Request to the Commissioner of Revenue to reduce the tax base in line with current Kelly Blue Book
To Commissioner of Revenue – Warren County, VA
I have once again, as I have every 6 months, paid my Warren County and the town of Front Royal vehicle property tax, which has been inflated and without any “common sense” tax base for several occurrences.
The county and the town are currently the undeserved beneficiaries of a drastic and punitive backdoor stealth tax on a population struggling with a 40-year high inflation rate that is crippling so many of our fellow citizens living paycheck to paycheck. This looks to be Warren County’s and the Town of Front Royal’s policy for vehicle property tax assessments both now and for the undetermined future.
The town and the county have not been satisfied with holding the line on vehicle property taxes and have created a new non-transparent “back door” tax by incorporating “artificial” inflationary values on vehicles that heretofore would have seen a decreasing tax liability because of the added wear and tear caused by the yearly aging and the increased mileage.
The town and the county should be concerned with (and focused on) avoiding placing an additional unnecessary and unwarranted financial (tax) burden on its citizens (families) in a time of rapidly rising costs on everything necessary to sustain a living above the poverty level… for those families that are struggling paycheck to paycheck, the current unnecessary additional tax burden is especially hard to bear.
Note: While so many are struggling to deal with increased costs of food, fuel, medical bills, transportation, etc., they should not have to generate additional funds (in many cases from savings) for taxes that result from artificially inflated vehicle values. Anybody thinking rationally knows that most vehicles become less valuable as they age until they become an antique or collector car/truck.
The tax base for the referenced Vehicle has increased in the amount of $6,730 in just one (1) year since it was purchased 22 months ago. The value of the vehicle has been shown to increase, far in excess of its purchased price, despite the fact that it has been driven an additional 20,000 miles and seen almost two years of additional day-to-day usage. The County has increased the tax bill, not on any intrinsic added value but based on the inflation each citizen of this region (and throughout the country) has been contending with as they seek to balance a weakening dollar against the increasing costs of living.
The Commissioner of Revenue’s office uses a bogus “MSRP” tax base from the JD Powers vehicle valuation book that is at least $10,000 higher than comparable valuations by Edmunds, Kelly Blue book, MMR (Manheim Market Report), Car Max, Car Guru, AutoNation, Consumer Reports and even JD Powers own online valuation for this very same vehicle.
Note: There is no such thing as an MSRP on a used vehicle, and the MSRP on a new vehicle is rarely if ever, the selling price of the vehicle… No car manufacturer issues a “suggested retail price” on a 2-year-old used vehicle.
I do not have access to other tax bills in the community, but the information pertaining to the vehicle I purchased (locally), a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse (24,121 miles), is a strong case in point. The vehicle was purchased on Jan 23, 2021, for $34,500.00 and, for 2021, was taxed at a value of $34,300.
2021 Tax Bill:
County = $1,126.77
Town of Front Royal = $164.05
Total tax liability = $1,290.82
This Year (2022), the same vehicle is being taxed at an artificial (and greatly inflated) value of $41,030. (An increase of $6,730)
2022 Tax Bill:
County = $1,300.74
Town of Front Royal = $224.87
Total tax liability = $1,525.61
In less than two years, there have been a sales tax ($1,435.86) and four property tax payments, the grand total being $4252.29 in vehicle tax.
In less than two years, after adding almost 20,00 miles, the tax on the vehicle has increased from $1,290.82 to $1,525.67…Does this increase of $234.79 appear logical (or, more importantly, for every citizen in Warren County, is it even warranted)?
The taxation base for this vehicle should show depreciation but has instead increased unjustifiably as the vehicle has accumulated almost 20,000 miles and an additional model year (an additional two years in just two more months).
In all cases, vehicle value should be based on the price the vehicle owners can expect to receive through the sales channels available to them… that is, either trade-in value or private sale.
As a matter of reality and just plain fairness, what vehicle owner can expect to receive the “manufactured and imaginary MSRP” price that the Commissioner of Revenue assesses as the value of the vehicle? Please tell me.
