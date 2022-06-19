Local News
Rescheduled I-81 Northbound sinkhole work is June 22 in Shenandoah County – Prepare to take alternate routes
Motorists should prepare for northbound Interstate 81 single left-lane closures and possible closure of all northbound lanes on June 22-23 for sinkhole repairs in a portion of Shenandoah County. Motorists should be prepared to use alternate routes.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will repair a sinkhole located along the I-81 northbound left shoulder at mile marker 268.4 in Shenandoah County. The work zone set-up will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, and extend from mile marker 266.5 to mile marker 269. The left shoulder and left lane will be closed within the work zone area.
This location is between exit 264 at Route 211 in the New Market area of Shenandoah County and exit 269 at Route 730 near Shenandoah Caverns.
Once the work zone is established, it will remain active until the repairs are complete. Repairs may extend into the day on Thursday, June 23. It is possible, but unknown at this time if both northbound lanes will need to be closed.
The size, shape, and location of the sinkhole in relation to the travel lanes will determine how long the lane closure will remain. Once excavation begins crews can determine if the hole is located under the shoulder or if it also extends under the left lane and possibly under the right lane.
Work to stabilize the hole includes determining its size and the stability of the surrounding ground before back-filling it and repairing any disturbed ground and roadway areas. The I-81 travel lanes have an asphalt depth of approximately 10 inches, which will need to be replaced and cooled before reopening. The time to replace the asphalt and cool it to acceptable temperatures for travel can take several hours to approximately one day.
No detour is planned as the work zone begins, but if traffic begins to back up on I-81 travelers will be directed off of I-81 at exit 257 at Route 11 near Mauzy in Rockingham County and travel north on Route 11, rejoining I-81 at exit 269. Exit 264 will be closed at Route 211 in New Market due to tight turning areas for trucks trying to access Route 11 northbound.
If a full northbound closure is needed additional alternate route suggestions will be provided at that time.
The sinkhole was discovered during routine work. A temporary patch on the hole was made on May 27. VDOT crews are monitoring the hole until final repairs can be made.
All work is weather permitting.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for June 20 – 24, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through July 30.
*UPDATE* Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through July 30.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8:00 pm to 7:00 am through Thursday night.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through July 30.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Flagger traffic control for safety improvements between Shenandoah County line and Front Royal town limits, 7:00 am to 7:00 pm through July 29.
*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work in the area of Route 664 (Whipporwill Road), June 21-July15 from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local News
School Board approves WCPS 2022-23 budget; reworks employee bonuses
The upcoming fiscal year budget for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) received unanimous approval from the Warren County School Board during its Wednesday, June 15 work session.
Board members also compromised on a plan to offer division-wide employee bonuses and voted 4-1 to nix them for the 90 WCPS employees who resigned their positions in May.
Both School Board actions still must be approved by the Warren County Board of Supervisors, which is slated to consider the items at its June 28 meeting.
The WCPS employee bonuses have received a lot of attention recently.
The School Board at its May 18 work session unanimously voted to give all full-time employees (as of May 31) a one-time net bonus of $1,500 and all part-time employees a one-time net bonus of $750 to acknowledge their hard work and efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The money to pay for the bonuses would come from the board’s fiscal year (FY) 2021-2022 budget using unspent funds left over from unfilled positions, mid-year turnover, new employees entering on a lower pay scale, etc.
Because the School Board is categorically funded, a motion was made at its May 18 work session to request that the Board of Supervisors (BOS) transfer funds between categories to allow payment of the bonuses to all employees — including administrators, teachers, instructional assistants, nurses, bus drivers, and others.
But when the School Board took its request to the Supervisors at the June 7 BOS meeting, the request to transfer the funds was tabled and the School Board was asked to return to the June 14 BOS work session.
During that BOS work session, School Board Chair Kristen Pence again asked the BOS to approve its request for the transfer of funds to allow the WCPS employee bonuses to happen.
“As a School Board, we felt that everyone who showed up during the 2021-22 school year should be recognized and acknowledged for essentially doing the work of all of the positions that were not filled during that time because the work still had to get done,” Pence told the BOS.
But the BOS wasn’t convinced.
