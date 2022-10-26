State News
Richmond police chief resigns after months of scrutiny and more Va. headlines
• Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith resigned after months of intense scrutiny over whether he embellished details of an alleged Fourth of July mass shooting plot he said his department had stopped. Smith got the job in the summer of 2020 amid the turmoil that followed the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• The man who escaped from Williamsburg’s Eastern State Hospital was caught just a few miles away from the psychiatric facility after being spotted at a convenience store, police said.—WAVY
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he supports a bill that would allow drug dealers to be charged with murder for contributing to overdose deaths. “Since that bill was vetoed in May 2019, we have lost 4,702 Virginians to fentanyl overdose,” he said.—WRIC
• A Navy sailor living in Virginia Beach was convicted of selling illegal machine guns and possessing other heavy weaponry like grenade launchers and anti-tank missile launchers.—Virginian-Pilot
• “Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and his firebrand father warned voters at a Northern Virginia rally this week that the nation would falter if they don’t send Yesli Vega to Congress.”—Washington Post
• A Richmond judge sided with the city in a lawsuit over the fate of a monument to Confederate figure A.P Hill that also serves as his gravesite. The ruling potentially clears the way for the city to remove its last Confederate statue.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• The office of Attorney General Jason Miyares advised the State Board of Education not to take in-person public comments on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s controversial policies on transgender students, a suggestion the board’s Democratic chairman rejected as “bad policy.”—VPM
• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan called the federal government’s process of picking a site for a new FBI headquarters “outrageous and disappointing,” saying late changes to the selection criteria seemed to be rigging things for Virginia.—WTOP
• In a T-shirt that said “Stop Cronyism,” NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith denounced what he called a rigged system for developers in Virginia Beach.—Virginian-Pilot
• An Albemarle County man was arrested for allegedly hanging a noose around the neck of a statue of the poet Homer at the University of Virginia. He’s been charged under a hate crime-related law barring the display of nooses to intimidate. A letter found at the site contained no racial or religious references and claimed the statue “glorifies pedophilia,” according to police.—Cavalier Daily
• Officials are in the early stages of planning a 25-mile paved bike trail from Charlottesville to Afton Mountain.—WVTF
• Some VCU professors aren’t enthused by the university’s decision to let its logo be used for a VCU-branded beer.—WRIC
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Community Events
Virginia State Police taking back unwanted prescription drugs October 29 at sites statewide
On Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Virginia State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public its 22nd opportunity in twelve years to participate in the National Drug Take-Back Initiative to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.
The Virginia State Police are hosting sites at Division Headquarters across the state. You can bring your pills for disposal to a collection site near you. To locate a collection site near, simply go to the DEA website DEATakeBack.com. You can search by zip code for a collection site near you or call. (The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Last April, Americans turned in 360 tons (over 721,093 pounds) of prescription drugs at more than 5,144 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,427 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 21 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 15,989,566 million pounds, more than 7,995 tons of pills.
This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines, flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash both pose potential safety and health hazards.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the October 29 Take Back Day event, go to the DEA Diversion Website.
State News
Power supplier for Virginia electric co-ops building five new solar projects
In its effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is constructing five new solar projects, four of which will be in Virginia, that will generate 22.5 megawatts of power.
ODEC, a nonprofit power generation and transmission provider for nine electric cooperatives in Virginia, one in Maryland, and one in Delaware, will construct all five projects through power purchase agreements with EDF Renewables.
The projects will produce 2.8 megawatts in Pittsylvania County for Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative, 4.2 megawatts in Shenandoah County for Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, 3.2 megawatts in Rockbridge County for BARC Electric Cooperative and 6.5 megawatts in Richmond County for Northern Neck Electric Cooperative. The fifth project will generate 5.8 megawatts in Delaware’s Sussex County with Delaware Electric Cooperative.
The Pittsylvania project is expected to be built this year, with the others completed in the first quarter of 2023.
