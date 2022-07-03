Richard William Tennett (1963 – 2022)

Richard William Tennett, 58, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held for Richard at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Following all services, the burial will take place at Howellsville United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Richard was born on December 29, 1963, in Warren County to the late James and Hazel Tennett. He was also preceded in death by his former significant other, Ethel V. Flynn; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and siblings.

Surviving Richard is his significant other, Bobbie Spencer; his sons, Delbert and Christopher Flynn; his uncle Robert M. Tennett; his 11 grandchildren; his good friend, Michael McDonald and numerous nieces and nephews.

Richard loved passing the time by going fishing.

Pallbearers will be Chris Tennett, John Duncan, David Boyce, Steve Boyce, Joe Wines, and Jeffrey Costello.

Honorary Pallbearers are Michael McDonald and Robert M. Tennett Jr.