Obituaries
Richard Ambrose Townes
Richard Ambrose Townes, 90, of Front Royal, Va. Passed away on November 15. 2021.
A funeral service will be held on December 14, 2021, at 11 AM at First Baptist Church in Front Royal.
Richard was born March 21, 1931, to the late Mary and John Townes. He retired from Allegany Power Company.
He was a faithful and dedicated member of First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and a member of other committees and boards.
Richard served his country in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1953.
Surviving him are two children, Turner Clem and his wife Debi of Montgomery, AL., and Pamela Ammerman of Front Royal, Va., 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his 2nd wife, Frances Ard, 1st wife, Fillie Licklider, brother, Jack Townes, and sister, Ruth Gochenour.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 14 W 1st St., Front Royal, Va. 22630.
Lori Floy Fontenot (1958 – 2021)
Lori Floy Fontenot, 63, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
All services will be private.
Lori was born April 29, 1958, in Virginia, daughter of the late John Wellington and Genevieve Robertson Barclay. She was an in-home health care nurse for many years.
Surviving is her loving and devoted husband Darrel Fontenot; one son, Michael James Fontenot and wife Heather of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; and two grandchildren, Antie Fontenot and Caleb Fontenot both of Pittsburg.
Charles Channing Sloat
Charles Channing Sloat, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 20, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021, at 6 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. in Front Royal With Sammy Campbell officiating.
Charles was born in Front Royal to the late Phillip Riley Sloat Sr. and Rose Marie Sloat. He was also preceded in death by his sons, Timothy Ray Sloat and Charles Calvin Sloat.
In life, Charles was a toy train enthusiast and was a member of the toy train association. He was also a member of the Lionel Collectors Club of America and the NRA. Above all else, Charles had a love for animals and there was never a time in his life that he didn’t share his home with either his dogs or cats.
Surviving Charles is his loyal dog, Dakota; loving long-time family member and battle buddy, Donna Sloat of Front Royal; his son, Todd Sloat (Pam) of Conicville, Virginia; his siblings, Phillip Riley Sloat Jr. of Stanley, Virginia and Jane Marie Williams (Mickey) of Chester Gap, Virginia; his grandchildren, Zachary Sloat, Amber Sloat, and Rusty Sloat; his great-grandchildren, Aubree Ann, and Braylee Lynn; and his longtime friends, Bruce Benzie, Willard Smith, Jake “The Snake” Wood (Lewe) and John Mayers who was like a brother to Charles for Many years.
The family will receive friends until 8 PM following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, Charles would like a memorial contribution to be made towards your local SPCA.
Patricia “Patty” Ann Cahill (1951 – 2021)
Patricia “Patty” Ann Cahill, 70, of Huntly, Virginia passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Cahill was born on November 5, 1951, in Kingston, New York to the late Robert and Elizabeth Glessner Van Kleeck. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John G, Cahill.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal, Virginia.
Survivors include her sister Sandra Le Boeuf (Gibson); brother, Robert Van Kleeck; two stepdaughters, Susan and Ann Marie Cahill; stepson, John Cahill, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Donald “Brian” Dolly (1978 – 2021)
Donald “Brian” Dolly, 43, of Linden, Virginia passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021, in the comfort of his own home with his wife by his side.
A memorial service will be held for Brian at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia. Guests are welcome to visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Brian was born on April 30, 1978, in Front Royal, Virginia. He is preceded by his son, Gage Dolly; his paternal grandparents, Donald Dolly Sr. and Pearl Dolly; his maternal grandfather, Hugh Fincham; and his uncle, Hugh Roy Fincham.
Surviving Brian is his loving wife of 13 years, Samantha Dolly; his parents, Donald Dolly Jr. and Dana Dolly; his sons, Donald “Blake” Dolly and Griffin Bryar Dolly; his sister, Tammy K. Romer; his brother-in-law, Tyson Romer; his nieces and nephews, Justin Darr, Kayla Darr, Georgia Romer, and Nathaniel Kane Romer; and numerous extended family members.
Brian was an avid hunter and fisherman. He and his father shared their love for the outdoors with his boys and they’ll continue the tradition of hunting and fishing throughout their lives. Brian was a very devoted and loving husband, father, son and was a hard worker. He treasured his family. Brian loved to spoil his wife. His boys were his world and they had him wrapped around their fingers.
William R. Light, Jr. (1938 – 2021)
William Richard Light, Jr. (Bill), 83, of Southern Pines, NC, and Castine, ME (formerly Little Silver, NJ, and McLean, VA), died October 28, 2021, at his home in Southern Pines.
Bill is survived by his wife, Shannon Rives Light; son and daughter-in-law William R. Light, III and Maureen Light (Natick, MA); son and daughter-in-law Robert M. Light and Eleanor Light (Bath, NC); daughter-in-law Anne S. Light (Durham, NC); and grandchildren Cullen, William IV, Alexander (Kellie), Elizabeth (Andrew), and Erin. He is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law Henry and Angelica Light, sister and brother-in-law Caroline and Bill Triplett, brother and sister-in-law Elliott and Sonya Light, and many nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William R. and Evelyn M. Light; brother James Markham Marshall Light; sister Evelyn Light Pruitt; late wife Sally Anne Rives Light; and son Edward D. Light.
Bill graduated from Randolph Macon Academy, Front Royal, VA, where he met and married the then-commandant’s (Col. Robert C. Rives, Professor of Military Tactics) daughter. He completed his higher education in engineering at the University of Virginia (BEE, MEE, and ScD) where he also started a life-long love of fly fishing in the mountain streams of Virginia. Following UVA, Bill was stationed at Fort Monmouth, NJ, as an officer in the Army Signal Corps, Electronics Command. He continued his career in private industry at Bell Labs in NJ and DEC (Digital Equipment Co.) in MA where his work included the development and design of digital control and processing systems.
Bill’s life was distinguished by his devotion to his family, a far-ranging curiosity, a friendly nature, a ready smile, and an engaging personality. A true Virginia gentleman, he actively pursued fly tying and fishing; woodworking involving building a strip-built kayak and decoy carving; boating of all sorts including sailboat racing, canoeing, and a trip from Maine to the Florida Keys in his powerboat Kismet; and enthusiastic gardening. Even with all those interests, he found time to be a scoutmaster, build radio control airplanes, and play bridge. He relished traveling to new places with family and friends as well as trying new cuisines and libations, but he was just as happy sitting on his cabin deck at High Hope in Maine with a whisky in hand enjoying sunsets. Not least, Bill was happiest solving puzzles of all kinds, entertaining, and telling a good story with a twinkle in his eyes. And in case you didn’t know, it’s reported that he never met a stranger and could talk to anyone about anything.
A memorial service will be held at Calvary Episcopal Church, Front Royal, VA, on December 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Witherle Memorial Library, P.O. Box 202, Castine, ME 04421.
David “Super Dave” Taylor (1972 – 2021)
David “Super Dave” Taylor, 49, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, and formerly of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 22 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Dave was born March 10, 1972, in Winchester, Virginia, son of Hilda J. Taylor of Bentonville. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his paw-paw, Ward Taylor.
Surviving along with his mother, is his devoted wife of 19 years, Theresa Taylor; three sons, Dustin Knupp, Brendon Taylor, and Jonathon Taylor, all of Martinsburg; one daughter, Alyssa Taylor of Martinsburg; and two brothers, Stephen Taylor and Christopher Taylor, both of Bentonville.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Taylor, Christopher Taylor, Thomas Fincham, Thomas Walter, Greg Church, and Homer Pullen.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 22 from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be may to the American Heart Association, National Center, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.