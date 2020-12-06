Home
Review homeowner’s insurance for coverage
Your home–one of your biggest lifetime investments–must be protected from the dangers of nature and the world.
What if a volcano erupts, a satellite drops, the wind blows, lightning strikes, or fire burns? For those threats, you need insurance, and you need the right amount.
The biggest catastrophe would be not having enough coverage.
Consider these three types of coverage:
1. Standard dwelling coverage.
This is based on the cost to rebuild your house, based on construction and material costs in your area. Your homeowner’s insurance company can give you an estimate and might even update your coverage for you to reflect changing costs of labor and materials.
Note that standard coverage does not cover everything. It almost certainly does not cover floods or earthquakes. Or nuclear war.
2. Extended replacement cost.
Not offered by every company, extended coverage can absorb price increases. If a tornado tears through your town, labor, and materials could be scarce and costs could rise. With standard dwelling coverage, you are insured to the limits of your policy but no more. With extended coverage, even if costs rise, your investment will be protected.
3. Guaranteed replacement cost.
This is the best coverage because it pays to rebuild your house no matter how much costs have gone up. You might need this in a high-value, historical home, for example. You might need it if your home has special features that would be difficult and expensive to replace.
Home
Accessories to elevate your holiday look
Is your holiday outfit missing a certain something? The right accessories can make all the difference. Here are a few that can help elevate your look.
WOMEN
• Wide belts. For an hourglass silhouette that emphasizes your curves, cinch a flowy dress or oversized blouse with a thick belt.
• Square-toe shoes. Pointed stilettos and flats are giving way to footwear with bold, retro shapes. Opt for delicate heeled sandals and subtle nail polish.
• Oversized jewelry. Add intrigue to a minimalist outfit with a gold chain link necklace, a bold metallic bracelet, or large statement earrings.
• Padded headbands. Embrace the holiday spirit with pieces that have sequin or pearl embellishments. To add texture to a plain hairstyle, consider a braided or knotted headband.
MEN
• Gloves. Forgo the worn-out pair you regularly wear in exchange for quality suede or leather gloves that will elevate your winter look and keep your hands warm.
• Shoulder bags. A leather satchel is a stylish and practical accessory whether you use it on your commute to the office or to tuck away a gift for your host at a holiday gathering.
• Chunky boots. Show off your rebellious side by pairing a suit with rugged footwear.
• Showy ties. Turn this classic bit of attire into an eye-catching statement piece by choosing a tie with a glossy fabric or bold pattern.
For these accessories and more, visit the stores in your area.
Home
How to create a Christmas village
A miniature Christmas village is the perfect decorative piece to add to your home for the holidays. Here are a few tips to help you create an enchanting display your whole family will love.
The components
Take some time to reflect on the elements that will make up your village before you go out and buy anything. For example, you’ll want to opt for figurines and buildings from the same brand to ensure everything in your village is proportional. Be sure to include:
• Moving parts. Animated features such as a skating rink, cable car, train, windmill, or merry-go-round will bring your village to life and draw the eye to various sections.
• Infrastructure. Streets, bridges, and walls will provide structure to your village and help you organize the buildings logically.
• Accessories. Benches, fire hydrants, street lamps, trees, flag poles, birds, and other details are essential to creating a realistic display.
The assembly
First, you need to choose a spot for your village such as under the Christmas tree or on a fireplace mantel. The location should give you enough room to create depth and varying heights in your display. If certain features need to be plugged in, make sure there’s an electrical outlet nearby.
To maximize your village’s wow factor, test out several configurations (with the lighting turned on) and choose the option that best showcases each element. Use risers, boxes, or books to elevate sections of the village as needed. Once you’ve settled on the layout, add the streets, artificial snow, and accessories. If there are wires, make sure they’re hidden.
Finally, place the figurines near street lamps or illuminated buildings, so they’re visible in the evening too. If some areas of the village are in shadow, add a miniature spotlight or a tiny strand of string lights.
If you keep these tips in mind, your Christmas village is sure to become a holiday essential.
Home
3 weeks before Christmas: Preparations continue
Time flies, and it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Before you curl up in front of the fireplace or put on a holiday movie, there are a few important tasks you should see to.
