Richmond businessman sentenced to prison for employment tax fraud
On February 10, 2021, Rama Gogineni was sentenced to eleven months in prison for failing to collect, truthfully account for, and pay over employment taxes. Gogineni was further ordered to pay restitution to the IRS in the amount of $980,219.01 and three years of supervised release after his release from prison.
According to court records, Gogineni was the president and director of Computech Systems, Inc., a technology consulting services firm in Richmond, Virginia. Gogineni was responsible for collecting, truthfully accounting for, and paying over Social Security, Medicare, and income taxes withheld from his employees’ wages.
From approximately 2007 through 2015, Gogineni failed to pay nearly one million dollars in employment taxes to the IRS. Gogineni entered into three separate installment agreements with the IRS during this time, committing to make payments, but defaulted each time. Gogineni pled guilty to these charges on September 3, 2020. Gogineni must voluntarily report to the designated institution by noon on April 30, 2021, to serve his sentence.
South Carolina murder suspects apprehended in Frederick County after I-81 chase
On Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, the Anderson Police Department in South Carolina issued a “Be On the Lookout” for three suspects wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in the city of Anderson. At approximately 1 p.m., a Virginia State Police trooper observed the suspect’s vehicle, a 2014 Ford Fusion, traveling north on Interstate 81 at the 283-mile marker in Shenandoah County. The trooper waited for additional troopers and initiated a traffic stop. The suspect’s vehicle pulled onto the right shoulder and then accelerated at a high rate of speed. A pursuit was initiated.
During the course of the pursuit, the Ford Fusion ended up heading south in the northbound lanes. The driver lost control at the 309 mile-marker in Frederick County and the Fusion ran off the left side of the roadway and went down an embankment, through a fence, and struck a tree. The suspects then fled the vehicle on foot. All three suspects were apprehended a short time later without further incident.
The driver, Frank T. Rhoads, 39, of Anderson, S.C., suffered minor injuries during the incident and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. Rhoads was then transported to Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center and charged by Virginia State Police with one felony count of eluding police, reckless driving, and for having altered/fictitious license plates on his vehicle.
The two passengers in the Ford, Dominick M. Rhoads, 19, and William C. Flynn, 31, both of Anderson, S.C., were uninjured during the incident.
All three suspects are being held on warrants of extradition out of Anderson, South Carolina. Virginia State Police was assisted by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
Cartel money launderer sentenced to 96 months in federal prison
Ana Bella Sanchez-Rios, the former owner and operator of a Martinsville business used to launder more than $4.3 million in profits for an international drug cartel, was sentenced last week in U.S. District Court to 96 months in federal prison. Sanchez-Rios laundered the funds for the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), a Mexican-based criminal organization considered by the Department of Justice to be one of the most dangerous transnational organizations in the world. Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar, Special Agent in Charge Jarod A. Forgot of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Washington Division, and Raymond Villanueva, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations Washington, D.C. Field Office announced the sentence.
“When individuals launder money for a drug cartel, they play a critical role for the organization by concealing and transferring illegally-obtained funds, which perpetuates the cartel’s illegal activity and the scourge of the narcotics the cartel pedals,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bubar. “Money laundering investigations can be particularly difficult, and I’m proud of the hard work of our federal and state law enforcement partners in bringing Sanchez-Rios to justice.”
“Drug cartels like CJNG perpetrate unspeakable violence across the globe and drive the spread of deadly drugs like fentanyl and heroin,” said Jarod Forget, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Washington Division. “We are committed to working with our partners to shut down these violent organizations in our area, often by tracking their illicit proceeds and disrupting these organizations at their bottom line. Today, these criminals’ addiction to money and greed has met its consequence.”
Sanchez-Rios, 48, was indicted in March 2019 along with 12 members of CJNG on a variety of federal drug trafficking and money laundering charges. In June 2020, Sanchez-Rios pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and operating a business that transmitted criminally derived funds.
