Resources to help Front Royal and Warren County Businesses
The Front Royal/Warren County Economic Development Authority (FRWCEDA) is offering the following resources to businesses that need assistance during the COVID-19 crisis.
Professor Jim Wolfe, Associate Professor at George Mason University (GMU), has offered to work with businesses to assist them with the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Disaster Relief Loan Assistance Program and other resources to help companies during this challenging time. Mr. Wolfe can also help businesses and entrepreneurs with business plans, strategy, and other crucial assistance, and can meet with companies virtually to practice social distancing during the crisis.
Jim Wolfe is a business consultant, entrepreneur and attorney specializing in new venture creation. Currently, he serves as the Entrepreneur in Residence and an Associate Professor of Management at the George Mason University School of Business. At GMU, Jim teaches a course on entrepreneurship, management, and strategy. He brings more than 30 years of experience in entrepreneurship and a widely diverse range of industries such as technology, software, banking, hotels, defense research, and agribusiness. His areas of expertise include:
• Financial planning, budgeting, and cash flow
• Crisis management and crisis communications
• General business questions on organization, use of directors, and advisors
• Strategic marketing and new business development
• General discussions of SBA loan programs and disaster recovery
Those interested in working with Mr. Wolfe can contact him at jwolfe7@gmu.edu or by phone at 703-220-9231.
Businesses should also be aware of the resources offered by award-winning Christine Kriz, Director, of the Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center (SBDC). Ms. Kriz has a wealth of experience in working with small businesses and the SBA loan programs, including the Disaster Relief Loan Assistance Program, and was the 2019 SBDC Director of the Year in Virginia! She can be reached at www.lfsbdc.org or 540-868-7094. The SBDC offers a full range of services to entrepreneurs and small businesses and is an excellent resource during this crisis and in better times.
If small businesses would like assistance completing the SBA application and they are already an LFSBDC client they can email ckriz@lfcc.edu If they have not worked with LFSBDC before, they need to complete a registration form at https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/reg.aspx?mode=counsel¢er=46070&subloc=0
Other resources are also available to assist businesses during these challenging times. Virginia Community Capital has microloans starting at $50,000. Their website is: https://www.vacommunitycapital.org/lending/small-business-lending/
Virginia Small Business Finance Authority offers microloans as well, and their website is: https://www.sbsd.virginia.gov/virginia-small-business-financing-authority/
For further information, either contact these resources directly or Doug Parsons at dparsons@wceda.com or by phone, 540-635-2182.
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – March 24, 2020
Each day Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
A letter to the citizens of Warren County and the Town of Front Royal
From the Warren County Office of Emergency Management:
The County and Town have received several inquiries from the public asking how they are prepared for this crisis. The County can only be as prepared as its citizens are, and the country has not experienced an emergency like this in decades. There is currently no approved vaccine or medication to treat the Coronavirus, and everyone must do their civic duty to limit the spread of this highly infectious disease. The simplest of things, like staying home if you are sick, maintaining social distancing, washing your hands, and cleaning commonly touched surfaces will have a huge impact on limiting the spread the virus.
Both the County and Town governments are as prepared as they can be, given the present circumstances, to weather this storm. At present, both government centers are operational, but closed to the public, in order to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus. All essential services remain fully operational, and first responders are accordingly prepared.
Many of you are concerned and simply want to know if you have the virus or not. While this is a valid and real concern, please realize that the County currently does not have the resources to test everyone. In order for this three-fold testing process to work, there need to be test kits (swabs), a viral transport media (special sample mailing container), and testing reagents at the State and private labs in order to derive test results. If any of these three components are out of stock in the national supply chain, the medical system will be unable to produce test results. While the production of these supplies continues to improve daily, it cannot keep pace with the spread of the virus. This is a nationwide supply chain issue, and is being addressed at the highest levels of our government.
In the coming days, it is likely the County or Town will see its first confirmed COVID-19 case. With this, it is absolutely imperative that everyone does their part, as discussed above. During this time, citizens are urged not to overwhelm the local medical system. There is a great team of medical providers at the local Valley Health offices and Warren Memorial Hospital, as well as local independent physicians. They are all prepared to provide the highest quality of care during this crisis. However, as good as they are, their resources are limited. Please call a Primary Care Physician if you are sick, to include having COVID-19 symptoms, and reserve the Emergency Room for only the most critically sick and injured patients. This will be a great help in enabling emergency care providers to assist those most in need in a timely and effective manner.