Several supervisors, for instance, questioned why WCPS employees who had resigned at the end of the current school year should receive a bonus.
“I’m concerned about rewarding people who resigned,” BOS Vice Chair Delores Oates said during the supervisors’ June 14 meeting. “That is a problem. Would it not make more sense to perhaps rethink how this money is being used?”
Oates suggested, for example, that by not giving a bonus to the WCPS employees who resigned, instead that money could go toward sign-on bonuses to incentivize new employees. “We want to be prudent with taxpayer dollars and we want to be smart about this,” she said.
Supervisor Vicky Cook agreed that the bonuses should be limited to those WCPS employees who are staying with the school division for the upcoming school year because it “could help them want to stay longer.”
Cook also wasn’t thrilled about the idea to give a bonus to WCPS staff making more than $100,000 a year; neither was Supervisor Walter Mabe.
Pence said that while she appreciated the BOS being fiscally responsible, she said it’s also her duty to stand up for bonuses being given to all WCPS employees, including school administrators, who also had to step up during extraordinary circumstances during the pandemic.
“I understand they make a higher salary to begin with, but our purpose is to recognize the additional work they also had to perform,” Pence said.
“No offense Ms. Pence but that’s what they get paid for,” remarked Mabe.
“And that is your opinion, Mr. Mabe,” Pence responded.
BOS Chair Cheryl Cullers agreed that the WCPS employees who picked up the slack during the pandemic should get a bonus, including IAs, teachers in the classroom, and bus drivers. “But I don’t agree that anyone over a certain amount should get the bonuses — there’s gotta be a ceiling on everything.” Cullers noted that when she worked for WCPS she “never got a bonus.”
Cullers also said that Warren County taxpayers would have a hard time accepting these bonuses during inflation and rising gas prices.
School Board adjusts bonuses
Following that BOS meeting, the School Board at its June 15 work session discussed what transpired and decided to compromise.
Pence and School Board members Andrea Lo, Antoinette Funk, and Melanie Salins voted to exclude any employee who has resigned from WCPS and will not be employed with the school division for the FY 2023 school year from receiving the one-time bonus and that the savings generated will be requested to be re-appropriated by the BOS for a renovation project at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School. Employees with a retirement date after May 31 will remain eligible for this bonus.
School Board Vice-Chair Ralph Rinaldi was the lone opposer in the 4-1 vote, saying all WCPS employees deserved a bonus, though he agreed with his colleagues who worried that if they didn’t heed BOS concerns, then no one working for WCPS would get a bonus.
“Following the [June 15 School Board] work session, we as a board felt we needed to show willingness to compromise in hopes of saving the bonuses for our well-deserving employees,” Pence wrote the Royal Examiner in an email on Friday. “With reluctance expressed by all 5 board members, the motion to amend our May 18 vote to exclude those who resigned from the bonus was passed 4-1.”
Salins, who also wrote an email to the Royal Examiner, said it became evident that the BOS would not be approving the bonuses as the School Board’s request was originally written.
“I understand their need to balance not only the needs of the school system but also the needs of the County taxpayers. For this reason, our board amended our request, and eliminated bonuses for the 90 staff members who resigned,” wrote Salins. “Those employees retiring after years of loyal service will still be included in the bonus.”
WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger told the Royal Examiner that 27 retirees will receive bonuses if the BOS approves the funds transfer. And he said he supports the School Board’s action to adjust the bonuses.
“They recognize the struggles that all staff members experienced this year and they want to continue to support them for educating the students of Warren County Public Schools,” said Ballenger.
The School Board’s vote does not guarantee the bonuses will happen; its request to transfer funds will be revisited by the BOS at its June 28 meeting.
School Board passes FY23 proposed budget
Of the School Board’s action items on Wednesday, Pence said she considered the discussion on the proposed fiscal year (FY) 2022-2023 WCPS budget the most important aspect.
According to the WCPS final proposed budget worksheet, the school division’s total expenditures with the salary increase is $71,108,401. Pence said some of the proposed budget highlights include:
- New WCPS positions: one English Language teacher; two elementary school art teachers; two elementary school counselors; a division-wide director of communications; two high school library assistants; two division-wide math coaches; one technology integration coach; one board-certified behavior analyst; a full-time career coach at the Blue Ridge Technical Center and one BRTC instructional assistant (IA); one Pathways and Connections IA; and two groundskeepers.
- A 5 percent salary increase inclusive of experience step.
- A $1,000 employee bonus and salary scale adjustments (Grade 12 Maintenance Journeyman Scale; Grade 13 Maintenance Scale; Grade 18 Bus Driver Scale).
- Dual enrollment tuition support for students.
“This covers a small piece of what the FY23 budget includes, but I hope it is easy to see why this is so important,” Pence wrote in her email. “This budget will allow us to make amazing positive strides for all of the students and families in Warren County Public Schools.”
The proposed FY23 budget was unanimously adopted as amended and the School Board will request BOS approval at the supervisors’ June 28 meeting.
Ballenger on Friday said he appreciated this board’s work on finishing out this fiscal year’s budget while working on next year’s budget.
“All five board members have been very proactive in supporting the School Board’s initiatives,” he said. “They are all keeping the lines of communication open as discussions occur over both budgets with the Board of Supervisors.
“I believe it is important for both boards to continue to work together,” added Ballenger. “I truly appreciate my board’s leadership as we are navigating through both budget years.”
Among other actions taken by the School Board on June 15, members voted 5-0 to approve a contract award of $32,249 to Hercules Fencing, which will install approximately 600 linear feet of additional 6-feet-high metal fencing with drive gates for the playground area at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
Due to safety concerns with after-hours public use and vehicular traffic during normal school hours, the School Board previously approved the installation of the same fencing and driveway gates for the hard surface play area directly behind the school and between the vehicle travel lanes. This work was accomplished during the summer of 2021.
WCPS Maintenance Director Greg Livesay told the board that additional fencing and driveway gates are now required to finish the entire installation, which will completely enclose the playground area between Chester Street and the remainder of the travel lane along with the fencing for the back side of the modular classrooms. This will prevent nearby business vehicles from parking on school property, he said.
Work session discussion items
The School Board also discussed several other items during its work session, including a grading policy change and student cell phone use.
“The biggest change and what will require the biggest adjustment from students is the discontinuation of the 50 percent grading policy,” explained Pence. “Meaning, students will no longer receive a 50 percent for work not performed. Failure to submit work will now result in a zero.”
During the June 15 work session, School Board members discussed the need to get its message out about the significant changes to the WCPS grading policies for the 2022-2023 school year, Pence said.
“We will have the updates visible on the website; at back-to-school nights; there will be emails and phone calls to contact parents; Dr. Ballenger also mentioned trying to do a Town Talk with the Royal Examiner,” she said.
Ballenger pointed out that the new grading policy is a culmination of his work with three committees over the spring semester “and this is the policy they came up with.”
“We have also received feedback from families and there is overwhelming support for the new grading policy,” the superintendent said. “We know that there will be some challenges next year for students and teachers. As Dr. Pence mentioned; we will be working on getting the message out.”
Ballenger said the new grading policy is a regulation that does not require School Board approval, only that the board is notified of the regulation.
WCPS also discussed proposed updates on cell phone usage during the school day. Pence said this will be an update to the Student Code of Conduct. The draft section on the Use of Personally Owned Electronic Devices states that student use of such devices during instructional time is prohibited.
“All students are expected to keep their personally owned electronic device secure at all times and not loan it to others,” the draft policy states. “During instructional time (class time) such devices are to be kept out of sight and turned off.”
Similarly, due to confidentiality, privacy, and legal concerns, a WCPS student may not use his/her personally owned electronic device to take photographs or record audio or video in school, during the school day, or on a school bus, the draft says, adding: “The use of technology is a privilege, not a right. This privilege can be revoked.”
The use of such devices, however, may be granted in an emergency situation as determined by a supervising adult, who also may grant their use outside of instructional time, such as during lunchtime and in between classes, according to the draft policy.
Regarding disciplinary consequences, the draft states: “Violation of this policy or of the administrative regulation will result in disciplinary measures. First action: Verbal reminder/warning.
