Chamber News
Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift Shop re-opens in Front Royal
The Front Royal Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift Shop location is expanding! The new location is at 425 South Street, Front Royal (Former Peebles Store). Blue Ridge Hospice CEO/President Cheryl Hamilton Fried made the opening remarks along with CFO Cheryl Ringer.
The re-opening was on March 6, 2021, at 9 am. The Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce was on hand with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and remarks from Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell and Board of Supervisor Cheryl Cullers.
March 6th was also the first day of its Electronic Recycling Program. Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift stores will now be accepting your unwanted and out-of-date electronic devices. For more information, visit brhospice.org/erecycling/.
For almost 40 years Blue Ridge Hospice has helped guide patients and their families through the final months and weeks of life. With warmth and compassion, They have provided dignity and comfort, as well as physical, emotional, and spiritual care to people of all ages.
If you’re living with a life-limiting illness, caring for a loved one with an advanced illness, or grieving the loss of someone near to you, Blue Ridge Hospice can help.
Blue Ridge Hospice is a thriving not-for-profit healthcare organization with a robust staff and years of experience providing excellent hospice care to patients in the Northern Shenandoah Valley region.
Blue Ridge Hospice now provides care to the City of Winchester and counties of Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah, Fauquier, and Western Loudoun.
Blue Ridge Hospice sets the standard for quality hospice care and is accredited by The Joint Commission. The Joint Commission inspects Blue Ridge Hospice for compliance with Medicare regulations, as well as other rigorous standards, at least every three years.
Chamber News
September Chamber Events
WHAT MATTERS Warren-The Front Royal/ Warren County Chamber of Commerce is kicking off fall with three fabulous opportunities for business owners, citizens and tourists alike! In this interview, Nikki Foster Cales shares three of their top events for September.
Don’t miss the many other activities hosted by the Chamber or its members by signing up for their complimentary weekly email list at https://frontroyalchamber.com/contact/enewsletter-signup/. Do you know of a small business or nonprofit which would benefit from the marketing, education and networking that membership provides (starting at $125 per year)? If so, please share the membership application: https://frontroyalchamber.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Membership-Application-2018.pdf
Stop by the Chamber office for a chat with Niki or Pam to learn more about the impressive rewards of being a part of this dynamic organization*:
201 E. 2nd Street | Front Royal, VA 22630
540.635.3185
www.frontroyalchamber.com
nfoster@frontroyalchamber.com
FALL PROFESSIONAL HEAD SHOT EVENT
Put your best face forward! Fall is unofficially here and it’s time to update your professional image. The Chamber has partnered with Tolliver Studios to update your professional head shot on September 10th (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.) and September 12th (noon-6 p.m.). $40/Chamber members $55/Non-members. You will receive one digital image of your choice. Additional images available through Tolliver Studios. Appointments available every 15 minutes. Contact the Chamber 540.635.3185 to reserve your spot today. Payment must be received in advance of the event.
SMALL BUSINESS COMMITTEE HOSTS JOB FAIR
The Chamber’s Small Business Committee invites employers to participate in our Fall Job Fair to be held at Samuels Public Library on September 10th, 1:30-4 p.m.
Employer contract can be found here:
https://frontroyalchamber.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/Job-Fair-Contract-Sept-2019.pdf
Individuals seeking employment are encouraged to come prepared, bring resumes and dress to impress! Contact the Chamber at 540-635-3185 or info@frontroyalchamber.com with questions.
2019 RIVER & BREWS FESTIVAL
(FORMERLY BREW & BLUES FESTIVAL)
Fun abounds in downtown Front Royal, Virginia on Saturday, September 21, 2019! Bring your family and enjoy a day of fun, delicious food, great live entertainment, and of course, beer tasting. The festival gates open at noon with activities (including corn hole and yard games) and live entertainment all day until 6 p.m.
Come and enjoy tastings of 60+ different beers from breweries all over Virginia and elsewhere. Food trucks and vendors will be offer a myriad of tasty treats and you can always stroll downtown and enjoy one of our many fantastic local eateries. Downtown also offers a wide array of unique shopping opportunities and historic walking tours and museums for your enjoyment as well. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and find a seat around the gazebo to enjoy live entertainment. The entertainment schedule is as follows: Ryan Jewel Noon – 2:30 p.m. and The Reflex Band 3 – 5:30 p.m.
Admission is $25 in advance or $30 at the gate for beer tasters. Beer tasters will receive a commemorative souvenir tasting glass, a wristband and 5 tickets for samplings or the purchase of full beers. Additional beer tickets will be available for purchase. VIP $65 and only 100 are sold.