I’m requesting that the Commissioner of Revenue for Warren County utilize a tax base at a rate more comparable to the Kelly Blue Book average wholesale value for the vehicle, which is $26,500 (see attached) and/or the MMR value (Manheim Market Report – an indicator of wholesale prices which are in a similar range), or the trade-in value or private party sale established by Edmunds ($25,872/$28,953), or Car Gurus ($27,515/$33,259), or Consumer Reports ($27,450/$33,259), or JD Powers own online value $31,825, or the Car Max buy offer of $28,600, or AutoNation’s buy offer of $28,000, or any one of many other “real life” pricing methods that show what the actual value is… certainly not the “artificial, made up and ridiculous MSRP” currently utilized to further penalize the Warren County taxpayers.
Any rational thinking adult can see that the current method for establishing a “real world value” for an individual (or business entity not in the automotive resale business) is “totally flawed.”
It would seem reasonable that the elected representatives of Warren County and the county employees paid with the taxpayers’ dollars should be focused on and committed to correcting this flawed process.
Christmas: A Great Light In Darkness
Christmas is celebrated every year. But do those celebrating really know what they are celebrating? Likely, not, for there would be a great “rush” to find Him! Sadly, the babe (Jesus Christ; God born on earth) would one day say, “…narrow is the way that leadeth to life, and few there be that find it.” Matt. 7:14 This is why God came to earth (became flesh); for He said, “I am come that ye might have life…” Jn. 10:10 He is thereby addressing the state in which we find ourselves: fallen into sin and outcast from God. Yes, lost to God and doomed to perish, without hope of Heaven and the surety of eternal damnation.
In considering our earthly life, we find that it is both fleeting and temporal, ending in Death. Scripture says, “The soul that sinneth shall die.” EZ. 18:4 and; “..there is none that sinneth not.” 1 Kings 8:46 So, everyone who has or will live on the earth (with few exceptions) has, or will, die. Therefore, the end of all life on earth is to ultimately perish: to Die!
And when death “overtakes” us, what’s left? Death takes all that we are, have, hope to have, or be, plans and dreams, leaving everything “behind” to those who are “destined” to meet the same fate! Something does “survive” us, however, but it is not “of” us but “about” us; and those are the memories that those who “remain” have of us. In time, they, too, will “depart,” leaving only memories until, in time, no one is “left” to remember them. Or, sad to say, to even care.
TRULY, OUR STATE IS THAT OF PERISHING!
Now hear The Good News Of The Gospel: A great light is shining in this darkness of Death and Destruction: the babe that we worship at Christmas! Saying one day, “Marvel not at this for the hour is coming when all that are in the grave shall hear my voice and shall come forth..,” Jn. 5:28 Only God could speak to souls in the state of death, so in the absolute stillness and darkness of one’s “tomb,” the dead shall hear the voice of Jesus Christ (God) and shall come forth in resurrection!
To accomplish this, He would have to be alive before and after life on earth began and ends. And, further, to say ALL the dead, He would have to know and remember everyone! He won’t forget. In fact, Jesus said when we get to Heaven; He will give us a NEW NAME! Rev. 3:12 Imagine that. He would have to KNOW and REMEMBER our “FIRST” name to give us a NEW one!
Jesus further said, “…the dead shall come forth to the resurrection of Life or Damnation..” Jn. 5:29 So, how do you want Jesus to remember you, as His or not? And in which resurrection do you want to find yourself? Run to Jesus: The Great Light In Darkness!
Rev. Jess Shifflett
Front Royal, VA
Why non-regional sourced opinions?
I read your online publication almost daily, watching for local news and comment from the community. However, I have noticed a recent trend where the Richmond-based news outlet Virginia Mercury is becoming a more prolific contributor to the opinion section. While their left-of-center commentary provides a balance to the more extreme right views that are sometimes published, the fact that the opinion section is becoming an outlet for a non-regional and non-local news organization is somewhat distressing. Perhaps a column for locally syndicated discussion is more appropriate.
