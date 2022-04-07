Local News
Residents outraged over potential book banning in Warren County Public Schools
Local proponents for and against potential book banning in Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) voiced their concerns during the community participation segment of the Warren County School Board’s Wednesday, April 6 meeting.
While no books have been banned in the school division at this time, according to WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger, residents expressed opinions to School Board members in reaction to a local newspaper article about a related parent complaint, as well as public Facebook comments posted by board member Melanie Salins.
For instance, according to Erin Kennedy, a Happy Creek District resident, and parent of a WCPS student, “In the [Facebook] post Miss Salins asserts that the secondary libraries host graphic erotic adult fiction, suggesting the materials are smut. Though I am not one of the district’s excellent school librarians, I still find this assertion to be defamatory and offensive.”
WCPS secondary librarians ensure that the library shelves are filled with age-appropriate literature and other materials for the division’s oldest students, who are soon getting ready to enter adulthood, Kennedy told the School Board.
“Isolated passages that you deem explicit or graphic, I suggest are not central to the works as a whole and are used by the authors to illustrate the sometimes ugly and very real-world in which they have lived or observed,” said Kennedy. “Further, our students’ social media channels allow them unfettered access to much more objectionable material than we would find on the shelves at either Warren County high school.”
Kennedy questioned from where Salins’ concern originated. “Did a group of parents contact you with sincere worry over the books in our schools’ libraries or are you assuming a problem exists in our schools based on a list of concerning books pushed by a national political action network?” she asked.
“If a large number — say a majority of parents — is coalescing around the notion of removing certain books in our libraries, that would be one thing,” Kennedy continued. “However, I would be dismayed to learn that a school board member manufactured a problem within our community based on political agendas that do not directly impact our students.”
As an American, Kennedy said she celebrates free speech and independent thinking, and she considers their potential removal to be unpatriotic.
“In short, I view trying to remove age-appropriate books from school shelves as censorship,” said Kennedy, who added that she believes parents have the right to choose what’s right for their own children, “but not for mine.”
Janet Brome, a Warren County resident for over 40 years and a former WCPS teacher, said she’s “seen the efforts to ban books before.”
“Education is designed to expand our horizons and broaden our perspective. Its purpose is not to limit our studies only to those ideals we personally agree with,” said Brome. “If parents wish to limit their child’s access to certain points of view, then let them do that in their roles as parents without limiting access to what my grandchildren can read in their schools.”
Brome added that banning books about gender and race from public institutions denies people the right to examine the full scope of human existence. “If what you believe yourself personally has merit, then it will stand up to examination without having to eliminate access to what others would like to better understand,” said Brome, who urged the board to “support openness” in WCPS as opposed to censorship.
Melissa Nicholson, who lives in the South River District and has a child in WCPS, claimed that Superintendent Ballenger “lied to a School Board member about sexually explicit books being available to children in the school’s libraries,” and pointed to the book Dime being on the library shelves at WCPS secondary schools.
“I am calling on the Board to stop overlooking the lies,” said Nicholson, who said that opt-outs might prevent a child from checking out the book, but not from going into the library, getting the book, and sitting down to read it.
Dime is about the realities of teen prostitution, and its author, E.R. Frank, is also a clinical social worker and psychotherapist who works with adults and adolescents and specializes in trauma.
Eric Bartock, a North River District resident, said he had initially planned to read an excerpt from E.R. Frank’s award-winning book, Life is Funny, but thought decorum prevented it.
“It’s flat-out pornography,” Bartock said of the book, which is about 11 teenagers who live in Brooklyn, N.Y. “You would think it was written by Larry Flint,” known for publishing pornographic material like Hustler magazine.
“This isn’t about the First Amendment,” he said. “It’s about protecting children from things they do not need to be exposed to.”
Resident Wendy Kurtz did read an excerpt from Life is Funny and asked what the School Board members thought about it and whether the book was the type of diversity they wanted children in the 6th grade reading about.
