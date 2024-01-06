Ressie Jeffries Elementary Honors Patricia Atkins as Nominee for Teacher of the Year

Ressie Jeffries Elementary School is delighted to announce the nomination of Patricia Atkins for the 2023-24 Teacher of the Year. Principal Nina Helmick endorses Atkins, who, after returning to college at 32 with two young children, has dedicated 29 years to teaching at Ressie Jeffries, her “home away from home.”

Mrs. Atkins exemplifies professionalism, knowledge, and a commitment to student development. She sets high standards in her classroom, creating a learning environment that is both enjoyable and effective.

Her colleagues speak highly of her dedication and skill. Described as a “master teacher,” Atkins is known for ensuring her students achieve at high levels. She is recognized for her professionalism in interactions with parents, students, and colleagues and has been a role model for educators at Ressie Jeffries for many years. Her impending retirement is seen as a significant loss to the school.

Atkins’ contributions go beyond her classroom. She has been an integral leader of the third-grade team, fostering collaboration and excellence. Her interactions are consistently positive, professional, and respectful, enhancing the educational experience for students, parents, and peers.

Her dedication as a Warren County Public School employee and a member of Ressie Jeffries Elementary School truly reflects her commitment to education. Atkins embodies the qualities of an outstanding educator, significantly impacting the lives of her students and the school community.