Sanchez-Rios owned and operated Bella’s Tortilla & Meat Market, a business that contracted with Intermex Wire Transfer, LLC. Sanchez-Rios admitted that from 2016 through 2018, she used the business to launder the drug trafficking proceeds on behalf of CJNG. Sanchez-Rios’ role was to receive U.S. currency from multiple individuals working for the CJNG, which she knew where the drug trafficking proceeds and derived from a criminal offense. Sanchez-Rios then wired that money to individuals in Mexico. The defendant conducted wire transfers in small amounts and falsified and fabricated the names and addresses of the senders in order to conceal the nature, location, source, ownership, and control of the funds.
In total, between May 10, 2016, and September 11, 2018, Sanchez-Rios transferred or caused to be transferred $4,394,959 in the proceeds of drug trafficking via Intermex from Bella’s Tortilla & Meat Market in Martinsville to individuals in Mexico.
The investigation of the case was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police. Assistant United States Attorney Sean Welsh is prosecuting the case for the United States.
This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.
Erratic driving, 911 calls during 2 pursuits net W. Virginia man multiple charges in Frederick County
This past Sunday, a West Virginia man called Frederick County 9-1-1 a total of 8 times while driving around the northern tip of the county and making erratic statements to dispatchers about religion, explosions and of his authority to “shoot angels”.
Eventually, deputies were able to locate the subject, who had been identified as Jeremiah Goodwin of Berkeley Springs, driving on North Sleepy Creek Road near the intersection of Route 522 North. Goodwin was observed taking a turn too fast and leaving the roadway down an embankment. Somehow Goodwin avoided rolling the vehicle over and came driving out and directly towards the deputy who was there to check his welfare and who then attempted to stop Goodwin for the reckless driving he just observed.
Goodwin refused to stop and was pursued onto Route 522 and down North Timber Ridge Road until crossing into West Virginia where the pursuit was terminated. Based on this encounter, two (2) felony warrants and two (2) misdemeanor warrants were obtained.
Upon checking Goodwin’s residence in Morgan County, family members informed West Virginia authorities that Goodwin suffered mental health issues and might be in possession of a handgun.
A short time later, Goodwin once again called Frederick County 9-1-1 and a check of his cell phone’s signal indicated he was once again in Frederick County and currently on Middle Road. Goodwin was located in the 4300 block and a traffic stop was attempted with Goodwin refusing to stop and another pursuit being initiated. Goodwin led deputies the full length of Middle Road to Valley Avenue, in the city of Winchester, where his vehicle’s tires were spiked before he turned and proceeded South towards Kernstown. Once Goodwin’s speed was down to 35 mph, FCSO personnel performed a PIT maneuver which caused Goodwin to spin out and allowed units to box the fleeing suspect in and end the pursuit safely.
Goodwin then refused to exit the vehicle and resisted law enforcement efforts to physically extract him until a taser was successfully deployed and Goodwin was secured without further incident.
Goodwin was transported to the Winchester Medical Center for medical clearance before being taken to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center. Goodwin faces numerous charges from the two incidents to include: felony eluding, assault on law enforcement, reckless driving, and misuse of 9-1-1.
Two sentenced in connection to Maryland-to-Virginia heroin pipeline that resulted in fatal overdose
Two of the five defendants charged as part of a conspiracy that trafficked heroin from Maryland to Virginia leading to at least one fatal and one non-fatal overdose were sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg, Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar and Special Agent in Charge Jarod A. Forgot of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Washington Division announced.
On February 8, 2021, in District Court, Norma Lynda Kidwell, 56, was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison. Craig Allen Kidwell, 54, was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison.
“The Kidwells preyed on vulnerable victims and destroyed numerous lives, perpetuating the scourge of heroin and fentanyl in our communities,” Acting U.S. Attorney Bubar said today. “My office is extremely grateful for the hard work and persistence of the DEA, the Virginia State Police, and our numerous local law-enforcement partners, who worked together to bring the Kidwells to justice.”
“The overdose crisis we are seeing is destroying families across our area. And it is the heroin and fentanyl traffickers such as these who are fueling this epidemic,” said Jarod Forget, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Washington Division. “This case demonstrates our commitment to find and cut off the pipeline of deadly drugs fueling this epidemic and the productive partnerships we’ve built with our area law enforcement partners to tackle this crisis head-on.”