Second action: Teacher calls home to parent. Third action: student referral to administration. A school administrator may take temporary possession of a personally owned electronic device if a student is attempting to use the device during any time when such usage is prohibited or if the use of the device violates any of the previously outlined inappropriate uses, disrupts the learning environment, creates safety concerns, violates the confidentiality or privacy of others, or otherwise contradicts this policy.”
The School Board also heard a presentation from WCPS Food Services and is discussing a plan to continue free meals for all WCPS students during the 2022-2023 school year.
“This would be a one-year trial and board members are excited at the possibility of offering this to Warren County Public Schools families,” Pence said.
Ballenger said this is “a great service to our community and takes away a burden on families. We want to make sure that we remove any barriers for our students so that learning can occur.”
Pence noted in her email that the number of free summer lunches currently being handed out on Wednesdays continues to increase. “The number of participants increased from last week to this week by a significant number and [WCPS] is preparing 900 meal bags for next Wednesday,” she said. “The meal bags are available to anyone age 1-18 in Warren County. We strongly encourage all families to participate.”
The School Board will hold a special FY22 closeout meeting on June 29 at 5:30 p.m. The location is to be determined.
Community Events
Commemoration to Dr. Joseph Warren
Dr. Joseph Warren, the namesake of Warren County Virginia, was martyred on 17 June 1775 at the Battle of Bunker Hill. He was remembered on June 17, 2022 at the Warren County Administrative Building by the Sons of the American Revolution, Col. James Wood II Chapter. The County flag has been flying at half-mast all week in honor of him.
We thank Joseph Warren for his ultimate sacrifice. We salute you today.
The Sons of the American Revolution gave a 21-gun salute and taps was played as well as a prayer by the Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson, Chaplain.
Rest in Peace Doctor Joseph Warren. Your legacy is a free people and the United States “Under God…not a King.” He left this earth at the age of 34 years.
Find out more about Dr. Joseph Warren at www.djwf.org or more about the Sons of the American Revolution, Col. James Wood II Chapter at http://coloneljameswood.virginia-sar.org/
Local News
International carrier CMA CGM makes Norfolk first US East Coast stop for upgraded Express Vessel Service, expanding port’s Asian exposure
NORFOLK, VA — In a June 17 press release the Port of Virginia announced that: The containership CMA CGM Centaurus made its first U.S. East Coast stop today at The Port of Virginia® signaling the beginning of ocean carrier CMA CGM’s Chesapeake Bay Express (CBX) service that directly links the port with several important Asian markets. The vessel is owned by the France-based CMA CGM Group, which is a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions.
“This is a long-time customer leveraging our efficiency to its advantage,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “The cargo owners are going to be the real beneficiaries because a first-in port call allows them to get their cargo quicker and it gives cargo owners more markets – more options – for moving their exports and imports. Given the upgrade in the size of the vessels that are being deployed in the service and our new capabilities at NIT’s South Berth [Norfolk International Terminals], we are ready for any increase in volume.”
With Ed Aldridge, president of CMA CGM and APL North America, and W. Sheppard Miller III, Virginia secretary of transportation looking on, Edwards ceremoniously welcomed the CMA CGM Centaurus to the port. The 11,400-TEU (twenty-foot-equivalent unit) vessel filled with furniture, household goods and consumer products called NIT.
“Our new Chesapeake Bay Express service is yet another symbol of the CMA CGM Group’s commitment to ensuring our customers’ supply chains keep moving and their businesses continue to grow,” Aldridge said. “We are known for our flexible operating methodology and The Port of Virginia’s strategic infrastructure investments give us an even greater ability to optimize operations for our customers.
This makes additional services like the Chesapeake Bay Express and the big-ship record we set last year possible. It also reinforces CMA CGM’s decision to keep our U.S. headquarters in Norfolk and to continue investing in the great Commonwealth of Virginia.”
The weekly CBX service employs 10 Panamax vessels. The port call rotation includes Yantian, Ningbo, Shanghai, Busan (Panama Canal transit), Norfolk, Savannah, Charleston, Miami (Panama Canal transit), and then back to Yantian.
