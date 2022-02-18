State News
Revenue Forecast: With billions in coffers, Governor Youngkin looks to tax relief for Virginians
RICHMOND, VA – On February 18, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin sent a letter to Delegate Barry D. Knight and Senator Janet D. Howell to inform them of a revised revenue forecast that estimates the Commonwealth will collect $1.25 billion more in the current fiscal year, on top of the additional $3.3 billion added to the original forecast added last December.
“This is a staggering number, the largest mid-session reforecast in anyone’s memory. The stunning amount of money being collected from taxpayers is the direct result of over-taxation. Put simply, without significant tax relief, the Commonwealth’s general fund collections will grow by over 40% percent between 2018 and 2024. In the next few weeks, as we put together a bipartisan budget agreement before the March 12th deadline to adjourn, it is clear that we must return money to taxpayers to relieve the pressures of inflation and economic uncertainty felt by families and businesses,” wrote Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Of the roughly $13.4 billion in unanticipated revenue the state will collect in this budget cycle, I am asking the General Assembly to return $4.5 billion to taxpayers. That leaves nearly $9 billion in new revenue to invest in schools and teachers, law enforcement, behavioral health, and the other important priorities of the General Assembly. I am confident that we can provide tax relief for Virginia families and invest in our shared priorities.”
Read the Mid-Session Revenue Review here.
Republican lawmakers push to protect workers who decline COVID-19 vaccine
Lawmakers narrowly passed a bill this month that would allow people fired for refusing a COVID-19 vaccine to receive unemployment benefits if no other misconduct took place.
The measure advanced from the House of Delegates on a 51-48 party-line vote and was assigned to a Senate committee on Feb. 10.
The bill was one of several introduced by Republicans this session to protect and defend workers who do not want to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Del. Kathy J. Byron, R-Forest, introduced House Bill 1201 to protect the unvaccinated from potential discrimination. The bill adds a line to the current unemployment misconduct law stating refusal to receive a COVID-19 vaccine does not hinder someone from obtaining unemployment benefits.
Byron said her bill is not an endorsement for or against the vaccine. She is a proponent of the COVID-19 vaccine but said vaccination is a personal choice.
“There are many reasons why people have declined to take it, due to religious reasons and other reasons,” Byron said in a February subcommittee meeting.
The bill preserves a worker’s right to make decisions about their own health, Byron said. However, she said the legislation doesn’t prevent employers from requiring employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
“They are not getting purposely fired so they can go home and collect unemployment,” Byron said. “We need to make sure they have the ability to have benefits until they find another position.”
There is currently no explicit ruling as to whether refusing a COVID-19 vaccine without reason qualifies as misconduct, according to Norfolk-based employment lawyer John M. Bredehoft.
Reasons to refuse the vaccine include medical injury, disability, or a “sincere religious objection,” he said.
“Knowing what the rule is has a definite value independent of what the rule would be,” Bredehoft said.
Generally, if someone gets fired, they get unemployment benefits and if they quit, they don’t receive the benefits, Bredehoft said. However, the bill isn’t clear enough, Bredehoft said.
“Let’s be clear. Nobody gets fired for refusal to get vaccinated – period,” Bredehoft said. “People get fired for refusal to be vaccinated when the company has a policy requiring them to be vaccinated.”
Nicole Riley, Virginia director for the National Federation of Independent Businesses, spoke in support of the bill at the subcommittee meeting. She said Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin also supports the bill.
Virginians have received over 15 million doses of various COVID-19 vaccines, and 71% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Over 80% of the adult population 18 and up is fully vaccinated. A person is considered fully vaccinated by the VDH when they received one dose of a single dose vaccine and both doses of a two-dose vaccine.
Del. Don L. Scott, D-Portsmouth, was the only person to question Byron during the subcommittee meeting. No delegates asked questions during subsequent meetings. Scott confirmed with Byron that Youngkin’s administration supports giving unemployment benefits to those who were fired for refusing a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Senate Commerce and Labor Committee is expected to read the bill, meet on Mondays. The bill is one of approximately 70 House measures waiting for the committee’s action.
By Katharine DeRosa
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Governor Glenn Youngkin statement on Loudoun County decision to empower parents
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement after the Loudoun County Circuit Court ruled to empower parents to opt-out of the school mask mandates starting tomorrow:
“Today is a great day for Virginia’s parents and kids. Not only did we pass a bipartisan bill empowering parents to opt-out of school mask mandates, but also the Loudoun Circuit Court reaffirmed parents’ rights to have a say in their child’s health, education, care, and wellbeing. We’re excited that Loudoun has reached this decision. Importantly, the court ordered that any disciplinary action against students who were punished for following their parents’ decision to remove their mask will be expunged from their records.”