Greg Harold
Front Royal, VA
The Royal Examiner published stories that are a concern to our community. The Royal Examiner welcomes Letters to the Editor. If you have something to say, let us know. Send to news@royalexaminer.com
Commentary: Dumping Trump? Personal liberty? That’s no way to win a GOP primary, Del. Anderson.
With all due respect, Del. Tim Anderson, have you lost your mind?
You’re a first-term Republican member of the House of Delegates running for a second. Yet in the span of less than one month, your clear-eyed candor has put your credentials as a fire-breathing conservative in serious jeopardy, not once but twice, sir!
First, not long after the anticipated red wave midterms turned out to be a purple ripple last month, you said out loud what tens – dare I wager, hundreds? – of thousands of Virginia Republicans likely thought: Maybe it’s time to move on from former President Donald Trump.
Sure, candidates, Trump endorsed for high-profile governorships and U.S. Senate seats like Kari Lake in Arizona, Texan Herschel Walker in Georgia, and former TV doctor Mehmet Oz lost despite a strong tailwind from an unpopular Democratic president and deep worries about inflation and the economy.
The candidate Trump endorsed in Virginia’s three competitive congressional races, Yesli Vega, ran a strong race but lost to two-term 7th District Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger.
It’s embarrassing to have so little to show in a midterm election during the first term of a president of the opposite party. Sheer inertia almost always drives better results in such elections for the out-of-power party. A supposed GOP rout in the House yielded only a spare Republican majority. And with Georgia Heisman Trophy-winning football legend Walker losing in a Deep South state that was deep red just four years ago, Democrats improved from a 50-50 U.S. Senate split with Vice President Kamala Harris as their tiebreaker to a 51-49 majority.
But did you have to speak that discomfiting truth to a GOP in which many still confer mythic status upon the lord of Mar-a-Lago? Those MAGA legions vote, sir, especially in primaries.
Then, with that welt still smarting, you pre-filed House Joint Resolution No. 460 – a proposed amendment to the Virginia Constitution that would repeal a same-sex marriage ban that Virginia voters ratified to the constitution in 2006.
Not that the same proposal hadn’t been tried before. Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, sponsored a resolution in the 2021 legislative session to remove the ban – moot since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell decision legalized gay marriage, and particularly with Congress passing legislation Thursday to protect same-sex and interracial unions – from the state constitution, which was later blocked by House Republicans. That’s understandable coming from Ebbin, Virginia’s first openly gay legislator.
But both of those back-to-back apostasies from you, Tim? You’ve already felt some of the fury from the MAGA right.
You won your seat narrowly in 2021 over Del. Nancy Dye, D-Virginia Beach, after winning your primary by two dozen votes over former Del. Chris Stolle, whose family has a deep GOP pedigree. Chris’s brother Colin is Virginia Beach’s commonwealth’s attorney, brother Ken is the city’s sheriff and was a state senator before that, and sister Siobhan S. Dunnavant represents a Richmond-area Senate district.
You defended Trumpist state Sen. Amanda Chase when senators of both parties censured her for lauding the insurrectionist mob that sacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as “patriots.” You’re a gun store owner and a tireless defender of Second Amendment rights. You’re a lawyer who took a Virginia Beach bookstore to court last summer in an unsuccessful bid to halt its sale of books with sexual content to teens.
Now? Et tu, Brute.
What you’re doing is nowhere in the modern candidate’s playbook for a GOP primary. It’s common for one to try and out-Trump or out-right the other to win the nomination and tack toward the center to seem more palatable to a broader electorate in November. So I put the question directly to Anderson last week: What were you thinking?
“I’m doing this as I find myself in an incumbent primary,” he said, aware of a possible reckoning ahead. Redistricting by the state Supreme Court last December grouped Anderson in a redrawn 100th House District with Del. Rob Bloxom, R-Accomack.
