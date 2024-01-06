Connect with us

Local News

Ressie Jeffries Elementary Honors Patricia Atkins as Nominee for Teacher of the Year

Published

3 hours ago

on

Ressie Jeffries Elementary School is delighted to announce the nomination of Patricia Atkins for the 2023-24 Teacher of the Year. Principal Nina Helmick endorses Atkins, who, after returning to college at 32 with two young children, has dedicated 29 years to teaching at Ressie Jeffries, her “home away from home.”

Tricia Atkins

Mrs. Atkins exemplifies professionalism, knowledge, and a commitment to student development. She sets high standards in her classroom, creating a learning environment that is both enjoyable and effective.

Her colleagues speak highly of her dedication and skill. Described as a “master teacher,” Atkins is known for ensuring her students achieve at high levels. She is recognized for her professionalism in interactions with parents, students, and colleagues and has been a role model for educators at Ressie Jeffries for many years. Her impending retirement is seen as a significant loss to the school.

Atkins’ contributions go beyond her classroom. She has been an integral leader of the third-grade team, fostering collaboration and excellence. Her interactions are consistently positive, professional, and respectful, enhancing the educational experience for students, parents, and peers.

Her dedication as a Warren County Public School employee and a member of Ressie Jeffries Elementary School truly reflects her commitment to education. Atkins embodies the qualities of an outstanding educator, significantly impacting the lives of her students and the school community.

VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for January 8 – 12, 2024

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 6, 2024

By

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 15 to 13, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.

SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.

Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

Warren County High School Honors Katharine “Lee” Meadows as Teacher of the Year

Published

23 hours ago

on

January 5, 2024

By

In a resounding endorsement, Principal Ken Knesh of Warren County High School proudly announces Katharine “Lee” Meadows as the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year. Meadows, an Agriculture teacher and FFA sponsor, has been recognized for her exceptional teaching methods and dedication to student success.

Katharine “Lee” Meadows

In Meadows’ classroom, education comes alive with hands-on experiences. Students engage with a variety of animals, learning practical vet science skills under her guidance. This dynamic learning environment, often featuring dogs, bunnies, and other animals, is a testament to her innovative teaching approach.

As an FFA sponsor, Meadows has elevated the program to new levels. Her leadership has enabled students to travel across Virginia, participating in competitions like Soils, Environthon, Animal Judging, and Public Speaking. Her efforts have led the team to the state FFA Fair, showcasing their talents and learning from other programs.

Meadows’ commitment extends beyond her classroom duties. She is always ready to lend a hand, whether it’s covering a class or assisting staff members. Her dedication is further highlighted by her involvement in the 4-6 program, ensuring younger students benefit from her expertise.

Her colleagues speak highly of her, noting her dedication to creating engaging lessons and her constant presence at the school, even outside regular hours. Meadows’ passion for teaching and her students is evident in every aspect of her work.

Principal Knesh expresses deep respect for Meadows, highlighting her reliability, excellent rapport with students and staff, and her unwavering support in making Warren County High School an exceptional place to work and learn.

Meadows’ recognition as Teacher of the Year is not just an individual achievement; it reflects her profound impact on the entire school community, making her an invaluable asset to Warren County High School.

A.S. Rhodes Elementary Celebrates Julie Llanes-Smith as Teacher of the Year

Published

1 day ago

on

January 5, 2024

By

A.S. Rhodes Elementary School is proud to announce Julie Llanes-Smith as the Teacher of the Year, a distinction awarded through the overwhelming support of her colleagues. Since joining the school in 2016, Llanes-Smith has shown extraordinary dedication and expertise, particularly in her role as a special education teacher.

Julie Llanes-Smith

Principal Lori Layman expresses immense pride in Llanes-Smith’s achievements. Her unique role involves overseeing special education from Kindergarten through fifth grade, skillfully managing a team of three instructional assistants. Llanes-Smith’s leadership style is marked by kindness, compassion, and effective communication, ensuring that the needs of each student are met with utmost care and precision.

Her approach to teaching is both innovative and flexible, focusing on maximizing resources to benefit her students. Llanes-Smith is not only committed to her current skillset but is also continuously seeking professional development opportunities to enhance her abilities.

One of the most notable aspects of Llanes-Smith’s work is her calm and respectful demeanor in tackling challenging situations. She maintains a positive attitude that resonates with students, families, and colleagues alike. Parents especially appreciate her clear communication regarding their children’s progress, strengths, and areas needing improvement, along with her proactive suggestions for additional practice.

Llanes-Smith’s dedication extends beyond regular school hours. Her vehicle is often seen in the school parking lot late in the evenings and on weekends, reflecting her commitment to her students and their families. She has been known to make home visits to deliver resources and offer support, demonstrating an extraordinary level of care and involvement.

Her volunteer efforts are equally impressive, contributing significantly to the school’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports team and serving as an Instructional Leader for the Specials team. Her ability to handle difficult conversations with empathy and understanding has been crucial in developing effective behavior plans for students.