The Virginia Department of Health (Lord Fairfax Health District) has a local call center for general questions regarding COVID-19: (540) 771-3992. The call center is staffed by Health District nurses, and its hours of operation are 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday. This call center gives residents the option of speaking with a local nurse for general questions instead of calling 1-877-ASK-VDH3 (1-877-275-8343). As always, if you are experiencing a true medical emergency, call 911 or report to the closest hospital’s emergency room for emergent treatment.
In the coming weeks, many residents may begin to experience cabin fever, and it is healthy to get outside and talk to neighbors, provided proper social distancing is ensured. The County’s local parks and trails are still open and provide a great opportunity to exercise and get some fresh air. Additionally, citizens can all help each other by only purchasing what they need for the near-term. This will increase the opportunity for everyone to be able to get the minimum essential supplies they need to get by. Residents are also encouraged to support local businesses and the local economy by continuing to utilize the expanded carry-out and delivery options provided by restaurants in the community.
Everyone needs to be physically and mentally prepared for this situation to continue through the end of summer. While not an official government release, a recent Columbia University research study indicates that if Virginians adhere to some control measures, the effects of the virus will peak in mid-June and taper off by August, though other studies indicate the timeline may be longer. This is what the President and Governor are talking about when they reference “flattening the curve”.
This is a rapidly changing situation, and the most current information is available on the following websites: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/. Please consult www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus for the latest number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia. You can also visit the Warren County website https://www.warrencountyva.net/coronaviruslatest- information for the latest local COVID-19 information, as well as Like the County of Warren, VA Facebook page.
Thank you all for what you are doing to keep Warren County residents healthy – economically, mentally, physically, and spiritually. Let’s take care of each other and weather this storm together.
What cancer patients, their families and caregivers need to know about COVID-19 from the American Cancer Society
Our daily lives have changed due to the new coronavirus disease, called COVID-19, but the mission of the American Cancer Society to fight cancer never stops. Coronavirus is worrisome for our entire community and especially for cancer patients and their families. While the news about this outbreak is changing daily, even hourly, knowing some basic facts about what can and cannot be done to prevent getting sick can be very empowering. The American Cancer Society is providing information about corona virus and its potential impact on cancer patients at www.cancer.org. Here is a synopsis of what you will find there. For the complete article, click here.
In addition, the American Cancer Society’s NCIC (National Cancer information Center) is available 24/7 with trained cancer specialists to provide support, information and resources to cancer patients and their loved ones at 1-800-227-2345.
Cancer patients are among those at high risk of serious illness from an infection because their immune systems are often weakened by cancer and its treatments. Usually the risk is temporary. Cancer patients who finished treatment a few years ago or longer have immune systems that have most likely recovered, but each person is different. It’s important that all cancer patients and survivors, whether currently in treatment or not, talk with a doctor who understands their situation and medical history.
It’s also important that patients and their caregivers take precautions to lower their risk of getting COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has specific recommendations for people at risk for serious illness, including COVID-19 infection.
Health officials are recommending people stay at home as much as possible, including working and schooling from home to slow the spread of the virus.
“We’re headed for a time when there will be significant disruptions in the care of patients with cancer,” says Dr. Len Lichtenfeld, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for the American Cancer Society. “For some it may be as straightforward as a delay in having elective surgery. For others it may be delaying preventive care or adjuvant chemotherapy that’s meant to keep cancer from returning.” You may need to reschedule appointments, including screenings.
Lichtenfeld says cancer care teams are going to do to the best they can to deliver care to those most in need. However, even in those circumstances, it won’t be life as usual. “It will require patience on everyone’s part as we go through this pandemic,” Lichtenfeld adds. “It is important to maintain contact with your cancer care team to determine the best course of action for you. This may involve non-urgent follow up visits or talking to your care team virtually and not physically going to the clinic. So, it’s important to know who to call to reach your cancer care team to find out how to proceed.” Lichtenfeld adds, “These circumstances will take months to resolve, and even then, we will continue to have changes in the way cancer patients receive their treatment.”
While the news about this outbreak is changing daily, even hourly, knowing some basic facts about what can and cannot be done to prevent getting sick can be very empowering.
How can I protect myself from getting COVID-19?
According to the CDC and WHO:
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds because it’s one of the best ways to kill germs on your hands and prevent the spread of germs to others. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth because if you picked up the virus, you could infect yourself by allowing the virus to enter your body.
- Avoid close contact – being within 6 feet – from people who are sick, especially those who are coughing or sneezing.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, or sneeze into your elbow.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Stay home when you are sick.
The CDC has compiled tips on what people can do to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus and make homes, schools, and workplaces safer, including not shaking hands and avoiding crowds, cruise travel, and non-essential travel.
What else do cancer patients need to know about the coronavirus?
