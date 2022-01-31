Rev. Ronnie L Rivenbark (1947 – 2022)

Rev. Ronnie L Rivenbark, 74, of Mount Jackson, Virginia, passed January 25, 2022, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, Virginia.

Services will be held at a later date.

Ronnie was born May 23, 1947, in Warren County, Virginia, son of the late Thomas W. Rivenbark and Nancy L. Rivenbark Kirkland.

Ronnie graduated from Warren County High School Class of 1966. Ronnie was a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps from 1966 to 1972. He served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1969. He was a paid firefighter for the U.S. Government at Mount Weather, Fort A.P. Hill, and Vint Hill.

After his firefighter career, he went back to college and became a Methodist minister. He served at various churches until his retirement. He retired to Florida to enjoy nature and what life had to offer. He moved back to Virginia in May of 2019 to be with his children. He will be greatly missed by his family and numerous friends, but we know he is at home with our Lord and Savior.

Surviving is his loving and devoted wife, Rose Rivenbark; one daughter, Cory A. Getz and husband Barry of Mount Jackson; one son, Anthony C. Rivenbark of New Market; two grandchildren, Zachary M. Rivenbark and wife Nikki of Strasburg and Matthew L. Seal of Strasburg; and great-granddaughter, Ruby Patricia Rivenbark of Strasburg. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, his beloved fur babies, and his fur grandbabies.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Thomas and Essie C. Rivenbark; maternal grandparents, Calvin and Janie Turner; and his parents.