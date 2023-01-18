State News
Republicans say a Virginia blue catfish industry could help protect the Bay
Two Republican lawmakers are floating proposals to create a catfish industry to prevent the depletion of other species in the Chesapeake Bay.
Del. Keith Hodges, R-Middlesex, proposes creating a Governor’s Blue Catfish Industries Development Fund to provide grants and loans to government bodies that support the creation or expansion of businesses involved with “blue catfish processing, flash freezing, or value-added facilities using blue catfish.” Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Westmoreland, is carrying the Senate companion.
A House Agriculture, Chesapeake, and Natural Resources subcommittee voted Monday unanimously to advance Hodges’ bill, which will now go to the Appropriations Committee.
The bill’s intent is to address the invasive blue catfish species introduced into tidal and freshwater rivers in the 1970s and 1980s, Hodges said. Blue catfish eat shad, herring, rockfish, menhaden, and clams.
Hodges said that blue catfish also eat crabs, pointing to a study by the Virginia Institute of Marine Science and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources found that the crab population in 2022 reached its lowest number since 1990. The recent biennial State of the Bay report from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation also noted catfish are depleting the shad population.
“There are 100 million of them. When you do the math … they eat well over a million tons of food,” Hodges said during the subcommittee hearing Monday afternoon. “They will swallow 400,000 rockfish eggs in a single gulp.”
Hodges is also seeking a budget amendment for the fiscal year 2024-25 to provide $4 million in grants for processing infrastructure, equipment, marketing, and tools to help watermen catch fish.
Only two blue catfish processors in the state currently exist, Hodges said. After the hearing, Hodges told the Mercury that blue catfish are the only species of fish that undergo inspections similar to meat, poultry, and egg products.
“Harvesting blue catfish will create much-needed rural coastal jobs and help to restore better ecological balance which this invasive species has disrupted,” said Lewis Lawrence, executive director of the Middle Peninsula Planning District Commission. “We are watching out for the baby Blue crabs and baby menhaden while simultaneously supporting the growing recreational fisheries.”
The fishery would be monitored by the state Department of Wildlife Resources and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, which oversees fisheries in the state.
“We want to eliminate [blue catfish], but the only way we can do that, that we’ve come up with right now, is to eat our way out of it,” Hodges said. “It’s a delicious fish. I’d put it up against pretty much anything you can find out there.”
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces proposal to protect student achievement against merit withholders
On January 18, 2023, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that he has requested Senator Siobhan Dunnavant (Henrico) and Delegate Nick Freitas (Culpeper) to sponsor legislation on his behalf to require Virginia schools to inform students and their parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards.
In December, it was discovered that Fairfax County had been withholding National Merit awards from students, thereby jeopardizing their scholarship opportunities. In response to these reports, Governor Youngkin asked Attorney General Miyares to investigate Fairfax County’s handling of more than 1,000 students who were not notified of National Merit Awards. Now, the controversy has spread to sixteen Northern Virginia schools, including Loudoun and Prince William counties, who delayed notifying students of their National Merit recognition.
“We now know that at least 16 schools across three different school divisions in Northern Virginia withheld notification of accolades from high-performing students in the name of ‘equity.’ Parents are rightfully upset, and they should be,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “In Virginia, parents matter, and the legislation I’ve asked Senator Dunnavant and Delegate Freitas to introduce today will ensure that merit and accolades are celebrated in the Commonwealth. We will not allow our students and their parents to be left uninformed of their hard-earned recognition in what we now know was widespread across more than a dozen schools in multiple school divisions.”
“There has been a pattern of multiple schools withholding information regarding merit awards from students and parents. This legislation is a common sense solution that will prevent discrimination against students who have worked hard and earned recognition,” said Senator Siobhan Dunnavant.
“Students who work hard and achieve the highest levels of academic excellence deserve both the recognition they are entitled to and the opportunities that these awards afford them when applying for college. This bill will ensure that students in Virginia will never be denied this recognition because a few misguided administrators put their ideological agenda before the best interests of these hard-working students,” said Delegate Nick Freitas.