The projects come after ODEC announced in early 2020 that it aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, with an interim goal of reducing emissions from 2005 levels by 50% by 2030. The company also set a goal in 2019 to develop solar projects with each of its member cooperatives.
Despite not being subject to renewables mandates in the Virginia Clean Economy Act, ODEC president, and CEO Marcus Harris said the cooperative sees “solar and renewables as sort of the next generation” for creating power.
According to Kirk Johnson, senior vice president of member engagement, the company currently serves about 450,000 customers in Virginia, which constitutes roughly three-quarters of co-op customers in the state.
ODEC’s 3,000-megawatt portfolio includes two utility-scale, or larger, solar purchase power agreements for 20 megawatts from a site in Northampton County and 10 megawatts from a Clarke County site, which generate power for all of ODEC’s grid.
About 270 megawatts of ODEC’s power are also generated from wind in Pennsylvania. Through agreements with Dominion Energy to source power from its North Anna station, nuclear constituted 14% of ODEC’s generation in 2021.
The portfolio also includes natural gas from a combined cycle plant constructed in Maryland in 2018 and the Clover coal plant in Halifax County. Harris said those facilities provide reliable baseload power as the cooperative develops intermittent renewable sources and battery storage.
Fossil fuel generation is “available when we need it,” said Harris, noting the Clover plant provided 4% of the company’s power last year.
Johnson declined to provide details on the costs of the energy from the new solar projects but said the deals for them were made prior to recent price increases across the economy and are locked in for 20 years.
“It’s fair to say that, compared to today’s general wholesale market rate for energy, this will be a savings compared to what the market can provide today for our members,” Johnson said.
The projects are being constructed despite general pushback against solar from rural communities across the state concerned about the conversion of agricultural land and viewshed disturbances, Harris noted.
“I think one of the beauties of these smaller projects is they’re just a little more acceptable than a really large project,” Harris said. “We want our members to be pleased.”
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
State News
Safety commission approves Metro plan to put more trains in service
Metro officials will be able to put more trains into service as passenger demand grows and rail cars are increasingly overpacked.
On Tuesday, the transit agency was given the green light to operate more of its 7000-series trains after the latest phase of its return to service plan was approved by the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission.
“With this approval and close collaboration on the Silver Line extension safety report, Metro will be able to set an opening date in the near future,” said Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke in a statement. “I want to thank the safety commission for their collaboration on reaching this important safety milestone, so we have a clear path forward.”
Metro’s plan for returning the 7000-series trains was created after a Metro car derailed from the system’s Blue Line between Rosslyn and Arlington Cemetery last October. The commission, an oversight committee, created by Congress, ordered hundreds of rail cars taken out of service, and the National Transportation Safety Board investigated the incident.
On Sept. 2, the commission allowed Metro to begin running 20 of its 7000-series trains daily on three of the agency’s six lines — Red, Green, and Yellow. The newest approval will allow Metro to put all 748 of its 7000-series trains into service for the first time since last October and operate them on all lines.
Metro officials have said additional trains will support increased service as well as the Silver Line extension out to Dulles International Airport, which they hope to open before Thanksgiving and the start of the busy holiday travel season.
Metro said 694 rail cars have been inspected more than 72,000 times and have operated safely over 3 million miles.
According to an Oct. 13 report, 60.1 million passengers rode Metrorail in the fiscal year 2022, which is 61% higher than forecasts and more than double the ridership in the fiscal year 2021. The average weekday ridership in the fiscal year 2022 was 186,000, and weekend ridership was 119,000. Those averages are also more than double the numbers from the fiscal year 2021.
As the number of riders has increased, so has tension between Metro and the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission over Metro’s desire to put more trains in service and open several new rail stations on the Silver Line in Fairfax and Loudoun counties.
Sharmila Samarasinghe, deputy CEO and chief operating officer for the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, previously rejected an Oct. 13 request by Metro to return trains to service, saying the system’s plan was “not supported by available safety information.” Metro hit back in a release that said the commission had provided “confusing direction” to the transit agency and faulted it for the delay.
