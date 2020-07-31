Richard Traczky announces candidacy for 29th Virginia Delegate seat

Richard Traczyk, former Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, and current resident of Frederick County, has announced his intention to run as a Republican for the Virginia 29th District House of Delegate’s seat recently vacated by Delegate Chris Collins.

“I’m running for Delegate because we need someone in Richmond who will stand up for the citizens of the 29th District. We’ve had enough of Richmond’s liberal politics and it’s time to fight back on the unconstitutional overreach pursued by the Democrats who currently control the legislature,” said Traczyk.

Mr. Traczyk has a well-established political record as a representative who works hard for his constituents, is a good steward of the citizens tax dollars, and keeps government accountable to the people. He served three terms on the Warren County Board of Supervisors and was elected its Chairman in his final term.

Traczyk says that when he stepped down from the Board of Supervisors in 2015, “I thought I was done with politics; but now I’m seeing more than ever that we need representatives who care more about the citizens than about themselves. We need a representative who is not afraid to speak the truth and do what is right.”

Traczyk wants to go to Richmond to defend the 2nd Amendment against the onslaught of laws that have been passed recently by the general assembly. He points to the overwhelming number of Virginia localities declaring themselves 2nd Amendment sanctuaries as evidence of the fact that Virginia’s legislature is out of touch with the majority of the state.

As a pro-life advocate, Mr. Traczyk will oppose any law that would undermine the right to life, from conception to natural death. He will oppose raising taxes on Virginia’s families and push for laws that will once again make Virginia a great place to do business. “We stand at a cross-road of history and it’s time to choose the right path forward,” says Traczyk.