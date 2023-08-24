EDA in Focus
Reviving Front Royal: The Transformation of Avtex Site to Avtex Trail
From Industrial Hazard to a Beacon of Nature and Community
In the heart of Front Royal, Virginia, a phoenix is rising from the ashes of the Avtex Fibers Superfund Site, once a 440-acre manufacturing plant mired in controversy and environmental degradation. The narrative of this site, steeped in decades of industrial activity, is set to embrace a new chapter of hope, nature, and community unity.
Avtex Fibers operated between 1940 and 1989, producing rayon and other synthetic fibers. Over the years, improper waste disposal contaminated the Shenandoah River, soil, and groundwater with hazardous chemicals, drawing the attention of environmental agencies and earning it a spot on the Superfund program’s National Priorities List in 1986.
Acquired by the FR-WC EDA in 2000, the vision for the site has been meticulously crafted with community participation. The Avtex Fibers Conservancy Park Master Plan Report laid the foundation in 2000, emphasizing passive recreation and conservancy. This foresight was already present in a 1993 study titled Where the Mountains Meet the River, which recognized the abundant wildlife and plant species in the area, highlighting the potential of the site as a haven for nature lovers and the community.
Balancing environmental remediation with community aspirations, the Plan, aided by stakeholders like EPA, FMC, VEDP, DEQ, and the FR-WC EDA, aimed to ensure the site’s future aligned with its rich ecological value. But while conserving the natural beauty, the adjacent area of the Avtex Site presents a canvas for potential development.
It’s been a long journey since the turn of the millennium, fraught with challenges posed by the site’s history and environmental covenants. Yet, the path forward seems promising. A prime lure for potential developers is the recreational and preservation elements that the property promises. In today’s competitive landscape, factors like green spaces, parks, and outdoor amenities play an undeniable role in attracting quality tenants and ensuring a holistic lifestyle for residents.
By transforming the once-contaminated area into a sprawling green space connecting neighborhoods, schools, parks, and community amenities, the proposed trail offers residents more than just a recreational avenue. It promises an alternative, eco-friendly transportation route, connecting different facets of community life.
Beyond the aesthetics and recreation, the realization of the Plan symbolizes a significant milestone for the Front Royal-Warren County Community. It stands as a testament to the resilience, collaborative vision, and indomitable spirit of a community that chose to turn an industrial blight into a sanctuary of nature and connection.
On the morning of Thursday, August 24, the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority hosted a tour of a sweeping portion of its proposed Avtex Conservancy Park area. County Director of Economic Development Joe Petty moderated the tour, giving background on the property and plans to turn it into a walking and bicycling park akin to Eastham Park to the south, which it is hoped to connect to, along with Rail Trail park areas proposed for the county and town.
Also present were EDA board members Chairman Scott Jenkins, Hayden Ashworth, and Jorie Martin, County Board of Supervisors Chairman Vicky Cook and County Administrator Ed Daley, Front Royal Town Council representatives Amber Morris and Melissa DeDomenico-Payne, Warren County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent of Administration “Buck” Smith, as well as representatives of stakeholders and Avtex former federal Superfund site redevelopment partners including contractor Parsons, the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), lone surviving former synthetic fibers manufacturing plant owner FMC, and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).
Watch this video of the tour intro, discussion, and stopping points near adjoining properties, the Groundwater Leachate Plant operated by Parsons, a wastewater pond site, and a South Fork of the Shenandoah River access point in this exclusive Royal Examiner video, with a thank you to cameraman Mark Williams.
Federal Criminal Prosecution of Former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald Begins
The long and winding road to criminal prosecution of former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA, EDA) Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, the central figure in the estimated $26-million dollar “financial scandal” still being settled in and out of county Civil and state Appeals Courts, ended on Monday, August 21, at 9 a.m.
That day marked the beginning of the now federal prosecution of McDonald on 34 criminal counts, including bank fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft. Some of these allegations date back to 2014 and others into mid-2018, that time span marking the generally referenced time-frame of McDonald’s alleged misdirection of EDA assets to her personal benefit, as well as to that of alleged co-conspirators. She held her position at the top of the EDA staff hierarchy for about a decade prior to her resignation, submitted on December 20, 2018, as she came under increasing scrutiny by the EDA board and municipal officials for her private sector real estate purchases, among other movements of money.