“Racing to the moderate side of things [in a primary] is not wise political strategy,” Anderson said in a phone interview. “But there’s more at stake here than my next election, and that’s the future of the Republican Party. What I equate myself as doing is I am seeing smoke, and I’m yelling ‘Fire!’ and hoping somebody will listen.”
His message is that the party is losing Virginia elections because of its ties to Trump and because its focus on hot-button culture war issues turns off people who would otherwise vote Republican. Years of polling and election results back him up.
During Trump’s time running for or inhabiting the White House, Republicans lost every statewide election. It culminated in the loss of both legislative chambers for the first time in 20 years during the 2019 midterms. With Democratic majorities in the House of Delegates and Senate at the start of 2020 and Democrat Ralph Northam in the governor’s office, the GOP was out of power across the board in Richmond for the first time since 1993. Anderson saw state policy quickly take a sharp leftward turn.
“I believe that was disastrous for everything we believe as conservatives,” he said.
Anderson’s actions have gotten him into tight spots before. In 2016, a federal judge ordered him to take on 15 pro bono legal cases as punishment for impersonating a judge in a phone call to his office. He said he was trying to test whether his firm’s staff was properly prioritizing calls from a bankruptcy court judge, but the real judge wasn’t amused. During his 2021 House run, Anderson posted on his campaign Facebook page that Virginia didn’t need and should return about $4 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money, only to have the Virginian-Pilot later report that his businesses accepted almost $750,000 from the same program to help cover payroll.
But those missteps didn’t offend Trump’s loyal legions or power-voting Christian conservatives.
The night before our interview, he said he attended a GOP event where he encountered open hostility over HJ460. He said many approached him afterward and privately agreed with his classical conservative/libertarian position.
“I explained to them … that less government, more freedom is the quintessential foundation of conservatism. The bigger the government, the smaller the person; the smaller the government, the bigger the person. That is who we are at our core as Republicans. But the religious right has taken control of the conservative narrative, and we are now at a point where if your message does not meet a purist Christian test, then you are a RINO [Republican in name only], you are not a conservative,” he said.
“What I am hoping will come out of this is that the church will find its voice. I am 100% in support of the church screaming from the rooftops that gay marriage is against God’s law and people shouldn’t be doing it, and there should be a different path. That is their job. It is not the job of a government that sells licenses to people to get married to discriminate against anybody wanting that license,” Anderson said.
Whether Anderson wins his nomination contest with Bloxom is a question the next few months will resolve. But win or lose, he will have nudged his party closer to the Reaganesque values that a healthier, more inclusive, and successful GOP once held.
by Bob Lewis, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Someone has a data center problem
I just reviewed the latest installment of Ivy Main’s serial “critiques of capitalism” entitled “Commentary: Virginia has a data center problem” In her latest critique, Ms. Main has a problem with data centers. Last time it was natural gas appliances that she didn’t like. The time before, I have forgotten. First, there should be no left and right regarding energy sources and uses, the reality of global warming, and the policies needed to lower CO2 emissions. Policies should be based on an unbiased examination of facts. There’s still plenty of room for somewhat partisan debate on how to provide incentives to capitalists to meet various environmental goals. I appreciate Ms. Main’s passion for solving the CO2 problem, but I believe there needs to be more detail in what is published on the topic, including in the Royal Examiner. Also, I want to specifically thank her for the “For you energy nerds” parenthetical.
Near the beginning, Ms. Main claims, “a single building covers acres of land, causing massive rainwater runoff problems that can impact streams and drinking water resources miles downstream.” That’s a nice easy math problem. A four-inch rain within a few hours is to be expected in our area (BTW, there’s no trend in short-duration rainfalls). Let’s assume there’s a building with a two-acre impervious roof. As Ms. Main notes later, there are relatively few employees at these data centers, so less of a need for parking lots. Two acres and four inches are about 30,000 cubic feet of water. Let’s assume the facility must retain 100% of that water for gradual, environmentally beneficial release. They will need a holding capacity with dimensions of 55 feet by 55 feet by 10 feet deep. With sloping sides, probably 60×60 feet. That’s a simple regulation to enact and enforce. Problem solved.