Lawmakers, including U.S. Democratic Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, had grown increasingly frustrated with the debate. In an earlier statement, the two told the agencies that billions had been spent to construct the rail extension and it was time to get work done.
The senators said they were pleased with the agreement Tuesday evening in a joint statement.
“This plan, if carefully followed, will allow the safe and timely opening of the Silver Line to Dulles by Thanksgiving, assuming the remaining routine matters are handled diligently,” they wrote. “Once open, the Silver Line will alleviate road congestion and enhance access to economic, entertainment, and travel opportunities in the region — all without compromising rider safety.”
The rise and fall of 7000-series trains
The first 7000-series rail cars appeared on Metro lines in 2015 after the system began phasing out older models, such as the 30-year-old 1000-series cars.
Produced by Kawasaki Rail Car Inc., each 7000-series rail car cost an average of $2 million. It can be differentiated from other cars in the rail system by its blue and gray interior, padded vinyl seats, and seat-back hand grasps. The 7000-series car also has digital screens with route maps as well as screens that provide current and upcoming station information. Space was increased for aisle traffic, wheelchairs, and seated and standing passengers. Trains also included closed-circuit cameras.
But after the 2021 derailment, the National Transportation Safety Board found the 7000-series rail car’s fourth axle was out of compliance with assembly specifications. The board also investigated other trains and found similar defects.
The investigation also revealed that Metro was aware of problems with wheels moving out of alignment on its earlier rail cars, according to an engineer’s report in 2015.
Before the safety commission approved the agency’s first phase of its return to a service plan, Metro said it had inspected 234 of its 7000-series cars 24,000 times. No trains returned to service have failed daily back-to-back measurements, according to a Sept. 2 statement from Metro. However, the agency said it is working to develop track technology to stream real-time data about the rail cars.
Metro has called its 7000-series rail cars the “safest, most reliable trains available to move customers throughout the region.”
In March 2021, Metro agreed to a $2.2 billion contract with Hitachi Rail Washington LLC to construct 256 anticipated 8,000-series rail cars.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
State News
Hampton Roads school bomb threats and more Va. headlines
• A Roanoke city councilman is facing scrutiny for attempting to use money from a state gun violence prevention grant to pay for a trip to a museum and a $658 dinner. An audit found no intentional wrongdoing, but some are questioning why the audit was scheduled to be released after this year’s council elections.—Roanoke Times
• The Virginia Department of Elections announced a $13.5 million contract to overhaul the voter system, a project expected to address numerous technological faults with the state’s election infrastructure.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Virginia State Police are searching for a man who escaped a Williamsburg psychiatric hospital.—NBC12
• More than half a dozen Hampton Roads schools got bomb threats Monday.—Virginian-Pilot
• Virginia Railway Express ridership is up after officials made the Northern Virginia commuter rail service fare-free for September.—WTOP
• The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority is getting reimbursed for costs associated with making Dulles International the main airport receiving Afghan refugees last year.—InsideNoVa
• Clarke County officials say they won’t hand over control of a Confederate monument to a private group unless the courts force them to.—Winchester Star
• Brunswick stew is such a big deal in Virginia’s Brunswick County it has an official mascot: A smiley, anthropomorphic pot named Stewie.—New York Times
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
State News
One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia
The start of September may signify to some that fall is coming, but Mike Ortmeier looks forward to a different type of fall – the fall of acorns from native trees.
For Ortmeier, the sight of the first acorn on the ground means it’s time for him to break out his broom and dustpan and add to the more than 8,000 pounds of acorns he’s collected for the state over the past 13 years.
Every year, Ortmeier walks up and down the streets within a one-mile radius of his Arlington home each day, sweeping up acorns during the roughly one-and-a-half-month collection window designated by the state, starting in September. He said he can collect hundreds of pounds each day in a good year and has accumulated over 715,000 acorns across eight species of trees.