“What happened in Northern Virginia was truly reprehensible, and I appreciate the steps taken by the Governor and Attorney General to address the situation. This bill is a common-sense approach to promoting opportunity and preventing punishment for academic success,” said Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears.
“As a child of an immigrant, I know that education is the doorway to the American Miracle. It is supposed to create equal opportunities for our students – not equal outcomes at the expense of others. While my office continues our civil rights investigation into Fairfax County and looks into potential violations at additional school systems, I applaud the Governor for introducing legislation to prevent this from happening again,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.
The legislation would prohibit any school board, public school, including Governor’s Schools, or employee from withholding recognition, awards, or postsecondary scholarship eligibility earned by a student who was transferred solely to a school system. National Merit Scholarships and other awards would be required to be sent to students and their parents as soon as possible after the school system receives the information. This measure will not affect the Attorney General’s investigation in any manner but will ensure that this never happens again in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
The House version of the legislation is available here.
State News
Department of Historic Resources announces launch of grant program for Historic Preservation Fund
The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) is announcing the launch of the Virginia Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) Historic Preservation Fund, a grant opportunity established by the Commonwealth’s General Assembly in April 2022 with the intent to support Virginia’s historically underserved and underrepresented communities through protection of their associated cultural and historical sites. This fund will provide grants for the acquisition, protection, and rehabilitation of tribal lands and historic and archaeological sites of significance that are associated with Virginia’s Black, Indigenous, and People of Color communities.
DHR is preparing to introduce the grant program with a free virtual information session on February 1, 2023, at noon, as a part of a webinar series with the Preservation Virginia 2023 Preservation Academy. The information session will provide further details on eligible projects and the application process, including important timelines and requirements for prospective grant applicants. To register for the session please visit here. The information session will be posted online following the live session on Zoom. DHR will also be hosting a series of virtual and in-person workshops on the grant program in late spring with those dates still to be determined.
The BIPOC Grant Fund was established under Virginia Code § 10.1-2202.5 and will distribute $5 million across eligible projects over a two-year period. All eligible applicants must request at least $50,000 in grant funding, but no more than $1,000,000. Applicants can apply for more than one project across application rounds, but grant awards per applicant will not exceed $1,000,000 in total. For more information about the BIPOC Grant Fund, please visit here. General information about funding programs administered by DHR is available on our website under the Grants section.
State News
A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate
Over the last few years, many Virginia officials have made it clear they don’t want the state to venerate Robert E. Lee anymore officially.
The massive, state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is gone from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Other Lee statues were removed from both the Virginia Capitol and the Virginia section of the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall. Lee-Jackson Day is no longer one of Virginia’s official state holidays.
But there are still 1,766 vehicles in Virginia with government-issued license plates honoring Lee, a slave owner who commanded the Confederate army during the Civil War. The plate, one of the hundreds of special designs motorists can purchase from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, calls Lee “The Virginia Gentleman.”
After a Northern Virginia constituent asked about the issue, Del. Candi Mundon King, D-Prince William, says it’s time for the license plates to go too. And she’s filed a bill to get rid of them.
“We are in an era where people want to rewrite history and they want to have an incorrect telling of what happened,” Mundon King said in an interview. “And when we promote things like that license plate, we are pretending that this is something admirable. And his actions, committing treason against the U.S., were not.”
Mundon King’s bill appears to be written broadly enough that the prohibition can apply to both the Lee plate design and custom messages purchasers can apply to any plate. The bill would prohibit any personalized plate “that makes reference to the Confederacy or any persons who committed acts of treason against the United States.”
License plates are usually a fairly mundane issue for the General Assembly, which is often asked to approve new designs sought by outside groups. But they can occasionally spark debate over what messages and symbols the state should grant to drivers who want a little more flair than the standard blue-and-white plates can provide.
Eight years ago, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe called for the state to stop giving out license plates featuring the Confederate battle flag, a design sought by the Sons of Confederate Veterans. But McAuliffe didn’t go further after the state stopped giving out the battle flag plate, which left the Lee plate as an alternative for Confederate heritage groups.
