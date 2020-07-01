Richard (Dick) Engelhardt Bethune (1931-2020)

Richard (Dick) Engelhardt Bethune of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away on May 24, 2020, in Harrisonburg Va.

Dick was born in Albuquerque, N.M. to Lauchlin and Mildred Bethune on March 15, 1931. He grew up in Albuquerque and Clinton, N.C. He married Virginia Redhead Bethune on May 3, 1958, in Greensboro, N.C. He attended NC State University where he played football and ran track and graduated with a Textiles degree. He received a Master of Divinity degree from Union Seminary in Richmond, Va.

His Presbyterian pastorates were in Southside Virginia, Danville, Front Royal, and Pulaski. He also served as Parish Associate at Blacksburg United Methodist and Presbyterian Churches. He was a caring and faithful pastor and well-loved by the churches that he served. During his life, he was active in several communities and civic organizations, including Rotary International, Habitat for Humanity, and the Northwestern Community Services Board. He attended Trinity Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg.

After retiring, Dick nurtured his talents of pastel portraiture, harp building, singing, model airplane building, golfing, and playing tennis. He also loved to surf fish when vacationing with his family at Topsail Beach, N.C. He was a loving, funny, and supportive husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Lauchlin Bethune.

Dick is survived by his wife, and light of his life, Virginia Bethune; children, Anna Collins (Mike) of Charlottesville, Va., Julie Boulais (Mike) of Winchester Va., and Mary Jordan of Capon Bridge, WVa.; brother, Jim Bethune of Wilmington, N.C.; grandchildren, Liza Collins (Tim) and Logan Collins (Jess) all of Charlottesville, Va., Jack Hilton of Fairfax, Va., Jacqueline Boulais of Austin, Texas, Rachel Boulais of Bryan, Texas and Clara Ludtke of Louisville, Ky.; great-grandchildren, Kaia Nelson and Jackson and Oliver Collins and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Center for Natural Capital -“Rural American Resilience” PO Box 901, Orange, VA 22960, https://naturalcapital.us/

Arrangements will be postponed until gathering restrictions are eased and will be updated on the funeral home website.