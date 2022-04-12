Jenspiration
Ride With Rotary brings in over $13,500 in sponsorship with glowing reviews!
The inaugural Ride With Rotary (bike ride) fundraiser was a success this weekend hosted by the Rotary Club of Warren County. Seventy six athletes registered for the scenic ride through the Shenandoah Valley on Saturday. The weather was a little chilly, windy, and wet at moments, but the riders all expressed their experience was pleasant and fun. Several of the cyclists expressed how well planned the routes were and organized. Coming from experienced riders, this was such a complement!
The Ride with Rotary brought in over $13,500 in sponsorship dollars. The support from local businesses and individuals was so refreshing and exciting. Between registration and sponsorship, our two well deserving beneficiaries will have some nice funds to keep changing lives in our community!
Both beneficiaries were at the event helping to volunteer and/or cheer on the participants as they pushed off for their ride. Watch these videos to hear a few words from Susan Tschirhart with Reaching Out Now and Bill & Sandy Long from Cars Changing Lives.
Reaching Out Now:
Cars Changing Lives:
The Rotary Club of Warren County thanks everyone who worked hard to make this event possible! And one last huge THANK YOU to our sponsors. After such positive feedback, the odds for a Ride With Rotary 2023 is a strong possibility.
Watch this video of footage of the cyclists riding:
Enjoy this photo link to all footage to the event, including riders in action, and check out some photos below:
Rotary Club of Warren County presents WCHS DECA with $1,000 check for conference
Congratulations to our local Warren County High School DECA team for earning multiple awards at the State Leadership Conference in March. 20 students have the honor to now advance and compete at the International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, GA on April 23, 2022. The Rotary Club of Warren County is proud to present a $1,000 check to help pay for the expenses involved in attending this conference! WE ARE SO PROUD OF OUR STUDENTS!!! Thank you, WCHS Business & Marketing teacher, Richard Gardner for being such a great leader of this crew!
This check presentation happened at the RIDE WITH ROTARY. One of the DECA businesses, DECA Tailgaters partnered with Carolina Dreamin’ LLC prepared BBQ as a food vendor this year at the event. Profits from the food truck and this 1,000 check will make a big difference we have been told! Nothing better than supporting our youth, our future!
Ride With Rotary – Food vendor update
Watch this video to learn more details about the Ride With Rotary coming up on April 9th to benefit Reaching Out Now and Cars Changing Lives. This fundraiser is a bike ride. If you know any cycling friends, please share!
Food vendor update:
DECA Tailgaters, our school-based enterprise business, is partnering with Carolina Dreamin’ LLC to provide food vendor services on the day of the ride.
Menu for Ride with Rotary on 4-9-22:
- Carolina style pulled pork BBQ
- “Piggy Mac” (mac & cheese topped with pork BBQ and sauce)
- Chicken tenders
- Chips and drinks
C & C Frozen Treats will also be on site to provide our favorite ice cream after the race.
It is not too late to register to join the ride, Saturday April 9 at Rockland Park. Please click this link to register.
Thank you to our Ride With Rotary sponsors
The Rotary Club of Warren County is so pleased to report that the inaugural Ride With Rotary is shaping up to be an awesome event. Our sponsorship participation is outstanding for the ride and truly inspiring. This week during the 7am club meeting, BattleGrounds Fitness, co-founders Joe McFadden and Rocky Medina, stopped by and presented their sponsorship check. Watch the video to enjoy the moment:
We proudly present our current sponsors: (list subject to change)
SPONSOR – Brevet Another Day $1,000
- Jean’s Jewelers
- BattleGrounds Fitness
- Valley Health Warren Memorial Hospital
- Wells Fargo Advisors
- Warren County Veterinary Clinic
SPONSOR – WheelSucker $500
- Aders Insurance Agency
- Element Risk Management
- Blue Ridge Community Health
- Melanie Hamel, Weichert Realty
- Shenandoah Medical Associates
- Shenandoah Foot & Ankle
- Ron & Kathy Napier
SPONSOR – Bunny Hop $250
- Hazard Mill Farms
- RG Technical Solutions, LLC
- Taste of India
- Royal Spice
- Melanie Barber
- Samantha Barber
- Carol & Dave Hardy
- Peggy Shrimpton
- Michael & Sherry Williams
- Nancie Williams
SPONSOR – Granny Gear $100
- Explore Art & Clay
- Khukuri Nepali
- Studio Verde
- Irish Mist Farm
- Debbie Grove
- Gail Hartman
- Hank and Barbara Ecton
It is not too late to register to join the ride, Saturday April 9 at Rockland Park. Please click this link to register.
Rotary Club of Warren County recognizes four Paul Harris Fellows this month
The Rotary Club of Warren County is pleased to announce four new Paul Harris Fellow recognitions this month. The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation. Learn a little more about our most recent pin recipients.
Robert Hupman is known for his support of the Thermal Shelter by designing and installing a shower trailer for use by the homeless. Robert also offers his Hazard Mill Farms party barn as a great venue for non profits to host fundraisers. Rough, Tough, and Scruffy to benefit the Humane Society of Warren County, Oyster Festival to benefit Habitat for Humanity, and Mason Ryder’s Journey with Dyskeratosis Congenita Fundraiser are just a few top events of the year.
Krista Beahm is a rockstar in many ways including food delivery girl! Reaching Out Now food program and Tuesdays Table are two local programs that help keep our community fed. Krista is often running deliveries to families in need. Krista and her hubby also help during the holidays by ringing the Salvation Bell or pick up trash along our town trails keeping our town beautiful.
