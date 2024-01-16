Richard Lindsay Swanson (1944 – 2024)

Richard Lindsay Swanson, of Blacksburg, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, January 10th, 2024, at Lewis Gale Hospital in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Richard was born in Marlborough, Massachusetts, on November 30, 1944, the son of the late Lillian and Forrest Swanson.

Surviving Richard are his loving wife of 56 years, Connie Brown Swanson; his children, Richard Andrew Swanson, wife Kimberly of Fincastle, VA, and John Lindsay Swanson, wife Wendy of Salem, VA; his sister Charlotte Swanson Smith of Winchester, VA; his grandchildren, Alexander Swanson, Cassidy Holley Lester, Eliza Swanson, Abigail Swanson, and Kaitlyn Swanson; his great grandchild Graham Lester.

As a graduate of John S. Mosby Academy, Richard attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, where he was in the Corp of Cadets for two years and a brother of the Alpha Phi Omega fraternity. Upon graduation from Virginia Tech, Richard started his career working for the Coast Guard. He later moved on to the Federal Communications Commission as a senior advisor. Richard traveled to many countries and made many long-lasting friendships during his career. He spent many years active at Calvary Episcopal Church in Front Royal with the Men’s Club and serving on the Vestry.

After his retirement, Richard enjoyed many things, such as spending time with his family, playing golf, assisting in coaching youth football, and watching and cheering for Virginia Tech athletics. He enjoyed volunteering at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal and the local library in Blacksburg. Richard’s biggest joy in his life was his family.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at Calvary Episcopal Church, 132 North Royal Avenue Front Royal, VA, 22630.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, online donations can be made at www.stjude.org or Feeding Southwest Virginia, online donations can be made at www.feedingswva.org