The Virginia Sons of Confederate Veterans website encourages members to purchase the Lee plates, calling them “a great way to show your pride in being a Virginian by celebrating the contributions of one of the greatest Virginians ever to live.”
The General Assembly approved the Lee plates virtually unanimously and bipartisanly. That vote occurred in 2007, years before many state policymakers started openly discussing how offensive Confederate iconography is to Black Virginians.
In past license plate debates, free speech concerns have tied the state’s hands. Virginia resisted approving the plate with the Confederate battle flag, but a federal judge ordered the state to start issuing them in 2001, ruling the government couldn’t grant specialty plates to some groups and deny them to others based on whether the group’s beliefs were deemed acceptable.
However, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that Texas could deny a Confederate-themed plate in an opinion that concluded state-issued plates are a form of government speech, not a public forum for advocacy groups to promote their own messages. That ruling helped Virginia defend the McAuliffe-era ban on plates with the Confederate battle flag after the Sons of Confederate veterans sued to block it.
Mundon King’s bill to scrap the Lee plate is co-sponsored by eight other Democrats in the House of Delegates, but it’s unclear whether it might pick up the Republican support it would need to pass. Democratic leaders led the push to remove Lee statues in recent years, but both Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears said in 2021 that they supported the decision to remove the Lee monument in Richmond.
Rather than continuing to promote Lee, Mundon King said, the focus should be on the experiences of the people whom Lee enslaved.
“Their stories matter,” Mundon King said. “And it’s harmful to our kids to continue to promote this narrative of the Lost Cause with state resources.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Jury mostly sides with police in Windsor traffic stop case and more Va. headlines
• A jury awarded less than $4,000 in damages to Army Lt. Caron Nazario in his lawsuit over a controversial 2020 traffic stop he was subjected to in the town of Windsor. The amount is far less than what Nazario was seeking, and the jury seemed to mostly side with the police.—Associated Press
• Democratic Dels. Lamont Bagby and Dawn Adams are planning to run for a Richmond-area state Senate seat that could come open if Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, gets a promotion to the U.S. House of Representatives.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• “Recent shootings raise stakes for pro-gun lobbyists in Richmond.”—Washington Post
• A Senate subcommittee rejected a bill that would have required colleges and universities to report how much they pay administrators focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Legislation pending in the General Assembly would provide free meals to all K-12 students in Virginia’s public schools.—Virginian-Pilot
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is tentatively backing a top Republican lawmaker’s proposal to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia and use some of the money they generate to crack down on illegal gambling, according to multiple Capitol Square sources.
That stance could potentially mean another reprieve for the slots-like games the state has spent years trying to ban from convenience stores, sports bars, and truck stops, only to face sustained lobbying and legal pushback from the industry and its promoters. The state is currently locked in a prolonged court battle with the industry, and officials are unable to enforce the ban on skill machines as that lawsuit proceeds. But reversing the state’s official position on skill games could make the lawsuit moot.
House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, said he’s been told he has “possible” administration support for his proposal to let thousands of the machines continue operating and restore an old system of regulation in place before the General Assembly voted to outlaw the games in 2021. That would be a shift from the position of Youngkin’s predecessor, Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who allowed the machines to be briefly regulated and taxed to raise money for COVID-19 relief but ultimately followed through on banning them.
Asked if the governor is supporting the bill, Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter didn’t give a direct response.
“The governor has asked stakeholders to come to the table and work on legislation that would crack down on illegal gaming,” Porter said.
Kilgore’s proposal would essentially restore the legal status of a type of video game the General Assembly has repeatedly tried to classify as illegal gambling. But the Youngkin administration appears to view Kilgore’s bill, which has not been heard in the House of Delegates, as the only viable mechanism for raising new funds to go after illegal gambling.
Supporters of skill machines, also known as gray machines due to the legal gray area they occupy, argue they give smaller businesses a chance to profit from Virginia’s newly relaxed approach to gambling. Business owners hoping to continue hosting skill machines have characterized the push to ban them as the legislature doing the bidding of big casino interests that want to clear away competitors.
