Local News
Message from Fauquier Health: Rescheduling non-urgent surgical cases and outpatient services
Fauquier Health continues to adapt to meet the clinical needs of our communities during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and through this, we remain committed to providing high-quality care and protecting the health and safety of our patients, employees, physicians and community at large. We have been working closely with the Virginia Health Department and Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). An important element to our preparedness is minimizing the risk of
exposure in any way we can, as we navigate this rapidly evolving situation and prepare for what the next few weeks may hold.
Given this, Fauquier Health has made the difficult, but necessary, decision to reschedule elective and non-urgent surgical cases and reschedule all non-urgent outpatient services, when deemed clinically appropriate, for the next 4 weeks or after April 23. Patients whose appointments are being rescheduled will be notified, and procedures will be rescheduled as soon as feasible. We are
confident that this important operational decision will help minimize the spread of illness by limiting unnecessary contact between patients and providers.
The trust our community places in us is so important. We want to assure our community that it is safe to come to our hospital should you or a family member need care. Our providers and clinical
teams are well-trained and prepared to safely respond to viruses and infectious diseases, including COVID-19.
We appreciate your understanding and support as we continue to do everything we can to prepare for the potential impact of COVID-19 on our community. For more information about hospital
preparedness, please visit our website at FauquierHealth.org. For more information about COVID-19, please contact the Virginia State Health Department who has established a dedicated phone line, 1-877-ASK-VDH3, or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov.
As a reminder, if you are concerned you are experiencing respiratory illness symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and plan to visit our hospital, your primary care provider or an urgent clinic, please call ahead before you go and let them know that you are experiencing symptoms that may possibly be related to COVID-19. This will allow providers to properly prepare for your visit and take the necessary precautions to keep others from being infected or exposed. If you are having a medical emergency, you should call 911 or go directly to the Emergency Room. If possible, notify the dispatch agent that your emergency involves symptoms possibly related to COVID-19.
Local News
Governor Northam orders statewide closure of certain non-essential businesses, K-12 schools
~ Bans public gatherings of more than 10 people ~
Governor Ralph Northam today issued a statewide order to protect the health and safety of Virginians and reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Executive Order Fifty-Three orders the closure of certain non-essential businesses bans all gatherings of more than 10 people and closes all K-12 schools for the remainder of the academic year. Governor Northam is also urging all Virginians to avoid non-essential travel outside the home, if and when possible.
This order goes into effect at 11:59 PM on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, and will remain in place until 11:59 PM on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
“This is an unprecedented situation, and it requires unprecedented actions to protect public health and save lives,” said Governor Northam. “I know the next several weeks will be difficult. These restrictions on non-essential businesses will create hardships on the businesses and employees affected. But they are necessary, and we do not undertake them lightly. I am calling on Virginians to sacrifice now so that we can get through this together.”
In addition, Virginia is launching a statewide media campaign to ensure Virginians fully understand their risk and do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. The Commonwealth’s “Health in Your Hands” campaign will include radio and television spots as well as statewide billboards and highway signs.
Public Gatherings
All gatherings of more than 10 people are banned statewide, beginning at 11:59 PM on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. This does not include gatherings that involve the provision of health care or medical services, access to essential services for low-income residents, such as food banks; operations of the media; law enforcement agencies; or operations of government.
K-12 Schools
All schools will remain closed through the end of this academic year. The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) will issue guidance to help divisions execute plans to continue instruction, while ensuring students are served equitably, regardless of income level, access to technology, English learner status, or special needs. This includes options for additional instruction through summer programming, integrating instruction into coursework next year, and allowing students to make up the content. VDOE will submit a waiver to the federal government to lift end-of-year testing requirements and is exploring options to waive state-mandated tests.
Recreation and Entertainment Businesses
The following recreation and entertainment businesses are considered non-essential and must close to the public beginning at 11:59 PM on Tuesday, March 24, 2020:
• Theaters, performing arts centers, concert venues, museums, and other indoor entertainment centers;
• Fitness centers, gymnasiums, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities;
• Beauty salons, barbershops, spas, massage parlors, tanning salons, tattoo shops, and any other location where personal care or personal grooming services are performed that would not allow compliance with social distancing guidelines to remain six feet apart;
• Racetracks and historic horse racing facilities;
• Bowling alleys, skating rinks, arcades, amusement parks, trampoline parks, fairs, arts and craft facilities, aquariums, zoos, escape rooms, indoor shooting ranges, public and private social clubs, and all other places of indoor public amusement.