The Virginia Department of Forestry plants the acorns and nuts from native tree species at state-run nurseries to grow into seedlings that will be transplanted throughout the state. These seedlings will help reforestation projects and, in turn, can decrease the amount of carbon in the atmosphere while increasing biodiversity.
“In just a few hours of collecting acorns, you have the potential for forests of these huge oak trees that bring all the benefits with that,” said Katie Blackman, vice president of operations and programs for the Potomac Conservancy. “What we are really looking for is more Mikes.”
Ortmeier’s collection journey began in the fall of 2009 after he retired from the U.S. Department of Energy, where he worked as an economist. He and his wife came across a nearby acorn collection station set up by the Potomac Conservancy, which donates the seeds to state-run nurseries. Realizing that his yard and neighborhood were abundant with acorns, he put two and two together and decided to start collecting them. The conservancy provided him with a user guide to collecting seeds, acorns, and other resources to help him get started.
“Well,” Ortmeier said, “it turned into something bigger because I kind of like doing it.”
Every fall, he collects the seeds independently and even has a special agreement with Arlington County, which allows him to collect various seeds in county parks as long as he doesn’t damage anything.
His yield became so big that after a year or two, he said the conservancy could no longer accept his donations because it could not accommodate the massive quantity of acorns. However, this year the conservancy launched a new seed collection program known as Tomorrow’s Trees that aims to expand collection opportunities for people in the Potomac region.
He then turned to the Virginia Department of Forestry’s Augusta Nursery Center, which gladly accepted his donations.
Ortmeier “has been a blessing for us here at the nursery,” said Joshua McLaughlin, assistant nursery manager at the Augusta center.
McLaughlin said that volunteers like Ortmeier are responsible for most of the acorns and nuts the nursery plants each year. Nursery staff also collect seeds, but sometimes the state has to turn to suppliers, which he said can be expensive. The nursery is self-financed and cannot take monetary donations, which is why he said seed donations are so important
“Every dollar we don’t spend keeps the nursery still floating,” McLaughlin said.
The Department of Forestry offers tree seedlings for sale as well.
Ortmeier estimates that almost 500,000 trees have made it into the wild from the seeds he’s donated over the years. This season is a different story, as he didn’t donate any acorns because there weren’t as many compared to previous years. He had collected 40 pounds, but a small army of chipmunks snatched away the majority after he left his haul outside.
Regardless, Ortmeier managed to donate over 40 bags full of walnuts before the Department of Forestry’s collection season ended.
The nursery staff is currently physically laboriously cleaning, sorting, and planting millions of seeds for the next few days. The acorns will grow into seedlings in the following months, after which they will be transferred to areas across the state for permanent planting.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
State News
Organizers hope voting becomes habit for ‘wildcard’ young voters
RICHMOND, Va. — Roughly three years ago, Maria Reynoso determined local policy issues and election information were not readily available or easily digestible to the average voter, and especially younger voters.
Reynoso now runs We Vote Virginia, a nonpartisan digital media resource to help voters become more informed.
“What my focus when creating the organization, and I guess my mission, was really to make it incredibly accessible and fun and engaging to learn about local politics,” Reynoso said.
According to Reynoso, the most critical change happens in local and state politics. Virginia voter turnout traditionally drops off between presidential elections. Candidates are vying for U.S. House of Representatives seats in Congress this year, with other local races and initiatives on the ballot throughout the state’s districts.
Political organizers and candidates are watching to see if they pull younger voters to the polls in an election that could change the balance of power in Congress. They hope that more education on the importance of voting and how to vote can develop a consistent habit among young voters whose participation can be a wildcard.
Virginia Commonwealth University’s VCU Votes Student Coalition is a network of the university’s students, faculty, and staff that promote voter engagement on campus, according to the VCU Votes website.
“Younger voters are considered a wildcard because they’re still very new to voting, and I think also, they’re still new to the democratic process as a whole,” said Cameron Hart, director of partnerships for VCU Votes Student Coalition.