Advance tickets can be purchased in a number of ways; Online or by visiting the Chamber of Commerce at 201 E. 2nd Street, Front Royal or the Front Royal Visitor Center at 414 E. Main Street, Front Royal. General Admission is FREE. Beer tasters must be 21 years of age or older and will be required to present a photo I.D.
BENEFITS OF CHAMBER MEMBERSHIPvSamuels Public Library
Your annual investment in the Chamber is tax-deductible as a business expense and start at $135 for sole proprietorships (there are also a substantially discounted memberships for individuals, non-profits and Realtors affiliated with a member firm in good standing).
Membership Application 2019
https://frontroyalchamber.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Membership-Application-2018.pdf
A national study performed by The Schapiro Group (Atlanta-based strategic consulting firm) showed that a business, which has invested in membership in a local Chamber of Commerce, enjoys a 49 percent increase in its consumer favorability, and there is an 80 percent increase in the likelihood that consumers will patronize the business in the future.
Benefits of Membership
*ABOVE INFORMATION FROM WEBSITE @ www.frontroyalchamber.com
Ask any happy Chamber member for a reference about the many ways membership has contributed to their business! Not a business owner? Join with a discounted individual membership and/or become a much-needed volunteer (enjoy unlimited rewarding opportunities for service that can fit around your busy schedule).
WHAT MATTERS:
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and Youtube. They are also shared with the Royal Examiner online (most are distributed in their daily email blast to thousands of local residents). Sign up for the Royal Examiner at www.royalexaminer.com and check out the “WHAT MATTERS Warren” tab under “Features.”
Learn more about Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com–check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved with her local or international nonprofit work, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
Chamber News
Town Tip Thursday: Chamber business after hours at Bushel Pub
Town Tip Thursday, A WHAT MATTERS Initiative
TIP: Visit Bushel Pub, “Tapped by the Apple House” on Tuesday, 10/23 from 5:30-7PM for the FR/WC Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours! It’s a great chance to sample some of their featured VA wine, beer and hard ciders as well as to learn about the wonderful benefits of chamber membership.
Bushel Pub is open Tues-Sunday from 11am-8pm and serves ONLY Virginia beverages and pub fare. Of course the famous Apple House BBQ and Donuts are also always “on tap.” Contact Katie Tewell to book your holiday parties, events, rehearsal dinners or family gatherings at the Bushel Pub (540-636-6329) or stop by The Apple House at 4675 John Marshall Hwy in Linden. Check The Apple House Facebook page or website for updates and specials! Learn more about the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce on their Facebook Page.
Tuesday’s Event Page
A WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event?
Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren/Town Tip videos post on Facebook and YouTube. They are also shared with Royal Examiner online (most are distributed in their daily email blast to thousands of local residents). Sign up for Royal Examiner Email Alerts HERE and check out the “WHAT MATTERS Warren” tab under “Features.”
Visit www.whatmattersw2.com “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
Can you spare $1 to change a life of one of the children in the lyric video below?
Download “What Matters is your Heart” on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon or Google today for $0.99 – $1.29, YOU can become a part of dollardreamdownload.com and change lives-one song, one dream, one download at a time! Help me reach my 1 million download goal to support children in Uganda!
Song performed by Herbie Skarbie Kawuma, Lyrics by ME
Chamber News
Chamber of Commerce hosts Town Council Candidates Forum
The Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce will host a Front Royal Town Council Candidates Forum, Thursday, October 11th at the Warren County Government Center beginning at 7 p.m. This event will offer the opportunity to hear candidates for Front Royal Town Council answer issue-based questions and provide information on their plans should they be elected. The public is encouraged to attend.
The candidates will draw numbers to determine speaking order and will have one minute for an opening statement. Then, in alternating order, the candidates will answer questions posed by the moderator. Questions for consideration can be delivered to the Chamber of Commerce prior to the forum. Attendees can also submit questions at the event. All questions will go to volunteers who will screen the questions before giving them to the moderator. Only questions that are issue-based and can be asked of all candidates will be posed. No personal attacks will be allowed. Candidates will have two minutes for closing statements.
Mike O’Dell will serve as moderator. The public is encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 540-635-3185.
The Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce is a 501c6 organization. Our mission is to promote and support our membership by serving as its voice, providing relevant programs, encouraging leadership, and creating a strong business climate and a vibrant community.
Chamber News
Chamber of Commerce Brown Bag Lunch Series: Mindful Motivation
The Chamber’s Small Business Committee presented Mindful Motivation on Wednesday, June 20th, at the Chamber office.
Writer and speaker Amber Valentine discussed the three keys to being mindful of what motivates you and why it is so important to stay true to who you are as you develop relationships.
Who is Amber Valentine?