The port recently commissioned two new ship-to-shore cranes and 15 new shuttle trucks at NIT South. Bringing this equipment into service, Edwards said, is well-timed as it will help with any volume increase.
“This equipment will help us process the traditional peak-season volumes in addition to overall increases we are seeing as customers, like CMA CGM, rework services to take advantage of our efficiency,” Edwards said. “This equipment gives us the capacity to handle an additional 360,000 TEUs per year. And as we go forward, we are investing $1.4 billion to further increase capacity at NIT’s North Berth and its Central Rail Yard while dredging our channels to at least 55 feet deep, which will make The Port of Virginia the deepest port on the US East Coast.”
The Port of Virginia was the highest performing port in North America in 2021, according to The Container Port Performance Index 2021 (CPPI), which was published in late May. The CPPI ranks the world’s leading container ports based on data collected by World Bank, with contributions from S&P Market Intelligence IHS Markit.
Virginia’s port was 23rd out of the world’s top 370 ports. The rankings are based on total port hours per ship call, defined as the elapsed time between when a ship reaches a port to its departure from the berth having completed its cargo exchange.
(The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and through its private operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create more than 437,000 jobs and generated $1 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis.)
Local News
The White House Plumbers (Watergate-50 Years Later)
Some of us are ancient enough to remember the Watergate burglary that brought down the President of the United States 50 years ago, June 17, 1972. The burglary became the ostensible reason for President Richard Nixon’s political downfall. Shortly after the burglary, Nixon’s handlers initiated a series of schemes to insulate the White House from responsibility for the bungled political espionage plot. No one knows if Nixon ordered the Watergate break-in or if he was aware of it beforehand – but we do know that he participated in covering it up or ‘containing’ information once it occurred.
In hindsight, the intelligence gathering mission against the Democrats wasn’t necessary at all and revealed that Nixon’s paranoia had gotten the best of him in the end. Nixon ended up winning the 1972 Presidential Election by a landslide margin against George McGovern. Unfortunately, this incident consumed his remaining time in office and ruined what till then had been a rather impressive presidential legacy. This tale is steeped in intrigue and has been portrayed in various movies and tons of books over the last 50 years. Allow me to provide a small Cliff Notes version for now. It all started with the White House “Plumbers”.
The White House Plumbers: Late in 1971, Attorney General John Mitchell and White House chief of staff H. R. “Bob” Haldeman decided that J. Gordon Liddy should be given the green light to lead an espionage program against the Democrats at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) headquarters at the Watergate Office Complex.
Gordon Liddy had a colorful past and was one of several men referred to as “the Plumbers” for their ability to “stop leaks” in the White House. Amongst White House staffers, these men were referred to by several names: The Plumbers, The Room 16 Project, and more officially, the White House Special Investigations Unit.
The Plumbers were a covert White House unit created to respond to the infamous leaking of the “Pentagon Papers” that revealed the secret U.S. expansion of the war in Vietnam. At the time, that was an enormous embarrassment and the resulting public outcry threatened to impede Nixon’s re-election. There is one thing that every first-term president wants and that is a second term. With that in mind, the Plumbers transitioned their efforts to assisting the Committee to Re-elect the President.
Gordon Liddy – became general counsel on the Committee to Re-elect the President and worked with Campaign political-intelligence operations. John Ehrlichman, the Assistant to the President for Domestic Affairs and Special Investigations Unit gave the Okay for Liddy’s intelligence-gathering operations against the Democrats during the 1972 election year.
During the pre-dawn hours of June 17, 1972, Frank Sturgis, Virgilio Gonzalez, Eugenio Martinez, Bernard Baker and James McCord were apprehended by guards while installing electronic listening devices in the national Democratic Party campaign offices located in the Watergate office complex in Washington, D.C. Liddy controlled this operation from another location. A phone number found on the burglars led reporters to E. Howard Hunt, a man that worked for the White House. Soon tips started coming in to reporters within the Washington Post. Bob Woodward, a reporter working for the Post, was assigned the story. He was subsequently informed by a secret source that senior aides of President Nixon had directed these men to obtain information about Nixon’s political opponents. At this point, the story took on a life of its own with unimaginable consequences and intrigue. Woodward began working with a fellow Washington Post reporter, Carl Bernstein on the Watergate case. As time went by, their secret source became known as Deep Throat. But where pray tell did Deep Throat get his information? That piece of the puzzle was a secret that intrigued Washington for the next 30 years. The results of this steady supply of information mesmerized the nation while the U.S. was engrossed in getting out of Vietnam and in the wake of Nixon’s strategic overtures with Mao Tse-Tung’s Red China.
