Ressie Jeffries Elementary School Backpack Buddies food drive gathers 9000 items for local families
The Backpack Buddy program at Ressie Jeffries provides families free groceries for weekends and school breaks.
In the spirit of giving, Ressie Jeffries Elementary decided to host a food drive for Backpack Buddies. Parents and students were informed less than 2 weeks ago, but the amount of donated food and money has been astonishing!
Principal Nina Helmick and Guidance Counselor Kristen Frankel share the experience with us.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Black Vulture
It is illegal to shoot vultures.
This patient was rescued on December 8th with the help of Loudoun County Animal Services and Kristi’s Caring Hands Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education after being hit by a car. They noted that the vulture was found near a dead deer. Upon admission, radiographs also revealed pellets from a gunshot.
Did you know vultures are estimated to save human health costs BILLIONS of dollars each year? They help protect human health by cleaning up carcasses left in the environment, using their powerful stomach acid to destroy zoonotic pathogens like rabies, botulism, and anthrax. They are public health heroes!
Sadly, vultures are also our most common gunshot victims, despite shooting these federally protected birds being illegal.
This crime has been reported to our state wildlife agency and US Fish and Wildlife Service for further investigation.
When animals are feeding on roadside carcasses, they’re often not paying close attention to traffic. Many have injuries, lead poisoning, or other reasons that may make it hard for them to get out of your way fast enough. Please slow down and give these animals space!
Finally, after nearly two weeks in care and regaining some appetite, this beautiful vulture healed well and has moved outside to our pre-release area.
Thank you to the finders who stopped, the animal control officers who came to the rescue, the local rehabilitator who organized transportation to our hospital, and the officers who are currently investigating this gunshot crime. Thanks to the efforts of all of these individuals, this public health protector will soon be released back near the found location!
We have two species of vultures in our region, Turkey and Black. Note the white on the underside of the wing tips in the photo above – this is one of the ways you can tell Black Vultures from Turkey Vultures in flight. While Black Vultures have white on the underside of their primary feathers only, Turkey Vultures also have white on the underside of their secondaries. From the underside, this is means that Black Vultures appear to have white tips while Turkey Vultures have white along the entire rear portion of their wings.
Vehicle insurance coverage requirements change January 1
Beginning January 1, the minimum insurance coverage required for vehicles in Virginia will increase.
Senate Bill 1182 raises the minimum insurance coverage requirements over the next three years to the following:
|Liability Insurance Coverage Requirements
|Injury or death of one person
|Injury or death of two or more people
|Property damage
|Current requirements
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$20,000
|Policies effective Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2024
|$30,000
|$60,000
|$20,000
|Policies effective on or after Jan. 1, 2025
|$50,000
|$100,000
|$25,000
This bill applies to vehicle insurance policies issued or renewed on or after January 1, 2022.
To purchase license plates and title and register a vehicle in Virginia, a customer must certify the vehicle is covered by the minimum insurance requirements or pay the Uninsured Motor Vehicle Fee.
Vehicle owners caught driving without insurance or who have not paid the Uninsured Motor Vehicle Fee will have their driving and vehicle registration privileges suspended (Code of Virginia § 46.2-707). To have those privileges reinstated, they must pay a $600 noncompliance fee, file a Financial Responsibility Insurance Certificate (SR-22) with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles for three years, and pay a reinstatement fee.
Virginia drivers are encouraged to contact their vehicle insurance provider to ensure they have the minimum insurance coverage on their vehicles.
Statewide Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign aims to reduce holiday-related impaired driving
On December 21, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam continued Virginia’s public education campaign and enforcement effort to spread awareness and deter drunk driving during the holiday season. The Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign combines law enforcement with research-based messaging to remind Virginians to make responsible decisions when drinking.
“Keep your family, your community, and yourself safe by not drinking and driving this holiday season,” said Governor Northam. “You can always designate a sober driver, call a taxi, or use public transportation and rideshare services. We owe our thanks to law enforcement professionals for keeping people safe this holiday season. Together, we can reduce impaired driving and save lives.”
In 2020, Virginia lost 272 lives in alcohol-related crashes. Since Checkpoint Strikeforce’s inaugural campaign in 2001, alcohol-related crashes have decreased 41.2 percent, fatalities have decreased by 24 percent, and injuries have decreased by half.
“The holidays traditionally pose an increased risk for fatalities involving alcohol-impaired driving,” said Richard D. Holcomb, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “Our goal is to ensure each and every Virginian gets home safely to their families this holiday season. Between Thanksgiving 2020 and New Year’s Day 2021 alone, 14 Virginians lost their lives in alcohol-related crashes. Our message is simple: as you celebrate with loved ones this holiday season, don’t put lives at risk by getting behind the wheel after drinking.”