Despite plea negotiations referenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon into the last week prior to the trial’s start, jury selection was expected to begin at 9 a.m. Monday. McDonald’s criminal prosecution is now in the hands of the federal 10th Western District of Virginia after transfers through the jurisdiction of state prosecutors’ offices in Warren and Rockingham Counties. The federal trial had been slated to begin May 15. But in the wake of the granting of a continuance from the May starting date requested due to the recovery of some previously misplaced documents among the over one million pages of evidentiary documentation attached to the cases, the trial is now scheduled for August 21 through September 29, 2023. The trial has been designated as “complex” due to the amount of involved evidence. Due to that number, whatever it may have risen to by now, and the number of witnesses involved, the trial has been slated to run for six, possibly seven weeks.
McDonald is the only person charged criminally in federal court thus far. A grand jury in Warren County Circuit Court indicted McDonald and more than a dozen co-defendants in the spring of 2019 on state charges related to her alleged actions. The case was then handed over to a special prosecutor with the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Commonwealth Attorneys’ Office. Criminal charges at the state level against both McDonald and alleged co-conspirators have been dropped at the state level to avoid running over speedy trial statute time-frames that could have allowed defense attorneys to file for dismissal of the charges against their clients. The federal grand jury filed sealed indictments on August 25, 2021. Those indictments were unsealed a week later, on August 31, and McDonald was arrested by federal authorities that day. But she was again released on bond, as she was at the state level following those arrests.
McDonald reached an out-of-civil court settlement with the EDA, turning over an estimated $ 9 million dollars of real estate assets to EDA ownership.
Hopefully, this reporter hasn’t violated any state or federal laws in writing this background story, as he has been subpoenaed as a prosecution witness regarding an interview with McDonald and a subsequent story published in Royal Examiner on February 8, 2018. In that interview, McDonald claimed to have developed a winning system at Charles Town’s Hollywood Casino slot machines that totaled $ 1.8 million dollars in winnings over the previous three years. Unfortunately, until called to the stand and released as a witness following direct and cross-examinations, I will not be allowed in the courtroom during the trial.
WC EDA elects officers, agrees to lease EDA office at Avtex property, and resolves to convey Avtex Conservancy park to County
On Friday, June 23, 2023, the Front Royal Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) convened for its routine monthly meeting. The attendees included six board members, the County Director of Economic Development, and legal counsel. Board Member Jim Wolfe participated in the proceedings remotely.
Scott Jenkins, the Board Chair, launched the session with Committee and Board Reports. Jenkins shed light on the recent Warren Heritage Society’s History Camp visit to Mountain Home. This initiative offered participants a chance to delve deeper into the local history of Warren County. Bruce Townshend, another Board member, narrated his experiences from an event organized by the Front Royal Independent Business Alliance (FRIBA) and Downtown Front Royal, Inc.
Joe Petty, the Director of Economic Development, offered critical insights into various ongoing economic activities in the community. Updates included the status of the FY2024 budget, the Small Business Loan Committee, and a recap of the recent Open-Door Business Session.
During the meeting’s new business segment, the Board approved a certificate of satisfaction for a loan successfully cleared. The Board also took a significant step toward ensuring transparency and objectivity by agreeing to develop a policy to outline the evaluation process for individuals or organizations wishing to use EDA-owned property.
The meeting also saw annual officer elections, with Scott Jenkins elected as Chair; JD Walter, Vice-Chair; Jim Wolfe, Treasurer; Hayden Ashworth, Secretary; Bruce Townshend, Assistant Secretary. Jorie Martin was appointed by the Chair as the Asset Committee Chair.
The Board ended the open session and retreated into a closed session to deliberate on potential property dispositions and seek legal advice on active litigation.
Post the closed session, the Board greenlit two crucial motions. The first gave the Chair and Secretary the power to secure a lease for the EDA office located at 400 Kendrick Lane. The second motion put forth a resolution requesting the EDA to transfer the Avtex Conservancy property to the County of Warren.
The next regular monthly Board meeting is scheduled for Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Warren County Government Center.
Community Events
Front Royal-Warren County EDA gears up for its Open-Door Business Session: An opportunity to shape Warren County’s future
In an effort to foster regional economic growth, the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) has announced its next Open-Door Business Session. The event is scheduled for Thursday, June 1, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630. This event is a part of the EDA’s continuous initiative to strengthen Warren County’s workforce development and enhance the economic prosperity of the region.
