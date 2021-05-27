State News
Republican nominees call for Governor Northam to rescind State of Emergency, allow Virginia businesses to follow CDC guidance
Republican nominee for governor Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor Winsome Sears, and Republican nominee for attorney general Jason Miyares released the following joint statement calling on Governor Northam to rescind his state of emergency and bring health code regulations for Virginia businesses in line with CDC guidance.
“Governor Northam’s consistently poor leadership has resulted in Virginia employers being left in limbo, caught between following CDC guidance and complying with the more onerous requirements put in place by the governor’s Health and Safety Codes Board. There is no reason for Virginia to be out of step with the latest guidance, but that’s where we are today because of the regime in Richmond and its unchecked, unfounded edicts. It’s time to open Virginia back up and get our economy moving again.
“This failure is the latest example of the McAuliffe-Northam Administration’s anti-business approach and policies, which has resulted in Virginia falling behind other states when it comes to growing jobs and creating more opportunity. In April, more than twice as many people dropped out of the labor force in Virginia as the number that went back to work. Our Commonwealth is not heading in the right direction, and it’s clear that if we get stuck with a third term of the McAuliffe-Northam Administration, Virginia’s Right to Work will be taken away and the mountain of government red tape that is holding back growth will get even bigger. Virginians simply can’t afford to recycle the same old policies and politicians of the past; we need new leadership in Richmond to rebuild Virginia.”
SIBO GROUP to invest $2.6 million in new operation, creating 24 new jobs in Harrisonburg
Governor Ralph Northam announced on May 27, 2021, that SIBO GROUP, a Slovenia-based manufacturer of closure solutions for tubes, containers, and other packaging systems, will invest $2.6 million to establish its U.S. corporate headquarters and a new manufacturing operation in the City of Harrisonburg. Operating as subsidiary SIBO USA, LLC, the new facility will be located at 810 North Main Street and the project will create 24 new jobs.
“It is a strong vote of confidence in our business climate when an international company chooses Virginia as its gateway into the U.S. market,” said Governor Northam. “We are proud to welcome SIBO USA to Harrisonburg, where the company will find a top-notch workforce with a wealth of manufacturing experience.”
Founded in 1967, SIBO GROUP began by producing plastic closures for the cosmetic industry. The company now manufactures plastic caps and shoulders, molds, technical components, and other items, supplying many of the world’s leading brands in the fields of oral care, cosmetics, pharmacy, medicine, household, sanitary, and food products. SIBO GROUP exports to more than 65 countries around the world, has over 300 customers worldwide and produces over five billion pieces every year. SIBO USA will enable the company to better serve its North American customers.
“Virginia has long been a manufacturing stronghold and its commitment to support our many manufacturers complement SIBO GROUP’s history and long-term goals,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Our strategic location, access to key markets, world-class amenities, and skilled talent makes Harrisonburg an ideal launchpad for SIBO’s future growth.”
“SIBO GROUP decided to establish its first U.S. production facility in Harrisonburg and to commit our production resources to Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley due to the welcoming culture, strategic geographical position, investment-friendly state incentives, advanced infrastructure, economically active and innovative population, highly-qualified human capital, and tradition of industrial manufacturing,” said Mat Zakotnik, CEO of SIBO USA. “Our global team analyzed potential investment opportunities across the U.S., and we concluded that Virginia and Harrisonburg offer the best deal for our mutual success, not only in the form of market expansion opportunities for SIBO USA, but also by providing unprecedented local job creation potential, inclusive local community, and long-term corporate partnership.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Harrisonburg to secure the project for Virginia and will support SIBO USA’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.
“Harrisonburg is excited to be selected as the U.S. corporate headquarters and manufacturing location for SIBO GROUP,” said Deanna R. Reed, Mayor of the City of Harrisonburg. “The Shenandoah Valley’s strong manufacturing base, skilled workforce, and our strategic location on Interstate 81 all contributed to making Harrisonburg a perfect match for SIBO. We are thrilled to welcome this international firm to our community.”
“Thanks to the SIBO GROUP for working in partnership with the Commonwealth and the City of Harrisonburg, we now have an international business headquartered here in the Shenandoah Valley,” said Senator Mark Obenshain. “This economic growth is tremendously exciting and solidifies the Valley as a great place to live, work, and do business.”