• Choose holiday party outfits for the whole family, and make a quick run to the store if needed
• Confirm how many guests are coming, and create a seating arrangement to accommodate everyone
• Buy non-perishable food for the party such as chips, nuts, and canned goods, and stock up on alcohol for the adults and drinks for the kids
• Pick up any gifts that still need to be purchased
• Wrap your presents or, to save yourself some time and support a good cause, have an organization take care of your gift wrapping as part of a fundraiser
Home
5 essential precautions if you have a wood-burning fireplace
A wood-burning fireplace can add warmth and charm to your home. However, if certain precautions aren’t taken, these devices pose a serious hazard. To ensure your home and family members remain safe, here are five practices you should adopt.
1. Use the right wood
Wood smoke contains a number of pollutants. To minimize emissions, opt for hardwood like elm, maple, and oak, and avoid softwood such as spruce and fir. Additionally, make sure the logs are clean and dry.
2. Install quality alarms
3. Keep an extinguisher nearby
A single misdirected spark or fallen ember can lead to a devastating fire. Make sure you always have easy access to a fire extinguisher and that you know how to use it.
4. Store ashes safely
Keep your fireplace clean by putting hot ashes in a sealed metal container outdoors and away from buildings and flammable materials. Wait a few days before transferring the ashes to the garbage.
5. Clean the chimney
Get a professional to clean and inspect your chimney every year. This will ensure proper ventilation and reduce the risk of chimney fires.
If you carefully follow these tips, you and your family will be able to safely enjoy the benefits of having a wood-burning fireplace in your home.
Home
Choosing the right boarding facility for your dog
Do you need to board your dog for the holidays? If so, you’ll want to ensure the facility you choose offers quality care. Here are the criteria you should look at.
• The condition of the place. A good boarding facility should be clean, odor-free, and relatively calm. Dogs should look content and stress-free. They should also have proper bedding and water.
• The amount of space provided. Find out whether the animals are kept in cages or large enclosed areas. You want your dog to be able to move around with ease.
• The activities offered. Ask about the daily routine, including the number of walks and opportunities for your dog to socialize and play.
• The food served. Some facilities ask you to bring food while others supply it. If it’s the latter, make sure the food doesn’t differ too much from what your dog usually eats.
• The emergency protocols in place. Find out how employees are trained to deal with injuries, illnesses, and other urgent situations.
• The staff’s training. Observe how employees interact with various dogs when you visit the facility. They should also know how to recognize problematic situations before they deteriorate.
• The behavioral techniques used. Ask the staff about the methods they use to manage stress, discourage aggression, and keep dogs in line at the facility.
• The permits. Depending on the number of dogs they board, the facility might require special certification from the government.
The best way to learn about a particular boarding facility is to arrange a tour. However, make sure you reserve a place sooner rather than later. Availability can be limited, especially around the holidays, and your dog may need to be vaccinated beforehand.
Ask around!
To help you decide which boarding facilities to visit, ask for references from people you know, and read client reviews online. In addition, your pet’s veterinarian is a great person to ask for recommendations.
Home
A green Christmas: eco-friendly decorating
Holiday decorations can help make Christmas feel like a magical time of the year. Here are a few ways you can make them more eco-friendly.
Invest in eco-friendly lighting
Brighten up the exterior of your home with LED lights and use a timer, so they don’t stay on all night. Alternatively, you can opt for solar-powered lighting. If you want to set the mood with candles, choose natural soy-based products.
Buy locally made items
Make your own decorations
Use natural materials like fallen branches, pine cones, and dried leaves to make your own seasonal decor. If you want to get the kids involved in holiday crafts, sort through your recycling bin for useful supplies like toilet paper rolls, cardboard boxes, and egg cartons.
Finally, be sure to buy your Christmas tree from a local farm that doesn’t use herbicides or pesticides. For an unconventional alternative, build your own by stacking books or using other common household items.
King Cartoons
Wind: 8mph NNW
Humidity: 52%
Pressure: 29.94"Hg
UV index: 1
45/28°F
48/32°F