“I don’t have kids in the school system right now but I’m gonna be a grandma someday soon and it bothers me so badly that these books are not being reviewed,” Kurtz said. “Pay attention! These are little kids.”
“They want to censor reading material comes from the earnest and heartfelt urge to protect children,” acknowledged Genevieve Roesch of Front Royal, who nonetheless said that children’s rights to access literature that’s vital to developing their skills beyond the classroom must be protected.
“Adults’ discomfort should never take precedence over quality education,” Roesch said, pausing to stare at Salins. “Children who read broadly about topics that open the world to them are not more likely to engage in more dangerous behaviors and do not suffer from mental health issues as a result of that reading material.”
In fact, she said, if children and teens are supported by an adult guide, research shows that when they read such material, they are more apt to be empathetic, more capable of dealing with diversity, and more likely to participate in civic activities.
WCPS Director of Finance and Clerk of the School Board Robert Ballentine read two letters on the topic to the School Board.
“Proponents of book banning want their audiences gullible and scandalized. Their greatest enemy is critical thought and independence,” wrote Kris Nelson. “They are self-righteous, outraged addicts looking for their next bit of grandstanding. Those in this movement are simply following the herd wherever it may lead.”
The other letter from Angela Robinson, a North River District resident, called any potential book banning “the latest political stunt,” and said it was important to acknowledge during April is School Library Month what WCPS librarians “do day in and day out” for students and she encouraged board members to visit their school libraries to thank them.
Amber Morris, who has three kids in WCPS, said books like Life is Funny, which include topics such as pedophilia, gay-sex, trans sex, and rape, “desensitize children and rips them of their innocence.” She called them a “disgusting type of literature.”
Morris also pointed out that reading about topics like rape could trigger trauma in children who have been raped, for example, and agreed with other book banners that the situation “is about parental rights.”
School Board Chair Kristen Pence addressed a local newspaper article published earlier this week (by the Northern Virginia Daily) that she said stemmed from an email the School Board received from a parent on March 24 regarding books that the parent found controversial in WCPS secondary school libraries.
“Dr. Ballenger, school administrators, and librarians from our middle and high schools met to start reviewing the library process when spring break ended on March 28,” Pence said. “They have communicated with the board during the last 10 days and pulled together information for us to review.
“While the newspaper article does include input from Warren County High School Principal Kenneth Knesh, unfortunately, it was rushed to print and relied heavily on comments made by a member of the [Warren County] Board of Supervisors and failed to include information provided by WCPS Superintendent Dr. Ballenger,” she said. “We have since learned that the newspaper was having issues receiving emails so to ensure an effort that the facts are clear for the public, I’d like to ask Dr. Ballenger to share the response he sent to the reporter on April 5.”
Ballenger then summarized the book review process, per WCPS policy: If there are questions concerning a library book or any materials, then the concerned individual can make an appointment to review all books and materials in question. The books or materials then would be pulled for the day for review by the complainant, who would have to return them to the library after the review. The books and materials, though, would remain in circulation during the person’s review.
In WCPS policy, the Process for Reconsideration of School Library and Instructional Material outlines a procedure to be followed, said Ballenger. If it is determined through this process that the book should be removed from circulation, then that action would be taken by the school, he said.
Within policies under instruction, there is form IIA-E that must be filled out to lodge a complaint and speak with a principal, he said. The complainant has the responsibility to arrange a conference with a principal, who will file his/her objections in writing.
The principal then will request a review of the challenged material by an ad hoc school review committee, which will conduct an extensive review and provide details of its findings to the principal for final consideration/action.
The superintendent also would be brought into the loop on the process, Ballenger said, and if a complainant isn’t in agreement with the principal’s determination, then he/she can pursue further formal consideration by the superintendent and the School Board.
“Until these processes take place, the books can stay in circulation,” he said.
In addressing what she called “the accusation” that she wants to ban books, Salins said no one has a constitutional right to show another person’s child pornography.