“I am delighted that SIBO GROUP has selected Harrisonburg for its U.S. headquarters,” said Delegate Tony Wilt. “These jobs and investment continue to add to the Valley’s strong manufacturing base. This announcement is welcome news as our economy seeks to recover.”
Attorney General Herring calls for federal resources to combat militia extremism
On May 26, 2021, Attorney General Mark R. Herring sent a letter to Representative Jaime Raskin, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, calling for more federal resources to combat the threat of militia extremism in Virginia and around the country. Attorney General Herring sent the letter ahead of the Subcommittee hearing “Confronting Violent White Supremacy (Part V): Examining the Rise of Militia Extremism.”
“I have been sounding the alarm on the rise in right-wing extremism, white supremacist violence, and militia activity for years – what we are seeing in Virginia and around the country should frighten everyone,” said Attorney General Herring. “Unfortunately, the Commonwealth knows what these individuals and groups are capable of all too well, which is why I felt it was important to add Virginia’s voice and point of view to this important conversation. Federal resources and inter-state communications are key to combating right-wing extremism and militia activity and I hope the subcommittee will seriously consider my recommendations.”
In his letter, Attorney General Herring outlines Virginia’s experience with right-wing and militia extremism by detailing the events of the Unite the Right rally that happened in Charlottesville on August 12, 2017, highlighting the annual Gun Lobby Day that flooded Richmond’s streets with heavily armed militia members in 2020, and the wave of “2A Sanctuary City” declarations which localities claimed would be enforced by local militias.
Attorney General Herring explains that “For years I have done everything in my power to warn Virginia citizens, law enforcement, and elected officials that the rise of right-wing extremism was a real, urgent, and growing threat to the safety of our communities and our Commonwealth.” Noting that for “three years in a row [he] introduced legislation that would have further protected Virginians and combated the stark rise in white supremacist violence” that finally passed in 2020 and he also “issued an official opinion-making it clear it was illegal for these groups to impersonate a law enforcement officer and purport to be keeping the peace.”
Attorney General Herring concludes his letter by asking the subcommittee to consider:
• Creating incentives for federal and state cooperation in identifying and countering dangerous paramilitary activity
• Treating states as a full partner, sharing information, breaking down information silos, and ensuring that we counter criminal activity before it erupts into large-scale violence
• Allocating more funding for training for law enforcement officers so that they can better handle these kinds of groups
In addition to Attorney General Herring, the attorneys general of Michigan, New Jersey, and Oregon also sent letters to the subcommittee calling for increased federal attention to the continued threat of right-wing extremism.
U.S. Department of Justice will reach out to state, local law enforcement in anti-violent crime initiative
On May 26, through the Western District of Virginia U.S. Attorney’s Office in Harrisonburg, Royal Examiner received the following press release from the U.S. Department of Justice announcing a nationwide anti-violent crime initiative. That initiative presented by U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland will seek interaction across federal, state, and local law enforcement levels to achieve its goals.
The release points to a comprehensive approach relying, not only on prosecution, conviction, and incarceration of violent criminals but also preventative community programs and post-incarceration rehabilitative measures. The importance of trust between a community and its law enforcement agencies is also noted as a key component of developing effective anti-crime strategies.
Below is the Justice Department Press Release in its entirety:
Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announces new efforts to reduce violent crime
WASHINGTON May 26 – Attorney General Merrick B. Garland today announced a new Department of Justice effort to help protect our communities from the recent increase in major violent crimes.
“Today, we renew our commitment to reducing violent crime and building strong communities where all Americans are safe,” said Attorney General Garland. “The Deputy Attorney General is issuing a comprehensive strategy to deploy our federal resources in the most effective way, disrupting the most dangerous threats and supporting the ground-level efforts of local law enforcement.
In this endeavor, we will engage our communities as critical partners. And through our grant-making, we will support programming at all stages – from the earliest violence interruption strategies to post-conviction reentry services.”