Next, the claim is that “Cooling the servers requires a single data center to consume as much water as a city of 30,000-50,000 people, and giant fans make the surrounding area noisy day and night”. Ms. Main provides a link to Google’s use of reclaimed water, but I found a local link https://www.loudounwater.org/commercial-customers/reclaimed-water-program which points out that businesses in Loudoun county that need non-potable water, like data centers can use reclaimed water, which is treated wastewater. The requirements for data center water are that it is cool and relatively clean. Reclaimed water meets those requirements. Presumably, data center wastewater can also be reclaimed, the only issue being cooling. Seems like a solvable problem to me, just like noise abatement. I work in Rosslyn directly above a diesel backup generator that is tested weekly. It’s annoying for about a half hour per week, but I am right above it, and the noise barriers channel the noise upwards.
Next, we get to the meat of the matter: “Moreover, data centers require astonishing amounts of energy to power their operations and cool their servers. The industry uses over 12% of Dominion Energy Virginia’s total electricity supply more than any other business category.” Dominion built a gas plant on the Shenandoah in Warren county, where I live, to feed Loudoun county. The river supplies the water, and the lines were routed over the Blue Ridge on an existing right-of-way. The plant was a win for both counties. But the more important point is what is that energy used for?
Full disclosure: I have Bitcoin and about a dozen other cryptocurrency holdings. A quick explanation may be useful. I participated years ago simply because the technology was so amazing. In order to ensure that cryptocurrency transactions are immutable (permanent) and valid (not fraudulent), a cryptocurrency scheme employs independent miners who perform massive numbers of computations in a never-ending series of contests. Winning miners automatically receive payment in cryptocurrency, so the problem being solved has to be difficult and impossible to cheat. Thus the current method for Bitcoin requires enormous amounts of energy. However, the cryptocurrency Ethereum switched to “proof of stake” last September, which uses 1,000 times less energy. I’m sure that won’t matter to Ms. Main. Like the Chinese government, she simply wants to ban cryptocurrency in Virginia, and she says so. I find that frankly astounding. Had some world government banned “proof of work” Ethereum years ago, there would be no even more amazing “proof of stake” Ethereum today. Also, as with all capitalist endeavors, the participants constantly try to reduce costs, mainly their energy use. The problem will solve itself, with no need for authoritarianism. (Editors note: Ethereum is a decentralized, open-source blockchain with smart contract functionality. Ether is the native cryptocurrency of the platform. Among cryptocurrencies, ether is second only to bitcoin in market capitalization.)
I read the linked op-ed described as an argument that there’s “no such thing as a green data center.” The argument appears to be a NIMBY argument, not a reasoned analysis of data centers. I could write many pages on why data centers are beneficial. I have about a half dozen virtual servers at data centers in various locations that are extremely productive and inexpensive. Like many people, I do a lot in the “cloud,” but even less than kids these days who don’t even own a CD (all their music is in the cloud). Those darn kids have orders of magnitude less environmental impact than my CDs, but still, I cling to my old CDs, although I mostly buy them used. We all need to think about the truly miraculous uses of data centers along with the miracle of capitalism, which constantly lowers costs (and energy use) but will need some incentives like a carbon tax or even a tax on data centers. And as Ms. Main acknowledges up front: “Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services.” Problem solved.
Eric Peterson
Warren County
Commentary: Virginia has a data center problem
Actually, Virginia has several data center problems.
One seems like a good problem to have, at least if you are a locality looking to attract business.
Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services, and the steady buildout has supported thousands of construction jobs across the region. Indeed, so many data center companies have chosen to locate in Northern Virginia that we now host the largest concentration of data centers worldwide. No wonder other regions of the commonwealth are angling to bring data centers to their neck of the woods too.
