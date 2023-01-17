State News
Republicans again attempt to roll back Democratic carbon reduction laws
For a second year, Republicans are attempting to roll back sweeping Democratic legislation that tied Virginia to carbon emission reduction goals in the power and transportation sectors and created dedicated funding for flood resiliency and energy efficiency programs.
Seven Republicans, including Del. Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham, and Sen. Steve Newman, R-Bedford, have introduced bills to repeal Virginia’s adoption of California’s “Clean Car” standards, which are on track to ban the sale of new gas vehicles starting in 2035.
And Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Stafford, has introduced a bill repealing the 2020 law that authorized Virginia’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a regional cap-and-invest market that requires electricity producers to purchase allowances for the carbon they emit. Those proceeds are then funneled to state flood resilience and energy efficiency programs.
Republicans have argued the private sector rather than regulation should drive demand for electric vehicles while also raising cost concerns for car purchasers and electric consumers, who they say will face steep prices as a result of the Clean Car standards and RGGI.
“If we don’t act during this General Assembly session to repeal [the Clean Car standards], Virginia will remain a hostage to the extreme policies of California, and our citizens will pay the high price,” Stuart said.
Stuart’s bill to withdraw Virginia from RGGI aligns with efforts by the Youngkin administration, which most recently has sought to pull Virginia out of the market through regulatory action, despite critics saying legislative action is needed.
Democrats in both chambers say they see no reason to reverse course on either vehicle emissions or RGGI and, with a 22-18 majority in the Senate, have the power to block Republican efforts if the caucus remains unified.
“We’re not going back,” said Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William. “This is the future. We got to prepare Virginia for this future.”
Sen. Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomack, said the party was firm in its resolve to block any legislation repealing RGGI participation.
“It will never pass the Virginia Senate,” he said. “There are some things we are of one mind on, and I think RGGI participation is one of them.”
A second swing at Clean Car standards repeal
Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made repeated requests for Virginia to reverse course on the Clean Car standards, most recently saying in his State of the Commonwealth address that the stricter emission limits make Virginia beholden to another state’s regulations.
“The law of Virginia should be written by elected leaders here, not outsourced to radical bureaucrats in California,” Youngkin said.
However, federal law prohibits Virginia from writing its regulations on tailpipe emissions. Under the Clean Air Act, Virginia must follow vehicle emissions standards set by either the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or California, which was granted an exception to adopting more stringent rules to address smog issues.
Virginia’s 2021 Clean Cars legislation bound the state to vehicle emissions standards and electric vehicle sales targets set by the California Air Resources Board. Fourteen other states and Washington, D.C., have adopted California standards.
Under California rules, emissions from new vehicles will be required to decrease more rapidly than federal standards require. An increasing proportion of the cars sold by manufacturers in Virginia will also need to be electric or another zero-emission technology. By 2026, for example, 35% of vehicles sold by manufacturers in Virginia must be zero-emission.
Because the Clean Car standards won’t take effect in Virginia until 2024 and won’t affect new cars earlier than the 2025 model year, the state will follow the EPA’s rule until then.
Wilt has argued the new standards create too strict requirements for Virginia to meet because of the toll vehicle electrification will take on the electric grid.
“I’m in on renewable energy,” Wilt said, but “it has to be done incrementally.”
Newman said electric vehicles remain unaffordable for most Virginians, pointing to data that they account for less than 1% of current vehicle registrations in the state. About 12% of new cars sold in California in 2021 were electric.
“There are also serious concerns around the necessary supply chain to obtain and transport the materials and the battery necessary for the expansion of EV production,” Newman said. “The footprint of those resources and production still creates enormous greenhouse gases, and many vehicles are transported from countries that don’t have protective environmental regulations like we have in the United States.”
But Trip Pollard, a senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center who lobbied in favor of linking Virginia to the California limits, said the California standards “will be good for our health, environment, consumer choice and the economy.”
Environmental groups are pushing for the California standards to remain in place, noting that transportation is Virginia’s single largest carbon pollution source. Much of that is from individual driving: 70% of carbon pollution from the transportation sector in the state comes from personal vehicles, according to the Virginia Conservation Network. And the Chesapeake Bay Foundation has said it supports the standards because nitrogen, a major source of pollution for the Bay watershed, is emitted from tailpipes.
Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Fairfax, who in 2020 was a chief patron of another major decarbonization law known as the Virginia Clean Economy Act, said Virginia’s adoption of the Clean Car standards positions it as a leader to receive electric vehicle models from car manufacturers that have committed to EV fleets.
Manufacturers have prioritized shipping EVs to states linked to California’s standards as they see more of an opportunity to sell those vehicles there.
The priority manufacturers give to California standard states won the 2021 law with the support of Virginia’s influential auto dealer industry. This summer, Don Hall, president of the Virginia Auto Dealer’s Association, said he didn’t “want to see Virginia’s dealers be left out in the cold and not have EVs available.”
This year, however, VADA is staying neutral on Clean Cars legislation, said spokesperson Jeff Kelley.
“Virginia will be able to accomplish this,” Sullivan said. “The EVs are coming — just watch TV for two hours.”
With charging infrastructure unevenly developed around the state, Sullivan has introduced legislation alongside Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, to set up a special fund directed toward rural areas. A similar effort was made last year but failed to make it out of the appropriations committee. This year’s attempt would be in addition to the $100 million in federal funding the state is receiving to bolster charging infrastructure along highway corridors.
That infrastructure is a draw for Virginia tourism, said McPike, who noted that electric vehicle drivers are looking for places to stop with charging stations.
The decreased reliance on gas will also create energy independence from foreign countries that Republicans have said they support, McPike said.
“We’re continuing to grow our economy. That’s always going to require electricity, so we’ve got to have the foresight to understand what it means to accommodate it,” said McPike. “I’d certainly take that [planning] over tailpipe fumes from a car every single day.”
And a second swing at repealing RGGI legislation
Republican arguments for withdrawing Virginia from RGGI focus on its cost to utility ratepayers. In Virginia, electric utilities are allowed to pass on the costs of carbon allowances to customers. Dominion residential customers paid on average $2.39 extra per month for RGGI participation before the company suspended the charge in light of Youngkin’s announcement that he intends to withdraw Virginia from RGGI.
“A lot of people can’t afford that,” Stuart said. “I think it’s unfair to be charging citizens to pay for whatever programs these people want to pay for. That’s the bottom line. It’s not free revenue. You’re charging people on electric bills for this money.”
Wilt said he wasn’t aware of proposals to repeal the RGGI law in the House of Delegates but echoed Stuart’s concerns.
RGGI costs are “ coming from the ratepayers,” he said.
Democratic Caucus Chair Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, said participation in RGGI is a critical step toward addressing the impacts of climate change.
“Communities across Virginia are seeing the effects of climate change on their doorstep. Republicans would rather ignore our planet’s situation,” Herring said. “We cannot step backward in combating the climate crises. We owe it to our constituents to act.”
Democrats have voiced particular concerns over the loss of state revenue generated from RGGI that would occur if the state withdraws from the market. Virginia has collected about $235 million for flood resilience and over $250 million for energy efficiency and weatherization efforts from RGGI proceeds.
“If you view it as a tax, I think Virginians, given the issues that we’re facing with sea level rise … and these significant weather events across the state … I think Virginians would be happy to pay,” Lewis said.
One recent report from Virginia Commonwealth University’s L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs found that if Virginia stayed in RGGI through 2030, improvements could be made to 100,000 to 130,000 low-income homes under the state’s energy efficiency programs. Researchers found that that could result in $68 to $82 million in customer bill savings per year, an average of $676 per year per household.
“The cheapest, cleanest energy is the energy never used. When buildings and homes use energy inefficiently, it creates excess demand, which leads to the need for more energy generation to be built,” said Lena Lewis, energy and climate policy manager at the Nature Conservancy. “New power plants are expensive and raise electricity rates for all ratepayers, which is why we all benefit from helping our neighbors use energy efficiently.”
Stuart said “the governor’s providing some” alternative revenues in the event Virginia does leave RGGI.
In his budget proposal, Youngkin requests $200 million for a revolving loan fund created in 2022 and could go toward resilience projects. No state funding sources for the weatherization and energy efficiency programs were identified in his request.
