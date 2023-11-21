Rethinking Thanksgiving: Pizzas and Ice Creams Take Center Stage

Seniors beware: Medicare scams are on the rise, but arming yourself with knowledge can help you avoid falling victim.

Staying One Step Ahead

For many seniors, Medicare serves as a vital lifeline to healthcare coverage, ensuring access to essential services and peace of mind. However, in today’s digital age, where scams and fraudulent activities proliferate, it’s crucial to be vigilant when it comes to your Medicare enrollment, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D prescription drug plans. The unfortunate truth is that scammers are more determined than ever to exploit seniors and steal their hard-earned money and personal information.

So, how can you spot and avoid falling prey to these Medicare scams? Let’s delve into some common tactics employed by scammers and the precautions you can take to protect yourself or your loved ones.

1. Fraudulent Marketing

One of the most prevalent tactics used by scammers is fraudulent marketing. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), strict regulations govern how companies and agents selling Medicare plans can contact potential beneficiaries and what they can say. Here are some key pointers to keep in mind:

Unknown Calls: You should never receive a phone call from a company with which you have no prior relationship. Be cautious if someone claims to represent Medicare, Social Security, or Medicaid.

Misrepresentation: Agents should not mislead you about coverage for prescriptions or services. Always cross-reference what was promised with your Explanation of Benefits (EOB).

False Promises: Be wary of promises that suggest you can keep your Medigap plan (supplemental plan) when signing up for a Medicare Advantage plan. These promises may not hold true in reality.

2. Unsolicited Calls

If you ever receive an unsolicited call from an individual claiming to be from Medicare, it’s crucial to exercise caution. Forbes warns that tech-savvy scammers can manipulate phone numbers to make it appear as if they’re calling from an official Medicare office. However, it’s essential to remember that Medicare will never initiate a call to a consumer. If you receive an unexpected call, hang up immediately and never share personal information.

3. Uninvited Visitors

Legitimate insurance brokers and Medicare representatives will always respect your boundaries. They will not be uninvited at your doorstep, call you without your permission, or pressure you to provide payment on the spot or over the phone. Be cautious of any individual who disregards these principles, as they may not have your best interests at heart.

4. Medicare Card Replacement Scams

Another common scam involves callers who claim to represent Medicare, the Social Security Administration, or your state’s insurance commission. They may inform you that you need a new Medicare card for security purposes and request your Medicare ID number to “activate” it. This is a red flag. Medicare will never ask for your information in this manner. If you encounter such a call, hang up immediately and refrain from sharing details.

Stay Informed, Stay Safe

The rise of Medicare scams underscores the importance of staying informed and vigilant. Educating yourself and your loved ones about these deceptive practices is essential to prevent falling victim to fraud. Remember, it probably is if something seems suspicious or too good to be true. By remaining cautious and well-informed, you can safeguard your Medicare benefits and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with legitimate healthcare coverage.