Obituaries
Richard William Tennett (1963 – 2022)
Richard William Tennett, 58, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held for Richard at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Following all services, the burial will take place at Howellsville United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Richard was born on December 29, 1963, in Warren County to the late James and Hazel Tennett. He was also preceded in death by his former significant other, Ethel V. Flynn; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and siblings.
Surviving Richard is his significant other, Bobbie Spencer; his sons, Delbert and Christopher Flynn; his uncle Robert M. Tennett; his 11 grandchildren; his good friend, Michael McDonald and numerous nieces and nephews.
Richard loved passing the time by going fishing.
Pallbearers will be Chris Tennett, John Duncan, David Boyce, Steve Boyce, Joe Wines, and Jeffrey Costello.
Honorary Pallbearers are Michael McDonald and Robert M. Tennett Jr.
Elaine Kay Clatterbuck (1939 – 2022)
Elaine Kay Clatterbuck, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 8 at 11:00 am at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Clatterbuck was born October 17, 1939, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late Oscar Hamilton and Nora Bertha Williams Barnard.
Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Charles E. Clatterbuck; two daughters Sharon Clatterbuck-Kerns and husband James W. Kerns; Kim Clatterbuck Yates; one grandson Wesley Kerns and wife Chelsea Kerns; two granddaughters, Amanda Thomas and husband Mark Thomas and Victoria Luttrell and husband Mitch Luttrell; four great-grandchildren, Eli Kerns, Kate Kerns, Abigal Thomas, and Annalee Thomas; and two nieces, Gloria Jean Keyser of Culpeper and Brenda K. Kunkle of Wyoming.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Elizabeth “Libby” Andrick Jones (1927 – 2022)
Elizabeth “Libby” Andrick Jones, 95, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 2 at 1:00 pm at the Front Royal Church of the Brethren with Pastors Bobby and Diann Whetzel officiating. Interment will be private.
Mrs. Jones was born in Boyer, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Charles and Virgie Andrick. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Paul Jones, and eight brothers and sisters.
After retirement from Avtex Fibers, she enjoyed her flowers, gardening, travel, and browsing antique and thrift shops.
Surviving is a sister, Louise Walters (Donald) of Strasburg; four daughters, Diane Wickham (Norwood), Debbie Lambert (Al), Ruth Hamman (Mike), and Patricia Dodson, all of Front Royal, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Christopher Lambert (Kimberly), Matthew Lambert, Angie Ordonez, and Daniel, Dana, Sarah, and Sam Wickham; eight great-grandchildren; and 18 devoted nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 2, one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284.
Lillie “Aunt Lil” Mae Eshelman (1936 – 2022)
Lillie “Aunt Lil” Mae Eshelman, 85, of Glen Allen, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at a Kindred Hospice residential facility in Richmond.
A funeral service will be held for Lillie at 1:00 p on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Front Royal Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Steve Guizar officiating. Following the service, the entombment will take place at Shenandoah Memorial Park. Guests are welcome to visit with the family one hour prior to the service.
Lillie was born on July 6, 1936, in Charlottesville, Virginia to the late James and Refa Blakely. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Eshelman; her children, Sandy, Margie, James, and Jerry; and her siblings, Helen, Jim, Sam, Paul, and Connie.
Surviving Lillie is her loving son, David Eshelman; her siblings, Barbara, Linda, Hank, Brenda, Karen, and Mary; her grandchildren, Tracey, Krystal, Curtis, Jessica, Joey, and Caleb; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Lillie was a member of the Front Royal Church of the Nazarene where she received an award for her distinguished services. She was a prolific writer and a Seamstress for many years.
Pallbearers will be Roger Vorus, Tommy Heslep, John DeWalt, Joshua Barnett, Chuck Heflin, and J.J. Warnick.
Honorary Pallbearers are Ben Valdez, Ashby Grimsley, and Richard Guizar.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal Church of the Nazarene at 1107 Monroe Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630 to go towards the Nazarene Compassionate Ministries program.
