Obituaries
Richard John Raul (1927 – 2023)
Richard John Raul, 96, of Linden, Virginia, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at Lavender Hills Assisted Living in Front Royal, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Interment will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Richard was born on May 10, 1927, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late John and Katherine Mokosin Raul. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia DeBaufre Raul.
Richard spent most of his life in Baltimore, Maryland. He and his late wife moved to Linden, Virginia, in 1991 after retirement to enjoy the peacefulness, beautiful views, and wildlife in Skyland Estates. Richard retired from the United States Army Field Band. He spent his life traveling with the band to bring musical inspiration and enjoyment to others. Richard was an avid gardener and enjoyed growing vegetables and flowers, especially azaleas. He enjoyed cooking and taking care of his home. Richard continued to be a loyal fan of the Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens. He was immensely proud of his family and has blessed them with many wonderful memories.
Surviving are his daughter Lisa Wilson and husband Joseph of Baltimore, Maryland, and two grandsons, Joey Wilson and his wife Lauren of Rockville, Maryland, and Nicholas Wilson of Baltimore, Maryland.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 25, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Wilson, Joey Wilson, and Nicholas Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St. #405, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or on their website: brhospice.org.
Obituaries
Cody James Gibbs-Brown (1994 – 2023)
Cody James Gibbs-Brown, 29, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on October 18, 2023.
Born July 5, 1994, in Palatka, Florida, to his mother, Deborah Hille, and his father, Paul Gibbs, he is survived by his daughter, Emma Marie Gibbs, parents Deborah and Joseph Hille, and two brothers, Brandon Gibbs-Brown and Adam Hille.
A celebration of life will be held for Cody at a later date with Reverend Brenda S. Clark, Pastor of New Covenant & Woodbridge Ministries AME Zion Churches, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Lamb Center at https://www.thelambcenter.org/ways-to-give/.
“The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” Psalms 34:18
Obituaries
Joyce Sisson Anderson (1943 – 2023)
Joyce Sisson Anderson passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family, on October 16, 2023, at the age of 80. She was born in Burke, VA, on February 16, 1943.
She is predeceased by her parents, Clarence (CB) Sisson and Elsie Sheads Sisson; her husband, Butch Anderson; and her brother, Buddy Sisson.
She is lovingly remembered by her four children, Josie (John) Rickard of Rileyville, VA, Tammy (Nathan) Jenkins of Youngsville, NC, Mitizi (Michael) Norman, and Happy (Tina) Anderson of Front Royal, VA. She had three beautiful granddaughters, Laura (Will) Dickinson, Kathleen (Nick) Omps, and Hannah Anderson. She is also survived by her three great-grandsons, Elliot Dickinson and Henry and Samuel Omps.
To say the least, Joyce Anderson was a one-of-a-kind individual who could accomplish anything she wanted. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need, and she cherished the plentiful time she got to spend with her close family. She was blessed to stay in her home up until the very end, fulfilling a lifelong wish of hers.
The Celebration of Life service will be held at Rivermont Fire Department on November 5 at 2 p.m., followed by a meal and celebratory fellowship. The inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Blue Ridge Hospice (333 West Cork Street, #405 Winchester, VA 22601) or the Humane Society of Warren County (1245 Progress Dr, Front Royal, VA 22630) in her name.
Obituaries
Lloyd Kahan (1949 – 2023)
Lloyd Kahan, 74, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 21, at 2:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 7145 Browntown Road, Front Royal, with Bishop Randy Allen officiating. The interment will be private in Culpeper National Cemetery in Culpeper, Virginia.
Lloyd was born May 21, 1949, in New York City, New York, the son of the late Roland T. and Lena Cohn Kahan.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired after many dedicated years from the New York Police Department.
Surviving is his wife, Jenifer Fairchild; one son, Matthew Kahan of New York; and a brother, Paul Kahan of New York.