The strategy announced today is three-pronged. First, it establishes a set of four fundamental principles to be applied Department-wide to guide violent crime reduction:
1. Build trust and earn legitimacy. Meaningful law enforcement engagement with, and accountability to, the community are essential underpinnings of any effective strategy to address violent crime, as well as important ends in themselves. Accordingly, building trust and earning legitimacy within our communities is the foundation on which the strategy is built.
2. Invest in prevention and intervention programs. Violent crime is not a problem that can be solved by law enforcement alone. Accordingly, the Department must invest in community-based violence prevention and intervention programs that work to keep violence from happening before it occurs.
3. Target enforcement efforts and priorities. The Department is most effective when it focuses its limited enforcement resources on identifying, investigating, and prosecuting the most significant drivers of gun violence and other violent crime.
4. Measure results. Because the fundamental goal of this work is to reduce the level of violence in our communities, not to increase the number of arrests or prosecutions as if they were ends in themselves—we must measure the results of our efforts on these grounds.
The whole-of-Department approach means that these four fundamental principles will guide not only the Department’s 94 U.S. Attorneys’ offices, but also its law enforcement components (the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the United States Marshals Service (USMS)), its grant-making components (the Office of Justice Programs (OJP), the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), and the Office of Victims of Crime (OVC)), and litigating divisions, such as the Criminal Division.
Second, the strategy enhances the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program by directing all U.S. Attorneys across the country to update their PSN programs to be aligned with the Department’s guiding principles to improve community engagement, support proven community-violence intervention programs, develop strategic enforcement plans in coordination with state, local, and Tribal law enforcement partners as well as community groups, and measure the effectiveness of these collective efforts to reduce violence. By drawing on lessons learned from research and experience over the past two decades, the Department will help ensure that PSN remains the leading initiative bringing together law enforcement partners at all levels and a broad array of community stakeholders to develop comprehensive solutions to the more pressing violent crime problems in our communities.
Third, the strategy directs each U.S. Attorney’s Office to work with its state, local, federal, tribal, and community partners to establish an immediate plan to address spikes in violent crime that are typically seen during the summer.
The Department recognizes that there is no one-size-fits-all solution and that the needs of each jurisdiction will vary based on the nature of violent crimes and the ability of local criminal justice systems to respond. Thus, the Department has committed to providing the following additional support where it is needed and appropriate:
• The FBI will make available cutting-edge analytical resources to support state and local law enforcement efforts to identify the most violent offenders and most dangerous criminal organizations in communities. The FBI will then deploy agents to assist with enforcement operations targeting these entities.
• Where feasible, the ATF will embed with local homicide units and expand the availability of its NIBIN Correlation Center, which matches ballistics from crime scenes to other ballistic evidence nationwide.
• The DEA will focus its efforts, in coordination with state, local, and tribal law enforcement, to disrupt the activities of the most violent drug trafficking gangs and egregious drug-trafficking organizations operating in the highest-crime areas.
• The United States Marshals Service, in coordination with state and local authorities, will conduct fugitive sweeps throughout the country focused on individuals subject to state or local warrants for homicide, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated robbery, robbery with a firearm, rape or aggravated sexual assault.
• The Department’s grant-making components will highlight funding opportunities for community programs focused on reducing gun violence and other violent crime, share information about effective community-violence intervention programs, and provide training and technical assistance to support the violent crime reduction work of the state, local, tribal and community partners.
To learn more, see the Deputy Attorney General’s detailed guidance to federal prosecutors, law enforcement agencies, and other components across the Department of Justice. A Fact Sheet on 2021 Grant Opportunities and Other Resources to Support Violent Crime Reduction can be found here.
VDOT launches towing and recovery incentive program on I-81 corridor
RICHMOND, Va. – Beginning today (May 24, 2021), Virginia’s Towing and Recovery Incentive Program (TRIP) is up and running on the Interstate 81 corridor. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is applying an innovative solution that will help reduce the amount of time that drivers sit in crash-related congestion.
“Virginia’s economy takes a hit of up to $1,200 for every minute that drivers spend in traffic,” noted VDOT Commissioner Stephen C. Brich. “Incidents are the number-one cause of congestion on I-81, so we can make a real improvement on that interstate by getting lanes reopened more rapidly.”