But there’s more to being the data center capital of the world than just raking in cash. To drive through Data Center Alley is to witness suburban sprawl on steroids, with its attendant deforestation, farmland loss, and wildlife habitat. The environmental destruction doesn’t stop at a facility’s property line; a single building covers acres of land, causing massive rainwater runoff problems that can impact streams and drinking water resources miles downstream.
Other problems are unique to the industry. Cooling the servers requires a single data center to consume as much water as a city of 30,000-50,000 people, and giant fans make the surrounding area noisy day and night. The average data center has so many backup diesel generators onsite that it requires a major air source permit from the Department of Environmental Quality. The generators must be started regularly to ensure they will work in an outage. Multiply those startups by the total number of data centers in Northern Virginia, resulting in poorer air quality across the region.
Moreover, data centers require astonishing amounts of energy to power their operations and cool their servers. The industry uses over 12% of Dominion Energy Virginia’s total electricity supply, more than any other business category. Electric cooperatives supply more. Industry sources put Virginia’s total data center load at 1,688 megawatts as of 2021 — equivalent to about 1.6 million homes. Feeding ever more of these energy hogs requires utilities to build new electric generation and transmission lines, with costs and impacts borne by all ratepayers.
Many data center operators have pledged to run their operations on renewable energy, but only a few major tech companies have followed through on building solar facilities in Virginia. Indeed, their energy appetite is so great that if all Virginia data centers ran only on solar energy with battery backup, meeting their current demand would require all the solar currently installed in Virginia, Maryland, DC, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Delaware put together. (For you energy nerds, I’m assuming a 25% capacity factor for solar; meeting 1,688 megawatts of data center load would take 6,752 megawatts of solar.)
That’s not a reason to send data centers elsewhere—unless we’re talking about data centers that host cryptocurrency mining (and yes, they exist in Virginia, with more on the way). Those data centers we should certainly send elsewhere, preferably to Mars, unless scientists find life there, and in that case, to the nearest black hole in outer space. As for the others, we’d just like them to be part of the climate solution rather than adding to our carbon footprint.
Why are data centers so keen to locate in Northern Virginia? Historically the draws were the fiber-optic network in Northern Virginia, proximity to Washington, D.C., relatively low-cost energy, and a concerted early effort on the part of Loudoun County to make locating here as easy as possible.
Then there are the state subsidies. Since 2010, Virginia has offered tax incentives to data centers that located in the Commonwealth. Virginia’s largest economic development incentive is the data center sales and use tax exemption. It’s also an increasingly expensive one, rising from $30 million in outlays in 2010 to $138 million in 2020. A state audit showed Virginia taxpayers had provided over $830 million to data center operators through 2020; the total is certainly over $1 billion by now.
A 2019 Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission report found that Virginia received back only 72 cents for every dollar of the data center tax incentive while creating very few jobs. That money-losing proposition was judged “moderately successful.”
Thus far, opposition to data centers has tended to be local and focused mainly on land use issues. Preservationists have been at the forefront of opposition to Prince William County’s proposed Digital Gateway, a data center development across more than 2,100 acres in an area known as the “Rural Crescent.” The development would abut parkland and Manassas National Battlefield, leading opponents to call this a new Battle of Manassas. Citizens have sued the board of county supervisors for approving an amendment to the county’s comprehensive plan that allows the data center expansion.
Prince William could steal Loudoun’s title of Data Center Alley. But land use battles are raging.
The battle has spilled across the border into Fairfax County, whose leaders worry that stormwater runoff from the development will pollute the county’s main drinking water source, the Occoquan Reservoir.
The divide on data center siting is polarizing, but it isn’t partisan. The Democratic majority on the Prince William board of supervisors approved the Gateway project over opposition from Republican Supervisor Yesli Vega and state Del. Danica Roem, a Democrat. In a scathing op-ed, Roem argues that there’s no such thing as a green data center.
