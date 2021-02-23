Opinion
Response to Tom Howarth’s Letters to the Editor
I will say just one thing to Tom Howarth, who has submitted many Letters to the Editor of the Royal Examiner: “Stop crying wolf!”
When you write so many letters, and so frequently, people (myself, included) just tune you out!
Your letters are too predictably partisan.
Lalit Piplani
Front Royal, Virginia
Thoughts regarding the decision to change the name of LFCC
The Letter to the Editor from Tenia Smith last week regarding the decision to change the name of Lord Fairfax Community College was an accurate assessment of the way things seems to be in this country these days.
I would add another reason that this decision is a frivolous attempt to amend history to make a segment of our community feel better. What we actually have here shows a complete out-of-historical context ignorance: that’s looking at historical figures and events through the context of the 21st Century, not through the context of the life and times in which these personalities lived and the events took place. Such individuals who view history through our present day vision will never understand the people and events of our past.
Hence, the burning need to revise our history to make it much more palatable.
Some people, even those in the business of education, will never understand the personalities and events of the past, and, in their ignorance, the discussions and decisions illustrate quite well that they aren’t really interested.
In fairness to Lord Fairfax, whose holdings in the 18th Century comprised what is now most of 22 states, much of what he accomplished in his life shaped early America and Virginia that we know and enjoy today. Regarding the decision to rename the school, their focus is on the way the world lived in the 1600s, the 1700s, and a good part of the 1800s. In no way am I condoning nor supporting the institution of slavery; right or wrong, it was an accepted practice in many countries, and still remains a practice in a number of countries in the 21st Century.
If these “educators” and politicians behind the name change refuse to permit the name of Thomas Lord Fairfax to remain intact on the college, then I would strongly recommend that they also not allow the Stars & Stripes to fly over LFCC. After all, and this also cannot be refuted, it was the symbol of a slave nation from 1787 to December 1865.
Arthur Candenquist
Amissville, Virginia
Our trust in the voting process will be forever challenged unless we the people take control of our voting rights
In response to Tom Howarth’s letter to the editor on February 17th:
Mr. Howarth, I watched the trial, which by the way was unconstitutional and so full of hate against a man that no longer was in office.
When it came down to calling witnesses or not, the Democrats called a halt to it by acquitting former President Donald J. Trump! Why, Mr. Howarth? Was it because of who the Republicans could call as witnesses?
Mr. Trump’s lawyers did a great job of bringing out the truth. But Democrats didn’t want the real reason to be brought out on this second impeachment trial, which was the reason for everything coming to a halt! For who really was the people causing insurrection and destruction last summer and for the last 4 years?
No doubt in my mind the election wasn’t held right. Whether you are a Democrat or Republican, our voting rights were tampered with and changed without going through the electoral process.
I could accept Biden’s win if it was done fair and square, but it wasn’t! And now our trust in the voting process will be forever challenged unless we the people take control of our voting rights.
Tenia Smith
Front Royal, Virginia
Open Letter to Town and County officials on county’s high death rate per reported COVID cases
Greetings Community Leader,
As the Front Royal Town Council members spend valuable work time in meetings discussing whether business owners should be allowed to require customers to wear masks to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in our community, I am interested in finding out why people in Warren County die from the virus at a rate so much higher than people in most nearby counties. I’m sure this data has concerned you as a community leader as much, if not more, as it has me as a citizen. I am one concerned member of our community while you are a community leader tasked with finding solutions to the problems that plague our whole community. Surely, understanding the high death rate from Coronavirus in Warren County/Front Royal has been a pressing matter on your list of priorities.
Has your research shown that our high death rate is due to a poor health care system in our community? Is it because of the overall poor health of our residents? Is it something else? Please let the citizens of Front Royal and Warren County know what you have learned about why we are dying from COVID-19 more often than our neighbors in eleven nearby counties. The following data for Deaths per 100K people are from the Virginia Department of Health’s website on February 19, 2021:
|County
|Deaths per 100K
|Shenandoah
|234
|Page
|171
|Warren
|100
|Rockingham
|94
|Clarke
|89
|Culpepper
|75
|Fairfax
|72
|Prince William
|70
|Frederick
|55
|Fauquier
|52
|Madison
|52
|Loudoun
|50
|Stafford
|36
|Rappahannock
|27
https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia-cases/
|Cases – Coronavirus
Need vaccine? Learn how to get your shot at Vaccinate.Virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA. Language translation and TTY services available. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ¿Necesita vacunarse?
www.vdh.virginia.gov
I look forward to hearing why you think we are doing so poorly and what ideas you have to prevent so many of our fellow citizens from dying of Covid.
Wishing you all good health,
Kelli Hart
Front Royal, Va.
(reprinted by permission of writer)
What’s really in a name?
Lord Fairfax Community College has decided to change its name because it does not reflect who they are? Really? I thought it was a place of higher learning and opportunities!
I don’t like the name of Fauquier County. I don’t like the name Henry. I don’t like the color green! I don’t like to make mashed potatoes. But I don’t take this to the city council, or the board, or even D.C.!