Dining and On-Site Alcohol Establishments
All dining and congregation areas in the following establishments must close to the public beginning at 11:59 PM on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. These establishments may continue to offer delivery and/or takeout services. Establishments include:
• Restaurants;
• Dining establishments;
• Food courts;
• Farmers markets;
• Breweries;
• Microbreweries;
• Distilleries;
• Wineries; and
• Tasting rooms.
Retail Businesses
The following retail businesses are considered essential and may remain open during normal business hours:
• Grocery stores, pharmacies, and other retailers that sell food and beverage products or pharmacy products, including dollar stores, and department stores with grocery or pharmacy operations;
• Medical, laboratory, and vision supply retailers;
• Electronic retailers that sell or service cell phones, computers, tablets, and other communications technology;
• Automotive parts, accessories, and tire retailers as well as automotive repair facilities;
• Home improvement, hardware, building material, and building supply retailers;
• Lawn and garden equipment retailers;
• Beer, wine, and liquor stores;
• Retail functions of gas stations and convenience stores;
• Retail located within healthcare facilities;
• Banks and other financial institutions with retail functions;
• Pet stores and feed stores;
• Printing and office supply stores; and
• Laundromats and dry cleaners.
All essential retail establishments must, to the extent possible, adhere to social distancing recommendations, enhanced sanitizing practices on common surfaces, and other appropriate workplace guidance from state and federal authorities.
Any brick-and-mortar retail business not listed above must limit all in-person shopping to no more than 10 patrons per establishment, adhere to social distancing recommendations, sanitize common surfaces, and apply relevant workplace guidance from state and federal authorities. If any such business cannot adhere to the 10-patron limit with proper social distancing requirements, it must close.
Additional Guidance
Professional businesses not listed above must utilize telework as much as possible. Where telework is not feasible, such businesses must adhere to social distancing recommendations, enhanced sanitizing procedures, and apply relevant workplace guidance from state and federal authorities, including CDC, OSHA, and the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry.
Businesses in violation of this order may be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Nothing in Executive Order Fifty-Three limits the provision of health care or medical services, access to essential services for low-income residents, such as food banks; the operations of the media; law enforcement agencies; or operations of government.
The full text of Executive Order Fifty-Three can be found here. Additional guidance and a Frequently Asked Questions guide can be found here.
Watch the video of today’s announcement here. Note: There is a 4-5 min delay before the Governor starts his message.
Local News
Sunday afternoon fire destroys High Knob home
Just before 2:00pm on Sunday, March 22, 2020, the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services received multiple reports of a residential structure fire in the area of the 400 block of Red Bud Lane in the High Knob Community of Warren County.
Units arrived on the scene approximately eight minutes after dispatch to discover a two-story single family dwelling with significant fire conditions on the second floor and throughout the roof system of the home. Firefighters were initially unable to confirm if there were any occupants inside the home at the time of the fire and began a primary search upon finding a vehicle in the attached garage. It was determined that no occupants were home at the time of the fire and later accounted for and determined to be uninjured. A neighbor of the home was able to break a door and allow the family canine pet to escape the blaze before the fire department arrived on the scene. Two cats were unaccounted for after the incident.
As a result of the fire, the High Knob Community Fire Protection Water System was utilized to supply water to the incident scene. It took firefighters approximately 40 minutes to bring the fire under control. Units remained on the scene for several hours ensuring the fire was completely extinguished and assisting the Office of the Fire Marshal.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire caused an estimated $220,000 in property damage which rendered the house uninhabitable. Anyone with information with regards to this fire incident is asked to contact Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico at gmaiatico@warrencountyfire.com or call 540-636-3830.
Units on the call:
- Engine 4, 1, 3 and 6
- Tankers 4, 9, 3, 5, and 2
- Ambulance 1
- Chief 100
- Fire Marshal 1
- Warren County Sheriff’s Office
Local News
Purple Martins return to new homes in Stephens City
Former HOA board member Karl Snyder guided the new volunteer team through the set-up of 10 bird condominiums on Autumn Glen common ground in Stephens City on Saturday afternoon, March 21. The houses will provide nesting for approximately 40 pairs of nesting Purple Martins.
Adult Martins began returning to Stephens City in March from winter quarters in Brazil and are currently socializing and finding mates before building their nests. Nest building begins about four to six weeks after Martins arrive at their final breeding site.
In an effort to clean out competitor nests, the team plans to inspect the houses on April 4 or April 11. Martins only eat insects — not seeds, worms or, garden vegetables. Insects seem to disappear when Martins are in the neighborhood so they either get eaten or leave the area. Insecticides are not necessary when birds are eating insects. The first three houses were erected in 2002.
Local News
All Town offices are closed to the public effective immediately
The Town of Front Royal continues to monitor the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. To protect Town citizens and Town staff, as well as, maintain 100% effectiveness for services, all Town offices are closed to the public effective immediately.
