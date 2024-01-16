Obituaries
Richard Lindsay Swanson (1944 – 2024)
Richard Lindsay Swanson, of Blacksburg, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, January 10th, 2024, at Lewis Gale Hospital in Blacksburg, Virginia.
Richard was born in Marlborough, Massachusetts, on November 30, 1944, the son of the late Lillian and Forrest Swanson.
Surviving Richard are his loving wife of 56 years, Connie Brown Swanson; his children, Richard Andrew Swanson, wife Kimberly of Fincastle, VA, and John Lindsay Swanson, wife Wendy of Salem, VA; his sister Charlotte Swanson Smith of Winchester, VA; his grandchildren, Alexander Swanson, Cassidy Holley Lester, Eliza Swanson, Abigail Swanson, and Kaitlyn Swanson; his great grandchild Graham Lester.
As a graduate of John S. Mosby Academy, Richard attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, where he was in the Corp of Cadets for two years and a brother of the Alpha Phi Omega fraternity. Upon graduation from Virginia Tech, Richard started his career working for the Coast Guard. He later moved on to the Federal Communications Commission as a senior advisor. Richard traveled to many countries and made many long-lasting friendships during his career. He spent many years active at Calvary Episcopal Church in Front Royal with the Men’s Club and serving on the Vestry.
After his retirement, Richard enjoyed many things, such as spending time with his family, playing golf, assisting in coaching youth football, and watching and cheering for Virginia Tech athletics. He enjoyed volunteering at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal and the local library in Blacksburg. Richard’s biggest joy in his life was his family.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at Calvary Episcopal Church, 132 North Royal Avenue Front Royal, VA, 22630.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, online donations can be made at www.stjude.org or Feeding Southwest Virginia, online donations can be made at www.feedingswva.org
Darlene Garner Dotson (1945 – 2024)
Darlene Garner Dotson, 78, of Mathias, West Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 14, 2024, in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 6, at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with the Rev. Jeff Jacob officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Strasburg, Virginia.
Darlene was born December 11, 1945, in Burke, Virginia, the daughter of the late David Alfred and Ethel Belle Loucks Garner.
She was a life member of Word of Life International Church in Sterling, Virginia, and attended Community Faith Church in Locust Grove, Virginia.
Darlene was married to the late Avery Everette Dotson, Sr.
Surviving are two sons, Avery E. Dotson, Jr. of Locust Grove and Kevin W. Dotson, Sr. of Mathias, West Virginia; one daughter, Cheryl L. Jacob of Leesburg; one brother, Paul C. Garner of Bristol, Virginia; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Darren Dotson, Donny Dotson, Jordan Jacob, Josh Jacob, Kevin Dotson, Jr., and Jeffrey Dotson.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 6 from 12-1 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
Edward Warren Irre (1935 – 2023)
Edward Warren Irre, Jr., aged 88, passed away on December 30, 2023. He was a beloved husband, father, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Edward was born and raised in New Jersey. He attended Purdue University, where he earned a degree in physics and mathematics. After working in atmospheric research for a short time, he became an educator, building a distinguished career in Freehold, Lakewood, and Point Pleasant Beach high schools. After retirement, Edward and his wife lived on the Eastern Shore of Maryland before finally settling in northwest Virginia.
One of the greatest joys of his life was teaching and mentoring young people, and he is remembered fondly by hundreds of former students.
More than anything, Edward was a devoted father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family, camping, fly fishing in mountain streams, and reading stories to his grandchildren. He was always there to offer guidance, support, and encouragement, no matter what challenges they faced.
In his free time, Edward was an avid reader and lifelong learner. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and camping across the country with his family. He was owner/captain of the Storm King, a private charter fishing boat out of Brielle, New Jersey, during the 1970s and ‘80s. He was a small-business owner and an active member of every community he was part of.
Edward is survived by his loving wife Dorothy (Schanck), his children James (Carrie), Steven (Harolyn), Karen (Ben Sargent), and Thomas (Phuong), as well as 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He was a rich man, indeed.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, January 28, at 11 a.m. at the Bethel Community Center, 49 Kendrick Ford Rd., Front Royal, VA 22630.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in Edward’s name.
Betty Robinson Morris (1931 – 2024)
Betty Robinson Morris, 92, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Saturday, January 13, 2024.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Panorama Memorial Gardens, 4917 Strasburg Rd., Strasburg, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Morris was born on Mary 13, 1931, in Warren County, Virginia, to the late Elbert M. and Ola Derflinger Robinson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lebert E. Morris; her grandmother, who raised her, Bertha Miller Robinson; her grandson, Jason Wade Jones; and three sisters and two brothers. She was a member of Bennett’s Chapel Methodist Church in Front Royal.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandra J. Frame of Browntown, Virginia; son, Thomas E. Jones and his wife, Patsy, of Front Royal; stepdaughter, Brenda L. Morris of Linden, Virginia; grandson, Mathew Brent Jones of Woodstock, Virginia; two great-granddaughters, two great-grandsons, two great great-granddaughters; one great great grandson; sister, Helen M. Knave of Front Royal; three brothers, Leroy Robinson of Collinsville, Illinois; Charles Robinson (Nancy) of Collinsville, Illinois and Howard Robinson (Joyce) of Toronto, Canada.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Jeffrey Allen Miller (1960 – 2024)
Jeffrey Allen Miller, aged 63, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Port Orange, Florida, on January 9, 2024. Born on July 29, 1960, in Front Royal, Virginia, and growing up in Cheltenham, Maryland, and was a graduate of Gwynn Park High School in 1978, Jeff’s journey through life was marked by his profound kindness, creativity, and deep commitment to his loved ones and community.
He leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories for his parents, Loyal Allen and Maria Lane Miller; his sister, Lori Miller Clark, and her partner Steven Friedlander; his adoring sons, Kevin Allan Miller (and wife Janelle Miller) and Jeffrey Allan (Juston) Thompson; and his beloved granddaughter, Penelope Olive Miller. Each of them treasured Jeff as a phenomenal son, brother, father, and friend whose presence brought light and warmth into their lives.
Jeff was a cornerstone in the town of Ponce Inlet, dedicating years of service to the Public Works Department, eventually rising to the role of Director. His commitment to public service was unparalleled, and he left an indelible mark on the community he served with such passion.
More than his professional achievements, Jeff will be remembered for his vibrant spirit and artistic soul. An avid music lover, his skill in playing the guitar brought joy to many. As an artist, his creativity knew no bounds, and he found beauty in the simplest of things. Jeff’s quick-witted humor was a source of constant joy, effortlessly turning any challenging day into one filled with laughter and smiles.
Most importantly, Jeff was a beacon of love and support. He had an extraordinary ability to make everyone around him feel valued and cared for. His compassionate nature extended beyond his immediate circle, touching the lives of many in the community.
To honor Jeff’s memory, the family kindly requests that, in lieu of flowers, consider planting a tree in his honor or making a donation to a charity of your choice. This gesture will ensure his love for nature and helping others continues thriving in our hearts and the world.
Carol Ann Heath (1941 – 2024)
Carol Ann Heath, born Carol Ann Omohundro, passed away peacefully on the evening of January 13th, 2024, in comfort care at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal, Virginia.
Carol was born on November 29th, 1941, to Helen and Charles Omuhundro. She had 3 siblings, all of whom preceded her in death: Charles Jr., Shirley, and Beverly. She is also proceeded in death by her Husband of over 60 years, Marvin Heath; her daughter Debbie; and one grandson, Raymond “Daniel.” Carol and Marvin had a total of five children: Debbie Philyaw, Chris Heath, Cathy Heath Pierce, Laura Heath Fox, and Cindy Caldwell. Carol had many grandchildren: Christina, Jeremy, David, Amy, Ashley, Danny, Desiree, Josh, Shelby, Tyler, and Kayden “Bob”; and 24 (very soon to be 25) great-grandchildren.
She worked many years of her life as a nurse. She had a fierce love for her family, which was nearly unmatched except when it came to her two fat miniature poodles, Barney and Andy, “the boys,” who have been taken in by her daughter now. She loved a good time, being sassy and an ice-cold Pepsi. There is no one who knew her who didn’t have at least one “Carol” story to tell if not hundreds. One thing about Carol: she was going to make you laugh. Her memory will go on and live through the many people and lives she touched, knowingly and unknowingly.
A service/Celebration of life date is pending, and family and friends will be notified when a date and time is chosen.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lynn care Center in Front Royal for their care and for simply “loving her as she was”. Long Live the Sass Queen!
Magdalena O’Neill (1937 – 2024)
Magdalena O’Neill, 87, of Front Royal, passed away on the 10th day of January 2024. Born and raised in Bogota, Colombia, Magdalena moved to Virginia to study at Averett College in Danville. She married Robert J. O’Neill in 1959 in New York City, and they went on to work and raise their children in Colombia, Mexico, Chile, Paraguay, and Ecuador before moving to Front Royal, Virginia, in 1978, where she lived for the rest of her life.
Magdalena worked as a Spanish teacher at Wakefield Country Day School for over 15 years and later as an early childhood educator at Meadowland Learning Center. Magdalena was active in the Lioness Club and in her local parish of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Her greatest love, particularly in her later years, was traveling to spend time with her children and grandchildren who lived around the world.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. O’Neill (2009), and her daughter, Patricia O’Neill (2021).
She is survived by her children, Robert R. O’Neill of Front Royal, Virginia; John O’Neill and wife Bethany O’Neill of Front Royal, Virginia; Kathleen Lalande and husband Jasmin Lalande of Ottawa, Canada; son-in-law Alain Bernal of Sant Feliu, Spain; eleven cherished grandchildren, Elise, Amanda, Lucas, Matthew, Emma, Carmen, Gabriel, Thomas, Elisabeth, Felix, and Clara; and one precious great-grandchild, Madeleine.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal, Virginia, conducted by Father Tom Shepanzyk. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal, Virginia.
Pallbearers will be Robert R. O’Neill, John F. O’Neill, Alain Bernal, Jasmin Lalande, Lucas Bernal, and Matthew O’Neill.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, January 17, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor: https://littlesistersofthepoor.org/donate-to-lsp/.