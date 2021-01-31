Health
Respite care: 3 reasons it may be right for you
Respite care is designed to ease the burden of caregivers by temporarily taking over the responsibilities of attending to a sick, aging, or disabled family member. If you’re the primary caregiver for a spouse or other elderly relative, respite care can be a valuable resource. Here’s why you should take advantage of the services available in your area.
1. You’ll be able to take time for yourself
With the knowledge that your loved one is in good hands, you can visit with friends, take up a hobby, go on vacation, run errands, or simply relax at home. Far from selfish, taking breaks is vital to your well-being and continued success as a caregiver.
2. You’ll reduce stress and the risk of burnout
3. You’ll ensure your loved one can continue to live at home
Often, family members take on the role of caregiver to avoid sending a loved one to live in a long-term care facility. However, without the assistance of respite care, this taxing job might not be a sustainable option.
Various programs are available to provide respite services for anywhere from a few hours to a few weeks. These services can be provided at a seniors’ residence, an adult day care facility, or the care receiver’s home. For more information about respite care programs in your area, contact local home nursing agencies, retirement homes, and adult day care facilities.
3 myths about heart disease
February is American Heart Month and a great opportunity to raise awareness about heart disease, the leading cause of death in the United States. Here are three myths that must be debunked to ensure all Americans take the necessary steps to minimize their risk.
Myth: You don’t need to worry about heart disease until you’re in your 50s
Fact: You can develop heart disease at any age, especially if you have high blood pressure, unhealthy cholesterol levels, diabetes, or excessive body fat. To monitor these risk factors, the American Heart Association recommends that adults be tested for them every four to six years starting at the age of 20. Furthermore, adopting healthy lifestyle habits at an early age reduces your risk of developing heart disease later in life.
Myth: You’ll know you’re having a heart attack because you’ll have chest pain
Myth: You can’t prevent heart disease if it runs in your family
Fact: A family history of heart disease puts you at higher risk for the condition, but there are steps you can take to protect your heart health. Among other things, you should quit smoking (or never start), eat a healthy diet, and exercise for at least 150 minutes every week. Additionally, speak with your doctor about how you can manage your blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar.
For more information about heart disease, visit heart.org.
4 benefits of couples therapy
Many people view couples therapy as a last-ditch effort to save a crumbling relationship. However, this type of therapy can be used to address a wide variety of problems between partners. Whether you’re looking to rebuild trust, stop the constant arguing, or deal with intimacy issues, here are some advantages of couples therapy.
1. It gives partners an opportunity to freely express their thoughts and emotions in a calm environment with a neutral mediator.
2. It provides couples with strategies to better deal with disagreements, avoid misunderstandings and solve (or even prevent) conflicts.
3. It allows partners to identify each other’s needs and set common goals they want to work toward as a couple.
4. It teaches partners how to be open and honest about their emotions, and how to be more receptive to each other’s thoughts and feelings.
Even if you have a healthy relationship, couples therapy provides an opportunity to check in with your partner and learn ways to strengthen your connection. Good communication is the key to a long-lasting relationship, and couples therapy gives you a safe space to open up.
12 healthy habits that can help prevent lung disease
There are many environmental factors that can impact your respiratory health and make it harder for you to breathe. However, there are things you can do to protect your lungs. Here are 12 healthy habits you should adopt.
1. Eat a nutritious diet that’s rich in fruits and vegetables
2. Exercise for at least 30 minutes every day
3. Wash your hands often to prevent infections
4. Receive the recommended vaccines for your age group
5. Quit smoking and vaping (or avoid starting in the first place)
6. Avoid smoky places and second-hand smoke
7. Try not to use aerosol products such as hairspray
8. Wear a mask if you work in a dusty environment or handle toxic products
9. Use eco-friendly paint that doesn’t contain VOCs
10. Test your home for radon
11. Remove asbestos from your home if necessary
12. Make sure your home’s ventilation system is clean and in good working order
If you’re concerned about your lungs, talk to your doctor about getting a computed tomography (CT) scan. This test can help detect infections, lung cancer, blood clots, and other lung problems.