That money, however, is “one-time funding,” Lewis said.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
General Fund revenues up halfway through FY23
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the General Fund revenue collections for December 2022. Through the first half of the fiscal year, adjusting for policy actions and timing issues, general fund revenues were up 6.5 percent over the prior years. On an unadjusted basis, general fund revenues were 0.8 percent higher versus the projected 8.8 percent decline assumed in the Governor’s December proposed budget amendments for the full fiscal year.
“This revenue report confirms Virginia remains in a great position to make critical investments this year and lower taxes in the Commonwealth so that we can compete to win against our peer states,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The consistent revenues we’ve seen throughout this fiscal year underscore the Commonwealth’s financial health and capacity to deliver tax cuts for families and local businesses throughout Virginia; I look forward to working together with the General Assembly to make this a reality, just as we did last year.”
“December results were slightly ahead of expectations, with our major revenue sources reflecting a stable job market and consumer with continued pressure on corporate profits,” said Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings. “For the first half of the fiscal year, revenue collections are consistent with updated revenue projections included in the Governor’s proposed budget, and I am confident that in coming months, revenues will continue to meet or exceed our conservative forecast.”
Major policy and timing adjustments contributing to revenue growth include the impacts of the repeal of the Accelerated Sales Tax (AST) and the recently enacted optional Pass-Through Entity Tax, which affects the timing of payments but not total state tax liability for the year. These policies combined added $509 million to collections fiscal year-to-date. These were offset by tax rebates and changes to the standard deduction, which subtracted $1.2 billion to revenue growth for a net reduction of $728 million in the first 6 months of Fiscal Year 2023.
The full December 2022 revenue report is available here.
State News
An explosive public rift between Sen. Morrissey and his wife and more Va. headlines
• After a political comeback built partly on an image as a reformed family man, Sen. Joe Morrissey is now having an explosive public rift with his apparently estranged wife, Myrna. In a series of Instagram posts, she accused the senator of infidelity and giving her a sexually transmitted disease. Morrissey accused her of allowing their children to be abused by a new boyfriend, an allegation Myrna called “completely false.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• After a series of high-profile shootings in the state, Virginia Democrats are pushing for more gun control legislation, including restrictions on assault-style weapons and a law requiring guns to be locked up while stored in vehicles.—Washington Post
• Progressive Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj told local courts her office would no longer prosecute some minor crimes like trespassing, drunk in public, hit and runs involving property damage, and violations of noise ordinances.—Loudoun Times-Mirror
• A proposed policy on sexually explicit reading material in Amherst County schools would require parents to opt-in rather than giving them a chance to opt-out, an idea educators have criticized as overbearing and time-consuming.—News & Advance
• A white oak in Brunswick County was recently recorded as the second-oldest tree in Virginia, and perhaps the oldest of its kind in the country.—WRIC
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Can Virginia lawmakers find a way to fix the state’s ‘weird’ weed laws?
At a sleek new store called Cannabist in Richmond’s Carytown shopping district, anyone with an easy-to-obtain medical cannabis card can buy a full range of marijuana products strongly regulated by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy.
Right across the street, a vape shop has a sign advertising largely unregulated delta-8. It also gets users high but doesn’t run afoul of current marijuana laws because it’s derived from hemp plants.
A grocery store a short distance away offers a variety of milder CBD products that don’t have intoxicating effects but also come from hemp.
For those who prefer a more DIY approach, it’s now legal to grow up to four marijuana plants at home. You have to find seeds, which remain illegal to sell.
And even though possessing small amounts of pot is now legal, there’s still no way to buy real-deal marijuana for purely recreational use legally.
Even in the eyes of many legislators who write the state’s laws, Virginia’s stance on cannabis is more than a little bit confusing and illogical.
“I think, by and large, most of the people would like to get it straight. We haven’t done it,” said Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax. “It’s weird that it’s legal to possess it, but you can’t sell it.”
Clearing up Virginia’s stance on marijuana is expected to be a major topic of discussion in the General Assembly session that began last week, but it’s unclear if the two parties, which are sharing power in the state’s divided government, will come to any major agreements. There are also unanswered questions about whether Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a devout Christian widely thought to be considering a presidential run, is interested in signing legislation that might allow future opponents to tag him as a legal weed guy.
