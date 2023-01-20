Rev up for a career as a mechanic

If you want your career to align with your personal values, you may want to earn a living with the non-profit organization you’re already committed. However, before making the transition from volunteer to a paid employee, there are several questions you should ask yourself.

Does the pay support your needs?

It may be tempting to prioritize the cause over your material needs. But be realistic about your living costs and financial goals. Remember, an inadequate income may stress your life and diminish your capacity to serve the organization.

Do you have the energy?

Be honest about your physical and emotional needs. A transition into paid work for a charitable organization often comes with unpaid overtime. You may be willing to give everything you have to the cause, but be sure you can maintain a healthy work-life balance.

What do you not know about the job?

You may not be aware of the organization’s operational pain points as a volunteer. You needn’t be deterred from these challenges, as problem-solving can be rewarding. However, it’s important to factor the inside perspective into your decision.

Does the position align with your skills?

When you’re a volunteer, it’s often enough to be enthusiastic. As an employee, however, you could face pressure to perform tasks to a certain standard. Plus, you’ll likely need to uphold the organization’s obligations and meet crucial deadlines. Before accepting a paid position, be sure you have, or can learn, the necessary skills to successfully fill the role.

Finally, it’s a good idea to have a frank conversation with some of the people who currently work for the organization. If there’s a gap in your skillset, check with local colleges about strengthening your aptitude for the desired position.