Deep Throat: Washington Post reporters Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward pursued the Watergate burglary story for two years – stoking the public’s thirst periodically with juicy information coming from within the White House – provided by their informant – Deep Throat. The continuous volume of damning information positively drove the President and his cabinet out of their minds. They could not figure out how the Washington Post was getting the information and accusations and finger pointing mounted.
Soon many of the President’s inner circle began turning on each other. One of them, White House counsel John Dean, fearful that he was being made a scapegoat – resigned. Soon after, he exchanged leniency for testimony against his former Nixon aides. By now, the country was in a frenzy with ongoing congressional investigations revealing wrongdoing and a cover up. As more and more evidence mounted, the scandal eventually implicated many members of Nixon’s White House, culminating in Nixon becoming the first United States president to resign.
Woodward and Bernstein wrote a book about the Watergate drama a few years later entitled, All the President’s Men. It was followed by a movie thriller with the same name starring Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman as Woodward and Bernstein. In the book, they noted that key information in their investigation had come from an anonymous informant whom they dubbed “Deep Throat”. The transition of information from the informant to the reporters was rather elaborate and clandestine. Woodward and Deep Throat often met in secret at an underground garage at 1401 Wilson Boulevard in Rosslyn, VA at 2 a.m.
Today, a historical marker is at the location. Interestingly, Deep Throat’s identity remained secret for more than 30 years and was one of the biggest mysteries in American politics until 2003. Woodward and Bernstein insisted that they would not reveal his identity until he died or consented to reveal it. Alas on May 31, 2005, former FBI agent, Mark Felt revealed that he was Deep Throat in an article published in Vanity Fair magazine. Felt was a highly placed FBI agent and had access to all FBI investigative findings surrounding the Watergate drama. His disdain for the Nixon administration prompted his actions. Shortly after Felt’s confession, Woodward and Bernstein corroborated the fact and detailed their relationship with him in Woodward’s book, The Secret Man: The Story of Watergate’s Deep Throat.
The “Smoking Gun” – White House Tapes: President Nixon secretly recorded tapes of daily conversations and phone calls during his administration – presumably for posterity purposes. The tapes Nixon made of his White House meetings became a central element in the drama when their existence was leaked to the press. Investigators wanted access to them. The White House resisted. Later, the White House gave up some of them grudgingly but refused to release all of them. When one tape was found to have an 18 minute gap, the public immediately assumed the President was erasing key information about the Watergate burglary cover-up.
This prompted the U.S. Supreme Court to direct Nixon to turn over all of the tapes. The result was the discovery of the “smoking gun” long sought by prosecutors. One of the tapes revealed a conversation that occurred just a few days after the break-in in which Nixon discussed with H.R. Haldeman a plan to have the CIA tell the FBI to stay clear of the situation because it involved national security. It proved that Nixon himself was involved in the cover-up. With impeachment looming on the horizon, after being told by key Republican Congressmen they now supported that impeachment, Nixon resigned from office.
When the dust cleared: Watergate is usually considered shorthand for a story about five burglars caught in the midst of a covert operation to impact the outcome of the 1972 presidential election. Yet the reality of the case is obviously much larger than that.
First, the burglars went to jail. J Gordon Liddy — along with Bernard Barker, Virgilio Gonzales, E. Howard Hunt, Eugenio Martinez, James McCord and Frank Sturgis – were all indicted in 1972 by a grand jury for involvement in the break-in at the DNC headquarters. In 1973, Liddy and former CIA employee James McCord, security director of the Committee to Re-elect the President, were found guilty of conspiracy, burglary and bugging the DNC headquarters. They went to jail. Next the President’s inner circle were found guilty.