The COVID-19 outbreak is still new, so doctors do not have a lot of specific information on this coronavirus for cancer patients. But they do have a lot of information regarding the risk of infections in general for cancer patients.
Doctors and health officials agree the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus, which is especially important for cancer patients because they are at higher risk for serious illness, if they get infected, particularly patients who are in active chemotherapy and bone marrow transplant patients. That’s because their immune systems are suppressed or eliminated by the treatment.
Call your doctor if you have symptoms of COVID-19, which include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
Volunteers provide face masks to local hospice
Despite early preparation, hospices and hospitals all over the globe are experiencing a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for the foreseeable future. With masks on backorder and patient visits as crucial as ever, volunteers in the community have stepped up to offer their time and sewing skills to help support the urgent needs of Blue Ridge Hospice (BRH).
“We are very short on face masks. We are not alone as most health care systems, and hospices, around the globe, are very short on supply,” says Dr. Brendan Flynn, Chief Medical Officer at BRH, “Hospital systems across the country are asking their community members who love sewing to pitch in and make hand-made, fabric face masks for clinical staff caring for patients. BRH is doing the same.”
After receiving the mask-making instructions, volunteers and staff got to work with the goal of making enough washable, re-usable face masks for each clinical staff member to have multiple masks to use during their daily patient care.
These masks are compliant with CDC requirements of barrier face masks and will be effective in blocking droplets. “They are not the ideal, first choice for mask-wear but, in times such as these, they will provide ongoing protection if/when our surgical masks supplies become critically low. So many hospices across the country have no masks so we are fortunate to have the community we do around us who want to help keep us safe”, said Flynn.
“This is because our volunteers, and the community at large, want to help us,” says Tonia Sweeney, Volunteer Services Manager at BRH, “so many of our staff and volunteers who visit and care for our patients now are left unable to do so due to COVID-19 safety concerns and yet they still want to help our organization.”
“All volunteers and employees across Blue Ridge Hospice have really come together regardless of their roles; clinical, administrative, thrift and warehouse, to make the masks and help however they can. Our patient and family volunteers, who provide emotional support and companionship, are continuing to call patients and their families – this is more important than ever with most people self-isolating,” says Sweeney, “Dr. Flynn said, ‘people want to help so let’s put them to work’ and we jumped into action.”
“Dr. Flynn has been on top of the situation from the very beginning,” says Sweeney, “he has taken this very seriously and has ensured that our staff and volunteers were kept informed of the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and taking appropriate measures to protect themselves and our patients. Blue Ridge Hospice will come out of this stronger than ever.”
About Blue Ridge Hospice:
Blue Ridge Hospice is a community, nonprofit healthcare organization that has been providing hospice care to patients in the Shenandoah Valley since 1981 and is accredited by The Joint Commission. To learn more about Blue Ridge Hospice visit www.brhospice.org, or call 540-313-9200.
Governor Northam orders statewide closure of certain non-essential businesses, K-12 schools
~ Bans public gatherings of more than 10 people ~
Governor Ralph Northam today issued a statewide order to protect the health and safety of Virginians and reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Executive Order Fifty-Three orders the closure of certain non-essential businesses bans all gatherings of more than 10 people and closes all K-12 schools for the remainder of the academic year. Governor Northam is also urging all Virginians to avoid non-essential travel outside the home, if and when possible.
This order goes into effect at 11:59 PM on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, and will remain in place until 11:59 PM on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
“This is an unprecedented situation, and it requires unprecedented actions to protect public health and save lives,” said Governor Northam. “I know the next several weeks will be difficult. These restrictions on non-essential businesses will create hardships on the businesses and employees affected. But they are necessary, and we do not undertake them lightly. I am calling on Virginians to sacrifice now so that we can get through this together.”
In addition, Virginia is launching a statewide media campaign to ensure Virginians fully understand their risk and do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. The Commonwealth’s “Health in Your Hands” campaign will include radio and television spots as well as statewide billboards and highway signs.
Public Gatherings
All gatherings of more than 10 people are banned statewide, beginning at 11:59 PM on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. This does not include gatherings that involve the provision of health care or medical services, access to essential services for low-income residents, such as food banks; operations of the media; law enforcement agencies; or operations of government.
K-12 Schools
All schools will remain closed through the end of this academic year. The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) will issue guidance to help divisions execute plans to continue instruction, while ensuring students are served equitably, regardless of income level, access to technology, English learner status, or special needs. This includes options for additional instruction through summer programming, integrating instruction into coursework next year, and allowing students to make up the content. VDOE will submit a waiver to the federal government to lift end-of-year testing requirements and is exploring options to waive state-mandated tests.