Opponents say they cannibalize revenue from more tightly regulated forms of gambling, and some legislative critics have warned against the moral hazard of granting legal status to an industry that rushed into Virginia under legally murky circumstances.
Under Kilgore’s bill, the Northam-era regulations would be reinstated until at least the summer of 2024. According to the legislation, the state would develop new oversight rules at that time. Just as they did under the prior regulatory system, skill-machine distributors would have to pay a flat monthly tax of $1,200 per machine. Convenience stores could have up to five machines under Kilgore’s proposal. Truck stops could have up to 10 machines.
Kilgore’s bill calls for some of the revenue generated from legalized skill machines to go toward law enforcement efforts to combat illegal gambling, an issue the state has struggled with recently after policymakers gave a greenlight to horse racing-themed slots parlors, casinos, and sports betting. That money would be spread among police, local prosecutor’s offices, and the Virginia attorney general’s office, all of which play a role in enforcing the state’s gambling laws.
In an interview, Kilgore indicated the specifics of his legislation are up for discussion. He said his goal is to allow Virginia to get some tax benefit from machines currently operating with no oversight whatsoever while getting tougher on illicit gambling enterprises that have thrived in the state’s atmosphere of legal and regulatory confusion.
“The main thing that I’m wanting to do is put these mini-casinos out of business,” Kilgore said, referring to pop-up businesses that offer skill machines and not much else. “A lot of these game room-type deals have sprung up all over the commonwealth.”
Skill machines — which mimic the spinning reels and tic-tac-toe patterns of slots but have a small element of skill that has allowed promoters to argue they technically aren’t a form of illegal gambling — are often placed in businesses already licensed by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. The first draft of Kilgore’s bill envisions restoring ABC’s responsibility to regulate skill machines and ensure the presence of official state stickers that mark the difference between legal and illegal games.
2021 ban
The 2021 ban could be short-lived as a well-connected industry continues to fight for survival. A few months after the new ban took effect, a judge prohibited the state from enforcing the new law in response to a lawsuit claiming it was unconstitutional because it targets a particular type of video game.
That lawsuit is progressing slowly in court, partly because Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, is a legal team member fighting the ban. General Assembly members who work as attorneys have special privileges to postpone court proceedings while the legislature is in session, a prerogative that’s been cited in court as a factor in multiple decisions to delay the case.
Because of the pending litigation and court order suspending the ban, thousands of skill machines still operate in Virginia with virtually no regulation or oversight from the state.
The lead plaintiff in the lawsuit challenging the ban is Hermie Sadler, a former NASCAR driver whose family owns several truck stops in Southside Virginia. Sadler is currently running for the Virginia Senate as a Republican.
Attorneys for Pace-O-Matic — the Georgia-based parent company of Queen of Virginia, one of the leading skill-game operators in Virginia — are also involved in the lawsuit fighting the ban.
According to the Virginia Public Access Project, pace-O-Matic has contributed more than $850,000 to Virginia politicians in both parties, including a $30,000 donation to Youngkin’s inaugural committee. In the 2020 gubernatorial race, the company made six-figure contributions to Youngkin and his Democratic opponent, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe. The company has also sponsored the Democratic Party of Virginia’s main fundraising gala.
In a statement, Pace-O-Matic echoed Kilgore’s assertion the bill is a way to reduce illegal gambling.
“Legislators have the opportunity this session to not only regulate skill games, generating $130 million or more in tax revenue to put towards strengthening our infrastructure, growing our education system, and supporting law enforcement, but they also have the ability to tackle the illegal gambling that is proliferating throughout our Commonwealth,” the company said in a written statement. “We support efforts to regulate skill games and look forward to working with all those dedicated to eliminating illegal gaming and leading Virginia forward through this legislation.”
The revived push for skill machines is already drawing the ire of other gambling interests.
In a statement, the local owners of Bristol’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino said they were “disappointed” to see skill machines back on policymakers’ agenda after “the General Assembly has repeatedly prohibited their operation in the Commonwealth.”
“The Commonwealth instead should be focused on supporting those development projects that actually are having a meaningful impact on bringing jobs and tax revenue to localities and regions in need,” the Bristol casino group said. The statement suggested that the more tightly controlled and location-specific casino industry better serves “the safety and welfare of the general public.”