81 TRIP is an incentive program that partners VDOT with heavy-duty towing and recovery companies to standardize their response to commercial vehicle crashes. The program facilitates safe and quick clearance with improved towing standards, procedures, and training.
VDOT and the Virginia State Police (VSP) in coordination with the members of the Virginia Statewide Traffic Incident Management (STIM) Committee support this program to help to lessen the impact of major traffic incidents while meeting aggressive clearance goals.
81 TRIP pays a $2,500 to $3,500 incentive to a tow company that is able to open a travel lane within 90 minutes of receiving notice to proceed from law enforcement on the scene.
Crash-related delays enact significant impacts on drivers and the environment. This program helps to reduce lost-time costs, improve reliability and lessen the risk of secondary crashes that can occur in vehicle queues. These incidents account for 20% of all highway crashes and become increasingly likely until congestion is cleared.
“Interstate 81 has a high percentage of trucks and rolling to mountainous terrain which contributes to the highest incident-related delay among interstates in Virginia,” explained I-81 Program Delivery Director Dave Covington. “We have seen success with towing incentives on interstates in the Richmond area since 2017, so we expect similar positive results on the I-81 corridor.”
Locally based towing and recovery companies were invited to participate in 81 TRIP. To be eligible, these companies must meet requirements to ensure only well-trained operators with proper heavy-duty equipment are dispatched to large commercial vehicle incidents.
81 TRIP is a part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in December 2018. The more than $2 billion packages of targeted improvements were funded by the Virginia General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Ralph Northam in spring 2019.
Additional information about the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program is available at Improve81.org. The website includes interactive maps and schedules and details about upcoming and current projects that are designed to improve safety, increase reliability and foster economic growth along the 325-mile corridor.
81 TRIP Facts and Resources
● To date, 21 companies along the I-81 corridor are approved Towing and Recovery Incentive Program (TRIP) partners.
● Each provider is assigned a portion of the 325-mile corridor. When dispatched to an incident, the towing company must have all of its equipment on scene within 45-60 minutes, depending on the time of day or day of the week.
● 81 TRIP-qualifying companies must be able to respond with a minimum of two heavy-duty wreckers and a support truck. All vehicles must have TRIP-required equipment and personal protective gear for responding personnel.
● TRIP providers are subject to disincentives if they are unable to meet quick-clearance guidelines. The disincentive is a financial penalty that increases the longer an incident continues beyond three hours.
● VDOT has contracted Parsons Transportation Group Inc. to manage the TRIP program. This includes evaluation and training of towing companies; incentives and disincentives; and regular reviews of incident response and safety compliance.
● TRIP has been in place on interstates in the Richmond area since December 2017. An initial study of commercial-vehicle crashes cited a 62-minute average reduction in roadway clearance time. The study, performed by the Virginia Transportation Research Council, is found at http://www.virginiadot.org/vtrc/main/online_reports/pdf/20-r11.pdf
● The Operational Improvements page of Improve81.org has links to additional resources including detailed TRIP requirements, a YouTube video, and the Virginia STIM Committee’s document library.
Herring is urging DOE and DOJ to reinstate and expand guidance designed to help schools administer student discipline equitably
RICHMOND (May 24, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring has joined 23 attorneys general in urging U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to reinstate and expand a 2014 guidance package designed to help public elementary and secondary schools meet their obligations under federal law to administer student discipline equitably.
Attorney General Herring and his colleagues sent a letter on May 24, 2021, pointing out that exclusionary discipline remains prevalent across the country and continues to disproportionately impact students of color.
“Unfortunately, all too often instances of school discipline can fall disproportionately on students of color, which can negatively impact their lives for years to come,” said Attorney General Herring. “While the previous administration did not make equitable student discipline a priority, we must change this stance and instead put an emphasis on addressing discrimination in school discipline and working to prevent it.”
Additionally, years of federal data show that students with disabilities are subjected to exclusionary discipline at twice the rate of students without disabilities. Similarly, data is now emerging that LGBTQ students may also be targeted more frequently with exclusionary and other more severe forms of discipline. This data prompted Attorney General Herring and his colleagues to request that the guidance package be expanded to also address discrimination in school discipline based on only on race but also on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, and disability.