Planning and Zoning will able to accept permit application through the US mail:
Town of Front Royal
Department of Planning and Zoning
102 East Main St.
Front Royal, VA 22630
or email cpotter@frontroyalva.com
Approvals will be returned by mail or email accordingly.
The Department of Finance drive-thru lanes will remain open during hours of normal operation. The right lane will be used for payments only and the left lane will be used for additional transactions, such as change of utility service requests. The Finance department staff will be available by telephone.
During this state of emergency, the Town will NOT disconnect utility service due to non-payment of a utility account.
Additionally, The Town will NOT assess late fees or penalties for balances on utility accounts. The Town will continue to mail utility bills and applicable delinquent notifications.
The Town anticipates longer wait times for those using the drive-thru services and recommends citizens to call the Department of Finance at (540) 635-7799 to discuss any questions related to utility services or payments.
To avoid long delays the Town strongly encourages citizens to use an alternative method of payment including:
o Website – https://frontroyalva.com/373/Online-Payments (Utilities & Tax Payments)
o By Telephone – Please call the Finance Department 540-635-7799
o By Mail – Check/Money Order can be sent to P.O. Box 1560, Front Royal, VA 22630
o Dropbox – The drop box is located on the outside of the building just before the drive-thru window
Our mission is to keep our employees and citizens healthy and safe as this situation evolves. We are committed to providing you with accurate information as quickly as we receive it. Please understand information changes frequently but we will do our very best to keep you informed.
Local News
Governor Northam updates Virginians on COVID-19 – March 22
Here’s the Governor’s COVID-19 update for Sunday, March 22, 2020. Since yesterday, 67 more people in Virginia have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
I'm joining the Virginia Emergency Support Team to provide the latest updates on #COVID19 in our Commonwealth.
Posted by Governor of Virginia on Sunday, 22 March 2020
Local News
Lord Fairfax Health District identifies first local COVID-19 case; works to identify and notify contacts
The Lord Fairfax Health District (LFHD) has been notified that a resident of the District has tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The patient, a woman in her 30s, has mild symptoms at present and is being treated as an outpatient while isolated from the general public. Health District staff will be contacting anyone in the area who is identified as a close contact of the positive case. Those identified will be asked to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms in coordination with the Health Department. To protect patient confidentiality, no further information about the patient will be released.
“This is the first case detected in a District resident, and given the recent appearance of cases in neighboring areas, comes as no surprise,” said LFHD Director Dr. Colin Greene. “The recommendations in place yesterday still apply today. If you are 65 years or older, or if you have serious chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, immune compromise, you should seriously consider staying at home. We all must do our part to protect ourselves, our neighbors, and the larger community, from this novel coronavirus. As we continue to see new cases of COVID-19, it is critical that people follow the public health guidelines on social distancing and good hygiene.”
“The Virginia Department of Health, Lord Fairfax Health District and our healthcare partners are working together around the clock to identify cases of COVID-19 in our communities across the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Greene. “We will work to identify potential contacts of each new case, assess their risk of exposure, and recommend appropriate public health and medical measures.”
Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death. Persons at highest risk include those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Symptoms typically appear 4 to 5 days after being exposed to an infectious person but may occur up to 14 days afterward.
COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It infects the body via the nostrils, mouth, and eyes, so inhaling those droplets or having them settle on surfaces and transferring them from contaminated fingers are the pathways of spread. Evidence suggests that the highest risks of exposure from an infected person include:
• being coughed or sneezed on;
• other direct contacts with fluid from mouth, nose, or eyes;
• spending more than a few minutes within 6 feet (2 meters)
• touching one’s eyes, nose, or mouth (the portals of entry, remember) with unwashed hands
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, all people should practice the following effective behaviors:
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Avoid contact with sick people.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.
• Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals.
• Avoid crowds of more than 10 people
As the COVID-19 outbreak expands, recommendations may change. LFHD is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide the best possible guidance for the community.
For the latest on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
The Lord Fairfax Health District (LFHD) consists of these local health departments:
Clarke County Health Department
100 North Buckmarsh St.
Berryville, VA 22611
(540) 955-1033
Frederick/Winchester Health Department
10 Baker Street
Winchester, VA 22602
(540) 722-3470
Page County Health Department
75 Court Lane
Luray, VA 22835
(540) 743 6528
Shenandoah County Health Department
494 N. Main Street, #100
Woodstock, VA 22644
(540) 459-3733
Warren County Health Department
134 Peyton St.
Front Royal, VA 22630
(540) 635-3159
King Cartoons
Wind: 1mph NNW
Humidity: 87%
Pressure: 30.05"Hg
UV index: 1
59/42°F
47/38°F