Governor Glenn Youngkin signs bill to empower parents to opt-out of school mask mandates
Governor Glenn Youngkin today signed SB739, empowering parents by creating a parental opt-out from local school mask mandates and ensuring five day a week in-person instruction. The bill will take effect immediately, providing school districts a transition period to comply by March 1, 2022. Governor Youngkin issued the following statement on this important legislation for Virginia’s parents and students:
“Since day one, we have worked to empower Virginia parents who want to have a voice in the upbringing and education of their children. This is a defining moment and decisive victory for parents and kids across the Commonwealth. We are reaffirming that parents matter by signing SB739, effectively giving parents the ability to opt-out of school mask mandates.”
Governor Glenn Youngkin opens applications for the Commission to Prevent Human Trafficking and Survivor Support
RICHMOND, VA— On February 15, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced his administration is seeking applications for individuals to participate in the Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support.
“My administration is committed to ending the scourge of human trafficking in Virginia, which is why I signed Executive Order Number Seven to establish this Commission on my first day in office. I look forward to reviewing the recommendations from the Commission as we work to make Virginia safer,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
“We need dedicated people within their field of expertise to lend a shoulder to the wheel to help stop the repeated crimes of commercial sexual exploitation. Be part of a team that will make a difference with the development of strategies of holding perpetrators accountable under the rule of law by applying to be on the Commission. There will be no tolerance in the Commonwealth for those who participate in any form of human trafficking,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Robert Mosier.
Applications for this commission can be submitted HERE.
About the Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support
The Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support was created as an advisory commission within the Office of the Governor. The purpose of this commission is to increase law enforcement awareness, empower and support survivors, and enhance prevention education in the Commonwealth. The Commission will make recommendations to the Governor and General Assembly with the goal of identifying ways to prevent human trafficking and increase support to survivors in the Commonwealth.
Governor Youngkin signs first bill supporting dairy farmers
RICHMOND, VA – On February 14, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed his first piece of legislation into law in a small ceremony in the Capitol. H.B. 828, introduced by Delegate Tony Wilt, supports dairy producers in the Commonwealth by streamlining requirements to participate in a federal program.
“Agriculture is Virginia’s number one industry and plays a critical role in Virginia’s economic growth. Therefore, it is not lost on me that the first bill I signed assists Virginia’s dairy farmers. Virginia’s farmers can count on me to advance our economy and provide job growth opportunities in all corners of the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
“Since 2017, Virginia has seen a 35% decline in the number of dairy producers yet the dairy industry continues to generate over $9 billion annually in economic activity. This legislation will bring much-needed relief to Virginia dairy farmers as they continue modeling excellent stewardship while providing for their families and supporting our communities,” said Secretary of Agriculture Matt Lohr.
The bill makes adjustments to the Dairy Margin Coverage Premium Assistance Program due to a significant delay in the passage of the Federal Farm Bill last fall. In the current code, the state premium assistance program closed on Feb. 1, well before the close date for the federal program. The bill contains an emergency clause so that upon the Governor’s signature, the state program will reopen for applicants through May 15.
Governor Youngkin encouraging Virginians to get vaccinated
On February 14, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin released a public service announcement with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) encouraging Virginians to get vaccinated as part of his COVID-19 Action Plan. While Governor Youngkin does not believe in mandating the vaccine, he believes it’s a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19.
“I have always been a strong advocate for everyone to get the vaccine. We know that the vaccine is the best protection against severe illness as a result of COVID-19. I have made the choice to get vaccinated and encourage everyone to join me in doing that, but ultimately it is a personal decision to do so,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “After a heartbreaking pandemic, getting vaccinated can ensure that there are better days ahead for Virginia.”
“Vaccines work, and we applaud Governor Youngkin for sharing these very important messages. Most of the people hospitalized with COVID-19, especially those experiencing severe symptoms, are unvaccinated. If you have not been vaccinated, please get vaccinated. It could save your life,” said Acting State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene, MD, MPH.
Governor Youngkin’s COVID-19 Action Plan includes re-prioritizing resources toward vaccine education and outreach, including expanded efforts in disproportionately unvaccinated communities. The plan also includes efforts to host additional COVID-19 vaccine events across the state and increase the number of mobile vaccine units that serve rural communities. Currently, there are approximately 1400 vaccine events across the Commonwealth.
Virginians who are unvaccinated remain at high risk of severe illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19. VDH recommends individuals who are 12 and older receive booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Local Health Departments sponsor vaccine events every week in communities across Virginia, while VDH also has a mobile unit program taking the COVID-19 vaccine to areas where access is challenging. Community Vaccination Centers (CVCs) also have been open in nine locations in Virginia since October.
Statewide, 90 percent of adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with 80 percent of adults fully vaccinated. Statewide, 70 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, but in many areas of Southwest Virginia, the percentage is less than 60 percent.
To find a vaccine event near you, contact or check the website of your local health department; to schedule a vaccine appointment at a CVC, pharmacy, or other location, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages. Walk-ins are welcome at the CVCs, but appointments are encouraged.