Attorney General Herring’s letter also quantifies the lifelong impact these discriminatory practices can have on students, including contributing to an increased rate of incarceration. Statistics show that students who receive more frequent discipline, including suspensions, are more likely to serve jail or prison time.
In 2014, the Department of Education (DOE) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) jointly issued a guidance package that explained federal law prohibits school discipline that intentionally discriminates or unintentionally results in a disparate impact based on a student’s race, color, or national origin.
Four years later, the Trump administration’s DOE and DOJ withdrew the guidance. Attorney General Herring and his colleagues are asking the departments to address this critical issue affecting some of our most vulnerable children by reinstating and expanding the 2014 guidance.
According to the DOE’s Office of Civil Rights, 2015-2016 Civil Rights Data Collection determined:
• Black male students represented eight percent of enrolled students yet accounted for 25 percent of students who received out of school suspension
• Black female students represented eight percent of students enrolled and 14 percent of out of school suspensions
• Expulsion rates for all Black students accounted for 33 percent of all expulsions despite accounting for a total of 16 percent of students enrolled
Additionally, the National Bureau of Economic Research recently found that attending a school with an above-average use of suspension increases a student’s future chances of being incarcerated by 17 percent. If the student is a minority, the chance of incarceration increases by an additional 3.1 percent.
Joining Attorney General Herring in sending today’s letter are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin.
Commonwealth’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.7 percent in April
On May 21, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia’s unemployment rate fell 0.4-percentage point to 4.7 percent in April. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which rose to 6.1 percent.
“Virginia’s unemployment rate has decreased every month since last June and is edging closer to pre-pandemic record lows,” said Governor Northam. “More people are working, businesses are hiring, and our economy is getting even stronger than more and more Virginians receive their COVID-19 vaccines. Our Administration remains focused on ensuring there is an opportunity for every Virginia resident, in every part of our Commonwealth, so we can all move forward.”
Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 2,400 jobs in April. The labor force decreased by 12,422 to 4,225,614, and the number of unemployed residents decreased by 17,097 to 197,338. The number of employed residents rose by 4,675 to 4,028,276. Virginia’s over-the-year job gain of 7.7 percent was less than the 10.9 percent increase nationwide.
“It’s great to see more Virginians getting back to work, and industries that were hard hit by COVID-19, like tourism and hospitality, making a comeback,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Governor Northam has made wise, measured decisions throughout the pandemic, which is a major reason why Virginia’s economy is faring better than other states. We know we still have work to do, but this decrease in the unemployment rate is welcome news.”
“The Commonwealth enjoyed a strong and vibrant economy prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the decreasing unemployment rate demonstrates that we are on a solid path to recovery,” said Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy. “With over 63 percent of adults in Virginia fully vaccinated, workers are growing more confident to go back to school or rejoin the workforce. Our focus moving forward will be to ensure that they have the skills, training, and support they need to thrive in the post-pandemic economy.”
In April, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 289,800 jobs, while employment in the public sector lost 11,100 jobs. Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, nine of 11 major industry divisions experienced employment increases. The largest over-the-year job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 114,000 jobs, or 52 percent. The next largest over-the-year job gain occurred in trade and transportation, up 67,300 jobs, or 11 percent. Education and health services experienced the third-largest over-the-year job gain of 38,200 jobs or seven percent. The government experienced the largest decrease, falling by 11,100 jobs. Local government employment fell by 10,100 jobs and state government employment was down 3,400 jobs, while the federal government added 2,400 jobs.
For a greater statistical breakdown, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) announced that the number of initial claims filed during the most recent filing week continued the trend of recent weeks’ lower claims volumes.
For the filing week ending May 15, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 10,642. The latest claims figure was a decrease of 628 claimants from the previous week. This brought the total number of claims filed since the March 21, 2020, filing week to 1,672,979, compared to the 477,600 average filed during the previous three economic recessions since 1990.
For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed totaled 60,413, which was an increase of 2,569 claims from the previous week, but 85% lower than the 403,557 continued claims from the comparable week last year. Over half of claims that had a self-reported industry were in the accommodation and food services, retail trade, administrative and waste services, and health care and social assistance industries.
The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