Kahle Magalis is known not just for being our Chief of Police, but a huge community supporter as well. He was the amazing tetris king during the Christmas in Kentucky toy drive, tag teaming with Robert Hupman once the truck was packed! Kahle rolls up his sleeves and pulls out his paddle to clean up trash on the river and along the shoreline. He takes time to deliver meals for Reaching Out Now and also helped Robert with the shower trailer.
Mari Jo Cochran is our President of the Club this year! She spent many days at the Community Garden last summer growing fresh produce to help our community provide balanced meals to those in need. Mari Jo can be found almost every week ready to deliver meals for Reaching Out Now. At the onset of Covid-19 and the mask wearing frenzy, Mari Jo sewed hundreds of masks for our club members, family, friends, and community members. Her special sewing skill saved the day and helped so many stay safe during a very scary time.
Empty Bowl Supper to-go event set for April 30th
The House of Hope is so pleased to offer the Empty Bowl Supper again this year as a “to-go” event. Honey & Hops Brew Works (212 E Main Street, Front Royal VA) will be our host. Ticket table, bowls, and soups will be available inside Honey & Hops on the day of the event. After collecting your bowl and soups, please mosey on down to the gazebo to enjoy everyone’s favorite Country/Folk/Bluegrass band, Passage Creek Rising!
- Empty Bowl Supper – Saturday, April 30, from 12noon to 3pm
- Honey & Hops Brew Works: 212 E Main Street, Front Royal VA
- Location for ticket table, bowls, and soups this year.
- Passage Creek Rising – LIVE music at the Gazebo during event
- Tickets: eventbrite.com/empty-bowl-supper
SOUPS
The soup list is not complete, but our favorite gal, Mary Anne Biggs, is on hot pursuit, collecting commitments from our delicious local restaurants. We will be sure to share the list of soups as soon as we have it ready. If you are a business reading this story and would like to donate a soup for our cause, please reach out and let us know! Email: jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
BOWLS
As many of you might know, there are two parts to this fundraiser. 1.The event itself on April 30th. We all gather to pick out our favorite ceramic hand painted bowl and select two soups “to-go.” 2. Bowl painting leading up to the event. The community works with Arline Link at Explore Art & Clay (501 E Main Street, Front Royal VA) to paint the bowls that she throws for us. This is a free activity with Arline that is so helpful. If you are interested in helping to paint a few bowls with your family, or your friends (girls night out), or your business (team building)…call Arline and make a plan! 540.636.6019
If you fall in love with the bowl you paint, you may purchase it for a $25.00 donation to the House of Hope. If you allow the bowl to go into the event inventory, that’s great too!
BAND
Want to know more about the band? Follow Passage Creek Rising on Facebook: facebook.com/passagecreekrising
Passage Creek Rising is a local group who has been playing at the Empty Bowl Supper for several years. They are very special to the Supper regulars and we feel so thankful to have them again this year! Bring a lawn chair and your dancing shoes. Your toes will be sure to be tapping to their music.
TICKETS
Tickets are available online. Click this link to purchase: eventbrite.com/empty-bowl-supper
If you prefer to purchase in person, you may visit Arline Link at Explore Art & Clay, 501 E Main Street, Front Royal VA. She will have tear away order forms like the one included in this story. Please pay cash or check.
No Doubt Accounting is another option if you want to use a credit card to purchase in person. See Donna Smedley (House of Hope Treasurer) 126-A W 5th St, Front Royal, VA 22630
SPONSORS
We are looking for sponsors! If you are interested in helping to sponsor this event please contact us. We have three sponsorship levels. Lets find what fits for you! Video shout-outs are available to the Gold sponsor levels, created by Jen Avery/Jenspiration.
BENEFICIARY – HOUSE OF HOPE
This event is to benefit the House of Hope, our local program for homeless men. The House is a place where real transformation takes place for those who are willing and ready to put in the work. This year we have tried to share more stories than ever about the House and the men who are turning their lives around. You might remember seeing our House Manager, George Huffman jump in the freezing cold water at the Polar Plunge this year to help support the Humane Society of Warren County. Or Assistant House Manager, Terry Caldwell volunteered at the Love Our Community event hosted by the Warren Coalition. Pictures of Terry made it in the local news as freezing cold water balloons burst on his head making the children scream with joy!
The Empty Bowl Supper is the House of Hope’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Let’s help support them now, as they have helped support others. If attending the event is not an option for you, we welcome donations of any size. Every donation is so much appreciated! Click here to donate: warrencountyhomeless.org/donate
Coldwell Banker Premier helps local homeless men’s program
House of Hope, a local homeless men’s program, had a technology-filled week. In an effort to slim out expenses, the House is giving Glo Fiber a try for internet and phone. The final piece of the savings plan is to move from cable to streaming entertainment.
Huge thank you to Coldwell Banker Premier team and Steve DuBrueler for donating a new Roku TV to the House of Hope to help make this transition possible. The new TV will allow the men to enjoy their favorite news, sports, shows and more.
Here in Front Royal, Coldwell Banker Premier is home to several of the top agents in the industry. In total, there are now 12 Coldwell Banker Premier locations in VA, WV, and DE! Steve DuBrueler is the fearless leader! Thank you Steve and the team for this fantastic donation to the House of Hope – Front Royal, Va.
Coldwell Banker Premier – Front Royal
415 South St, Front Royal, VA 22630
www.premiermove.com