Pallbearers will be members of the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal Warren County Lodge 33 Fraternal Order of Police, P.O. Box 1562, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Marilyn Jean Corker (1954 – 2023)
Marilyn Jean Corker, 69, of Front Royal, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Patsy Corker, and her sister, Darnell Jones. Marilyn is survived by her brother, Durvin Corker (Laurie), brother-in-law, John Jones, Jr., nieces and nephews Erin Berger, Courtney Jones (Jennifer), Delaney Nave (Jason), Garrett Corker, Marc Berger, Addyson Berger, Ellie, Abigail and Charles Swanson, and her Godson, Cameron Noel and many other close cousins and dear friends.
Marilyn was an English teacher in Warren County, earning the nickname “Queen of English.” Teaching was truly her passion, and she had the honor of teaching three generations of families. She was a member of Zion Christian Church and Beta Rho Chapter ADK sorority. She enjoyed reading and traveling and loved Barbra Streisand.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 29, 2023, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, followed immediately by a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. There will be a reception following the service at North Warren Volunteer Fire Station at 266 Rockland Rd., Front Royal, Virginia. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Corker Family Cemetery in Beaverdam, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marilyn’s name to Zion Christian Church, P.O. Box 55, Beaverdam, Virginia 23015.
Obituaries
Virginia “Ginger” Anderson Marlowe (1946 – 2023)
Virginia “Ginger” Anderson Marlowe, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on October 12, 2023. She was born on June 11, 1946, in Warrenton, Virginia, to Dr. Arthur Robert Anderson and Hazel Edith Blair. Ginger attended Stuart Hall and pursued her higher education at Oglethorpe College in Atlanta, Georgia.
Ginger, as she was affectionately known, was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Ginger is survived by her loving daughters, Gretchen Kyle VanWegen (Steven Campbell, DJ Campbell, Emileigh Campbell) and Kristen Blair McRae (Steven McRae), as well as her two cherished grandchildren, Josephine Katie McRae and Anderson Desmond McRae, two brothers, Arthur Roy Anderson and Robert Blair Anderson, and her mother-in-law Margaret “Tootie” Marlowe.
Ginger was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Hazel Anderson, her sister Sally “Cookie” Peyton, her father-in-law Charles Marlowe, and her husband Charles “Tommy” Marlowe.
Ginger was an active member of the United Methodist Church, where she found solace and community. Ginger had a wide variety of interests and professions, including formerly owning a Children’s Boutique in Warrenton, running a successful Catering company in the Northern Virginia area, and working as a travel agent. Ginger loved to travel and cruise, spent many hours doing cross-stitch and crochet, and was an avid collector of many things. Above all, she was known for her passion for helping others.
A memorial service to celebrate Ginger’s life will be held at Limeton United Methodist Church in Bentonville, VA, on Saturday, October 21. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon, followed by the service and reception.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that contributions be made to the Limeton United Methodist Church or Blue Ridge Hospice. Your support will help these organizations continue their important work.
Ginger will forever be remembered for her kind heart and unwavering love for her family and friends. May her soul rest in eternal peace.
Obituaries
Virginia Louise Jones (1932 – 2023)
Virginia Louise Jones, 91, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at the Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 20 at 11:00 a.m. at The Chapel at Orchard Ridge, 400 Clocktower Ridge Drive in Winchester, with The Rev. Heather Bumstead, Pastor Martin, and Pastor Boynton. Interment will follow in Good Hope Cemetery in Front Royal.
Mrs. Jones was born September 17, 1932, in Minnesota, the daughter of the late Albert Roy and Helen Louise Skifter Graf.
She was a graduate of George Washington University, where she sang with the group The Troubadours. They traveled extensively throughout Greenland and the Azores, visiting Air Force bases. She was a member of the Piedmont Singers and the Orchard Ridge Chapel Choir.
Surviving is a daughter, Helen Jones Babineau, and husband, Joe B. Babineau of Front Royal; one brother, Richard Graf of Knoxville, Tennessee; and two grandchildren, Katy Babineau and Peter Babineau, both of Front Royal.
Mrs. Jones was married to the late Albert Lionel Jones, Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and granddaughter, Michelle Babineau.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 19, from 3-5 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Joe Babineau, Peter Babineau, Katy Babineau, Bob Babineau.