This all has become so political! What are the bases of all of this? Why not just erase everything!
No one has names: No names on buildings, no names on highways, no names on envelopes, no names on anything? Why not walk around nameless and act like zombies!
We humans can’t seem to focus on the important things, like being kind and caring and making our futures better! Like helping others and looking out for one another. All we seem to be about nowadays is hate, anger, and destruction.
What a sad place the world has become; what a sad place our country has become! The more we seek peace, the more uproar of evil becomes!
Tenia Smith
Front Royal, Virginia
Sure Representative Ben Cline wants to move past January 6th accountability
Rep. Ben Cline opines that Congressional Democrats and presumably Republicans who voted to impeach and convict Donald Trump were wasting time.
Donald Trump was impeached for his role in instigating the insurrection and attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. He was acquitted in the U.S. Senate by a vote of 57 to 43. He got the 43. Try that in baseball.
Mr. Cline is anxious to get on with business and well he should be.
Why did the president urge his followers to go to the Capitol that day? He made it quite clear that he wanted them to go in support of those Members of Congress who were supporting his claim that the 2020 election had been stolen from him and them.
The story of a stolen election was the Big Lie. The election was not stolen. There is no evidence that it was. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Republican Leader, made that clear after the acquittal of the former President on February 13.
Senator McConnell blamed the former president and “other powerful people” for perpetuating the Big Lie. Now, who were those “other powerful people?” Why they were Members of Congress of course who continued to spread the Big Lie. Who is on the list of Members of Congress who told the people that if they could just find the votes to overturn the certification of the Electoral College votes all would be well?
Rep. Ben Cline is on the list.
Mr. Cline knew full well that the votes were not there to require a reshuffling of the electoral deck. He knew his encouragement of the insurrectionists would only end in their frustration and anger, the anger that was on display on January 6.
Why did Ben Cline do this? Because he wanted to provide Trump supporters in the 6th District with an empty gesture proving his fealty to the former president.
Even after he saw the anger that resulted in the death of a police officer and others in the Capitol, Ben Cline marched down to the floor of the House and perpetuated the Big Lie one more time.
It is small wonder that Ben Cline wants to change the subject.
Mr. Cline thinks the effort to hold responsible those who instigated the attack on the Capitol is a waste of time. He wants people to look away from him.
Tom Howarth
Warren County, Virginia
Eternal vigilance is the price we pay to maintain, support, and defend our basic Constitutional rights and freedom
In Tom Howarth’s recent opinion letter, he pointed out that if the Governor of Virginia issues an edict, it appears that we do not have the choice nor legal standing to ignore it. It appears from his letter that he did not nor does not approve of Warren County (or any other County in the Commonwealth which adopted a “sanctuary” resolution) being a sanctuary jurisdiction regarding the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment as it pertains to the right of citizens to keep and bear arms.
I point out to Mr. Howarth that if the Governor or any other appointed or elected official, who has taken an oath to support and defend the U.S. Constitution or any Commonwealth or State Constitution, and then issues edicts or dictats which are in opposition to those documents and in fact infringes on the rights of those citizens, then those edicts or dictats have been issued illegally and are null and void. Such edicts and dictats would have to be submitted to a review by a judge or panel of judges to determine if, in fact, those edicts and dictats are in violation of those governing documents.
In the case of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and to the provisions of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia, where a governor or other duly elected or appointed official has ordered that firearms purchased and/or owned by the citizens are to be confiscated or otherwise removed, in violation of the above-named documents, those orders are deemed to be unconstitutional and have no basis of law. The citizens, in exercising their Constitutional rights, can ignore those edicts and dictats, and the elected or appointed officials who have taken the oath of office may just the same refuse to enforce those edicts and dictats. Elected and appointed officials do not have the legal power to subvert the provisions of those documents, and cannot act against the citizens for disregarding the edicts and dictats.
In some recent cases, regarding the current public health emergency, it has been proven in courts of law that the governors of several states have, in fact, exceeded their authority in issuing executive orders, edicts, and dictats; that these actions on the part of the governors have infringed on the Constitutional and civil rights of the citizens of those states. We know now that many of the governors and mayors and other elected and appointed officials have chosen to use the current public health emergency as the excuse and conduit by which their authority can be and has been illegally expanded beyond the point of infringing of the rights of citizens mandated by law.
We have also witnessed many cases where elected and appointed public officials have issued edicts and dictats governing how citizens are to conduct themselves in the current public health emergency, and then in fact these officials have disregarded and violated their own edicts and dictats, and have gotten caught on camera. They seem to think a simple apology will make things all better, when in fact citizens have been subjected to criminal and civil penalties for the same violations. “Rules for thee but not for me.”
Eternal vigilance is the price we pay to maintain, support, and defend our basic Constitutional rights and freedom. Too many American patriots have paid the price in blood and in service to maintain this vigilance over the past 246 years.
Arthur Candenquist
Amissville, VA