Asked last week whether he would sign a bill creating a retail marijuana market in Virginia, Youngkin dodged.
“Right now, we’re very focused on making sure the enforcement and consumer protection laws are straightened out with regards to hemp and delta-8, and we’re seeing products on shelves that are being mislabeled, and we’re seeing products that are targeted towards children,” Youngkin told reporters at the Capitol. “That’s the bill I’m most focused on. I haven’t seen any other bills.”
JM Pedini, executive director of the pro-legalization group Virginia NORML, said the legislature can either find a way forward on retail sales for adult use or “choose to continue ceding control of cannabis in the commonwealth to unlicensed, unregulated operators.”
“If public safety is a priority for either chamber, then they will approve legislation to begin sales at licensed dispensaries as soon as possible,” Pedini said.
Left with this mess
Multiple Republican legislators have filed bills to establish retail marijuana sales starting in 2024 or 2025, but House of Delegates Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, says he’s unsure what the General Assembly will do.
Gilbert blamed Democrats, who couldn’t agree on the rules for a retail market when they legalized marijuana in 2021, a few months before losing much of their policymaking power in that year’s elections, for doing a sloppy job.
“They just legalized it and walked away and said, ‘Oh, we’ll come back and do that later.’ Which is just an absurd way to go about making public policy,” Gilbert said. “And here we are left with this mess.”
Gilbert said House Republicans will continue discussing the issue, but he said they’re wary of rushing forward with a poorly thought-out bill.
“The main thing for me is whether we’re going to spend a lot of time churning through this issue if we don’t know what the governor would intend to do with it,” the speaker said.
When Democrats were discussing how to set up legal marijuana sales, one point of contention was to what extent the state should make amends to minority communities most impacted by aggressive police enforcement of drug laws.
Progressive lawmakers and activists are particularly concerned about the optics of allowing big companies to dominate the retail market at the expense of smaller entrepreneurs, particularly Black Virginians, who have been disproportionately impacted by marijuana prohibition. Democratic lawmakers envisioned “social equity licenses” that would help Black Virginians, particularly those convicted of misdemeanor marijuana offenses, get a piece of the new legal market.
At a news conference last week, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus said one of its priorities is finishing the legalization of marijuana in a “socially responsible way.”
“Our position on marijuana has been the same from the beginning: We need to legalize marijuana in the right way,” said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond. “There’s this war on equity because they don’t know what it means.”
Republican marijuana bills filed in the House strip out the social equity concept but include language promoting a role for “historically economically disadvantaged communities” in the retail market. A retail sales bill filed by Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, uses the same term.
Another key question raised by the various retail marijuana bills filed for the 2023 session is whether to allow the state’s four licensed medical cannabis companies to begin “transitional” recreational sales as the state works to set up a new retail licensing process. Some bills would allow medical dispensaries to become regular dispensaries as early as this year, but critics contend that would give a few major players an unfair head start in the retail market.
Virginia’s regulatory system for cannabis remains jumbled, and some bills attempt to create a more streamlined approach.
Bills sponsored by Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield, and Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, would transfer oversight of the state’s medical cannabis program away from the Board of Pharmacy and put it under the newly created Virginia Cannabis Control Authority. Ebbin’s bill would also put “regulated hemp products” under the purview of the Cannabis Control Authority, moving them away from the food safety sphere overseen by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
The sky isn’t falling
A hemp task force led by the Youngkin administration recently recommended creating a registration system for businesses that sell hemp products. Legislation has been introduced to do just that, requiring businesses to pay $1,000 to register and creating the possibility of $10,000 fines for retailers who break the rules.
That proposal has come under strong criticism from some in the hemp industry.
“This puts every single retail operation in Virginia that wants to sell hemp products in a very precarious situation and a lot of risk, quite frankly,” said Jason Amatucci, president of the Virginia Hemp Coalition. “It’s overbearing for a problem that is not as dire or extreme as they make it out to be. No matter what they want to tell you, the sky isn’t falling.”
Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, who’s sponsoring an administration-backed hemp regulation bill, said the proposal “is not onerous.”
“It’s just a matter of registering properly,” Hanger said. “That’s the essence of what we’re trying to do, just having a systematic way of ensuring all is good.”