Edith May Edna Jackson (née Newman) (1919 – 2022)
Edith May Edna Jackson (née Newman), 103 years old and a lifelong resident of Front Royal, Virginia, passed peacefully on June 20, 2022.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with the Rev. Kevin J. Agee officiating. Inurnment will follow at Good Hope Cemetery.
She is the granddaughter of the late James E Newman, founder and first lawyer in 1894 to Cairo, West Virginia. Her father was a law clerk in Warren County. She was a very active member of Williams Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church for over 89 years and served as an usher for 40 years, where she received awards for Faithful Service and Devotion, Appreciation, Love, Faithfulness, and Commitment and Usher of the Month. She worked alongside her mother who was a cook at the Afton Inn and the Strasburg Hotel. Mrs. Jackson worked for the Maddox Family for many years. She had an effervescent personality and was known to everyone for her style and class. The distinction of spiritual mother of her church and her church family brought her a lot of joy. She had a deep love and devotion for her husband of 41 years and was dedicated to her family, friends, and the community.
Mrs. Jackson is preceded by her husband, Lazarus Jackson; her parents, Willie (WWI Veteran) and Alease (née Range) Newman; her brothers, Rev. James E Newman and Francis Newman; sisters, Gladys Newman, Louise Adams, and Judith Jackson.
She is survived by four generations of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Williams Chapel C.M.E. Church, PO Box 279, Front Royal, VA 22630 or by Zelle, wmschapelfrva@gmail.com or by cash app, $wmschapelfrva.
Gabrielle French Tuttle (1961 – 2022)
Gabrielle French Tuttle, 60, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
Gabrielle was born on July 14, 1961, in Richmond, Virginia, to the late Clifford and Tamara Behrens Tuttle. She graduated in 1985 from St. Andrew’s School in Boca Raton, Florida, and in 1990 from Christendom College in Front Royal. Gabrielle was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and of Legion of Mary. She spent many years working with Seton Home School and enjoyed researching her family genealogy.
Gabrielle is survived by her two sisters, Ann Leslie Trumbo (Oliver) and Susan Barton Tuttle, and a niece, Ann French Trumbo, all of New York.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 10:30 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front Royal. Burial will follow at St. Peter Catholic Church cemetery, 12762 Lee Highway, Washington, Virginia.
Memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Mountain Man, Irvin Russell “Rusty” Manuel (1959 – 2022)
Mountain Man, Irvin Russell “Rusty” Manuel, 63, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held for Rusty at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Front Royal Baptist Temple, 25th W 18th St. Front Royal, Virginia with Pastor Carl Menefee officiating. The burial will follow all services at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Rusty was born in Winchester, Virginia to his mother, Esther Cole, and his late father, Johnie Manuel. He is also preceded in death by his step-brother, Pete Manuel.
Surviving Rusty is his loving wife of 42 years, Sharon Manuel; his mother, Esther Carper Cole; his children, Jennifer Dawn Radebaugh (Michael) and Nathan Jedidiah Manuel; his siblings, Norman Manuel (Helen), Robin Phillips (Kermit), and Rebecca Manuel (Rodney); and his grandchildren, Layth, Autumn, Cheyenne, William, Evan, and Isabelle.
Rusty was a devout member of Front Royal Baptist Temple and was a great friend to Pastor Danny Clegg and Betty Clegg. He was a charter member for Front Royal Baptist Temple and made many friends and loved ones there over many years. Rusty worked at Ferguson Enterprise for 20 years and prior to moving to Front Royal, he was a certified lumber grader for Plum Creek Saw Mill in Columbia Falls, Montana. Rusty loved all of his Montana friends and work buddies. His favorite hobbies were hunting, gardening, and blacksmithing. He also served as a fireman in Olney, Montana
A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Pallbearers will be Randy Coffman, Keith Coffman, Greg Carper, Derek Carper, Roger Manuel, and Tony Fox.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Vic Mowery and Zsolt Vezsenyi.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Front Royal Baptist Temple and the family would like to thank everyone who has sent them cards and given them phone calls. Also, the family offers a big thanks to the amazing health care team at Warren Memorial Hospital.