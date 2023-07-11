Local News
Revamping Route 7: An Emphasis on Safety Begins this Summer
Scheduled to kick off on Monday, July 17, a significant safety-improvement project is set to transform a crucial portion of Clarke County’s transport infrastructure: Route 7, also known as Harry Byrd Highway. This progressive scheme aims to ensure the continued safety of the road’s patrons through a variety of upgrades, ranging from shoulder widening to new rumble strips and more.
The 4.17-mile project, extending between Route 606 (River Road) and Route 7 Business just east of Berryville, encompasses a suite of safety-enhancing measures. These include shoulder widening, new rumble strips, upgraded or new guardrails at multiple locations, and freshly painted pavement markings.
The initial phase of the project is set to commence with shoulder-widening tasks in July and August 2023, to be followed by the installation of rumble strips and guardrails in the fall of the same year. Commuters traversing Route 7 during this period should be prepared for potential single-lane closures.
It’s worth noting that eastbound lane closures could occur on weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., while westbound lane closures may occur on weekdays or weeknights between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m.
In a bid to execute this extensive project, the Virginia Department of Transportation awarded a $1,534,301 construction contract to Kickin’ Asphalt Paving and Excavating LLC, a Strasburg-based firm. This milestone project is set to reach completion by December 29, 2023, with funding being sourced from federal and state dollars.
While the safety improvement project will certainly cause some temporary inconvenience, the long-term benefits are undeniable. By prioritizing enhanced safety measures and modern infrastructure upgrades, Route 7 will continue to serve as a vital artery for Clarke County, promoting a safer and smoother ride for all. As always, the commencement of these works remains weather-dependent.
DL Community Market: A Boon for Shenandoah Valley Farmers and Locals Alike
The picturesque Shenandoah Valley, rich in culture and familial connections, is known for its scenic beauty and charming community. Yet, something has been missing, a missing piece the Dynamic Life Ministries intends to provide through the establishment of the DL Community Market.
In a valley abundant with local farmers and artisanal vendors, the DL Community Market arises as a much-needed platform to connect these local producers with the growing populace that prefers to buy fresh, buy local, and support home-grown businesses.
The community market is designed to provide vendors with a safe, appealing, and conducive environment to showcase their goods. Simultaneously, it offers the community a unique opportunity to source fresh produce for their homes while supporting the local economy.
Dynamic Life Ministries’ initiative aims to enhance the profitability of local farms and businesses through the DL Community Market, which will operate twice a month. The goal is not only to bolster the local economy but to foster a high-quality, enriched lifestyle for the community members.
Set amidst the serene backdrop of the John Marshall Highway in Front Royal, VA, the DL Community Market is conveniently accessible from Route 340 and Route 522, as well as from Interstate 66. It presents an ideal blend of shopping experience and social interaction, where customers can learn about the stories of local families and engage with their community.
In a grand kickoff, the DL Community Market will host a free event this Saturday, July 15, featuring live local music to enhance the shopping experience. Attendees can look forward to a special performance by Caney Ridge, known from last year’s Warren County Fair, to show their support for the local farmers and businesses.
As the cost of groceries continues to climb, fostering local alternatives becomes not just desirable but essential. The DL Community Market is a step towards building a stronger community in Shenandoah Valley by supporting and growing local farms and businesses. So, mark your calendars for July 15, 9 am to 2 pm, and join us in celebrating a new era of local growth and prosperity.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Chimney Swift
It’s a time of year all bird rehabilitators know well—Chimney Swift season!
Due to their unique natural history, Chimney Swifts have special needs in rehabilitative care. These birds do not “perch” in the same way as many birds—as you can see in this photo, they perch vertically along a textured surface—often on the insides of hollow logs or, as their name suggests, chimneys!
As an aerial insectivore, these birds eat exclusively “on the wing,” catching their insect prey while flying through the air. Due to this behavior, these birds never eat out of a dish—they must be hand-fed every 30 to 60 minutes as nestlings to every two hours as older juveniles, even when they’re in outdoor enclosures!
Most of the calls we take about these birds come when their stick-and-saliva nests break off from the inside of the chimney and the babies fall to the fireplace.
Thankfully, our first batch of Chimney Swift nestlings (pictured) came in healthy and alert, and with the help of a very accommodating homeowner, they were successfully renested back into their original chimney so that their parents could continue caring for them.
Renesting is a bit different in these species compared to most other birds we treat.
A makeshift nest (we recommend a small, wicker-style basket) must be placed on the smoke shelf, above the damper, or lowered down into the chimney from the top with the rope secured externally. The nest can also be secured to a stick or broom handle and wedged up the chimney.
Once these guys start to grow feathers and open their eyes, reuniting can be as simple as placing the baby over the smoke shelf – they are amazing climbers and can get themselves back up to the nest!
There is a high success rate in renesting these babies when these techniques are used!
Use this excellent renesting diagram from our friends at the Wildlife Center of Virginia to better visualize these techniques.
If you cannot stand the sound of Chimney Swifts (they are quite loud!), consider capping your chimney once the fireplace is out of use in late winter/early spring.
These birds are in decline and need many of these roosting sites—populations have been in decline over the last 50+ years by an estimated 67%. if you have a brick/masonry chimney and don’t mind these residents, consider leaving it uncapped and cleaning your chimney regularly in early spring so that they have a good surface to build upon.
If you don’t have a chimney (or prefer to keep your chimney capped) but want to help this species, consider building a nesting tower.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
R-MA Welcomes Billy Shannon and Nick Wallace as New Wrestling Coaches
Randolph-Macon Academy (R-MA) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Billy Shannon and Nick Wallace as the new Wrestling Coaches for the upcoming 2023-24 season. With their extensive background and expertise in wrestling and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Shannon and Wallace bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to guide and mentor our students in the art of wrestling.