A hemp regulation bill filed by House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, broadens the state’s definition of marijuana to cover all products that contain a certain amount of naturally occurring or synthetic THC, drawing a clearer regulatory line between cannabis products that get users high and those that don’t.
Delta-8 products have come under heightened scrutiny after a Spotsylvania County boy died after allegedly eating a large amount of delta-8 gummies containing THC. In October, numerous ambulances were sent to a Fairfax County middle school after more than half a dozen students said they had gotten sick from delta-8 gummies.
In response to concerns about child safety, Amatucci said countless other legal products can be harmful to children if not stored properly, including alcohol and over-the-counter drugs.
“Just because a kid got into something they shouldn’t have doesn’t mean we need to take the whole industry down,” Amatucci said.
Legislation filed by Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, calls for a tougher crackdown than what the Youngkin administration prefers by banning the sale of delta-8 products altogether.
If Youngkin or the Republican-led House decides not to support a retail sales proposal, it’s possible the main cannabis-related change of the 2023 session will be the state getting tougher on delta-8 and hemp with no movement toward legal sales of marijuana.
Marijuana legalization wasn’t a major campaign issue in Virginia’s 2021 elections. But General Assembly members could be asked to explain their positions to voters in the high-stakes legislative elections this fall that will decide partisan control for the final two years of Youngkin’s term.“
“Governor Youngkin’s lack of direction on this issue has created a near-immovable obstacle for House Republicans,” said Pedini, the head of Virginia NORML. “While it’s reasonable to assume that he’s aware voters on both sides of the aisle overwhelmingly support legalization, his recent statements have left Virginians, including his supporters, scratching their heads.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
In Virginia, ‘patchwork’ of ordinances makes public-sector organizing a maze
On Jan. 17, Prince William County teachers and staff will begin voting on whether to join the growing number of public-sector workers who have maneuvered through Virginia’s maze of collective bargaining ordinances.
Thirty-seven percent of U.S. workers employed by state and local governments belong to a union, compared to only 7% of private-sector employees, according to Gallup, Inc.’s 2021-22 Work and Education survey.
But for years, those statistics wouldn’t have included local government workers in Virginia, where collective bargaining had been paused in 1977 after a Virginia Supreme Court ruling stopped local governments from bargaining with their employees.
Then, in 2020, the newly Democrat-controlled General Assembly passed legislation empowering local governments to allow collective bargaining while leaving them free to decide the specifics. House Bill 582 took effect in May 2021.
David Broder, president of Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 512 Virginia, called the law “the most important piece of labor law reform” but said that “at the same time, it is the smallest of first steps. The legislature needs to realize that that patchwork system, that instability, is bad for Virginia. … Ordinances look different in every locality.”
Eric Paltell, an attorney with Maryland-based law firm Kollman & Saucier who is outside counsel for the Prince William School Board, called the law “an arcane process” that allows counties, cities, towns, and school boards to reach various agreements with employees, sometimes leading to different agreements within one county.
In Prince William County, the eight-member school board authorized the two bargaining units that vote this month. One, the school system’s classified staff bargaining unit, includes bus drivers, food service workers, and janitorial staff. The certified staff bargaining unit comprises teachers, nurses, counselors, librarians, and social workers. The county has about 4,000 classified employees and about 7,000 state-certified employees.
The mechanics of voting have been complicated to work out, according to Paltell. After votes are cast, a third party must determine whether 50% of employees in each bargaining unit voted. If so, and if the union wins the majority of the votes cast, it then becomes the exclusive representative for employees in that bargaining unit.
Prince William’s requirement that 50% of employees in the bargaining union must turn out to vote “is more the exception than the rule,” Paltell said, but “it’s not quite as onerous as some” localities’ criteria.
Collective bargaining across the U.S.
According to the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, “some states, such as Ohio and California, have state labor boards. Any group that wants to organize, local or state, follows the state law and organizes similarly to private-sector unions.”
In Virginia and other states like Maryland, Alabama, and Colorado, “public-sector bargaining is permitted but not required. The precise systems differ from state to state. In Virginia, no state worker can organize. If a public employee locally wants to organize, the locality can then pass or not pass a bargaining ordinance under their own terms.”