The two-hour session will be packed with presentations, open discussions, and plenty of networking opportunities. The main focus of the event will be the exploration of Warren County’s workforce development prospects, overcoming related challenges, and celebrating its successes in economic development. Participants will have a chance to engage in meaningful discussions and network with key players influencing Warren County’s economic landscape.
While pre-registration for the session is not compulsory, the organizers have encouraged interested parties to RSVP by Tuesday, May 30, ensuring they don’t miss out on this influential meeting. Those interested can register via the provided link.
The Front Royal-Warren County EDA is known for its commitment to fostering an environment conducive to economic growth. Hosting these Open-Door Business Sessions, they provide a platform where individuals, businesses, and community members can discuss and strategize on various economic development issues, paving the way for a more prosperous Warren County.
Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with the local community, network with important stakeholders, and directly contribute to the future of Warren County’s economy.
For more information on the event and registration details, visit the REGISTRATION LINK.
Front Royal-Warren County EDA holds productive monthly meeting with updates on financial statements and new business
The Front Royal Warren County Economic Development Authority held its monthly meeting on Friday, April 28, 2023, and all seven board members, legal counsel, and the County Director of Economic Development were present. Board Member Bruce Townshend participated remotely. The meeting started with committee reports, and Board Chair Scott Jenkins provided updates on recent meetings and the Avtex Conservancy Property progress.
The Treasurer, Jim Wolfe, and the Director of Economic Development, Joe Petty, gave an update on the EDA financial statements, and Mr. Wolfe provided a review of the recent kick-off meeting for the Small Business Loan Committee and proposed next steps for the committee. The next Open-Door Business Session, which is rescheduled to June 1, will focus on the workforce, with more details to come.
Under new business, Mr. Petty provided an update on the draft EDA & County MOU, which updates the existing fiscal agent agreement to include current and future operational support between the two organizations. The board then held a closed session to discuss the potential disposition of real property to business prospects and legal consultation on active litigation.
Following the closed session, the board approved two motions. The first granted permission for Laurel Ridge Community College to temporarily utilize the parking lot on Kendrick Lane for their CDL class from May 15 to June 30. The second motion asked the County to perform appraisals on EDA-owned properties at 1321 Happy Creek Road and Stephens Industrial Park.
The next regular monthly board meeting will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 8:30 am, at the Warren County Government Center. The meeting was a productive one with important updates on committee reports, financial statements, and new business. The board’s approval of motions to grant permission for Laurel Ridge Community College and perform appraisals on EDA-owned properties demonstrate the board’s commitment to improving economic development in the area. The upcoming Open-Door Business Session in June will also provide opportunities for members of the community to learn about the board’s efforts to improve workforce development.
Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority launches USDA Rural Development Loan Program to boost small business growth
On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority’s Small Business Loan Committee held an informational work session at the Warren County Government Center Caucus Room. The meeting aimed to introduce committee members to each other and to provide an overview of the USDA Rural Development Loan Programs. These programs offer low-interest (1 percent) loans to local lenders who then re-lend to businesses in rural communities in order to improve economic conditions and create jobs. The Loan Committee discussed the next steps during the meeting, including applications, outreach, and review processes.
To qualify for the program, intermediary lenders can be nonprofit corporations, public agencies, cooperatives, and federally-recognized tribes, while individuals, public or private organizations, or other legal entities can apply for intermediary loans as “ultimate recipients” provided they meet certain criteria, such as being U.S. citizens or permanent residents, not owing a delinquent debt to the U.S. Government, and not being able to obtain affordable commercial financing elsewhere. The project must also be located in an eligible rural area, and the applicant must have no influence, legal or financial interest in the work of the intermediary lender.
The Front Royal-Warren County EDA will administer a Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) to provide financial incentives for the expansion of existing local industries or commercial business ventures and for the attraction of new industries or commercial business ventures to Warren County. The RLF will be utilized to ensure that a maximum number of jobs will be created and retained, the local and regional industrial base is broadened, and the Warren County property tax base is broadened. In reviewing the employment impact of the proposed loan, priority will be given to those projects which create (and in some cases retain) jobs that pay a minimum of 1.5 times the federal minimum wage.