“If you know me, I’m a constitutionalist. I am not a book banner,” said Salins. “You want to put all the porn and filth in public libraries, you be my guest. If you want to show it to your kids, be my guest. But you’re not going to use our limited taxpayer dollars for our school budget to show it to other people’s children.”
She read a definition of pornography to her colleagues, WCPS staff, and the public and said the Life is Funny excerpt that was read to the board “is pornography and it’s in Warren County Public Schools,” she said.
Regarding posts she made on Facebook, Salins said she’s “allowed to voice” her opinion.
“Once it was brought to our attention, about these books being in our schools, I did talk about it because that’s where consent starts is with the knowledge that it even exists,” she said, adding that parents can’t opt their children out of reading books that they don’t even know are in WCPS libraries.
“Why are we not making our parents opt-in instead?” asked Salins, who encouraged parents to follow the complaint process outlined by Ballenger if they have concerns.
“Parents, it’s in your court,” she said. “If you want your children reading pornography in schools, by all means, you go right on ahead and be my guest. But if you have objections to it, fill out the form and start the ball rolling.”
Click here to view the Warren County School Board’s April 6 meeting in its entirety.
New outpatient addiction treatment center offers on-demand recovery in Winchester
Hundreds of Winchester residents now have a new option for addiction treatment. BrightView, an outpatient addiction treatment program serving thousands of patients in Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, and Delaware, announces the opening of a new outpatient addiction treatment center at 200 Faraday Drive, Winchester, VA. BrightView’s new center provides accessible, comprehensive addiction treatment in a discreet outpatient setting.
Effective addiction treatment is increasingly important in Winchester. In 2020, Virginia reported that fatal overdoses reached an all-time high, mirroring the grim pattern of communities nationwide. The data, compiled by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, included a near-doubling of the presence of methamphetamine in fatal cases from 2019.
BrightView’s treatment programs include medication assisted treatment (MAT), individual and group therapy, peer support, and social services to address the full range of challenges associated with substance use disorder. Each program is customized to meet the goals and needs of the patient, ensuring the best chances of long-term success. The company’s commitment to quality care includes providing masks and hand sanitizing stations onsite, social distancing, and offering telehealth and virtual treatment options.
The new Winchester center can serve virtually unlimited residents due to its outpatient model. By connecting patients to case managers and working with local agencies, BrightView also helps people find safe housing, reliable transportation, access to food, and even prepare for jobs. In fact, unemployment rates among BrightView patients decrease by 50% on average in the first 90 days of treatment.
“BrightView is enthusiastic about serving the Winchester area with innovative, research-based addiction treatment,” said Chad Smith, BrightView’s CEO.
“We understand from decades of research that improving lives one patient at a time creates positive trends across the community. Building partnerships with local medical providers and justice system professionals is also crucial in developing continuity of care. We want to ensure that anyone with the disease of substance use disorder can achieve long-term recovery.”
People or families seeking help can call BrightView at 833-510-HELP (4357) 24-hours a day, seven days a week, or schedule an appointment online at brightviewhealth.com. Treatment often begins the same day, and walk-ins are welcome until 3:00 pm on weekdays. For patients in withdrawal, it takes less than 4 hours from the time they walk through the door to receive stabilizing medication, complete their first counseling session, and begin lasting recovery.
“Our Winchester center treats adults seeking help with a variety of substance use disorders,” said Lance Woods, Virginia resident and BrightView Vice President of Operations. “This area is our home and the BrightView team is committed to helping people recover by providing accessible, substance use care in a friendly, non-judgmental setting. Our goal is to create a healthier, happier community for everyone in Winchester.”
In addition to helping individuals and their families, effective outpatient addiction treatment reduces pressure on the criminal justice system and local hospitals. BrightView patients decrease time spent in jail by nearly 70% on average during their first 90 days in the outpatient program. Patients also report a 33% reduction in emergency room visits in the first three months and a 50% reduction after one year.
About BrightView:
Founded in 2015, BrightView provides comprehensive, evidence-based outpatient addiction treatment to thousands of patients in recovery from substance use disorder throughout Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, and Delaware.