The full scope of Watergate boggles our mind. By the time the scandal’s flames had finished consuming Richard Nixon’s administration, 69 people had been charged with crimes, including two of Nixon’s Cabinet secretaries, Attorney General John Mitchell and Commerce Secretary Maurice Stans. Nearly all pleaded guilty or were convicted at trial. The White House tapes implicated dozens of companies, from Goodyear to American Airlines for illegally financing Nixon’s reelection campaign. Nixon aides, H.R. Haldeman and John Ehrlichman were subsequently convicted of conspiracy and obstruction of justice by other White House disclosures – largely from John Dean’s testimony. All of the aides served jail time as well.
The evidence that forced Nixon to resign — the famous “smoking gun” conversation — proved that Nixon tried to prevent the FBI from investigating the matter by lying about it. The tapes and subsequent testimonies from aides also revealed that Nixon approved giving hush money to Watergate conspirators. Simply put, that’s obstruction of justice. But how high White House involvement went in planning the break-in was never established. Given the scale and breadth of the crime and corruption that surrounded Nixon’s presidency, it’s all the more surprising that no one was ever charged with ordering the burglary of the DNC.
Today most of the key players in the Watergate drama have passed on but we do have a few that are still with us. Only John Dean survives from the Nixon inner circle, but both reporters, Woodward and Bernstein are still around. Meanwhile, you can be sure the Washington Post and the Watergate Hotel will take time out to commemorate the 50th anniversary Friday on June 17, 2022.
Now you know.
LanceLot Lynk
Local Government
Town announces ‘Native Plant Restoration’ project along Happy Creek’s banks from South Street north along Commerce Avenue
On Wednesday, June 15, the Town of Front Royal announced the approaching start of restoration efforts of at least a portion of the Happy Creek bank running parallel to Commerce Avenue’s west side from South Street northbound. The cutting down of trees and their replacement with rip-rap rocks along Happy Creek’s banks during the tenure of former Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick without consultation with the Town’s then in-place Urban Forestry Advisory Commission (UFAC) and volunteer Tree Stewards caused a major citizen and advisory bodies push back against the plan and its implementation.
It was noted by members of UFAC, who resigned en masse in protest, and the Tree Stewards who planted and cared for many of the impacted trees, that the rip-rap plan flew in the face of accepted stream riparian buffer strategies emphasizing the positive impact of tree root systems and selected other natural growth on stream bank maintenance and flood control. And while some town officials pointed the finger at the contractor hired to perform the work, that contractor replied that it was simply following the instructions it had been given from town officials in the tree removal effort.
But now about a year-and-a-half after the “not so Happy Creek” public protests illustrated above, the Town is moving forward in concert with its new environmental advisory body and official to reclaim, at least portions of the Happy Creek stream bank to a more natural state. However, there appears to be no indication of a plan to remove rip-rap rocks to allow a larger area to be reclaimed, at least not at this point in time.
See the Town’s release on the approaching work in its entirety below:
The Town of Front Royal will soon begin work on restoring the riparian corridor along Happy Creek from South Street northwards, with leadership and oversight from the Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC). The timeline for this project is estimated to run from July to November of 2022 and will include the following course of action:
- Beneficial native trees that have naturally recruited in the previously denuded riparian area (e.g., Sycamores) will be flagged, protected, and allowed to continue growing naturally.
- An overabundance of invasive and aggressive tree, shrub, and ground cover species that have infiltrated will be removed by manual cutting followed by a targeted herbicide application. Community members should expect to see work crews and machinery removing this vegetation, which is necessary to allow for a Fall planting of desirable native vegetation.
- A select list of native tree, shrub, and ground cover species will be strategically planted in the Fall. There will be opportunities for community involvement during these plantings that will be widely announced closer to that time.
ESAC, the Town of Front Royal, and partnering groups are committed to re-establishing a beautiful riparian corridor that prioritizes the health of our watershed, the natural aesthetics of our town, and the safety of our community. Please stay tuned for additional announcements about this effort over the coming months.
For more information, please contact the Town’s Chief Arborist and Horticulturist, Jim Osborn at josborne@frontroyalva.com.
Wind: 5mph W
Humidity: 43%
Pressure: 30.15"Hg
UV index: 0
88/66°F
88/64°F