Principal Layman’s praise for Llanes-Smith underscores her fulfillment of all the criteria for Teacher of the Year. Her impact on A.S. Rhodes Elementary is profound, and her continued excellence in her teaching career is eagerly anticipated.

Skyline High School Celebrates Teacher of the Year: Heath Gilbert

Published

1 day ago

on

January 5, 2024

By

Skyline High School is thrilled to announce Heath Gilbert as the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year. With 17 years of service at Skyline High and a total of 25 years in the educational field, Gilbert’s dedication to student development in Health and Physical Education is unparalleled.

Heath Gilbert

Principal Danelle Sperling proudly shares Gilbert’s impressive journey, which began with an undergraduate degree from Shepherd University in 1999. His commitment to lifelong learning led him to earn a Driver’s Education endorsement in 2004 from LFCC, further broadening his teaching capabilities.

Gilbert’s coaching career is just as distinguished, having served in various roles, including head football coach since 2003. His excellence in coaching has not gone unnoticed, earning him several accolades, such as the NVD Coach of the Year in 2020 and 2015 and the Warren Sentinel Coach of the Year in 2014, among others.

More than a teacher and coach, Gilbert is recognized for his extraordinary ability to connect with students across all walks of life. His involvement in the Adaptive PE class is a testament to this, where he engages students with disabilities in activities that highlight their abilities and bring joy.

Gilbert’s adaptability was particularly evident during a staffing shortage before winter break. Stepping into the Pathways & Connections special education classroom, he was welcomed enthusiastically, a reflection of the strong bonds he had formed with the students. His calm, caring, and kind-hearted nature has made him a beloved figure among students and colleagues alike.

Skyline High School takes immense pride in Gilbert’s achievements and his unwavering dedication to the betterment of student lives. His impact extends beyond the classroom and the field, leaving a lasting imprint on the Skyline community.

Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary Celebrates Teacher Nomination

Published

1 day ago

on

January 5, 2024

By

In a heartfelt nomination, Principal Jessica Vacca of Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School has put forth Devon Owens for the coveted ‘Teacher of the Year’ award. Owens, a treasured member of the faculty for thirteen years, stands out for her exceptional dedication and innovative teaching methods.

Devon Owens

Principal Vacca’s nomination letter sheds light on Owens’ remarkable ability to forge personal connections with her students, cultivating a nurturing, inclusive classroom environment. Owens’ approach ensures every student feels valued, fostering their academic, social, and emotional growth.

Her positive influence extends beyond the classroom, touching the lives of both faculty and staff with her uplifting spirit and genuine kindness. Owens’ commitment to creating a supportive school environment where everyone feels respected is a cornerstone of her teaching philosophy.

Owens is not just a teacher but also a lifelong learner, constantly evolving her instructional methods through active engagement with the latest educational research and technology. This dedication ensures her students are not only well-educated but also prepared for the future.

Her role as a mentor to new teachers and student teachers underscores her leadership qualities and her commitment to the profession. Owens extends her influence to the wider school community, engaging with parents and guardians to build strong partnerships and maintain open communication.

Owens is an educator who truly embodies the qualities of an exceptional teacher. Her passion, dedication, and innovative approach have positively transformed countless students’ lives and made a significant impact on the school community.

Special Education Teacher Nominated for Prestigious Award

Published

1 day ago

on

January 5, 2024

By

Ariel McCarter, a dedicated Special Education teacher at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School, has been highly recommended by Principal Jennifer Knox for the esteemed ‘Teacher of the Year’ award.

In her glowing endorsement, Principal Knox highlighted McCarter’s exceptional contributions to the school’s educational landscape, particularly in the realm of behavior support for students. McCarter’s work ensures that students are in the best possible state for learning, a crucial aspect often overlooked in traditional teaching methods.

McCarter’s passion for her profession shines through in her daily interactions with students. She is not just a teacher; she is a beacon of hope and guidance for those with special needs. Her innovative approach to the curriculum makes learning accessible and enjoyable for all students, irrespective of their unique challenges.

Her expertise in managing and remediating difficult student behaviors is not just theoretical. McCarter actively applies her knowledge in the classroom, adapting strategies, materials, and groupings to maximize learning opportunities for every student. This individualized attention has made a significant impact on students’ academic and personal growth.

Beyond her classroom duties, McCarter is a natural leader, enthusiastically taking on additional responsibilities. Her roles as a team leader and member of various school and district committees underscore her commitment to education beyond her classroom.

Principal Knox’s recommendation is a testament to McCarter’s dedication to professional development and her natural leadership qualities. Her nomination for ‘Teacher of the Year’ is not just an acknowledgment of her exceptional skills as an educator but also her profound impact on the lives of her students.

McCarter’s story is a shining example of the profound impact passionate educators can have on the lives of their students and their communities. The decision on the ‘Teacher of the Year’ award is eagerly awaited by the school and the wider educational community.

King Cartoons