A hearing date for the bill has not yet been set.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Democrats on Virginia Senate committee reject Clean Car standards repeal
Along party lines, a Virginia Senate committee on Tuesday voted to kill a slate of Republican proposals to repeal the state’s adoption of California’s Clean Car standards, which set stricter vehicle emissions limits than the federal government imposes and mandate that all new vehicles sold be zero-emission starting in 2035.
The Agriculture, Conservation, and Natural Resources Committee voted 8-7 to pass the repeal bill from Sen. Steve Newman, R-Bedford, indefinitely. Newman’s bill had four other similar Republican bills rolled into it before it was defeated.
Virginia will “stay the course,” said Committee Chair Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, before the vote.
Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, characterized the issue as a matter of public health.
“I think people suffering from all kinds of diseases would do better if we had cleaner air,” Favola said. “And the only way we are going to get there is if we have incentives … that the law can provide.”
The failed legislation would have untied Virginia from vehicle emissions regulations adopted by the California Air Resources Board, or CARB, and returned the state to federal regulations.
Continuing climate change fight, Virginia lawmakers commit to clean car standards
Under the federal Clean Air Act, states can choose to follow vehicle emissions regulations imposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or California, which was granted an exception to write its own, more stringent regulations to address its smog issues. States are prohibited from writing their own tailpipe emission standards.
In 2022, CARB adopted a rule to ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles beginning in 2035. Virginia’s attorney general office has indicated it believes Virginia will have to do the same under the 2021 law linking the state with the California standards.
Newman and other Republicans have argued the requirements of the rapid phaseout, including the target that 35% of new car sales be electric by 2026, are unachievable.
“We are planning to fail on this,” Newman said, warning that Virginia could face steep penalties by not meeting the targets.
Other Republicans raised concerns over the cost of electric vehicles, battery repairs, and grid reliability.
“It’s complete lunacy,” said Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Westmoreland.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has publicly backed Republican proposals to return Virginia to the federal vehicle emissions standards, with Deputy Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Jennifer Walle testifying in favor of Newman’s bill on Tuesday. The Virginia Manufacturers Association also supported the Republican legislation. President and CEO Brett Vassey said pollution is being “exported” to other countries where the minerals used to produce batteries are harvested.
Democrats, however, noted that the California regulations don’t prohibit the sale of used gas vehicles and argued that major manufacturers already have committed to transitioning their fleets to electric vehicles.
“Clean air, clean soil, clean water — in my orbit, that trumps other things,” said Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond. “I don’t like mandates, but when it comes to the environment, I’m accepting of that because I want clean air, water, and soil.”
Trip Pollard, senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, said the requirement that 35% of vehicles sold by manufacturers in Virginia be zero-emission by 2026 could be reduced because the bill Virginia passed in 2021 allows manufacturers to bank and trade credits to meet a certain proportion of their obligations.
Josh Fisher with the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents auto manufacturers, said while his organization is neutral on legislative proposals, EV sales are growing across the U.S., constituting 19% of new car sales in California and 7% nationwide in 2022, according to its own data. In February 2022, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said 12% of the state’s new car sales were electric in 2021.
And Walton Shepherd, Virginia policy director for the Natural Resources Defense Council, said PJM, the regional electric grid Virginia is connected to, has more capacity than at any point in its history.
“With this attack now behind us, Virginia can move forward on making pollution progress rather than move backward,” Shepherd told the Mercury after the vote.
The defeat of the Senate proposals doesn’t end Republican efforts to roll back the California standards this session. A similar bill is being carried in the House of Delegates by Del. Tony Wilt, R-Harrisonburg.
However, should Wilt’s bill advance and reach the Senate side, it will face a similar fate, Favola told the Virginia Mercury after Tuesday’s meeting.
If the House bill makes it over, “that bill goes down in defeat as well,” Favola said.
This article was updated with the correct name of the committee.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Wind: 5mph NNE
Humidity: 57%
Pressure: 30.02"Hg
UV index: 0
46/32°F
45/28°F