Since data centers provide essential services and have to locate somewhere, the answer isn’t to ban them from the state (crypto-mining operations excepted!). A better approach would be for Virginia to guide development away from overburdened areas to parts of the state that are desperate for new businesses and to link tax incentives to energy efficiency and the use of renewable energy and reclaimed water.
Currently, Virginia is operating on auto-pilot, paying more tax incentives and fueling conflict, sprawl, and carbon emissions. That needs to change.
by Ivy Main, Virginia Mercury
Commentary: Take no shortcuts in boosting police agencies to full strength
Consider all the ways police departments around Virginia are working to fill vacancies in their ranks:
Offering signing bonuses. Boosting salaries. Attending military, community, and college career fairs. Making it simpler for service members to transition from their military branch to patrol cars. Hyping careers in law enforcement on social media platforms. Recruiting outside their immediate metropolitan areas.
And so on, according to department officials who I interviewed this week.
Yawning gaps persist, however, for many agencies – especially the larger ones.
A Norfolk Police Department spokesman told me the agency has 205 openings among its 733 authorized sworn officer positions – or 28% of the force. Fairfax County has roughly 190 vacancies for a force of 1,600, nearly 12%. Richmond reported more than 150 police vacancies in October; I couldn’t get an update this week.
Recruitment of minority officers has been challenging for years, as I’ve previously written.
Shortfalls among officers of all races existed even before the pandemic began in early 2020 and the videotaped police killing of George Floyd happened that spring. Both of those factors, though, contributed to the current crisis.
Police officers have also faced unprecedented scrutiny since the advent of cellphone cameras, though that’s not necessarily bad. Wrongdoing has come to light because of videotaped footage from citizens.
The Washington Post reported Fairfax County police leaders are hoping a public safety cadet program will, eventually, help stem shortfalls there. The program provides leadership and career training for high school students and other young adults ages 14 to 21 who are interested in law enforcement.
Such policing shortages pose threats to cities and counties. They reduce the ability of officers to patrol neighborhoods and respond quickly to robberies, shootings and other serious crimes. They make it tougher to investigate incidents and do proactive community policing.
“This is a nationwide problem,” Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, a Washington-based think tank, told me Wednesday.
For example, Seattle police lost 180 officers in 2020 and dozens more by mid-2021. The department reported a 30-year low in the number of officers in 2022, partly because of retirements and resignations.
“The No. 1 issue in policing right now is staffing,” Wexler added that departments compete with each other for a limited number of candidates.
In the quest to fill vacancies, though, departments shouldn’t skimp on completing applicants’ background checks and psychological tests. There can be no shortcuts. Police officers wield tremendous power over citizens and should pass the requisite evaluations of fitness and judgment before hitting the streets.
They also must uphold the law while not exhibiting bias toward people simply because of their race, sexual orientation, or the neighborhood they live in.
Nor should they risk sedition or treason because they falsely believe an election went to the wrong guy.
One of the more alarming developments following the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, was the involvement of police officers and military personnel in the mob. Some of those officers hailed from the commonwealth; at least two were convicted for their actions that day.
NPR, which tracks criminal cases related to the Capitol attack, says more than 900 people have been charged so far. It reports that at least 14% of those charged appear “to have ties to the military or to law enforcement.”
An American Civil Liberties Union official noted extremism among people who carry a gun and a badge threatens police agencies and residents. Rachel Grinspan, director of law enforcement policy and civil rights for the Anti-Defamation League, wrote this year: “It is critical to ensure that law enforcement officers are prepared and willing to serve and protect everyone in their communities.”
“The actions of one individual can erode community trust and tarnish the reputation of an entire department,” Grinspan said in Police Chief magazine.
Most police officers want to serve their citizens and lock up the bad guys. They make life-and-death decisions. They want to get home safely at night. They know they’re under a microscope from politicians and residents alike.
All of those factors make it difficult for departments to recruit nowadays. No question.
Rushing the process, though, would make a tough situation even worse. The people on patrol must want to be there, uphold the law and treat residents respectfully.
by Roger Chesley, Virginia Mercury