Recreation and Entertainment Businesses
The following recreation and entertainment businesses are considered non-essential and must close to the public beginning at 11:59 PM on Tuesday, March 24, 2020:
- Theaters, performing arts centers, concert venues, museums, and other indoor entertainment centers;
- Fitness centers, gymnasiums, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities;
- Beauty salons, barbershops, spas, massage parlors, tanning salons, tattoo shops, and any other location where personal care or personal grooming services are performed that would not allow compliance with social distancing guidelines to remain six feet apart;
- Racetracks and historic horse racing facilities;
- Bowling alleys, skating rinks, arcades, amusement parks, trampoline parks, fairs, arts and craft facilities, aquariums, zoos, escape rooms, indoor shooting ranges, public and private social clubs, and all other places of indoor public amusement.
Dining and On-Site Alcohol Establishments
All dining and congregation areas in the following establishments must close to the public beginning at 11:59 PM on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. These establishments may continue to offer delivery and/or takeout services. Establishments include:
- Restaurants;
- Dining establishments;
- Food courts;
- Farmers markets;
- Breweries;
- Microbreweries;
- Distilleries;
- Wineries; and
- Tasting rooms.
Retail Businesses
The following retail businesses are considered essential and may remain open during normal business hours:
- Grocery stores, pharmacies, and other retailers that sell food and beverage products or pharmacy products, including dollar stores, and department stores with grocery or pharmacy operations;
- Medical, laboratory, and vision supply retailers;
- Electronic retailers that sell or service cell phones, computers, tablets, and other communications technology;
- Automotive parts, accessories, and tire retailers as well as automotive repair facilities;
- Home improvement, hardware, building material, and building supply retailers;
- Lawn and garden equipment retailers;
- Beer, wine, and liquor stores;
- Retail functions of gas stations and convenience stores;
- Retail located within healthcare facilities;
- Banks and other financial institutions with retail functions;
- Pet stores and feed stores;
- Printing and office supply stores; and
- Laundromats and dry cleaners.
All essential retail establishments must, to the extent possible, adhere to social distancing recommendations, enhanced sanitizing practices on common surfaces, and other appropriate workplace guidance from state and federal authorities.
Any brick-and-mortar retail business not listed above must limit all in-person shopping to no more than 10 patrons per establishment, adhere to social distancing recommendations, sanitize common surfaces, and apply relevant workplace guidance from state and federal authorities. If any such business cannot adhere to the 10-patron limit with proper social distancing requirements, it must close.
Additional Guidance
Professional businesses not listed above must utilize telework as much as possible. Where telework is not feasible, such businesses must adhere to social distancing recommendations, enhanced sanitizing procedures, and apply relevant workplace guidance from state and federal authorities, including CDC, OSHA, and the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry.
Businesses in violation of this order may be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Nothing in Executive Order Fifty-Three limits the provision of health care or medical services, access to essential services for low-income residents, such as food banks; the operations of the media; law enforcement agencies; or operations of government.
The full text of Executive Order Fifty-Three can be found here. Additional guidance and a Frequently Asked Questions guide can be found here.
Watch the video of today’s announcement here. Note: There is a 4-5 min delay before the Governor starts his message.
Sunday afternoon fire destroys High Knob home
Just before 2:00pm on Sunday, March 22, 2020, the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services received multiple reports of a residential structure fire in the area of the 400 block of Red Bud Lane in the High Knob Community of Warren County.
Units arrived on the scene approximately eight minutes after dispatch to discover a two-story single family dwelling with significant fire conditions on the second floor and throughout the roof system of the home. Firefighters were initially unable to confirm if there were any occupants inside the home at the time of the fire and began a primary search upon finding a vehicle in the attached garage. It was determined that no occupants were home at the time of the fire and later accounted for and determined to be uninjured. A neighbor of the home was able to break a door and allow the family canine pet to escape the blaze before the fire department arrived on the scene. Two cats were unaccounted for after the incident.
As a result of the fire, the High Knob Community Fire Protection Water System was utilized to supply water to the incident scene. It took firefighters approximately 40 minutes to bring the fire under control. Units remained on the scene for several hours ensuring the fire was completely extinguished and assisting the Office of the Fire Marshal.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire caused an estimated $220,000 in property damage which rendered the house uninhabitable. Anyone with information with regards to this fire incident is asked to contact Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico at gmaiatico@warrencountyfire.com or call 540-636-3830.
Units on the call:
- Engine 4, 1, 3 and 6
- Tankers 4, 9, 3, 5, and 2
- Ambulance 1
- Chief 100
- Fire Marshal 1
- Warren County Sheriff’s Office
