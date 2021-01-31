Respite care: 3 reasons it may be right for you

Respite care is designed to ease the burden of caregivers by temporarily taking over the responsibilities of attending to a sick, aging, or disabled family member. If you’re the primary caregiver for a spouse or other elderly relative, respite care can be a valuable resource. Here’s why you should take advantage of the services available in your area.

1. You’ll be able to take time for yourself

With the knowledge that your loved one is in good hands, you can visit with friends, take up a hobby, go on vacation, run errands, or simply relax at home. Far from selfish, taking breaks is vital to your well-being and continued success as a caregiver.

2. You’ll reduce stress and the risk of burnout



Respite services offer relief from your daily caregiving duties, which can be physically and emotionally exhausting. With the support of respite care, you can recharge, lead a balanced life, and avoid isolation. In turn, this gives you more energy to be a better caregiver.

3. You’ll ensure your loved one can continue to live at home

Often, family members take on the role of caregiver to avoid sending a loved one to live in a long-term care facility. However, without the assistance of respite care, this taxing job might not be a sustainable option.

Various programs are available to provide respite services for anywhere from a few hours to a few weeks. These services can be provided at a seniors’ residence, an adult day care facility, or the care receiver’s home. For more information about respite care programs in your area, contact local home nursing agencies, retirement homes, and adult day care facilities.