Complicating Virginia’s situation is the Dillon Rule, a rule that forbids local governments from exercising any powers not explicitly given to them by state law. As a result, prior to the passage of HB 582, localities had no authority to allow collective bargaining by their public-sector workers.
Mel Borja, a policy analyst for the Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis, a progressive think tank that advocates for strengthening collective bargaining rights, noted that the process of moving from an interest in unionizing to actual contract bargaining “can take a long time. It’s an ever-evolving space.”
But Borja said she sees signs of activity now taking place in areas such as Virginia Beach, Norfolk, and Charlottesville, as well as in Northern Virginia and Richmond.
Broder said he’s also seeing interest across the commonwealth. His union represents over 4,000 public service employees — home care providers, nurses, social workers, sanitation workers, inspectors, librarians, and park staff — in Prince William, Fairfax, Loudon, and Richmond.
Although the state leaves it up to localities to decide whether or not to allow collective bargaining, once bargaining rights are secured, they generally cover the same territory, he said — pay, benefits, working conditions, and terms of employment.
One concern, Broder added, is that it remains illegal under Virginia law for public-sector workers to strike.
“No local ordinance can change that,” he said. “We have seen some localities try to weaponize that” by trying to frame actions by individuals as unlawful union activity.
Cities and counties step up
Since the collecting bargaining prohibition was lifted, the cities of Alexandria and Richmond and Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William counties have passed some ordinance or resolution allowing public-sector collective bargaining.
Where can public sector employees collectively bargain in Virginia?
The city of Alexandria got off to the quickest start, with its ordinance going into effect May 1, 2021, the earliest date possible under HB 582.
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted in October 2021 to adopt a collective bargaining ordinance. Under the ordinance, the county recognizes separate bargaining units for the fire department, police, and other county workers.
Last July, Richmond City Council voted to allow collective bargaining with most city employees, including police, firefighters, emergency personnel, municipal labor and trade workers, professional workers, and administrative and technical staff.
And in November, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted in favor of a collective bargaining ordinance that covers county employees.
School boards take action
A similar pattern has emerged in the efforts to organize teachers, with Northern Virginia and Richmond taking the lead.
In December 2021, the Richmond School Board approved a resolution allowing teachers and other school staff the right to join a union and bargain collectively. And the following December, the Richmond Education Association’s four bargaining units approved tentative contracts with the school system’s administration.
In June, the Arlington School Board voted unanimously to authorize collective bargaining for teachers and staff.
The Prince William County School Board passed its collective bargaining resolution in October.
And in December, Fairfax County Public School administrators presented a draft resolution to the school board to allow employees to organize.
Prince William County organizers said they’ve seen misunderstanding and opposition to teachers’ efforts to unionize.
Maggie Hansford, president of the Prince William Education Association (PWEA), said that public and public officials often focus just on compensation in discussions about unions. But while she said compensation is an important issue — “We are second to last in pay in Northern Virginia,” she said — it’s not the only issue that matters to educators.
There’s not enough understanding of teachers’ concerns for other critical issues such as health, safety, and “the basic human right to have a say in our career and work environment,” according to Hansford.
“We want employees to be able to say: ‘This is what I need for my students.’ When educators make decisions, there is a better learning environment for students,” she said.
Quality of education and working conditions are also major concerns for educators, “, especially after COVID,” said Jerod Gay, an organizer who teaches language arts in Prince William County Public Schools. The problem is not only worrying about the disease itself, but the disruption it has triggered in the schools, according to Gay: “It caused a lot of people to leave the division or the profession altogether. As people have left, it’s created an even bigger strain on the people who have to pick up the slack.”
That’s because he often said newcomers “haven’t been through the normal professional development. They have none of the pedagogical experience. They’re not certified and are limited in the tools they have.”
Gay said he believes teachers who take the lead in organizing are often seen as too “progressive.”
“We’re receiving resistance where other people are not,” he said. “We are targets of demonization.”
But Gay also said he is seeing “a renaissance of class consciousness. When I was growing up, the mentality people had was that unions were unnecessary at best, and at worst, they hurt. Over time, as people see lower wages and can’t afford to pay their bills, they get desperate” and rediscover unions.