Eligible activities include site purchases of industrial land, relocation costs incurred in construction and occupancy of the facility, new construction or rehabilitation of existing buildings, machinery and equipment acquisitions, start-up operating costs, and working capital (capped at 25 percent of total project cost). Eligible applicants are industrial or manufacturing firms where goods are assembled, re-assembled, modified, manufactured, or produced at the job site, wholesale and distribution enterprises, and commercial enterprises that establish new businesses, expand existing businesses, create new jobs or save existing jobs.
Local businesses can benefit from this program as it offers low-interest loans to intermediary lenders who then re-lend to businesses in rural communities. This can help to improve economic conditions and create jobs, while the RLF provides financial incentives for the expansion of existing local industries or commercial business ventures and for the attraction of new industries or commercial business ventures to Warren County.
Watch the meeting on the exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Newly aligned County EDA Asset Committee views a path forward at Avtex site among other business recruitment options
The newly aligned County-overseen Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Asset Committee sat down to establish an overview of the work ahead at a committee meeting officially convened at 3:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon, April 20. Present were the full committee lineup of Jori Martin and new board and committee members Hayden Ashworth and Rob McDougall, along with Warren County Director of Economic Development Joe Petty. Martin chaired the meeting.
Following a 20-minute open meeting during which jump-starting the long-dormant development of the 148-acre Avtex/Royal Phoenix business park site, along with development of the larger Conservancy Park area between the business park and Shenandoah River, was a primary topic of conversation, the board adjourned to Closed/Executive Session. The motion into closed session indicated behind-closed-door: “Discussion of disposition of publicly held real property … at Stephens Industrial Park, 1321 Happy Creek Rd., and 400 Kendrick Lane … and legal advice related thereto …”
As it was a committee meeting without the full board, no action or announcements out of closed session were anticipated. However, with concerns expressed by former EDA board Chairman Jeff Browne and former Asset Committee Chairman Greg Harold concerning possible pressure from the board of supervisors in an election year to unload EDA properties to what might not be the best long-term prospects in order to show some immediate EDA revenue recovery, it will be interesting to see how this topic proceeds toward full EDA board consideration and potential action. Browne and Harold’s terms, which expired February 28, were not renewed by the supervisors despite both applying for reappointment.
Did not seeing eye to eye with supervisors on property sales priorities lead to replacement of two longest-tenured EDA board members?
Dynamics of the two-pronged Avtex properties redevelopment included the possible transfer of ownership of the Conservancy Park property inside the town limits to the County to enable Parks & Recreation Department maintenance and oversight. Having the Town on board with plans for the Conservancy Park area which will connect various in-town locations to foot and non-motorized transportation trails was cited. Also how that transfer of ownership would impact the County financially, and its Parks & Rec Department work and personnel-wise, was broached.
Martin also pointed out to her new colleagues that for the most part, related infrastructure at the Avtex site to support development was in place. “So, it would be being able to support these trade sectors that are listed, which is kind of right following the goals that we were looking at as we review the RFI (Request For Information),” Martin said regarding EDA marketing strategies moving forward. “I would suggest that we make it an agenda item for the main (EDA board) meeting, that we put it as a formal item on the agenda and focus on what’s been sent as the draft RFI. It has been reviewed by our attorney. And it has been reviewed by the prior EDA board. And what I’d look for from our next committee meeting that we could come out of that meeting and get a full board vote on support to move this RFI forward.
“And the process of that before it went out would be to get on the agenda for the Town and the County as well, so that they would review the RFI — they would have input into it as well. And then at that point, once all parties weigh in, we would at that point hopefully by June or July, send that RFI out to prospective companies that may want to get a vision plan and development plan for the Avtex site. That’s kind of what I’ve been working on before, the committee had been working on before you came on the board. And that’s where we are,” Martin said in bringing her new colleagues up to date on development prospects, particularly at the long-floundering former federal Superfund and Avtex property redevelopment site.
In addition to the “Avtex Redevelopment Site Review”, topics broached in open Asset Committee meeting prior to the closed session included “GO Virginia Grant Opportunities” and a “FR-WC EDA Property Overview”. Martin cited the EDA’s eligibility for grant opportunities due to meeting certain criteria, calling it a “wonderful opportunity” for redevelopment funding assistance at the former Avtex property site, and the recruitment of new business to the community there or elsewhere.
The now fully-manned, seven-member EDA Board of Directors will have its regular monthly meeting this coming Friday morning, April 28, at 8 a.m. at the Warren County Government Center.