Both coaches have made significant contributions to the valley area, teaching youth and adults at their renowned Jiu-Jitsu Academy located in Linden, VA 22642. Their dedication and commitment to nurturing talent in the Shenandoah Valley have earned them recognition as wrestling gurus and experts in their field.
R-MA is excited to welcome these exceptional coaches to our community. Their addition will enhance our wrestling program, offering our students invaluable insights and techniques to develop their skills both on and off the mat. We firmly believe that wrestling teaches some of life’s toughest lessons, and with guidance from Shannon and Wallace, our students will have the opportunity to learn and grow through this demanding sport.
Find out more about the R-MA difference! Visit us out at www.RMA.edu.
Shenandoah University Gears Up for Virginia Private College Week
Shenandoah University is one of 23 higher education institutions that will participate in Virginia Private College Week, sponsored by the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia (CICV), from July 17-22.
Shenandoah, like other participating institutions, will offer tours of its Winchester campus and host information sessions about academic programs, admissions, financial aid and student life. College officials will address some of the common myths about the cost of a private college education.
“Visiting colleges is an important part of the college search process. It gives students and their families a deeper understanding of the different types of colleges and universities that exist here in the U.S. College visits bring forth and answer a lot of really important questions about where a student might best thrive,” said Andy Woodall, Shenandoah University’s assistant vice president for recruitment and admissions.
“Virginia Private College Week is an excellent opportunity to visit many different private colleges throughout the commonwealth,” Woodall continued. “It’s designed so that students can visit multiple colleges in a single day across multiple days of the week, allowing students to form a better understanding of what they’re looking for in a college and, ultimately, identify a few colleges that might be an excellent fit for them. Although campuses are a little quieter than normal during the summer, VPCW is still a great starting place for any student’s college search process.”
For each participating institution visited during Virginia Private College Week, prospective students will have their names entered into a drawing to win one of five $100 Amazon gift cards. By visiting Shenandoah during Virginia Private College Week, prospective students will be eligible for an application fee waiver.
During that week, Shenandoah is offering twice-daily sessions Monday-Friday at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., and one session at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 22. More information is available at su.edu/admissions. Families must register in advance to visit Shenandoah University and can do so at apply.su.edu/portal/vpcw.
For more information about Virginia Private College Week, including a list of participating institutions, visit cicv.org. To learn more about CICV, visit vaprivatecolleges.org.
The Virginia Private Colleges website provides information concerning the quality and affordability of Virginia private colleges to students and parents by increasing awareness of its member institutions and addressing myths concerning private higher education and its costs.
Fact Checking the ‘Keep Rockland Rural’ perspective of Thomas Hinnant
For clarification related to the Thomas Hinnant submitted Opinion piece “Keep Rockland Rural: Embrace preservationism and REJECT suburbanization,” Richard Runyon is not a “National Developer” nor, according to Runyon, is he seeking ties to a national developer.
As noted in a March 5th Royal Examiner story based on an interview with Runyon on his background and rezoning/development proposal, he is locally born and raised and began working at SVGC in 1992 while still at WCHS, where he was on the golf team.
Runyon has stated that as a lifelong local resident, he does have an interest in maintaining Rockland’s natural feel and doing a development proposal for age-restricted housing (55-and-up) “the right way” for the area. That includes maintaining a 9-hole course and/or park area on the SVGC property surrounding much of the development and installing buffering where the project directly faces existing housing.
Runyon has also said he would prefer to use local builders as available to realize his project if approved by the County. See Royal Examiner’s full story on Runyon’s perspective on his rezoning/55-and-up residential development plan in the story of March 5, 2023.
Coming to terms with a future of unexpected turns and predictable needs – Richard Runyon discusses his SVGC 55-and-up residential/commercial rezoning proposal
Patriotic Pomp and Pageantry: Celebrating Independence Day in Virginia
Virginia buzzed with a special kind of patriotic fervor on July 4th, 2023, as societies of American Revolution descendants gathered to honor the nation’s birth. The day was marked by momentous readings of the Declaration of Independence, a parade, and other commemorative activities organized by the Colonel James Wood II (CJW) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution and other esteemed societies.
The morning festivities kicked off on the Walking Mall in Winchester, where the CJW Chapter joined forces with the Fort Loudoun Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Laurence Augustine Washington Society, Children of the American Revolution. Thirteen readers, including Dale Corey, Susan Lauren, and Thomas “Chip” Daniel, delivered a passionate reading of the Declaration of Independence. The ceremony served as a reminder of the 56 signers who risked everything for independence from Great Britain. Dale Corey emceed the event while Chip Daniel performed chaplain duties. The event concluded with a heart-stirring rendition of “God Bless America.”
Following the Winchester event, a subset of the group, including Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, and Chip Daniel, traveled to Culpeper to participate in another reading of the Declaration. The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter sponsored the reading at the Charters of Freedom in Yowell Meadow Park. Distinguished attendees included Virginia Society President Ernie Coggins, Mayor Frank Reaves, Jr., and Chairman Gary Deal, Culpeper County Board of Supervisors. The ceremony concluded with a rousing musket salute by the Virginia State SAR Musket Squad.
Afterward, the CJWII members joined the Middletown, Virginia, 4th of July Parade. They honored veterans from the Revolutionary War to the Korean War and modern military by riding with the Korean War Association Veterans. Virginia Society President Ernie Coggins also joined the ride.
The day’s activities served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by the nation’s forefathers and the enduring importance of independence. From stirring readings of the Declaration to a patriotic parade, the descendants of American Revolution heroes in Virginia ensured that the legacy of America’s birth lives on, deeply rooted in the hearts of all present.