Did you know?
According to the American Lung Association, 150 million people live in a county with an unhealthy level of air pollution. That’s nearly five in 10 Americans.
Normal aging: what to expect as you get older
From lapses in memory to joint pain and hair loss, a wide range of symptoms is often chalked up to getting old. But which changes are really considered a normal part of the aging process? Here’s some of what you can expect as you get older.
A different experience for everyone
Aging is a complex process that affects every system in the body. But while all people age, not everyone does so at the same rate. This means that people of the same age can look and feel very different as they get older. In other words, their chronological ages are identical, but their biological ages don’t match.
Noticeable signs of normal aging
• Weakened vision (presbyopia)
• Gradual loss of hearing (presbycusis)
• Slight decrease in memory and learning skills
• Loss of muscular endurance and strength
• Diminished sensations such as hunger and thirst
• Increase in percentage of body fat
Tips for healthy aging
The best way to delay the effects of aging is to maintain healthy lifestyle habits. Among other things, you should avoid smoking, limit your alcohol consumption, exercise daily, get enough sleep, keep in touch with loved ones, and challenge your mind with puzzles, reading, and strategy games.
Finally, be sure to schedule regular appointments with your family doctor, optometrist, audiologist, and other health-care professionals. This increases the likelihood of medical issues being detected and treated early.
Study: Higher opioid doses lead to longer-term dosing
After an injury, workers who receive higher prescription doses of an opioid are at increased risk of longer-term use, according to researchers at the Workers Compensation Institute. Research focused on workers from 33 states who were injured in 2016.
The study found that among workers who received a 15-day to a 30-day supply of opioids within 90 days of an injury, about 9 percent had longer-term opioid needs. In the same group, among those who received a three-day supply or less, just 5 percent had a longer-term dosing need.
Those workers who were prescribed a dose of 500 milligrams or more were more likely to need opioids longer. About 10 percent fell into that category. Only 7 to 8 percent of workers prescribed small doses had longer-term dispensing.
Other factors contribute to longer-term opioid use and possible dependence. Among those was taking an opioid along with central nervous system depressants.
Which workers most likely to be prescribed opioids?
If you are from a small town, work in a small company, or work in the mining or construction industry, you are most likely to be prescribed opioids after an injury.
Injured workers at organizations with smaller payrolls (from 1 million to 4 million) were prescribed opioids 54 percent of the time. Those from larger companies were prescribed about 47 percent of the time.
Small-town workers with injuries were prescribed opioids 68 percent of the time, compared with larger metro areas where opioids were prescribed 54 percent of the time.
In mining, injured workers were prescribed opioids 62 percent of the time. In construction, the rate was 55 percent.
The study was conducted by the Workers Compensation Institute.
Smartphone pinky joins list of tech injuries
Cell Phone Elbow, Smartphone Neck Pain, Texting Claw, and now Smartphone Pinky, the newest tech injury.
No one has studied Smartphone Pinky yet, but a plethora of Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok users claim it’s real with photographic evidence.
Supposedly a dent appears in the little finger on the middle bone. Sometimes people say the position of their pinky changes, or that the finger starts to sway downward from the knuckle.
You might check yours.
Although the supposed malady is debated, notice that most people do hold their phones so that the little finger takes most of the weight.
According to The Conversation, the change in the little finger might well be just a soft tissue compression from the constant weight of the phone. Unlike Cell Phone Elbow, no one has reported actual pain from the little finger.
With Cell Phone Elbow, pain and tingling in the forearm and little finger come from holding a mobile phone up to the ear or holding it while lying in bed for a long time. The pain comes from the shoulder-rubbing the ulnar nerve, one of the major nerves in the arm. Just six minutes of those postures increase the strain on the nerve by 69 percent.
Texting Claw is a repetitive strain injury that presents as pain in the thumb and wrist. It comes from making small repetitive movements with the thumb against the screen. Reduced texting appears to alleviate the problem.
Finally, neck pain can come from staring down at a screen for a prolonged period, which increases strain on the shoulder blade.