Virginia State Police will work through the holidays as part of Operation CARE – the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort. CARE is a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities, and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding, and failing to use seatbelts.
116 Virginia law enforcement agencies will participate in the holiday wave of Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign from December 15 through New Year’s Day. Law enforcement officers will increase the police presence in high-risk areas and establish 55 sobriety checkpoints across the Commonwealth.
Complementing the high visibility enforcement, Checkpoint Strikeforce is running a surround-sound ad campaign called “Act Like It.” The campaign reminds viewers that drinking and driving are irresponsible—if you are old enough to drink, act like it. Get a safe ride home. To review alternative transportation options and to see the 30-second ad, visit www.ActLikeIt.org.
About Checkpoint Strikeforce
Checkpoint Strikeforce—which is marking its 20th year in 2021—is a research-based, zero-tolerance initiative within the Mid-Atlantic states designed to get drunk drivers off our roads via sobriety checkpoints and other law enforcement efforts. The initiative also seeks to spread the word about the dangers and consequences of drunk driving—particularly to men between the ages of 21 and 35, who are statistically at the highest risk for driving under the influence.
Front Royal Moose Riders spread cheer to children across our community
On a chilly Sunday morning, the Front Royal Moose Riders from Lodge 829, Chapter 1194 pulled up to the big brick building not on their motorcycles this time, but with trucks.
Over the course of the year, the Moose Riders raised money with the help of the Moose Lodge, private donors, and local businesses. They were able to purchase 29 brand new bicycles for children in need this Christmas and deliver them to their homes.
The riders work closely with the Warren County Department of Special Services to identify the children/families. The children who received bicycles were between the ages of 2 and 17, some with impairments that required the purchase of special bicycles and equipment.
The Moose Riders also held food drives and donated 20 turkeys/food to local shelters and food pantries in Warren County this holiday season.
The 829 Front Royal Moose Riders are a motorcycle enthusiast activity group that raises money to be able to perform community service projects, like “Bikes for Kids” during Christmas and scholarships for graduating high school seniors with special needs.
If you would like to donate to the riders or would like more information on upcoming events and fundraisers, please “like” our Facebook page “Front Royal Moose Riders” or call the Front Royal Moose Lodge at 540-636-6355.
Alan Fox’s condition said to be improving in wake of being struck by car
Having been alerted to a serious pedestrian-vehicle accident involving Warren County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Alan Fox on the pedestrian end of the accident late last week by our reporter Malcolm Barr Sr., this reporter endeavored to get more information. Barr’s initial info came in a Saturday, December 18th email from his fellow Rotarian Katie McIntyre Tewell. It read in part:
“Alan is the husband of long time Rotarian, Sue Ann Fox. Alan was crossing the road last night attempting to help another motorist who was in a ditch when he was hit by a car. He was airlifted to Winchester Medical Center and needs all of us to take the time to pray for him and his family.”
This reporter left a text message on a cell number of Fox’s, a long-time friend, asking his wife for an update on his condition if she was checking that phone for messages. On Monday morning, December 20, a response from son Evan was received with hopeful news: “He’s still asleep but his condition is improving. We appreciate all your prayers.”
And this reporter, along with Alan’s many friends across this community pray that his condition continues to improve, and he recovers fully from this accident.
Come back to us all, especially your family, Alan – it’s the Christmas present we all want most this year. A mutual friend commented to this reporter about circumstances leading to the accident, “That’s so typical of Alan, stopping to help someone in need.”
Further updates on Fox’s condition and information on the accident will follow as available.
Santa and Rudolph make a pre-Christmas wish-list stop in Historic Downtown Front Royal
The Rotary Club of Warren County sponsored a Saturday morning, December 18, appearance by Santa Claus in Front Royal’s Village Commons in the Gazebo area of the town’s Historic Downtown Business District. As illustrated in the photos below, children of ALL ages were attracted to the event in which Santa was accompanied by Rudolph. There were also candy canes and hot cocoa distributed during the 9 a.m. to noon event with the help of Early Act students from E. Wilson Morrison, serving as volunteer elves under the watchful eye of “papa elf” Rotarian Michael Williams.
And while skies were cloudy, the weather cooperated with doable mid-December temperatures in the 40s, headed toward 50 degrees by Santa and Rudolph’s noon departure in front of some light rain passing through a short time later.
And a “HO, HO, HO,” and season’s greetings to all.
