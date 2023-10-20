Richard John Raul (1927 – 2023)

Richard John Raul, 96, of Linden, Virginia, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at Lavender Hills Assisted Living in Front Royal, Virginia.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Interment will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Richard was born on May 10, 1927, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late John and Katherine Mokosin Raul. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia DeBaufre Raul.

Richard spent most of his life in Baltimore, Maryland. He and his late wife moved to Linden, Virginia, in 1991 after retirement to enjoy the peacefulness, beautiful views, and wildlife in Skyland Estates. Richard retired from the United States Army Field Band. He spent his life traveling with the band to bring musical inspiration and enjoyment to others. Richard was an avid gardener and enjoyed growing vegetables and flowers, especially azaleas. He enjoyed cooking and taking care of his home. Richard continued to be a loyal fan of the Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens. He was immensely proud of his family and has blessed them with many wonderful memories.

Surviving are his daughter Lisa Wilson and husband Joseph of Baltimore, Maryland, and two grandsons, Joey Wilson and his wife Lauren of Rockville, Maryland, and Nicholas Wilson of Baltimore, Maryland.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 25, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Joseph Wilson, Joey Wilson, and Nicholas Wilson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St. #405, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or on their website: brhospice.org.