Amber Valentine is a self-made success, going from a small-town girl with a less-than-glamorous beginning to teaching millions how to #LiveOutLoud from the stage. She made her first impact through Direct Sales driving around a Pink Cadillac and helping others transform externally with her make-up artistry.
Now, she travels the world with her message of internal transformation through speaking and coaching. Her ultimate goal is to add eternal transformation by helping others LOVE, on the deepest level, who they are and what they can do every day to make the world theirs, and lead others by example.
Amber is on a mission to transform the world Externally, Internally, and Eternally with the message that you can do anything today to make tomorrow better than yesterday, and every time you SHINE and live out loud you give everyone around you permission to do the same.
The Brown Bag Lunch Series are held the third Wednesday of every month, this complimentary educational lunch series offers a wide variety of topics presented by Chamber member experts. Bring you lunch and enjoy these informative luncheons at no-charge to members. ($15 for future members). Additional information and RSVP here.
Chamber News
Front Royal-Warren County chamber news
St. Luke Community Clinic is in search of 2 board members. The board meets every other month on a Wednesday at 6 PM. Meeting usually lasting until 7:30 or 8 PM. Looking for community minded board members with an interest in the clinic and medical resources for low-income and the uninsured people of Front Royal and Warren County. Questions and inquires can be answered by Vicki Davies Executive Director of St. Luke Community Clinic.
2018 Westminster Dog Show Raffle to benefit the Humane Society of Warren County. Raffle tickets are only $10 for a 1 in 202 chance to win $500 cash. Each ticket will be randomly assigned an AKC dog breed. If your breed wins Best in Show you win the prize. Breeds will be posted on our facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyWarrenCountyFrontRoyalVA. Winners will be contacted on February 14th. Tickets can be purchased at the shelter located at 1245 Progress Drive in Front Royal, VA or by calling 540-635-4734. The shelter is open 10am-4pm 6 days a week, closed on Wednesdays. For more information click here.
Lalo “Let Art Live On” has announced that a new outlet for LALO Society member artists. Currently over 30 pieces of art are on exhibit at Brooklyn’s Marketplace, 206 E. Main Street. All pieces at Brooklyns are for sale, but even, if sold, this art will “live on” through LALO’s exhibition halls online. The opportunity to see LALO member art at Brooklyn’s Marketplace joins other LALO exhibitions at the Warehouse Art Gallery in Luray, the Blue Wing Frog in Front Royal, Falls Church Distillers LLC in Falls Church and CrepeWorx in Winchester.
Samuels Public Library announces programs to be held in the Youth Services Department for the month of February. Click here for details. The Little Red Hen puppet show, presented by WCDS fourth graders, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 7, at 11:00 A.M.
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center invite you to their upcoming Events:
Women In Networking – Wednesday, January 24th – Guest Speaker: Karen Poff, Virginia Cooperative Extension -11:30AM at 213 E Main Street (Meet in the Middle/Open House)
WomanGathering – Thursday, Thursday, February 15th – Guest Speaker: Jill Darnell (Author) – 5:30 PM at 213 E Main Street (Meet in the Middle/Open House)
Women In Networking – Wednesday, February 28th – Guest Speaker: Kelli Dayritt, LFCC -11:30AM at 213 E Main Street (Meet in the Middle/Open House)
Dare to Dream Breakfast – SAVE THE DATE – March 22nd.– 8 AM @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club – The 2018 Dare-to-Dream grants and Elaine Bromfield Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to Warren County women to follow their dreams. Members, non-members and friends are invited to attend. Reservations are a must and advanced ticket ($35) payment is preferred. More information and ticket purchase options will be available on our homepage closer to event date.
Mountain Laurel Montessori School is hosting an Open House on Sunday, January 28th, from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. Parents and children are invited to come meet teachers, explore the classrooms and learn more about Montessori education. For more information, please visit our website www.MountainLaurelMontessori.org or call 540-636-4257.
You’re invited! Join Passages Travel & Cruises for this exciting presentation as they explore the National Parks. January 30th, 7 p.m. at Samuel’s Public Library. Doors open at at 6:30 p.m. Plus, learn about your special booking discounts available only to those who attend! Can’t attend click here to join us from your computer or mobile device. Click here for more information.
Chamber News
January Business After Hours hosted by Weichert Realtors
Spend a couple of hours catching up with friends, making new business contacts, and enjoying good food and drink at Business After Hours – one of the Chamber’s most popular and successful, on-going networking events!
This monthly networking event hosted by a Chamber member business, offer attendees a relaxed but purposeful networking atmosphere, capped off with some great drawings and giveaways. Business After Hours is held on the fourth Tuesday of each month from 5:30 – 7 p.m.
Next Meeting: Tuesday, January 23 at 5:30 PM – Weichert, Realtors – Front Royal