Young voters understand the urgency of issues, such as climate change, according to Hart, and it can motivate them to the polls.
Hart said that Virginia’s Democratic and Republican parties could do more to encourage young people to vote by making appearances on college campuses.
Generation X, millennials, and Generation Z make up over 46% of the Virginia population, according to American Community Survey data by the U.S. Census Bureau. That percentage is totaled from the provided categories of ages 20-54, although the generations are ages 10-57. Gen Z and millennial-eligible voters ages 20-44 account for over a third of the population, based on census data.
Virginia young voter turnout ages 18-29 has been a mixed bag in the past few elections, according to Tufts Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, or CIRCLE.
That age group is most commonly used by researchers versus a precise snapshot of voter participation by generation.
• The 18-29 voter turnout more than doubled in the 2018 midterm election, according to CIRCLE (13% to 33%). Virginia voters are inconsistent when it comes to midterm elections, in general. Since 2000, anywhere from almost 32% to almost 60% of voters participated, according to the Virginia Department of Elections website.
• The 18-29 voter turnout was 56% in Virginia in 2020, according to CIRCLE, up from 48% in 2016. Voter turnout for the 2020 presidential election was the highest turnout of the 21st century, overall.
• The 18-29 voter turnout decreased in the 2021 gubernatorial election, according to CIRCLE, from 34% in 2017 to 27%.
Reynoso says social media is a great way to engage young voters. The We Vote VA Instagram account launched in late 2019. The account now has nearly 16,000 followers and is one of the organization’s primary methods of reaching voters. It features easy-to-read and visually appealing posts containing information about polling locations, important dates, redistricting background, and more. The concept is to inform and help create a habit of voting.
“It is so important that young voters know their facts,” Ellie Sorensen, press secretary for the Republican Party of Virginia, stated in an email.
Young voters may think their vote doesn’t matter because some policy issues might not directly impact them, according to Sorensen.
“Sometimes, voters just vote based on what other people around them vote, but if they are taught the importance of voting and the facts about what they are actually voting for, it will encourage younger people to vote,” Sorensen stated.
Voting can become a habit, especially when voters can see the “good it can do,” according to Gianni Snidle, press secretary for the Democratic Party of Virginia.
“If we’re not actively participating in our democracy, then we’re failing,” Snidle said.
Nonprofit organization Rock the Vote has worked to make voting a habit among young voters since 1990. It launched with a public service announcement featuring singer, songwriter and actress Madonna.
Rock the Vote serves as a one-stop shop for all things voting, Carolyn DeWitt, president, and executive director of Rock the Vote, stated in an email. Voters can check their registration status, request an absentee ballot, get election reminders and view election deadlines through the website.
The organization had direct channels to young voters through their partnership with MTV and through concert venues where the organization would register people to vote.
Rock the Vote has adapted through the decades and was the first to launch an online voter registration platform in the late ‘90s, according to an L.A. Times report. The organization reports that they’ve helped register 14 million people to vote.
The new generation of voters is extraordinarily in touch with their values, according to DeWitt.
“But over the past few years, they’ve witnessed our political culture become increasingly volatile and our democracy threatened on multiple counts,” DeWitt stated.
Young people know their value, and they keep showing up despite the obstacles put before them, according to DeWitt.
State lawmakers have made voting more accessible in recent years. Virginia voters are no longer required to show photo identification at the polls. Voters can prove their identity with a driver’s license, passport, college student ID, and even a current bank statement or utility bill containing the voter’s name and address. Same-day voter registration can be done up to and on Election Day, although voters receive a provisional ballot.
Voters can find local polling places and request an absentee ballot on the Virginia Department of Elections website.
Early voting started on Sept. 23 and will end on Nov. 5. Absentee ballots must be requested by Oct. 28 and postmarked by Election Day on Nov. 8.
By Cassandra Loper
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.