
Included in the request is $300 million for upgrades to sewage treatment facilities, which contribute to nutrient runoff and are doing so more frequently as climate change brings more severe storms. The foundation also wants funding for grants to farmers to encourage them to install long-term solutions, such as tree buffers along streams and rivers.
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is “urging legislators to continue to accelerate progress in reducing pollution and fully funding nitrogen and phosphorus runoff” reduction programs, Sanner said.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s budget proposal includes $107 million in 2024 for nutrient removal, $100 million this year for the Richmond Combined Sewer Overflow project, and $50 million in 2024 for agricultural best management practices. Last year, Virginia appropriated a record $116 million for its agricultural best management practice cost-share program, with $81 million of that earmarked for farmers within the Bay watershed.
The fisheries section of the report showed a decrease in blue crab numbers — their lowest level on record in the survey’s 33-year history. Having an updated stock assessment funded by Virginia and Maryland would provide a better understanding of how to manage the population, the Foundation’s Senior Regional Ecosystem Scientist Chris Moore told reporters.
Oyster reproduction increased, but the report says not over-harvesting them is needed to maintain levels. There was also an increase in striped bass following a recent assessment from the Atlantic State Marine Fisheries Commission that found the population is no longer being overfished. Still, juvenile species numbers are below average in Maryland or slightly above Virginia’s long-term average.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Attorney General Miyares launches civil rights investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology
Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that his Office of Civil Rights will be investigating Fairfax County Public Schools and the administration of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (“TJHSST”) for unlawful discrimination in violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act (“VHRA”).
The investigation will examine if the administration’s decision to withhold National Merit Scholarship honors from students and the school’s new admissions policies violate the VHRA.
“No student should be treated differently because of their race. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology students are amongst the brightest in the nation, yet some have been punished in the name of ‘equity.’ Racism and race-based government decision-making in any form are wrong and unlawful under Virginia’s Human Rights Act,” said Attorney General Miyares. “The controversial admissions policies at TJHSST, which have significantly decreased the amount of Asian American students enrolled in recent years, is another example of students being treated differently because of their ethnicity. My Office of Civil Rights will investigate any potential violations of the law and vindicate the civil rights of these students and their families.”
Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes
As calls to reduce traffic congestion grow, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is reviewing the potential of converting the Interstate 95 Express Lanes to operate in both directions instead of switching directions along with traffic.
On Dec. 20, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay and Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler sent a letter to Youngkin and top state transportation officials expressing their support for bidirectional travel on the express lanes.
“Our constituents in Fairfax and Prince William Counties, and those who must continually travel along I-95, experience significant congestion in both directions during peak periods,” McKay and Wheeler wrote. “A bi-directional facility could provide additional options for residents commuting along the corridor, offering much-needed relief. While this will not completely solve the congestion on I-95, it will certainly help mitigate it, allowing people to spend less time in traffic and more time with their families.”
The Youngkin administration and the expressway operator, Transurban, have been considering the conversion of the three-lane 31-mile corridor for the past two months, according to Secretary of Transportation W. Sheppard Miller III.
“This is about doing what’s right for the region and completing a network of express lanes that make sense, that is reliable and predictable,” said McKay.
Northern Virginia officials have struggled for years to find a solution to address the growing congestion on I-95.
The reversible express lanes — a dedicated corridor that could switch to accommodate heavier traffic flows — were originally constructed for buses. However, in 1973, the lanes opened to carpools with four or more occupants, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Then in 2014, the preexisting express lanes were increased from two to three. The $969 million project was conducted through a public-private partnership between the Virginia Department of Transportation and 95 Express Lanes LLC, a private consortium owned by the Australian toll road operator Transurban Group and Fluor Enterprises.
However, McKay said the reversible express lane design was inefficient, and the environmental degradation it caused “was far more intrusive than the benefit.”
“The engineering solution that was put on the table … in my mind, fell far short of the solution that was necessary to unlock the gridlock,” McKay said.
McKay said he’s unsure whether single or double lanes would be required to make the express lanes bidirectional. He said engineers told him there is sufficient space to fit in additional travel lanes to allow traffic to flow in both directions.
In addition to the governor, McKay and Wheeler copied Miller, VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich, and Transurban North America President Pierce Coffee on their letter.
Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for the governor’s office, did not provide any additional comments from the governor but said he has spent “a lot of time” traveling between Richmond and Northern Virginia and looks forward to opening the I-95 Express Lane extension to Fredericksburg later this year.
Transurban, which is leading the construction of the 10-mile extension to Fredericksburg, did not respond to requests for comment. The future extension will be built in the existing median of I-95.
Transurban also manages express lanes on I-395 between Virginia and Washington, D.C., and on I-495 and I-270 in Maryland.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia lawmakers want to create new state committee on gambling addiction
It’s gotten much easier to gamble in Virginia as the state, and local governments chase extra tax dollars from the lottery, casinos, sports betting, horse racing, and slots parlors.
But that change has come at a cost for Virginians who struggle with impulse control or have a full-blown gambling addiction, according to a bipartisan pair of state lawmakers who have introduced legislation to create a new committee on problem gambling.
“As Virginia moves forward with the expansion of gaming, it’s important that we understand the ills that come with it,” Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, said in a joint news release announcing the bill co-filed with Del. Paul Krizek, D-Fairfax.
As more forms of legal gambling have become available, a Virginia problem gambling hotline has reported a sustained increase in calls from people seeking assistance. The hotline, run by the nonprofit Virginia Council on Problem Gambling, has seen a 143% increase in intake calls over the last three years, with 816 calls last year from Virginia residents seeking help with gambling issues. In 2020, the hotline received 335 intake calls.
The new legislation calls for the establishment of a Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Advisory Committee by the state’s Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, which already deals with addiction and mental health issues. Its mission would be to “enable collaboration” between treatment providers and the gambling industry “on efforts to reduce the negative effects of problem gambling.”
If approved, the new problem gambling committee would be chaired by the state’s problem gambling prevention coordinator, a position recently created within DBHDS, and feature representatives from all state agencies that regulate gambling. The gambling industry, legally required to direct people struggling with addiction to resources that could help them break the habit, would also have seats on the panel. There would also be a spot for someone from the problem gambling council, which runs its hotline with funding from the Virginia Lottery but is not an official government entity.
In the lawmakers’ news release announcing the initiative, Krizek pointed to 2021 survey data showing that more than 21% of Virginia high schoolers said they had gambled or placed a bet in the past year. Addressing gambling problems among young people, Krizek said, must be a priority for state policymakers.
“We know from prevention research that people who begin gambling in their teens are at a higher risk of developing a problem with gambling,” Krizek said. “And that one of the fastest growing groups to have gambling problems are young adults.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