The Kidwells, both of Mount Jackson, Virginia, previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute acetylfentanyl and fentanyl and one count of possessing with the intent to distribute and distributing heroin and acetylfentanyl which resulted in serious bodily injury and death.
According to court documents, beginning around June 2017, a Maryland-based drug-trafficking network began selling controlled substances to Virginia-based drug traffickers, who, in turn, transported those drugs to Shenandoah County for redistribution.
Defendants Craig Kidwell and his wife Norma Kidwell repeatedly traveled from their home in Shenandoah County to Maryland to obtain heroin from the Maryland-based drug-trafficking organization. At times, the heroin that Craig Kidwell and Norma Kidwell obtained from their Maryland-based source had been mixed with other drugs, such as fentanyl and acetylfentanyl.
After obtaining heroin, Craig and Norma Kidwell transported the drugs back to Shenandoah County where the drugs were redistributed to others. As a direct result of the defendants’ drug distribution activities, two overdoses occurred, one of which resulted in the death of victim J.H.
The investigation of the case was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Virginia State Police, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, and Woodstock Police Department with the assistance of the Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland. Assistant United States Attorneys Jeb Terrien and Christopher Kavanaugh are prosecuting the case for the United States.
Life-threatening Viscose Avenue New Year’s Eve assault results in multi-jurisdictional arrest
On Sunday, January 31, 2020, Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) received a complaint of a reported assault that occurred in the 400 Block of Viscose Avenue in the early morning hours. It was reported to FRPD that a male victim had sustained potentially life-threatening injuries from the altercation.
The victim suffered severe blunt force trauma to the head after being struck multiple times with a weapon. The victim was taken to Warren Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Winchester Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery due to injuries sustained in the assault. The victim has since been released from the hospital.
On February 5, 2021, Lewis Darnyl Porter was arrested by officers with the Middletown Police Department located in Frederick County, Virginia. Mr. Porter was transported to the Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center, where he went before the magistrate and is currently being held without bond. Mr. Porter was charged with Virginia Code § 18.2-51.2 Aggravated Malicious Wounding and violating his probation. A court date for these offenses is set for March 16, 2021, at 10:00 am in Warren County General District Court.
The Front Royal Police Department would like to thank the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick County Sheriffs Office, Middletown Police Department, and the United States Marshal’s Service for their help in the apprehension of Mr. Porter. Anyone with further information in connection to this investigation is asked to contact Front Royal Police Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
Howellsville Road domestic incident results in arson, malicious wounding charges
Just after 8:00pm on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, Warren County Sheriff’s Office units were dispatched to 3553 Howellsville Road, Front Royal, Virginia, located in Warren County, for a complaint of a Verbal Domestic. While units were in route, a second caller from inside the residence notified Warren County 911 that alcohol was thrown on a female victim and was attempted to be ignited. Warren County Fire and Rescue was notified and advised to stage near the residence until Sheriff’s Office Units could secure the scene.
Sheriff’s Office units arrived on scene and made contact with the original caller along with three juveniles located in the residence. The caller stated there was a verbal argument inside the residence with her husband. The caller stated that her husband had made threats to kill her along with himself in the morning. While the caller was lying in bed her husband then poured alcohol on her bedding, clothes and other items in the area, and threw a lit cigarette on the bed causing it to ignite. The caller had to extinguish the fire, causing what appeared to be minor injuries consistent with having a heat source on her hands.
The Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office arrived and assisted the Warren County Sheriff’s Office with the arson investigation.
After the investigation, Mr. Michael P. Hively of 3553 Howellsville Road was placed under arrest and transported to RSW Jail where three warrants were obtained and served for: Attempted Arson of an Occupied Dwelling, Malicious bodily injury and Assault and Battery on a Family Member. Mr. Hively was held on an unsecured bond.
This incident still remains under investigation as an apparent attempted Arson of an occupied dwelling.
Anyone with further information about the incident can contact Deputy A. Stevens with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office 540-635-4128 or Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico at 540-636-3830.