Data show a shift in attitudes about union representation. According to Gallup, 71% of Americans now approve of labor unions, the highest percentage the polling organization has recorded on this measure since 1965. And the National Labor Relations Board reported a 57% increase in union election petitions filed during the first six months of the fiscal year 2021.
Broder attributes some of that shift in attitude to the pandemic.
One thing COVID made clear “is how much we need a safe and healthy workplace and also how much inequity there is,” he said, pointing out that unsafe work is disproportionately done by people of color and women who lack paid sick days and safe scheduling.
As a result of that concern, “workers are organizing in the public and private sector, across race and gender,” Broder said. “The public sector and the private sector are inspiring each other.”
by Stephenie Overman, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
A bill to count fetuses as passengers in HOV lanes and more Va. headlines
• Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, filed a bill allowing pregnant women to count their fetuses as a passenger for the purpose of driving in HOV lanes. Reproductive rights groups say its a thinly veiled attempt to curtail abortion rights by inserting personhood laws into state code.—NBC 4
• Metal detectors are being installed in every school in Newport News following the shooting of a teacher by a 6-year-old last week. Metal detectors previously weren’t used at elementary schools.—Associated Press
• Unlike other Republican presidential hopefuls, Gov. Glenn Youngkin “faces home state political dynamics that make it harder to notch clean, conservative victories.” The election of a Democrat to fill a previously Republican-held state Senate seat Tuesday further complicates his situation.—New York Times, Axios
• The average temperature in Virginia has risen about 1.5°F over the past century, and “with the exception of 2014, every year in the last quarter-century in Virginia has been warmer than the full 20th-century average.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• The Virginia Aquarium “needs major renovations — and a place to put the animals during the work.”—Virginian-Pilot
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
January 13, 2023
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC
Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Virginia Mercury will look at a few proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session.
House Bill 2162: Eliminating tax exemptions for the United Daughters of the Confederacy
This legislation, from House of Delegates Minority Leader Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, would eliminate various state tax exemptions for the Virginia Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the General Organization of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
The United Daughters of the Confederacy currently has the same tax exemption status held by churches, state and federal properties, and non-profit colleges. The association owns more than a dozen Confederate statues in Virginia and its national headquarters, which is roughly three miles from the state Capitol in Richmond.
Founded in 1894 by female descendants of Confederate veterans to protect and memorialize the Confederate legacy after the Civil War, the association is known for creating and promoting the “Lost Cause” interpretation that emphasized states’ rights rather than slavery as the primary cause of the war while also arguing that most slaves were happy and most slave-owners virtuous.
House Bill 1382: Prohibiting declawing cats
HB 1382 from Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke, would outlaw the practice of declawing cats in Virginia and create a civil penalty of $500 for the first violation, $1,000 for the second, and $2,500 for the third or subsequent violation.
Dels. Karrie Delaney, D-Fairfax, Kaye Kory, D-Fairfax, Danica Roem, and D-Manassas are co-patrons of the bill.
Animal control officers, humane investigators, or state or local law enforcement officers would be entitled to bring a civil action against anyone who violated the law, and penalties collected would be used for the costs of local animal control.
Declawing a cat when necessary for therapeutic purposes, such as the animal’s medical necessity, would remain legal.
House Joint Resolution 484: Study on the effect of antidepressant use on mass casualty events
This joint resolution, from Del. Timothy Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, would establish a joint subcommittee to study the effect of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, widely prescribed antidepressants, on mass casualty events.
If it is determined SSRIs are linked to crimes or violent behavior, the subcommittee would be directed to develop recommendations for how to prevent them.
“Studies have shown that there may be a connection between the use of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors and violent behavior, especially in persons between the ages of 18 and 24,” the resolution reads.
A potential connection between SSRIs and mass shootings has been amplified by statements from U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, and FOX News host Tucker Carlson, despite psychiatrists saying there is little evidence for these claims.
The subcommittee would meet four times a year until the end of 2024 and consist of eight members, with the cost of the study capped at $11,800 per year.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Wind: 3mph SSW
Humidity: 87%
Pressure: 29.76"Hg
UV index: 1
55/41°F
46/30°F