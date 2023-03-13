Richard Harvey Furr (1957 – 2023)

Richard Harvey Furr, 66, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 27.

Born to Harvey and Anne Furr, Richard grew up in Stanley, Virginia, and was a Page County High School graduate.

His wife of almost 45 years, Ruth, and his two children were truly his greatest treasures. A pillar within his community and his church, Richard was well known for the strength of his integrity, his faith, and his love.

Richard served as a correctional officer at Powhatan Correctional Center and a patrol officer in Elkton before finding his home with the Front Royal Police Department in 1982. As the first member of the FRPD to be honored as “Police Officer of the Year” in 1987, he was quickly promoted to Sergeant. He reached the pinnacle of his career in 2009 when he was appointed Chief of Police.

Although Richard retired from duty in 2012, he remained active in law enforcement by continuing to serve in the Fraternal Order of Police at local and state levels.

Richard is survived by his wife, Ruth; children, Richard “Ricky” Jr. (Amy) and Danielle; mother-in-love, Willie; sister-in-love, Robin (Gary); and half-siblings, Brenda (Larry), Christine (Jack), and David (Lori).

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Riverton United Methodist Church on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Front Royal Police Foundation, the National Fraternal Order of Police Foundation, or to the family for funeral expenses.

The family has also created a website for those who knew Richard to share stories and memories. richardfurr.wixsite.com/memories