The organization’s more than 57 centers provide a practical treatment approach that includes medication assisted treatment (MAT), individual counseling, group therapy, peer support, and wraparound social services, as well as work on co-occurring disorders. Locations are generally able to dispense medication on-site, which makes treatment comfortable and convenient for patients.
BrightView’s compassionate and professional staff create an accessible and welcoming environment for physical and emotional healing. BrightView is committed to treating each patient with respect, providing positive reinforcement, and achieving long-term wellness. To learn more, please visit brightviewhealth.com.
MISSING PERSON: Warren County Sheriff’s Office seeking help in locating missing adult
Cynthia Durham, pictured below, is a missing adult. Please note this picture is approximately 2 years old.
Ms. Durham went missing between 10 pm last night and 8 am this morning. Ms. Durham was last seen at 696 Rocky Hollow Road in Bentonville. Ms. Durham is 57 years old, 5’6″ and approximately 135 lbs. It is believed that Ms. Durham was wearing a grey or grey and black knit sweater. Ms. Durham wears glasses and her hair is now gray.
We are sending RAV alerts out to the area, so if you receive a call or message from the Sheriff’s office it is an alert for the missing person.
If you have seen Ms. Durham, or can provide any information as to her current location, please contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128 – you will need to press 0 to get the Communications center.
Thank you for your assistance.
Volunteers needed for Winchester’s Community Cleanup on Saturday
Volunteers are needed for a Community Cleanup event on Saturday, April 9 at 8 am. Hosted by Council Vice President Kim Herbstritt and Vice-Mayor John Hill, the cleanup will take place in three locations. Gloves, pickers, and bags will be provided.
“Keeping Winchester beautiful takes all of us,” Kim stated. “Snow plowing and wind can cause a lot of unintended litter in public and natural spaces. This event can’t capture it all, but it’s a start, and we hope you can join us.”
April 9, 2022 Locations:
- Shawnee Springs Preserve (meet at the entrance to the preserve behind Mt. Carmel Church off S. Pleasant Valley Road)
- Friendship Park (627 N. Pleasant Valley Road)
- N. Cameron Street (meet at the parking lot near the Rescue Mission)
“If you’re unable to attend the cleanup this Saturday, we encourage you help in other ways, such as always putting trash where it belongs and picking up litter on your property or while out and about in the city,” John added.
The cleanup event on April 9th is also a kickoff to a new City cleanup program to be held regularly throughout the year. Every other month, the City will host a new location to be cleaned and solicit for community volunteers to help. More information coming soon.
Samuels Public Library debuts Memory Lab
Samuels Public Library is featuring a new Memory Lab! The Memory Lab is a do-it-yourself station that allows library patrons access to equipment for digitizing home videos, personal documents, photographs, and slides. Patrons can preserve and share media that is in danger of deterioration or requires equipment that is now hard to find.
“The Memory Lab is a great addition to the Library. It is a big relief to be able to transfer my old photos and VHS tapes to a digital format, and it’s so easy! I have years and years of memories that I can finally save,” says Melody Hotek, Samuels Library Board of Trustees Member.
The Memory Lab includes a VHS converter, Kodak Scanza for film negatives as well as a wi-fi document scanner. Patrons who register will be receive a brief tutorial from staff and then control how they digitize their materials.
“Personal collections are larger than ever,” said Erin Rooney, Adult Reference Supervisor. “This gives our patrons the ability to save their keepsakes, protect against possible loss, as well as preserve for future generations.”
The Memory Lab is now available to use. Library patrons can register to use the Memory Lab station for a 2-hour session through the Library’s registration calendar.
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves 200,000 visitors, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
Two local churches join for Ecumenical Prayer Service for Ukraine
When Russia invaded Ukraine, Rev. Valerie Hayes, Rector of Calvary Episcopal Church at 132 North Royal Avenue in Front Royal, felt called to pray. She immediately reached out to Rev. Robert Hitchens, pastor of Saints Joachim and Anna Ukrainian Catholic Church at 1396 Linden Street. “We discovered we had commonalities in our liturgies,” she said, so soon they were making plans for an ecumenical prayer service.
“People were thrilled to hear that we were doing it,” she recalls, noting that the Ministerial Association of Front Royal is still considering holding an outdoor vigil prayer service for Ukraine when the weather permits.
That service took place on Sunday, April 3, with Rev. Valerie and Rev. Robert leading different sections of it. The Evensong Prayers from the Book of Common Prayer were Rev. Valerie’s contribution, and Father Robert and two cantors from Saints Joachim and Anna joined in praying the Panakyhdia, the Ukrainian memorial service for the dead. The evening prayer “O Joyful Light” which both churches have in common, was also sung. That vespers prayer is believed to go back as far as the second century A. D.
“As people of faith,” Valerie says, “our hearts just break watching. What we’re called to do is to pray because we believe in the power of prayer lifted to God.”
Valerie has a special awareness of the problem: her husband, Jim Wolfe, who now teaches in the Business School at George Mason University, worked in Estonia after the Iron Curtain came down, helping businesses transition to the private sector. It was the most rewarding work of his life, she says, and now he sees it at risk of disappearing.
The trouble in eastern Europe hits close to home for another member of the Calvary congregation: Dana Adamson’s son is in Moscow. His Ukrainian wife had a baby just before covid hit, and her American visa expired. The American Embassy was not open during covid, and has not been open — so they cannot get home. “Thank God, I can still talk to them,” Dana told the Examiner, “and I’ve been able to see the baby, so I know they’re all right.”
On a more practical note, Calvary Church is supporting Episcopal Relief and Development and their Humanitarian Response to the Crisis in Ukraine, and also encourages contributions to the International Committee of the Red Cross, Doctors without Borders, and the Bishop’s Appeal for Ukraine of the Episcopal Diocese of Europe.
Father Robert suggests contributions to the Humanitarian Aid Fund of his diocese, which includes all the east coast south of Philadelphia: a check can be written to the “Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia” and sent to the office at 810 North Franklin Street, Philadelphia PA 19123. Please write on the check “Humanitarian Aid Fund for Ukraine”, or visit www.ukarcheparchy.us, click on “Donate through Paypal” and then select “War Victims and Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine.”
At the end of Sunday’s service, everyone was invited to tie blue, white, and yellow ribbons on the fence around the church, as visible manifestations of prayers. In the coming days, a plastic box of ribbons will be attached to the fence, and all are invited to show their prayers for Ukraine by tying ribbons. Look for them when you drive down Royal Avenue!
Lance Allen announces candidacy for Virginia’s First Senate District
On April 4, 2022, Frederick County resident, Chairman of the Virginia Project, and U.S. Air Force veteran Lance Allen announced that he is running to represent Virginia’s First Senate District compromised of Frederick, Shenandoah, Warren, and Clarke counties as well as the City of Winchester.
“Virginia voters sent a clear message to Richmond last November that they expect their elected representatives to fight for them,” said Allen. “By soundly rejecting the failed Democrat policies of the past, Virginians demanded a new direction. As Senator, I will stand with parents, support our brave police officers, fight for lower taxes, and defend the right to life for the unborn. Together, we can and will build a better future for our Commonwealth by retaking the Senate and stopping Democrats from blocking Governor Youngkin’s family’s first agenda.”
As a conservative Republican, Lance will protect and support Virginia children. He is staunchly pro-life, supports school choice, and wants to increase access to trade skills development in our education system. Lance will also fight for safer communities by standing with our brave police officers and victims of crime by fully funding law enforcement and fashioning a parole board that puts victims and communities ahead of criminals. Lance will help work for Virginia families by lowering taxes. He supports ending the Commonwealth’s personal property tax.
Lance is a husband, father of three, U.S. Air Force veteran, and fierce advocate for the Commonwealth of Virginia. He is running to be SD 1’s voice in Richmond, repair the damage done by radical Democrat policies, and support Governor Glenn Youngkin’s vision for a better future for Virginia.
