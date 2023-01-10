Richard Alois “Rick” Marsala (1969 – 2023)

On January 6, 2023, Richard Alois “Rick” Marsala, 53, went home to be with his Lord and Savior.

He was born on June 27, 1969, in Chicago, IL.

On May 29, 1994, he married his best friend Kristie Marsala of Fox River Grove, IL. They were married for 28 years. He loved their daughter, Katelyn Marsala, as they always watched Marvel movies, rode roller coasters, and listened to music on their many road adventures. She was his best buddy.

Rick is survived by his mother, Mary Bouray of Rockford, IL, and his two sisters, Dawn (Dave) Seeman; and Tina LeJeune. He was proud of his nieces and nephews, Samantha, Brad, Jackie, and James. He especially loved being a great uncle to Floyd, Maisey, Elliot, Charlotte, Sydney, and Lydia.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Marsala Sr.

Rick was a graduate of Marengo High School. He was affiliated with many organizations that were close to his heart, including the Appalachia Service Project, the barber shop 2nd City Chorus, and a member of the Frist United Methodist Church of Belvidere, IL. Upon moving to Virginia, he was a great part of the Riverton United Methodist Church, serving on the Elder Board, singing in the choir and the Methodist men’s group, and playing his trumpet in the orchestra.

He was employed with Johnson Controls for 29 years. He was hardworking, dedicated to his work, and proud of his accomplishments.

He enjoyed being in the garage to fix and rebuild old cars whenever he could, with his music or a classic radio story like “Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar” up nice and loud. If he was not tinkering with cars in the garage, he was enjoying his self-made movie theater with full surround sound. He really loved NASCAR racing and would always watch on Sunday or listen to it with his headphones while mowing grass, always super-fast, of course.

Fishing with friends was always a great activity that he looked forward to. His family called him the “bird whisperer,” for he liked to attract and watch the various birds that live around his home. His love, compassion, respect, humor, and a wonderful smile touched more people’s lives than he knew.

A celebration service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, at Riverton United Methodist Church by Pastor Marc Roberson, with the receiving of family and friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. Following the service, there will be light refreshments at the church.

The private burial will be at a later date. His final resting place will be at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery.