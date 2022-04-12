Ride With Rotary brings in over $13,500 in sponsorship with glowing reviews!

The House of Hope is so pleased to offer the Empty Bowl Supper again this year as a “to-go” event. Honey & Hops Brew Works (212 E Main Street, Front Royal VA) will be our host. Ticket table, bowls, and soups will be available inside Honey & Hops on the day of the event. After collecting your bowl and soups, please mosey on down to the gazebo to enjoy everyone’s favorite Country/Folk/Bluegrass band, Passage Creek Rising!

Empty Bowl Supper – Saturday, April 30, from 12noon to 3pm

Honey & Hops Brew Works: 212 E Main Street, Front Royal VA

Location for ticket table, bowls, and soups this year.

Passage Creek Rising – LIVE music at the Gazebo during event

Tickets: eventbrite.com/empty-bowl-supper

SOUPS

The soup list is not complete, but our favorite gal, Mary Anne Biggs, is on hot pursuit, collecting commitments from our delicious local restaurants. We will be sure to share the list of soups as soon as we have it ready. If you are a business reading this story and would like to donate a soup for our cause, please reach out and let us know! Email: jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.

BOWLS

As many of you might know, there are two parts to this fundraiser. 1.The event itself on April 30th. We all gather to pick out our favorite ceramic hand painted bowl and select two soups “to-go.” 2. Bowl painting leading up to the event. The community works with Arline Link at Explore Art & Clay (501 E Main Street, Front Royal VA) to paint the bowls that she throws for us. This is a free activity with Arline that is so helpful. If you are interested in helping to paint a few bowls with your family, or your friends (girls night out), or your business (team building)…call Arline and make a plan! 540.636.6019

If you fall in love with the bowl you paint, you may purchase it for a $25.00 donation to the House of Hope. If you allow the bowl to go into the event inventory, that’s great too!

BAND

Want to know more about the band? Follow Passage Creek Rising on Facebook: facebook.com/passagecreekrising

Passage Creek Rising is a local group who has been playing at the Empty Bowl Supper for several years. They are very special to the Supper regulars and we feel so thankful to have them again this year! Bring a lawn chair and your dancing shoes. Your toes will be sure to be tapping to their music.

TICKETS

Tickets are available online. Click this link to purchase: eventbrite.com/empty-bowl-supper

If you prefer to purchase in person, you may visit Arline Link at Explore Art & Clay, 501 E Main Street, Front Royal VA. She will have tear away order forms like the one included in this story. Please pay cash or check.

No Doubt Accounting is another option if you want to use a credit card to purchase in person. See Donna Smedley (House of Hope Treasurer) 126-A W 5th St, Front Royal, VA 22630

SPONSORS

We are looking for sponsors! If you are interested in helping to sponsor this event please contact us. We have three sponsorship levels. Lets find what fits for you! Video shout-outs are available to the Gold sponsor levels, created by Jen Avery/Jenspiration.

BENEFICIARY – HOUSE OF HOPE

This event is to benefit the House of Hope, our local program for homeless men. The House is a place where real transformation takes place for those who are willing and ready to put in the work. This year we have tried to share more stories than ever about the House and the men who are turning their lives around. You might remember seeing our House Manager, George Huffman jump in the freezing cold water at the Polar Plunge this year to help support the Humane Society of Warren County. Or Assistant House Manager, Terry Caldwell volunteered at the Love Our Community event hosted by the Warren Coalition. Pictures of Terry made it in the local news as freezing cold water balloons burst on his head making the children scream with joy!

The Empty Bowl Supper is the House of Hope’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Let’s help support them now, as they have helped support others. If attending the event is not an option for you, we welcome donations of any size. Every donation is so much appreciated! Click here to donate: warrencountyhomeless.org/donate