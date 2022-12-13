State News
Richmond’s last Confederate monument removed and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin called a Feb. 21 special election to fill the vacant Virginia congressional seat formerly represented by congressman Donald McEachin, who died last month.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• The city of Richmond removed its last city-owned Confederate monument after a prolonged legal battle over how to handle the remains of Gen. A.P. Hill, who was buried beneath the statue.—Washington Post
• An inmate in a high-security Virginia prison was killed by a fellow inmate, the second such killing at the facility in thirteen months.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• The recently fired superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools was indicted on four misdemeanor counts as part of a grand jury probe into the school system’s handling of a pair of sexual assaults last year. The school division’s spokesman was also indicted.—WTOP
• The Norfolk City Council intervened in a failed land development project involving a rapper alleged to be the son of Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander.—Virginian-Pilot
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system
With state hospitals continuing to be strained by mental health patients in crisis, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday, December 12, 2022, the creation of a task force to combat deficiencies in how Virginia handles individuals whom magistrates order to be held involuntarily for treatment.
Virginia’s current system “is bad for patients, care providers, families, and law enforcement who wait with these patients for a placement,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel in a release. “This task force is a key step in improving the behavioral health system in Virginia.”
The announcement follows comments by Youngkin this November after two mass shootings at the University of Virginia and a Walmart in Chesapeake that he intends to propose legislation during the upcoming session to boost mental health resources.
According to the administration release, the task force will focus on the state’s system of temporary detention orders. Under state law, TDOs can be issued by a magistrate for a person if a petition and an evaluation conclude the person has a mental illness, there is a “substantial likelihood” they will cause serious physical harm to themselves or others, and they are unwilling or unlikely to seek treatment on their own.
Task force objectives will include “ending the TDO waitlist, finding rapid placements for individuals under a TDO, releasing police officers from spending significant hours away from patrolling the streets, ensuring the safety of all parties, and setting the stage for lasting systematic change to the way Virginia processes TDOs.”
Youngkin advisor Janet Kelly, who led a similar initiative this year to end the practice of children in foster care sleeping in government offices and other unsuitable locations, will lead the new task force, which will include other public officials involved in the mental health system.
Since 2014, TDO admissions to state hospitals have been spiking, with one state report from the past June finding a 389% rise between fiscal years 2013 and 2019.
That report concluded those increases were “specifically related to” the 2014 bed of last resort law put forward by Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, after his son Gus stabbed Deeds and then killed himself during a mental health crisis. State officials had been unable to find Gus Deeds a psychiatric bed.
Under the bed of last resort law, state hospitals must admit patients subject to a TDO after eight hours if a bed cannot be found at another hospital.
In the wake of the legislation, limited bed capacity and staff shortages have caused large backlogs at state facilities, with patients under a TDO waiting an average of 43.2 hours for a state bed over the last fiscal year. During this time, private hospitals’ share of TDO admissions has also dropped, from 91% of all TDO admissions in the fiscal year 2015 to 76% in 2019.
Problems peaked in July 2021, when Alison Land, former commissioner of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, closed five state mental hospitals to new admissions, citing workforce shortages that produced a “dangerous environment where staff and patients are at increased risk for physical harm.”
“The challenges faced by state hospitals are now an immediate crisis for two reasons: First, the level of dangerousness is unprecedented, and second, recent admissions are occurring in an environment that is no longer adequately staffed,” wrote Land in a July 9, 2021 letter.
Staffing has been a perennial problem at the state’s hospitals, with shortages only exacerbated by the pandemic. This May, Littel told the General Assembly’s Joint Commission on Health Care the hospitals were “losing a lot of people to Chick-fil-A” and other companies offering better pay and less stress than positions at state facilities.
The General Assembly agreed to this summer to increase direct care staff salaries by 37% on average using millions in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The boost was in line with a proposal by the Republican-controlled House of Delegates, but less than one put forward by the Democrat-controlled Senate.
“The present TDO process has failed by not delivering care to patients when they need it most,” the Youngkin administration said in the Monday release. “The process also contributes significantly to increased workforce burnout within healthcare and extensive hours devoted by our law enforcement.”
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Crime/Court
Indictments unsealed against Loudoun County Public Schools officials
On December 12, 2022, a Loudoun County Judge ordered the unsealing of four indictments against two Loudoun County Public Schools employees. The indictments were issued by the special grand jury, which was empaneled in April at the request of the Office of the Attorney General. The special grand jury returned a true bill against Scott Ziegler on June 14, 2022, and returned two additional indictments on September 28, 2022, against Ziegler. The special grand jury also issued a fourth indictment on September 28, 2022, against Wayde Byard.
The indictments are as follows;
- Scott Ziegler; Loudoun: one count of misdemeanor false publication (Va. Code § 18.2-209), one count of misdemeanor prohibited conduct (Va. Code § 2.2-3103), and one count of misdemeanor penalizing an employee for a court appearance (Va. Code § 18.2-465.1)
- Wayde Byard; Loudoun: one count of felony perjury (Va. Code § 18.2-434)
The Office of the Attorney General will prosecute these cases and has no further comment.
Crime/Court
Attorney General Miyares announces guilty plea in Loudoun clergy sexual assault case
Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that Scott Asalone, 65, a former priest at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Purcellville, Va., was convicted in Loudoun County Circuit Court of felony carnal knowledge of a minor between 13 and 15 years of age. The abuse occurred during the summer of 1985 when Asalone was 29, and the victim was a minor.
Asalone, of Asbury Park, NJ, was indicted by a multi-jurisdiction grand jury in March 2020 following an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General. He was arrested in New Jersey on March 14, 2020, extradited to Virginia, and remained on bond pending trial. Asalone, was removed from public duties in 1993 and dismissed from the Order of Capuchin Friars in 2007.
“Every victim deserves to be heard. My office is dedicated to investigating and prosecuting those who prey on children to the fullest extent of the law. Virginia has no tolerance for child molesters. I encourage anyone who has been a victim of clergy abuse to contact the Virginia State Police, as it’s never too late to fight for justice,” said Attorney General Miyares.
Asalone will be sentenced by a Loudoun County Circuit Court on April 13, 2023. He faces a total maximum sentence of up to ten years in prison. The conviction follows Asalone’s plea of guilty under the Alford rule in court. This was a joint investigation with Virginia State Police, and the Office of the Attorney General’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section prosecuted this case for the Commonwealth.
State News
More details on former trooper who killed 3 in California and more Va. headlines
• Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly took items from the home of co-worker Austin Lee Edwards without the knowledge of authorities leading the official investigation into Edwards after he killed three people in California and died by suicide. The sheriff’s office declined to comment, but experts said they saw no good reason for the deputies to be there.—Los Angeles Times
• Edwards, a former Virginia State Police trooper, had apparently traveled to California to visit a longtime girlfriend, according to people who knew him who say they’re baffled about why he killed three relatives of a teenage girl he had been communicating with online.—NBC News
• An image on the Patrick County GOP’s website that seemed to show subtle KKK hoods in the legs of an elephant was a “mistake,” according to Southwest Virginia delegate Wren Williams, who represents the county.—Roanoke Times
• A state watchdog investigation found no wrongdoing after looking into how Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political ad firm got a contract to produce a publicly funded tourism ad featuring Youngkin.—Washington Post
• The Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Commission has lost half its members amid concerns the panel is failing to deliver a thorough investigation into the 2019 shooting by a disgruntled city employee. “I think there are people on the commission who do not want to be aggressive in investigating,” said one frustrated commission member.—Virginian-Pilot
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Here’s when drug prices will start to decrease for Medicare recipients
Starting next month, a $35 cap on insulin prices will affect millions of Medicare recipients. The lower pricing is one of the first of several policy measures Americans will see in the coming months and years under the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law in August.
The bill also requires pharmaceutical companies to pay Medicare rebates for drugs where prices surpass inflation for Medicare Part D and mandates that the government negotiates drug prices on some prescription drugs for people who have Medicare — the first time Medicare has been given that power. While it’s unclear how many people will ultimately benefit from the various changes, 49 million people are enrolled in Medicare Part D plans, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The Medicare Part D rebates began in October. That same month, Medicare also began paying more for some biosimilar drugs to create more competition, lower the cost and improve access to those drugs for consumers. Biosimilars are drugs that are very similar to an existing drug and have an average sales price that isn’t higher than that of the other drug.
The insulin cap that goes into effect next month benefits Medicare Part D recipients, who also no longer have to meet a deductible on their insulin. A $35 monthly cap on insulin for recipients who use insulin pumps and are covered under Medicare Part B’s durable medical equipment benefit goes into effect July 1, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Richard Frank, a senior fellow in economic studies and director of the University of Southern California-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative on Health Policy, said there are a couple of reasons that the law reduces the cost of insulin before other measures.
“The whole history of health reform in this country is that you really want to try to frontload real benefits to real people. And insulin is a great place for that right away because of its relative technical simplicity. You give sick people who really need the help, and where there’s been a lot of crazy cost-sharing for patients, earlier, so the benefits of the legislation start to become apparent pretty quickly,” he said.
Medicare patients spent $1 billion on insulin in 2020, according to Kaiser Family Foundation, and an estimated 16.5% of people with diabetes rationed their insulin in the past year, which can be extremely harmful to their health, according to an Annals of Internal Medicine article published in October.
But the Health and Human Services Department’s process for negotiating drug prices will take much longer. This process will apply to certain types of drugs, including biologics, or drugs that come from biological sources like sugars or proteins that don’t have generic or biosimilar competitors, or brand-name drugs for which the company holds the patent, known as single-source drugs. Here’s the timeline:
In September, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will list the 10 Part D drugs whose negotiated prices will take effect in 2026. According to Kaiser Family Foundation’s timeline, negotiations will begin in October and end in August 2024. Another round of negotiations for 15 Part D drugs will start in February 2025 and end in November 2025, with prices to take effect in 2027. The negotiation process for 15 Part D or Part B drugs will start in 2026, and prices will go into effect in 2028. In 2027, 20 Part D or Part B drugs will be announced, and in 2029, those prices will hit consumers. In 2028, 20 more Part D and Part B drugs will be chosen to be fully implemented in 2030. The last round of 20 Part B and D drugs prices will be seen in 2031.
“The bill is designed to have Medicare negotiate for the drugs that have the highest aggregate spending, so it really does give you the most bang for the buck,” said Emily Gee, vice president and coordinator for health policy at the Center for American Progress.
The price changes should start to have a real impact on Americans in 2026. “They’ll get roughly a 30% haircut on that deductible portion of their drug in many cases. Most people would notice that” Frank said.
According to an analysis of the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act from the Center for American Progress, an elderly middle-class couple living in Pittsburgh in which one person is diabetic and takes insulin could save $575 on insulin each year starting next year, and as much as $2,430 each year for their household — because of the $2,000 limit on annual out-of-pocket costs — beginning in 2025.
How will pharma respond?
A September U.S. Department of Health and Human Services report showed drug companies increased prices for several drugs by more than 500% between 2016 and 2022, and some experts worry that pharmaceutical companies could find loopholes in the new law.
Juliette Cubanski, deputy director for the program on Medicare policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, said there may not be very much drug companies can do to stop being selected for the first negotiation process at this point. But in general, they could try to put up barriers to implementation, such as raising legal challenges against the law. Cubanski said one other response could be higher launch prices for new drugs.
“That’s just one of those side effects from this legislation that we can’t really control in this country because we don’t have any sort of organized approach to setting the price of drugs the way that other countries do,” Cubanski said. “The Inflation Reduction Act provisions are expected to be helpful at constraining the growth in drug prices for existing drugs, but (the law) doesn’t have any provisions in it to limit the level at which drug prices are set for new drugs coming to market.”
The government can only negotiate for drugs that have been on the market for a certain number of years – nine years for small molecule drugs, typically pills, including some cancer treatments, and 13 for biologics, which use living cells and are difficult and more expensive to manufacture.
“I think there is an effort by pharmaceutical companies to bring innovative products to the market because there is, I think, a recognition among the pharmaceutical industry that that is where they have kind of the upper hand in prices and price negotiations — when we’re talking about drugs that are truly unique and innovative and don’t have competitor products,” Cubanski said.
She added that the possibilities of how drug companies could respond are largely unknowable at this point, however, because there is still so much to be done on the policy level.
They could also try to take their financial burden to the private insurance market or use citizen petitions to try to halt generic drugs from being approved by the FDA, at least for a while, NBC News reported.
Gee said she sees those messages about cost-shifting or raising launch prices as a scare tactic from pharmaceutical companies and said there isn’t really anything holding them back from raising prices now.
“But there’s a very little discipline for them now because the market is so concentrated,” she said. “If they could raise their price another $10, why wouldn’t they do that now? It’s hard to see why they would leave money on the table today.”
by Casey Quinlan, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
An Arlington push for stronger swatting laws and more Va. headlines
• Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder gave congressional testimony that was “often evasive or misleading,” according to a report from the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which has been looking into a variety of misconduct allegations surrounding the team.—Washington Post
• William Fowler, a former sergeant with the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office who is married to Democratic Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler, has filed a lawsuit claiming he was fired over politics. Sheriff Ken Stolle called the claims “completely frivolous.”—Virginian-Pilot
• Arlington County is helping lead a push for stronger Virginia laws against “swatting,” the practice of calling in fake threats to draw a police response to a targeted location.—ARLNow
• An Albemarle County judge set a March 30 preliminary hearing in the case of Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the University of Virginia student facing murder charges for allegedly killing three football players in a shooting last month.—VPM
• The owner of a Spotsylvania County restaurant that’s feuded with authorities over COVID-19 rules rejected Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposal to forgive all punishments for businesses like his. “You have proven how ineffective and weak you are as a leader,” wrote owner Matt Strickland, who’s also a Republican candidate for state Senate.—Free Lance-Star
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Wind: 0mph WNW
Humidity: 51%
Pressure: 30.28"Hg
UV index: 0
37/34°F
46/28°F